You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Coalition forces said the Houthis were using government buildings to launch attacks. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pqz62

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday said it has destroyed a Houthi communications system in Sanaa that was being used to control drones for hostile operations.

In a series of tweets, the Coalition said the communications system was located at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Yemeni capital.

"The Houthis are militarily using Yemeni state institutions and ministries to launch hostile operations," it said, adding that the site had been linked to the February 10 drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport.

Twelve civilians were injured in the attack on the airport, located in the Kingdom's southwestern border with Yemen.

Prior to launching a strike to take down the Houthi communication system, the Coalition took pains to call on civilians in the site to evacuate.

"We made a call via landline to one of the ministries and asked to evacuate civilians to a site in Sanaa," the Coalition said.

Analysts say the Houthis have long evaded retaliatory strikes from Coalition forces by hiding behind populated areas and civilian facilities. The Coalition on Monday has said that subterfuge has to end.

"Cross-border attacks require more effective response within the framework of international law," it said in its statement.

The Houthi militia, tagged as a proxy of Iran's mullah regime, has also stepped up its attacks on civilian targets in the United Arab Emirates in January following battlefield victories by Yemeni government forces backed by the Coalition.

UAE-trained Yemeni forces known as the Giants Brigades have played key roles in driving the Houthis out of several cities and towns in central Yemen, inflicting heavy losses on the terrorist militia that had earlier seized wide swaths of territory since 2014.

The Coalition was organized in 2015 to restore the UN-recognized government of Prime Minister Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, which sought exile in the Saudi capital.

Efforts by the UN to broker peace talks between the warring parties in Yemen have not prospered as the Houthis have refused to cooperate. 

 

 

 

 

Topics: Houthi militia

Related

12 civilians injured in Houthi drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Saudi Arabia
12 civilians injured in Houthi drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
Middle-East
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Updated 14 February 2022
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
  • Violence broke out as Israeli troops entered the village to demolish the residence of a man they tagged as a "terrorist"
  • Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it says have carried out attacks on Israelis
Updated 14 February 2022
AFP

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces have shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian in West Bank clashes during what Israel on Monday described as an operation to demolish the home of a “terrorist” suspected of a recent attack.
The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammed Abu Salah was killed in the village of Silat Al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israel’s army in a statement said its troops along with border police had entered the village “to demolish the floor of the residence in which the terrorist Muhammad Jaradat resided.”
It said Jaradat and others had carried out the recent fatal shooting of a Jewish settler in the West Bank.
The army said “violent riots” broke out ahead of the planned demolition, “with the participation of hundreds of Palestinians,” some of whom hurled explosives at Israeli troops.
“The troops identified a number of armed rioters, and fired toward them in order to neutralize the threat,” the army statement said without commenting directly on the teen’s death.
Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it says have carried out attacks on Israelis, in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.
The army said Jaradat was responsible for the death of Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old religious student shot dead in the West Bank in December.
A married father, Dimentman was studying at a religious school in the Homesh settlement in the West Bank when he was killed in a shooting that wounded several others.
Israel arrested several people over the shooting days after it occurred.
Roughly 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.
Homesh is among the settlements that even Israel considers to be unauthorized.
It had been evacuated by Israeli forces in 2005 but settlers have nevertheless continued to operate there, fueling tensions with Palestinians.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War. 

Topics: West Bank Israeli atrocities Palestinians Jenin

Related

Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
Middle-East
Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency
Middle-East
Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency

Lawyers in Netanyahu trial say no illegal phone taps found

Lawyers in Netanyahu trial say no illegal phone taps found
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

Lawyers in Netanyahu trial say no illegal phone taps found

Lawyers in Netanyahu trial say no illegal phone taps found
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Prosecutors in the high-profile corruption case against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that police have found no unlawful use of phone surveillance technology against witnesses in the trial.

The state attorney’s response to the court came a week after an Israeli newspaper report alleged that police used spyware to hack the phones of numerous former ministry directors, mayors, and protest leaders.

Among the alleged targets were a key state witness in the trial against Netanyahu and some of the former prime minister’s close aides.

