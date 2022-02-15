You are here

  • Home
  • Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/59svh

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
  • No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

BRUNSWICK: Prosecutors were to begin calling witnesses Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.
On the trial’s first day in the port city of Brunswick on Monday, prosecutors told the jury they have evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. To win convictions on the hate crime charges, they must prove to the jury that Arbery was chased and fatally shot because he was Black.
In their opening statements, defense attorneys called their clients’ use of racist slurs offensive and indefensible. But they insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.
Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.
All three are now standing trial in a separate case in US District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty.
A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

Topics: Ahmaud Arbery testimony Hate Crime

Related

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. (AP)
World
Life in jail for 3 men who murdered Black American jogger Ahmaud Arbery
Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes
World
Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor

This photo taken on January 17, 2022 shows Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq (C) looking at his mobile phone in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. (AFP)
This photo taken on January 17, 2022 shows Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq (C) looking at his mobile phone in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2022
AFP

Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor

This photo taken on January 17, 2022 shows Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq (C) looking at his mobile phone in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. (AFP)
  • Unlike the poor, madrassa-educated rural men who make up the Taliban rank and file, Mowaffaq comes from a family of wealthy traders and grew up in Maymana, where he excelled at school and in sport
Updated 15 February 2022
AFP

MAYMANA, Afghanistan: Strolling through the town of Maymana, the new mayor appears to inspire goodwill from war-weary constituents in the Afghan provincial capital.
But Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq has a reputation as one of the top snipers in the ranks of the Taliban, until last summer waging war to take control of the country.
Mowaffaq was made mayor of Maymana, capital of Faryab province in the far reaches of northwest Afghanistan, in November, three months after the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government and seized power.
He rose to prominence as a fighter, but now his schedule is packed with the daily tasks of local government — unblocking sewers, planning roads, and smoothing over neighborhood quarrels.
His switch reflects the broader transformation that the Taliban are undergoing, as the insurgents grapple with administering territory.
“When I was fighting my objectives were very specific: to end the foreign occupation, discrimination and injustice,” the 25-year-old told AFP.
“Now my goals are also clear: to fight corruption and make the country prosper.”

Mowaffaq monitoring workers as they clean a street in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. (AFP)

On a walk through the streets of Maymana, the new mayor talks with municipal workers clearing roadside gutters.
Residents of the city of 100,000 approach with complaints and suggestions, which are dutifully added to an ever-growing to-do list.
“The new mayor is young, well-educated and, very importantly, from the city,” says his non-Taliban deputy, Sayed Ahmad Shah Gheyasi.
“He knows how to deal with people.”
Unlike the poor, madrassa-educated rural men who make up the Taliban rank and file, Mowaffaq comes from a family of wealthy traders and grew up in Maymana, where he excelled at school and in sport.
Memorabilia from his youth decorates his office including a certificate from a martial arts competition as well as his high school diploma.

This picture taken on January 17, 2022 shows Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq (C) at his office in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. (AFP)

After joining the insurgency at 19, he was promoted to command a small unit deployed in Faryab province.
Others describe him as one of the Taliban’s most talented snipers, although he appears reluctant to be drawn into telling war stories.
But on walkabout with AFP he pauses in front of a house blemished with munition marks near the village of Doraye Khoija Qoshre, where his unit once held sway.
Here he used to hide himself away, scoping American troops with his rifle and honing a reputation as a crack shot.
“He killed an American with his rifle from this house, then a plane came and bombed him,” said Saifaddin, a local farmer, who like many in Afghanistan goes by one name.
Although it cannot be confirmed Mowaffaq was responsible, in mid-2019 the United States announced a member of their special forces had been killed in fighting in Faryab.
A year earlier, the Afghan Analysts Network said Maymana was “practically under siege” owing to “an astonishingly widespread Taliban presence.”
Mowaffaq witnessed several comrades killed in fighting but remains evasive about the horrors he both inflicted and suffered.
“I have had many ups and downs,” he says.

