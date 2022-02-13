You are here

  • Home
  • Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey
Migrants at Pournara reception center in Kokkinotrimithia, near Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctnf9

Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey

Cyprus minister pins blame for migration ‘emergency’ on Turkey
  • Interior minister Nicos Nouris: ‘The migration issue in Cyprus is a huge problem because it’s been instrumentalized by Turkey’
  • Tensions exploded last week into violence, at Pournara reception center, involving Nigerian, Congolese and Somali men, leaving dozens injured
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

NICOSIA: The small Mediterranean island of Cyprus has an outsized problem with irregular migration, says the interior minister of the EU member state located closest to the Middle East.
“For us, this is a state of emergency,” Nicos Nouris told AFP, adding that 4.6 percent of the country’s population now are asylum seekers or beneficiaries of protection, the highest ratio in the EU.
The Greek Cypriot minister accused Turkey, whose troops have since 1974 occupied the island’s northern third, of encouraging much of the influx of Syrian refugees and arrivals from sub-Saharan Africa.
Rights groups and observers have criticized Cyprus for squalid conditions in its overcrowded main migrant camp, which was rocked by clashes this month, and for alleged brutal treatment of some arrivals.
But Nouris shot back that “brutal is what Turkey has been doing to us” as new asylum applications had multiplied to over 13,000 last year in the country of 850,000.
“The migration issue in Cyprus is a huge problem because it’s been instrumentalized by Turkey,” the minister from the conservative Democratic Rally party charged.
The Republic of Cyrus remains sharply at odds with Turkey, which under a deal with the EU hosts millions of Syrian refugees, and which contests potential offshore oil and gas reserves claimed by Cyprus.
Nouris charged that every day some 60 to 80 irregular migrants, guided by smugglers, cross the UN-patrolled 184-kilometer (114-mile) long Green Line that dissects the island, with 85 percent of asylum seekers last year having arrived in this way.
The top country of origin for pending asylum applications in 2021 remained Syria, but next came Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Somalia, according to the ministry.
Many of the newcomers, Nouris said, fly via Istanbul to the northern breakaway statelet recognized only by Ankara. “From there, with the smugglers, they find a way through the Green Line.”
It is only once they have crossed south that many discover they are not inside the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area.
“They are trapped on the island,” said Nouris. “They cannot travel to Germany or to France, where they want to go, because Cyprus is not a member of the Schengen zone.”
Cyprus stresses that the Green Line is not a border but merely the cease-fire line, beyond which lie “areas not under government control.”
Nonetheless, said Nouris, his government — having recently fortified one section of the line with razor wire — will soon build fencing, step up patrols and, from the summer, install an Israeli-made surveillance system.
The head of EU border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, is due to visit Cyprus Wednesday, the minister said.
Nouris said Cyprus would like Frontex to patrol waters south of Turkey, “from where every night, especially during summertime, we had illegal departures of migrants” — but he acknowledged that this would require Ankara’s approval.
Cyprus is also asking the EU to expand the list of so-called safe countries of origin for migrants, and to strike deals to facilitate repatriations.
Nicosia recently sent back more than 250 Vietnamese migrants on a special flight, and cooperated with Belgium to repatriate 17 Congolese.
A joint flight with Germany is planned for March 8 to take back a group of Pakistanis, Nouris said, in what would be a “forced” rather than voluntary return.
Human Rights Watch and other groups have accused Cyprus of sometimes heavy-handed methods against migrants, including pushing back asylum seekers at sea.
Nouris insisted that “Cyprus has never, never made a pushback” but had exercised its right to intercept boats, which were usually escorted to Lebanon.
A flashpoint site of the Cyprus migration issue has been the Pournara reception center outside Nicosia, where tents and prefabricated structures initially set up for several hundred people now house around 2,500.
Tensions exploded last week into violence involving Nigerian, Congolese and Somali men, leaving dozens injured. Police were also searching for a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a 17-year-old.
The incident proved that Cyprus needs EU “solidarity” and assistance, said Nouris.
“In a place that is overcrowded with so many people, and especially so many nationalities, it’s something that was expected,” he said.

Topics: Cyprus Turkey migrants Nicos Nouris

Related

Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip
World
Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip
Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback
World
Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback

Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The Pentagon’s after-action report blamed the State Department and the number of its officials for issues and delays in the evacuation process
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul, a Pentagon report has said.

The declassified report, published by The Washington Post on Saturday, said decisions — or in some instances indecision — contributed to problems faced by US forces who were trying to secure Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as the Taliban seized the city last August.

The Pentagon’s after-action report blamed the State Department and the number of its officials for issues and delays in the evacuation process.