The prosecutor’s office told the Jerusalem District Court that police officials who looked into the matter did not find any cases of surveillance without a court order in the three corruption cases involving Netanyahu.

It asked the court for additional time for a probe conducted by the attorney general’s office to investigate the allegations more comprehensively before responding.

Netanyahu is on trial for alleged fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

Topics: Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption trial
Middle-East
Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption trial
Israel’s Netanyahu faces key witness in court
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu faces key witness in court

Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint

Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint

Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
  • Scuffles break out as far-right MP opens parliamentary office in Sheikh Jarrah
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police clashed with Palestinians in the flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday, as a visit by a controversial far-right Jewish lawmaker inflamed tensions.

Police said two people were arrested as they tried to contain “a violent riot,” in the area of annexed East Jerusalem that has emerged as a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli control of the city.

Scuffles broke out as Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Religious Zionism alliance opened a parliamentary office in Sheikh Jarrah, in what he described as an effort to show support for its Jewish residents.

More than 200,000 Jewish settlers live in East Jerusalem, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Efforts by settler groups to expand the Jewish presence in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their future capital, have further fueled hostilities.

Ben Gvir, a Jewish nationalist with a long history of incendiary comments about Palestinians, accused police of failing to react to alleged arson attacks on a settler home in Sheikh Jarrah.

“Jewish lives have become worthless,” Ben Gvir charged in a tweet before his visit.

He told reporters in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday that he would remain there until police “looked after the security of the (Jewish) residents.”

The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, condemned Ben Gvir’s visit as a “provocative and escalating move that threatens to ignite ... violence that will be difficult to control.”

Tensions that erupted in Sheikh Jarrah last year — as several Palestinian families faced eviction by settler groups — in part sparked the May conflict between Israel and armed groups in Gaza.

Hamas, the Islamists who control Gaza, warned there would “consequences” over Israel’s repeated “attacks” on Sheikh Jarrah.

Palestinians across East Jerusalem accuse Israeli police of using heavy-handed tactics to quell protests. Six people were arrested in the neighborhood during unrest late Saturday.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency
Middle-East
Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency
Israel-Dubai aviation security row continues
Middle-East
Israel-Dubai aviation security row continues

Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri assassination amid political dispute

Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri assassination amid political dispute
Updated 13 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri assassination amid political dispute

Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri assassination amid political dispute
  • Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian laments ‘political failure, and financial and economic collapse’
Updated 13 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian warned on Sunday that the country was once again “falling apart as if those in charge had not learned from previous experiences, which have cost the Lebanese their lives and livelihoods.”

His warning came as Lebanon prepares to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the assassination of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri on Monday amid an ongoing political dispute, fueled by Hezbollah, over how the Cabinet will approve the 2022 draft budget.

The commemoration of Feb. 14 in Beirut is taking place amid uncertainty within the Future Movement after Sunni leader and former Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his withdrawal from political life and asked his parliamentary bloc not to run for the upcoming parliamentary elections under the party’s name.

Hariri will thus participate in commemorating his father’s assassination without giving his usual speech.

Meanwhile, several political and religious figures visited Rafik Hariri’s tomb in downtown Beirut on Sunday.

“How long can the list of martyrs get? Lebanon itself has almost become a martyr,” Derian commented as he stood before the tomb.

He added: “Today, Lebanon is mired in moral corruption, political failure, and financial and economic collapse.

“Honoring the martyr Hariri lies in preserving his moral and national heritage and continuing public work in light of the constructive approach that he adopted throughout his career until his last breath.”

Also speaking before the tomb, former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said: “The moment Hariri was assassinated on Feb. 14, 2005, the project to destroy the state was launched, aiming at creating multiple powers and disrupting the state’s pillars.

“The attempts to sabotage Lebanon’s parliamentary democratic system are ongoing, intending to change Lebanon’s identity and append it to the well-known regional project.”

Siniora stressed Lebanon’s need for national rescue action by reviving the principles of Rafik Hariri’s national project.

“This is based on restoring the role of the state and extending its full authority over all its lands and facilities,” said Siniora, adding that there is a need to adopt reform policies and rely on Islamic-Christian coexistence. 