The United Nations and rights groups have accused the Taliban of gross human rights abuses since they seized power in August.
The deaths of more than 100 members of the former government or security forces have been blamed on the country’s new rulers, while women activists have been detained and journalists beaten for covering their protests.
The Taliban ideal of a thick beard and black turban may frame Mowaffaq’s face, but in many ways he is an unconventional totem of their austere ideology.
Nationwide the Islamists have effectively evicted women from the public sphere, shutting older girls out of education and largely barring the opposite sex from the workplace.
But in Mowaffaq’s office, female employees have been allowed to keep working, and a public garden in the city is reserved for them.
Under the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001 the all-covering burqa was mandatory for women.
This time religious police have stopped short of making the same diktat — although they have issued orders for women in the capital to cover their faces.
In the Maymana mayor’s office, “nobody tells us how to dress,” said Qahera, his 26-year-old female director of human resources, who wears a hijab in line with current dress requirements.
The Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan took even the movement’s members by surprise.
Their efforts to run the country are hamstrung by sheer inexperience, brain drain, a humanitarian crisis, and pressure from Western powers which have frozen assets.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

A Taliban fighter stands guard in front of people waiting to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
World
Taliban warn will ‘reconsider’ policy toward US if assets not freed

S.Korea candidates kick off presidential race dominated by scandal, third-party challenge

S.Korea candidates kick off presidential race dominated by scandal, third-party challenge
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

S.Korea candidates kick off presidential race dominated by scandal, third-party challenge

S.Korea candidates kick off presidential race dominated by scandal, third-party challenge
  • Fourteen candidates have signed up since official registration opened on Sunday
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s presidential candidates formally began campaigning on Tuesday in what is set to be the tightest race in 20 years between its two main parties, dominated by scandals that have allowed a third challenger to potentially play the role of kingmaker.
Polls say voters are looking for a president who can clean up polarized politics and corruption and tackle the runaway housing prices and deepening inequality  that have dogged Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
Curbing North Korea’s weapons tests and resuming talks would be a plus, but even a record month of missile testing by Pyongyang in January hasn’t made foreign policy a key issue for the March 9 vote in South Korea.
But the major issues named in the polls have been overshadowed by scandals and petty controversies, ranging from allegations of abuse of power to spats over one candidate’s relationship with a shaman and an anal acupuncturist.
Fourteen candidates have signed up since official registration opened on Sunday, with Lee Jae-myung, the flag-bearer of the ruling Democratic Party, facing off against Yoon Suk-yeol from the conservative main opposition People Power Party.
Dubbed the “unlikeable election” due to high disapproval ratings and smear campaigns waged by both sides, Lee and Yoon are neck and neck in polls, although Yoon has maintained a slight lead in recent weeks.
A survey released on Sunday by Realmeter showed 41.6 percent of respondents favored Yoon and 39.1 percent picked Lee, while Southern Post put Yoon just 0.5 percent ahead with 35.5 percent.
That would contrast with the last three presidential elections, which were largely predictable. The upcoming contest could be the closest since 2002 when an opposition challenger lost to former President Roh Moo-hyun by a 2.33 percent margin, or 570,980 votes.
“This is the foggiest election we’ve seen in a while, it’s very rare that a likely winner had yet to emerge just three weeks before the vote,” said Bae Jong-chan, a political analyst who runs the Insight K think tank.
A former governor of Gyeonggi province, Lee shot to prominence through his aggressive handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his advocacy of universal basic income.
Yoon is a political novice, but has gained popularity thanks to his image as a staunch prosecutor-general who steered high-profile investigations into corruption scandals engulfing aides to former President Park Geun-hye and current President Moon Jae-in.
But growing frustration over mainstream politics and controversy involving both candidates’ families have been a fillip for Ahn Cheol-soo, a renowned software mogul and doctor who is a minor opposition contender.

MERGED CAMPAIGN
Ahn formally offered on Sunday to merge campaigns with Yoon, saying it would expedite a “overwhelming victory” and national unity.
His latest ratings hovered between 7-8 percent after peaking at 15 percent. Polls indicated a convincing victory if Yoon and Ahn unite, although it was not clear if all Ahn’s supporters would automatically follow him on a combined ticket.
Some officials from Yoon’s campaign have also called for a merger, floating the idea of forming a coalition government and appointing Ahn as prime minister.
Yoon said he would give the proposal “positive consideration” but said he was not entirely happy about Ahn’s call to use a poll to pick which of the two men would lead the ticket.
A Yoon aide said his campaign would prefer a negotiation between the candidates to determine the flag-bearer. Ahn said he was open to talks but would not accept unilateral demands for him to step down.
Ahn’s rise has come amid deepening voter disgust over controversies involving the families of both Lee and Yoon.
Lee, who has apologized over his son’s illegal gambling, faces a possible criminal investigation over allegations that he illegally hired a provincial government employee to serve his wife as a personal assistant, and let her misappropriate government funds through his corporate credit card.
Lee and his wife have apologized for causing public concern and said they would cooperate with any investigation.
Yoon, meanwhile, has apologized for his wife’s inaccurate resume when she applied for teaching jobs years ago, and denied accusations from Democrats that a shaman who is close to his wife was deeply involved in his campaign.
He has also denied ties to an anal acupuncturist.
Lee’s campaign raised new allegations on Sunday that Kwon Oh-soo, chairman and the largest shareholder of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, sponsored Yoon’s wife’s company in a bid to evade investigations while Yoon worked as a prosecutor. Kwon was arrested last year on charges of manipulating his firm’s stock prices.
The ruling Democratic Party also criticized Yoon at the weekend for putting his feet on a train seat without taking off his shoes as lacking a sense of citizenship and public etiquette.
Yoon’s campaign hit back, accusing the Democrats of levelling groundless allegations even after Lee vowed to cease negative campaigns.