“The delay in embassy staff drawdown, NEO declaration and lack of agreed upon (indications and warning procedures) increased risk to mission upon (noncombatant evacuations operations) execution,” it said.

In another section of the report, the same organization is faulted for phasing in a new team of embassy staff in the middle of the evacuation process, which the Defense Department said “caused confusion as the new consular team established operations,” which led to hundreds of US civilians and Afghans seeking passage out of the country through an unfamiliar application process.

“Consular staff did not have sufficient manning to supervise all processing at the gates which often led to Department of Defense personnel at the gates making on the spot calls on paperwork,” the report added.

Too many of these “on the spot calls” were being made by US soldiers, who had little experience in the processes of the State Department, the report concluded.

It also said that “confusion” surrounding bureaucratic decisions affected the capabilities of US forces attempting to conduct an orderly evacuation in the final days of the occupation, which were marred by images of Afghan civilians clinging to US aircraft.

The fallout from the evacuation chaos came amid criticism of the US government over a strike which was supposed to take out Daesh-aligned fighters heading for Kabul during the Taliban takeover, but instead led to the deaths of 10 Afghan civilians, including children.

Topics: Afghanistan US Kabul Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Joe Biden

Related

US defense department releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike
World
US defense department releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike
US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack
World
US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
  • Women set aside a fistful of rice from their cooking every day and sell it together, allocating their income for joint investments
  • They also lend money to community members with little or no interest, preventing them from falling into debt
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Doli Barman founded the first food bank in Kawapara village in northern Bangladesh two years ago, she wanted to make sure her community would be safe from hunger in times of crisis.

The impoverished region in Niamotpur, Naogaon district, an area inhabited by some 6,000 members of landless Indigenous groups, has often suffered food emergencies. 

The simple food bank idea, called Musti Chal (“a fistful of rice”), has already helped it stay afloat during one of the biggest crises in recent years — the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic — and is now allowing local women to make small investments and become self-sufficient.

“One of the main objectives of this food bank was to extend support to group members during periods of crisis,” Barman told Arab News.

Musti Chal was established just months before Bangladesh went into its first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. In communities like Barman’s, which are dependent on daily wage labor, pandemic-imposed closures deprived many of their livelihoods, increasing the country’s poverty rate to over 40 percent from 20 percent before the outbreak. 

“Our people were saved from starvation,” Barman said. “From the food bank, we lent rice to community members, which they repaid later.”

In her village, the food bank is now run by 30 women. They set aside a fistful of rice from their cooking every day. After a week, they collect all the spare rice and sell some of it. They save the money they have earned and after some time invest it together into small projects like fish farming and domestic animals, which generate further income.

They also lend money to community members with little or no interest, preventing them from falling into debt by borrowing from loan sharks.

“This is how the food bank is serving the community. We want to grow together,” Barman said. “Now that I have the food bank, I am much more confident than before. I used to feel quite helpless whenever I fell into any crisis.”

With other members of Musti Chal, she has now managed to save around $250, which the women want to allocate for investment. This week, she said, they are going to buy livestock to rear.

In managing the food bank, Barman’s group received training from the Borendro Development Organization, a local nongovernmental organization funded by the Manusher Jonno Foundation, which helps uplift Indigenous communities in the region and has helped with the establishment of similar food banks in other villages. 

“Initially, we provided some training and logistics to participants for the management of the food bank,” project coordinator Mohammed Anwar Hossain told Arab News. “Each group meets once a week to review their achievements and discuss future plans. We have a plan to extend further assistance to groups to increase the fund, which will help Indigenous people achieve financial independence.”  

In Chargasa Vutkuri, a village next to Barman’s, women are already planning expansion. 

“Now we are planning to take a pond on lease for fish farming in the locality. There is also a plan to buy cattle,” she said. “All our 25 members are now growing together as a big family. We understand that the strength of togetherness will offer us a huge potential to grow.”

Topics: Bangladesh Indigenous women

Related

Special Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages
World
Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages
Bangladesh police use drones in Cox’s Bazar after crime rise at Rohingya camps
World
Bangladesh police use drones in Cox’s Bazar after crime rise at Rohingya camps