Siniora stressed the importance of respecting the constitution and implementing the Taif Agreement to restore the national, economic and social wellbeing of Lebanon and the Lebanese. 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement accused President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati of “passing the budget in the last session without voting on it and making appointments that were not agreed upon.”

Culture Minister Mohammed Wissam Al-Murtada said: “The draft budget was still under discussion, but some proposed amendments and some figures had not yet been handed over to the ministers, despite our repeated requests.

“This means that the Cabinet did not conclude its discussion of the draft budget, did not vote on it, nor did it approve or reject it.”

Al-Murtada claimed that the appointments that were made were not on the Cabinet’s agenda.

“We objected, but suddenly and without a vote, and after the session was adjourned, we learned that the Cabinet had decided on the appointments.”

Ali Khreis, an MP with the Development and Liberation bloc headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said that what happened “does not reflect any responsibility toward basic issues, and only reflects the reality of the law of the jungle and chaos.”

The recovery plan that the government is working on and the draft budget approved by the Cabinet face political and popular objections, mainly from Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

Activists staged a sit-in on Saturday evening near Mikati’s residence, expressing their anger at burdening the people.

The National Salvation Front said: “The ruling authority wants to place the losses of the economic and financial crisis on citizens’ shoulders in defense of the interests of its mafia-militia alliance, without taking any reform steps that help the country overcome the crisis.”

Addressing the Lebanese after approving the draft budget, Mikati said that “a correction has been made to taxes and fees based on the inflation occurring in the exchange rate,” meaning that the budget will adopt the price of an exchange platform in which the dollar exchange rate is equivalent to the black-market rate.

He noted that the economic recovery plan that was being worked on “is the basis for discussion with the (International Monetary Fund). We must set our priorities and carry out the required reforms.

“There are over 14 reform decrees that must be issued by the government, and over 30 reform laws must be issued by parliament.”

Mikati added: “We can no longer provide electricity, telecom, and water for free, and citizens should be more understanding.”

The prime minister warned: “If we do not speed up reform, we may reach a point where we may no longer be able to import wheat. If the issue had been resolved a year ago, the fiscal deficit would have been around $40 billion, while today it is around $70 billion.” 

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop of Beirut Elias Audi referred to the economic crisis during his Sunday sermon.

The bishop said: “From where will citizens get the money to pay the expected price increases when they are barely able to feed their children?

“Are citizens responsible for the state’s collapse and bankruptcy and the Lebanese pound devaluation?

“Is it not the state’s duty to put an end to corruption in its institutions, control its borders, stop waste and smuggling, curb tax and customs evasion, close useless funds and unproductive councils, and collect their dues?”

Topics: Lebanon Rafik Hariri assassination Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian

Related

Special Pictures of slain former Lebanese premier Rafiq Hariri, national flags and lighting candles are seen during a demonstration held by some 200 lebanese protesters in downtown Athens. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
Middle-East
Why Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri tribunal must be funded until it completes its mandate
Hezbollah gunmen fight off bid to arrest Rafik Hariri’s killer
Middle-East
Hezbollah gunmen fight off bid to arrest Rafik Hariri’s killer

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash
  • Erdogan will visit the UAE on Feb. 14-15 and will attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday
  • Visit is in line with UAE's aim to strengthen bridges of communication in order to achieve stability: Gargash
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE will turn a page in bilateral relations between the two countries, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President said on Sunday.

Erdogan will visit the UAE on Feb. 14-15 and will attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday.

His visit comes after the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited Ankara in November last year.

The president’s visit will turn a “new positive page in bilateral relations between the two countries,” and is in line with the UAE's aim to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation in order to achieve stability and prosperity in the region, Anwar Gargash tweeted.

“The UAE continues to strengthen channels of communication with various countries in order to support the stability and prosperity of the region and the well-being of its people,” Gargash said.

“The UAE's policy is positive and rational and is in the interests of security, peace and regional development. President Erdogan's visit to Abu Dhabi comes within this framework that we are betting on to ensure a prosperous future,” he added.

Topics: UAE Turkey Expo 2020 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19
UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives
Business & Economy
UAE economy minister meets Italian business representatives

Latest updates

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field
Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field
German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.