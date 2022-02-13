You are here

  • Home
  • Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin. (File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grn9v

Updated 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
  • Magpies coach believes forward good enough to play for France at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin can achieve anything he wants in football, according to Eddie Howe — and the head coach believes he can do it all at Newcastle United.

The Frenchman’s time at United has been punctuated with constant links to other clubs, his rumored price tag, and talk of a Newcastle exit.

However, since the takeover by majority shareholder PIF, that talk has diminished. Saint-Maximin’s form, in contrast, has not.

The pacey, skillful forward was at his scintillating best in midweek as the Magpies saw off Frank Lampard’s Everton at St. James’ Park. And Saint-Maximin will be hoping to do the same this Sunday when Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho, and Aston Villa are in town.

Howe is of the firm belief that the world is very much at Saint-Maximin’s feet, and while his ambitions may be lofty, so too are Newcastle United’s.

On whether the club could hold onto the player, Howe said: “Absolutely. There is no intention from my side to lose Maxi. I have seen no indication from the player that his head is anywhere other than Newcastle and making sure he is committed to us in this position and elevating us from the position we find ourselves in.

“I see a player that loves playing in front of the supporters, is idolized by them. That is key for him. What we must do is find an edge to make his game better. Hopefully he is here for many, many years,” he added.

With the World Cup in Qatar looming large at the end of the year, most players have one eye on a possible international call up. The likes of Kieran Trippier will likely head to the tournament with England, but so far there has been no sniff of a call for Saint-Maximin.

However, Howe pointed out that the situation could change. “100 percent he can achieve that, without a doubt. And he can achieve that here,” he said of a possible international call by French manager Didier Deschamps. “He has got everything you’d want in his locker already.

“If you look at his performance the other day, his cross for the Ryan Fraser goal was excellent, as it looked like there was no space to get it over. His effort, attitude, and endeavor was first class — and if he can hit that consistently, what a player he could be.

“There is no doubt he has all the talent to do whatever he wants to do. But it is finding that on a consistent basis that is the challenge for all players of his type. It is not easy,” Howe added.

Similar to the mercurial talents of the likes of Faustino Asprilla, David Ginola, and Hatem Ben Arfa at Newcastle, managing these type of players takes a certain style — and Howe knows Saint-Maximin needs a different kind of treatment to others in order to get the best out of arguably the Premier League’s best dribbler.

Howe said: “With Maxi he is very individual, very unique, as a person and as a player.

“We have built a good relationship in a short space of time and getting to know him more will be good for me. We are always looking to add layers to his game, looking to help him improve. We want to take his game to another level by working with him. That is a never-ending process, as it is with all the players.

“I am excited by him every time he steps on the pitch. You never quite know what he will do, how he can win a game. He is a match-winner,” he added.

Topics: Newcastle Allan Saint-Maximin

Related

Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle
Sport
Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle
Special Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United
Sport
Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
  • 24-year-old finished in 45th position out of 91 competitors in giant slalom competition
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first ever Alpine skier Fayik Abdi on Sunday afternoon completed his historic participation in the giant slalom competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old, the sole representative for the Kingdom in China, finished in 45th position with a total time of 2:46:85 after Run 2, with Marco Odermatt of Switzerland taking the gold medal, Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec coming second, and Mathieu Faivre of France securing bronze.

Earlier in the day, Abdi had recorded a time of 1:21:44 in Run 1 to end up in 51st position out of 91 competitors in the first ever Saudi participation at the Winter Games.

Abdi is the first Saudi and Gulf athlete to participate in the Winter Olympics since its inception in 1924. He qualified for the Games in December, after achieving an average of 131.03 points over five of his best-scored races, a record time.

Only five Arab Olympic committees have qualified for the Winter Olympics since it began in Chamonix in the French Alps, namely Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness
Updated 13 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness
  • The Saudi 18-year-old had beaten Israel’s Rene Nikishov to set up a quarter-final clash with Britain’s Jady Cole, but a stomach virus forced her to pull out
Updated 13 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rising tennis star Yara Al-Hogbani has had her impressive run at the Nairobi International Tennis Championship halted at the quarter-final stage due to illness.

Social media erupted with praise for the 18-year-old after she defeated her Israeli competitor Rene Nikishov at the championship in two straight sets on Thursday.

Despite her young age, Al-Hogbani had already proven herself on the international stage by defeating Kenya’s Alicia Oigi in the first round. She then defeated Romanian Maya Bisan in two sets (6-1, 6-2) in the second round, before sweeping off Nikishoff 6-0, 6-2, to set up a quarter-file match with Britain’s Jady Cole.

However, a stomach virus has prevented Al-Hogbani from participating in the quarter-finals and on Friday she wrote on her Twitter page: “I apologize to everyone, the stomach virus and the high body temperature deprive me of the quarter-final match against the British (opponent), God willing, I will be compensated in the March tournaments.”