No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US

US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US

US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
  • US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that “a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now”
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid mounting warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day, the Pentagon said Sunday that the latest top-level US-Russian contacts did not provide “any cause for optimism.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby offered a grim assessment of the one-hour phone conversation Saturday between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“It’s certainly not a sign that things are moving in the right direction. It’s certainly not a sign that Mr. Putin has any intention to de-escalate. And it’s certainly not a sign that he is recommitting himself to a diplomatic path forward,” Kirby told “Fox News Sunday” when asked about the lack of fundamental change after the call.
“So, it does not give us any cause for optimism.”
US officials in recent days have issued a series of increasingly blunt warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and foreign countries have been rushing to evacuate their nationals.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that “a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now.”
Sullivan used some of the most specific — and chilling — language yet employed by an American official, warning that an invasion is “likely to begin with a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks... so innocent civilians could be killed.”
That, he said, would be followed by a ground invasion in which “innocent civilians could get caught in the crossfire.”
Sullivan said Russia might yet opt for a diplomatic solution, but its forces near Ukraine’s borders are “in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly.”
The growing drumbeat of warnings has infused diplomatic contacts with a sense of intense urgency.
Biden was set to speak to President Volodymyr Zelensky “in coming hours,” the Ukrainian leader’s office said Sunday.
And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was preparing to leave for talks in Kyiv and Moscow, vowed “tough” and immediate sanctions by Germany and its NATO and European allies should a Russian attack threaten Ukraine’s “territorial integrity and sovereignty.”
Tensions are now at a “very critical, very dangerous” point, a German government source told reporters.
In London, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed concern that diplomacy was having any effect.
“The worrying thing is that despite the massive amount of increased diplomacy, that military build-up has continued,” he told the Sunday Times. “It has not paused, it has continued.”

Topics: US Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’
World
Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
World
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN

4 missing Afghan women activists released: UN
  • The four women went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally
  • Afghanistan’s hard-line rulers had consistently denied detaining them
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

KABUL: Four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s “de facto authorities” after going missing weeks ago, the United Nations said Sunday.
“After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter.
Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s hard-line rulers had consistently denied detaining them.
AFP reported the release of Ibrahimkhel late on Friday. She went missing along with Paryani on January 19, days after taking part in a rally in Kabul calling for women’s right to work and education.
Weeks later, Mohammadi and Ayar went missing.
The Taliban, whose government is still not recognized by any country, have promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
But since storming back to power in August, they have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women’s rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.

Topics: Afghanistan UN Taliban

Related

Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
World
Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims
World
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases

UK govt refuses to apologize to asylum seekers after ‘error of law’ sees jail releases
  • Judges overturn 12 convictions of innocent Iraqi, Iranian migrants
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service have refused to issue apologies to a group of asylum seekers who were wrongfully jailed after crossing the English Channel, The Independent has reported.

British judges have so far overturned 12 cases, presenting an obstacle for the Home Office campaign to clamp down on Channel crossings.

The migrants, mostly hailing from Iraq and Iran, were prosecuted for “facilitating illegal immigration” after steering small vessels across the Channel.

And despite the Home Office’s extended campaign to label the men as “people smugglers,” the government body has still not acknowledged the overturning of their convictions.

After the UK Court of Appeal identified an “error of law,” the asylum seekers who had been jailed were released and had their convictions overturned. More are expected to be released later this year.

The Home Office said: “We must do all we can to prevent the further tragic loss of life on the Channel and put an end to dangerous people smuggling across our borders.

“We continue to work with the CPS and National Crime Agency to crack down on and prosecute smugglers who risk lives for profit. These cruel people could face life sentences under our Nationality and Borders Bill.”

Regardless of the claims, the court found that none of the convicted asylum seekers had profited from their trips or were part of any organized crime group.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We won’t hesitate to prosecute those suspected of immigration offenses if our legal test for a prosecution is met and against the law as it currently stands.

“Since prosecuting these cases, new judgments have clarified a very complicated section of law. Immediate steps have been taken to develop updated legal guidance for investigators and prosecutors.”

Lord Justice Edis, the lead judge in the appeals heard so far, said in reference to earlier convictions that the “crown court proceeded on an error of law in that regard.”

A legal ruling in December, that overturned four convictions, stated that “as the law presently stands, an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the UK in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

“Even though an asylum seeker has no valid passport or identity document or prior permission to enter the UK, this does not make his arrival at the port a breach of an immigration law.”

This legal precedent could change under the government’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill, which would change the prosecution guidelines to “arrival” as opposed to “entry.”

A government statement said that the proposed bill would “allow prosecutions of individuals who are intercepted in UK territorial seas and brought into the UK.”

Topics: asylum seekers UK English channel

Related

Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff
World
Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff
Special Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
World
Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Latest updates

How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day
Ghanaians celebrate Feb. 14 as Chocolate Day. (Supplied)
Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
Spanish compatriots Muguruza, Badosa set to compete for glory in Dubai
On the eve of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the top four women’s seeds sat down with the media at the Jumeirah Creekside hotel to discuss their preparations for the tournament. (Reuters/File Photos)
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.