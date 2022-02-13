Why McDonald’s supply chain is the best in the industry

When McDonald’s sources its quality ingredients for its GCC restaurants, there is an entire skillfully managed supply chain being orchestrated day and night across the regional network.

The ability to maneuver nimbly and navigate challenges with agility is one of McDonald’s greatest assets. The resiliency of McDonald’s supply system has enabled the restaurant chain to serve customers in the Gulf their favorite meals, uninterruptedly, even during the toughest time in the pandemic. This is due to their long-lasting partnerships that merge a strong and vast network of suppliers across the region and globally.

All McDonald’s restaurants in the GCC combine three levels of supplier partnerships: Local, regional, and international. However, it is crucial to note that they all marry hard work with the highest standards of delivery in addition to adhering to McDonald’s stringent food quality, safety standards as well as its strict halal practices.

Zooming in on McDonald’s regional beef suppliers, there is one prevalent truth: These long-term partners have worked tirelessly to ensure they meet the highest food quality standards set by McDonald’s. In fact, years of hard work were invested in the making of the beef patty. This means that all beef patties are produced in the right size, and with the right dosage of fat. Halal and 100 percent pure, lean beef, is set in the right shape, with the right parameters and premium high-quality cuts to make the juicy and thick patties consumers love.

This unique supply chain model is based on an exceptional set of operating principles that ensure safety, high quality produce and innovative products that delight customers in a uniquely McDonald’s way. The integrated supply chain dynamics start from the agricultural practices adopted, to the farmers, the dedicated refrigerator trucks, to the distribution centers and finally landing at the restaurant kitchens safely.

Agility in action is the result of years of groundwork to make McDonald’s supply chain the best in the industry.