The young Saudi became a professional player from an early age and has represented her country at several world championships, including recently at the Dubai International Championship where she lost to Russia’s Kira Matoshikina in the second round.

She is the first Saudi female tennis player to turn professional, and has been registered at Al-Ittihad club since 2018.

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale
  • Saudi Motorsports Company offering special “early bird” discounts
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Tickets for the second round of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are now available for purchase after the success of the first round in December, organizers announced on Saturday.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the longest and fastest street track in the world, is once again preparing to challenge the best drivers and push them to their limits as they race under the floodlights on the 27-turn circuit.

The Saudi Motorsports Company, the promoter of the Saudi Grand Prix for this year and which operates under the umbrella of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said that fans from around the globe can buy tickets online for the race that will be held from March 25 to 27.

The Saudi Motorsports Company is offering the public special “early bird” discounts and offers that will continue for one week until Feb. 17.

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, welcomed the announcement, and urged the public to book tickets and take advantage of early reservation offers.

“We are pleased to welcome the return of Formula 1 to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shortly after the first amazing race last December, which confirmed that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the fastest and longest circuit in the world,” he said.

“The fans enjoyed a fantastic weekend full of action, which culminated in one of the most exciting races of the season, in addition to entertaining performances by some of the biggest music stars in the world,” Prince Khaled said, adding that for the second race in March, organizers will strengthen their efforts to ensure the experience is bigger and better than before.

Topics: Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Saudi Motorsports Company

Related

Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record
Business & Economy
Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record
Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. (Twitter/@F1)
Sport
F1 unveils fastest street track for Saudi Grand Prix

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday
Updated 13 February 2022
Reem Abulleil

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday
  • Two Grand Slam champions will square off in the form of Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko
  • Two-time Dubai champion and former world No.1 Simona Halep will be contesting her first tournament without a coach
Updated 13 February 2022
Reem Abulleil

DUBAI: An exciting week of tennis awaits fans in Dubai with eight of the world’s top-10 players of the WTA tour ready to do battle at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium starting Monday.

Here are some of the main storylines to look out for this week in the emirate.

 

Loaded draw features blockbuster first rounds

In one of the most stacked WTA draws in tournament history, four former Dubai champions and eight Grand Slam winners will be competing at the Aviation Club this year.

With Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova being the only two top-10 players missing out on the action in Dubai, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka headlines a stellar field.

Such is the strength and depth of the women’s draw this year that defending champion and No. 4 seed Garbine Muguruza will be facing world No. 11 and recent Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the first round.

In another mouth-watering opening clash, two Grand Slam champions will square off in the form of Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko.

Former French Open winner Iga Swiatek, the No. 6 seed, will begin her campaign against world No. 21 Daria Kasatkina, who was a finalist in Dubai in 2018.

Two top-20 Americans, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, will meet in another exciting first round while 2013 Dubai champion Petra Kvitova will open against reigning Canadian Open champion Camila Giorgi.


Tough path for the reigning champ

If Muguruza plans on defending her Dubai title this week, she’ll have to do it the hard way. Should the Spanish two-time Grand Slam winner move past Collins in the first round, she could get former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka next, with an in-form Anett Kontaveit possibly waiting for her in the quarter-finals.

World No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova, who lost to Muguruza in last year’s Dubai final, or No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari, are potential semifinal opponents for the Spaniard.

The good news for Muguruza is that she seems in a relaxed and jovial mood as she warmed up for the tournament by enjoying a fun expedition in the Dubai desert with her team ahead of the weekend.

 

Halep flying solo

Two-time Dubai champion and former world No. 1 Simona Halep will be contesting her first tournament without a coach, having parted ways with Daniel Dobre and Adrian Marcu following her Australian Open fourth-round exit last month.

The Romanian plays American Alison Riske in the first round before a possible last-16 meeting with No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

Halep, who spent six years working with Australian Darren Cahill up until September last year, says she’s looking to enjoy the freedom of being without a coach for the time being and is only traveling with a hitting partner at the moment.

 

Collins keen to build on Australian Open success

After a maiden Grand Slam final appearance in Melbourne last month, Collins is ready to look ahead to the rest of the season, which begins with a brutal opening date with Muguruza.

It is a challenge the 28-year-old American is very much looking forward to, especially knowing that she has edged Muguruza in three sets in their most recent meeting on tour (they are 1-1 head-to-head overall).

“I think in these tournaments, having smaller draws, you’re always going to face a tough opponent, no matter what they’re ranked, especially with the depth that we have across the board,” said Collins on Saturday.

“Playing Garbine in the first round, I think it’s going to be a great match. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun out there. What better preparation for the rest of the year to be able to go into starting a tournament playing against such an accomplished opponent?”


Arab duo look to shine

Two Arab women are present in the main draw this week with Tunisian Ons Jabeur seeded No. 8 and Egyptian Mayar Sherif awarded a wildcard.