Topics: South Korea Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung presidential race

Related

S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial
World
S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins
World
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins

OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2022
SPA

OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
  • OIC called upon the international community, especially the UN and Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, to take necessary measures in this regard
Updated 15 February 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has expressed deep concern over recent public calls for the genocide of Muslims in Haridwar in India’s Uttarakhand state. It also condemned reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media, as well as the banning of female Muslim students wearing the hijab in Karnataka.

The continued attacks on Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislation in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims are indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia, the OIC said.

It called upon the international community, especially the UN and Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, to take necessary measures in this regard.

The OIC urged India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community, protect the way of life of its citizens, and bring perpetrators of acts of violence to justice.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) India

Related

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
World
Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate
  • The city sent notices in late January to up to 4,000 workers, saying they had to show proof they got at least two doses of the vaccine or else they’d lose their jobs
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

NEW YORK: New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday.
The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1 percent of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.
The city sent notices in late January to up to 4,000 workers, saying they had to show proof they got at least two doses of the vaccine or else they’d lose their jobs. Three-quarters of those workers had already been on leave without pay for months, having missed an earlier deadline for getting vaccinated in order to stay on the job.
Mayor Eric Adams’ office said hundreds of workers produced proof of their vaccines or got the shots after being notified they would be fired.
“City workers served on the front lines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are, once again, showing how they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers,” Adams said in a statement. “Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them.”
Of the 1,430 fired workers, about 64 percent worked for the city’s education department. The United Federation of Teachers, the public school teachers’ union, said last week that about 700 of its members had been given notice they would be fired. The union joined with others to sue to block the firings, but a judge ruled in favor of the city on Thursday.
The US Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal from a group of Department of Education employees.
New York City has imposed some of the most sweeping vaccine mandates in the country, requiring almost all city workers to be vaccinated and requiring private employers to ensure their workers get vaccinated as well. Customers of restaurants, gym and entertainment venues also have to show proof of vaccine to enter.
The United Federation of Teachers had struck a deal with the city to allow its members to choose to stay on unpaid leave until September 5. But about 700 members opted not to extend their leave or provide proof of vaccine. The union contended that the workers deserved due process that involved a hearing before being fired.
The United Federation of Teachers did not immediately have a comment Monday on the numbers released by the city.
Last week, New York City averaged about 1,700 new cases of the virus per day, according to state statistics. That’s down from nearly 41,000 cases per day at the peak of the omicron wave in early January, but still about 56 percent higher than when the vaccine mandate was announced for city employees in October.

Topics: New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Related

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly
World
New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly
US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27
World
US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27

Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called
A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) in the center of Bruxelles on February 14, 2022 to protest against coronavirus disease. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) in the center of Bruxelles on February 14, 2022 to protest against coronavirus disease. (AFP)
  • The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the policies of Trudeau’s government
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods.
“These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now,” he declared.
In invoking Canada’s Emergencies Act, which gives the federal government broad powers to restore order, Trudeau ruled out using the military.
His government instead threatened to tow away vehicles to keep essential services running; freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts; and suspend the insurance on their rigs.
“Consider yourselves warned,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said. “Send your rigs home.”
Freeland, who is also the finance minister, said the government will also broaden its anti-money-laundering regulations to target crowd-funding sites that are being used to support the illegal blockades.
Trudeau did not indicate when the new crackdowns would begin. But he gave assurances the emergency measures “will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address.”
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, and besieged Parliament Hill, railing against vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.
Members of the self-styled Freedom Convoy have also blockaded various US-Canadian border crossings, though the busiest and most important — the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit — was reopened on Sunday after police arrested dozens of demonstrators and broke the nearly week-long siege that had disrupted auto production in both countries.
“This is the biggest, greatest, most severe test Trudeau has faced,” said Wesley Wark, a University of Ottawa professor and national security expert.
Invoking the Emergencies Act would allow the government to declare the Ottawa protest illegal and clear it out by such means as towing vehicles, Wark said. It would also enable the government to make greater use of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the federal police agency.
One of the protest organizers in Ottawa vowed not to back down in the face of pressure from the government.
“There are no threats that will frighten us. We will hold the line,” Tamara Lich said.
Cadalin Valcea, a truck driver from Montreal protesting for more than two weeks, said he will move move only if forced: “We want only one thing: to finish with this lockdown and these restrictions.”
Trudeau met virtually with leaders of the country’s provinces before announcing the crackdown.
Doug Ford, the Conservative premier of Ontario, which is Canada’s most populous province and includes Ottawa and Windsor, expressed support for emergency action, saying: “We need law and order. Our country is at risk now.”
But the leaders of other provinces warned the prime minister against taking such a step, some of them cautioning it could inflame an already dangerous situation.
“At this point, it would not help the social climate. There is a lot of pressure, and I think we have to be careful,” said Quebec Premier François Legault. “It wouldn’t help for the polarization.”
The protests have drawn support from right-wing extremists and armed citizens in Canada, and have been cheered on in the US by Fox News personalities and conservatives such as Donald Trump.
Some conservatives pushed Trudeau to simply drop the pandemic mandates.
“He’s got protests right around the country, and now he’s dropping in the polls, desperately trying to save his political career. The solution is staring him in the face,” said opposition Conservative lawmaker Pierre Poilievre, who is running for the party’s leadership.
Millions in donations have poured in supporting the protests, including a big chunk from the US
Hackers who apparently infiltrated one of fundraising websites, GiveSendGo.com, dumped a file online that showed a tally of nearly 93,000 donations totaling $8.4 million through Thursday, an Associated Press analysis of the data found.
Roughly 40 percent of the money raised came from the US while slightly over half was from Canada.
In other developments, the Mounties said they arrested 11 people at the blockaded border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana, after learning of a cache of guns and ammunition.
Police said a small group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.” Authorities seized long guns, handguns, body armor and a large quantity of ammunition.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also said protesters in a tractor and a heavy-duty truck tried to ram a police vehicle at Coutts on Sunday night and fled. He said some protesters want to “take this in a very dangerous and dark direction.”
Over the past weeks, authorities have hesitated to move against the protesters. Local officials cited a lack of police manpower and fears of violence, while provincial and federal authorities disagreed over who had responsibility for quelling the unrest.
An earlier version of the Emergencies Act, called the War Measures Act, was used just once during peacetime, by Trudeau’s late father, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, to deal with a militant Quebec independence movement in 1970.
The demonstrations have inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. US authorities have said that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.
Invoking emergency powers would be a signal to Canadians and allies like the United States and around the world “who are wondering what the hell has Canada been up to,” Wark said.
Also Monday, Ontario’s premier announced that on March 1, the province will lift its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, restaurants, gyms and sporting events. The surge of cases caused by the omicron variant has crested in Canada.
“We are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor but despite it,” Ford said.
The Ambassador Bridge, which carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, reopened to traffic late Sunday night. The interruption forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and other automakers to close plants or curtail production on both sides of the border. Some of them have yet to get back to full production.
The siege in Ottawa, about 470 miles (750 kilometers) away, has infuriated residents fed up with government inaction. They have complained of being harassed and intimidated by the protesters who have parked their rigs bumper to bumper on the streets.
“It’s stressful. I feel angry at what’s happening. This isn’t Canada. This does not represent us,” Colleen Sinclair, a counter-protester who lives in Ottawa.
Many of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.
Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated.

Topics: Canada

Related

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
World
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Latest updates

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
Saudi inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2%
Saudi inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2%
NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz
NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz
Abu Dhabi’s Fertiglobe raises dividend payout after solid 2021 numbers
Abu Dhabi’s Fertiglobe raises dividend payout after solid 2021 numbers
Simona Halep advances to second round of Dubai Duty Free tennis championships
Simona Halep advances to second round of Dubai Duty Free tennis championships

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.