Jabeur, who has played some brilliant matches in the Middle East in the past, faces Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva in round one, while Sherif will make her tournament debut against Estonian No. 7 seed Kontaveit.

“It’s very important for us to support Arab tennis. The UAE has a great relationship with Egypt as well so it’s important for us to have this kind of bond and cooperation with Egypt,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak at the draw ceremony on Saturday.

“Having Mayar Sherif and Ons Jabeur in the draw gives a great Arab flavour to our tournament.”

Jabeur, who is the first Arab player in history to be ranked inside the top 10, is returning from a back injury that forced her to miss the Australian Open last month.


Crowds return to DDF Tennis stadium

After being staged behind closed doors last year due to the pandemic, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will welcome fans at 100 percent capacity this fortnight, thanks to a new directive from the government.

“I’m really excited for the start of this tournament,” said two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina on Saturday.  

“I’m always really looking forward to get back to these courts. I have amazing memories playing a couple of semifinals here and winning twice back-to-back is definitely very special.

“It was the first time I entered the top 10 when I won here in 2017 so it’s really special for me. Playing in front of many fans who are coming to Dubai is always great.”

 


 

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Ons Jabeur Simona Halep tennis

Related

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Sport
Ons Jabeur sets sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Sport
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum

’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
  • Bayern conceded four goals in the first half for the first time in a Bundesliga match since 1975
  • Bayern had not lost to Bochum since 2004 ahead of this game
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich said his side need to question their mentality after they slumped to a shock 4-2 loss at Bundesliga minnows Bochum ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.
Bayern conceded four goals in the first half for the first time in a Bundesliga match since 1975 as promoted Bochum rampaged to victory, leaving the perennial champions stunned.
“This was our worst performance of the season. We need to ask ourselves whether this is the mentality which Bayern Munich embodies,” a dejected Kimmich told Sky.
“Luckily it’s happened in a Bundesliga match this time, but we have a Champions League game on Wednesday,” he added.
Bayern had not lost to Bochum since 2004 ahead of this game, and beat them 7-0 when the two teams last met in September.
When Robert Lewandowski bundled in the opener for Bayern on nine minutes, it seemed it would be a normal afternoon for the perennial champions.
But Bochum equalized quickly through Christopher Antwi-Adjei, before taking control in a frenzied 10 minutes before the break.
Juergen Locadia gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot after a Dayot Upamecano handball, and unsettled Bayern wilted under pressure.
Cristian Gamboa smashed the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area two minutes later, before Holtmann curled in another brilliant long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.
“My first Bundesliga goal, and it comes against Bayern. It’s like a dream!” Gamboa told Sky.
Lewandowski pulled a goal back in the second half, but it was too little for Bayern to avoid a fourth league defeat of the season.
After a week in which German football discussed a play-off format to combat Bayern’s relentless dominance, recently promoted Bochum delivered a brutal reminder that the champions are not unbeatable.
Yet Bayern remain nine points clear at the top of the table overnight, ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Union Berlin on Sunday.
In-form Bayer Leverkusen remain third after they eased to a 4-2 win over Stuttgart.
Leverkusen had scored ten goals in their previous two games, but were held at bay by a dogged Stuttgart defense until Moussa Diaby slalomed through the box to score the opener just before half time.
New Portuguese signing Tiago Tomas brought Stuttgart level with his first Bundesliga goal, but Amine Adli immediately restored the lead at a free-kick.
Florian Wirtz extended the lead five minutes from time, threading a crafty low shot through a flurry of legs and into the bottom corner.
Tomas gave Stuttgart fresh hope with an instinctive finish at the other end, before Patrik Schick sealed the win with a tap-in.
Elsewhere, struggling giants Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach both pulled away from the relegation zone with timely wins.
Wolfsburg beat former coach Oliver Glasner with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, a Max Kruse penalty and a late goal from Dodi Lukebakio handing them a second successive win.
Manu Kone and Jonas Hofmann gave Gladbach a comfortable lead, before Iago pulled a goal back for fellow strugglers Augsburg.
Ramy Bensebaini restored the two-goal lead before Alfred Finnbogason snatched a late consolation goal.
Bottom club Greuther Fuerth gave themselves hope in the relegation fight with only their third win of the season against Hertha Berlin.
Branimir Hrgota opened the scoring after just 27 seconds and doubled the lead with a second-half penalty before Hertha’s Linus Gechter scored his first Bundesliga goal late on.
Freiburg leapfrogged Union Berlin into fifth with a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz, substitute Nils Petersen canceling out Alexander Hack’s first-half opener.

Topics: Bayern Munich VfL Bochum Bundesliga

Related

Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top
Sport
Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top
Unrelenting Bayern beats Cologne, sets league scoring record
Sport
Unrelenting Bayern beats Cologne, sets league scoring record

Latest updates

Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.