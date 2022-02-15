Indonesian teacher gets life in prison for raping 13 students

You are here

Herry Wirawan, center, the principal of a girls Islamic boarding school accused of raping his students, with security officers during a sentencing hearing at a district court in Bandung, West Java. (AP)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Herry Wirawan had also impregnated eight of his victims, who are all minors
  • Indonesian prosecutors previously demanded death sentence and chemical castration
JAKARTA: An Indonesian teacher was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of 13 students on Tuesday, in a case that has gripped the nation and drawn attention toward sexual violence against children in the country. 
The Bandung District Court in West Java found Herry Wirawan guilty of raping 13 female students and impregnating eight of them. All of his victims were minors, many of whom came from poor families and had attended the school on scholarships. 
Indonesian prosecutors had demanded the court impose the death sentence and chemical castration on Wirawan, but judges ruled that the 36-year-old, a religion teacher, would be sentenced to life in prison. 
The court listed a number of aggravating factors contributing to Wirawan’s conviction, including his leadership role at Madani Boarding School. 
“As a teacher and caretaker of the pesantren (Islamic boarding school), he should protect, guide, and educate the children who are studying and attending his school,” Chief Justice Yohanes Purnomo said, “but the defendant set a bad example and destroyed the future of the children of his pesantren.”
During the trial, it was revealed that Wirawan had raped his students since 2016. The pattern of abuse only surfaced last May, when parents of one victim reported him to the police for raping and impregnating their teenage daughter.
Wirawan pleaded for leniency to allow him to raise his children, saying that he raped his victims in moments of weakness. 
The court ruled that restitution for the victims, amounting to around $23,200 in total, will be paid by the government. 
Wirawan’s case has sparked outrage across Indonesia, with one government minister saying President Joko Widodo had paid special attention to the case. The country has recently seen a number of disturbing child sex abuse cases make national headlines.  
Last month, Lukas Lucky Ngalngola, a Catholic priest who ran an orphanage on the outskirts of Jakarta, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing children under his care. 
The Indonesian Witness and Victim Protection Agency LPSK said Wirawan’s sentence is “the harshest” handed down by an Indonesian court for sexual offenders. 
“We hope this can act as a deterrent effect for other sexual offenders,” Livia Iskandar, LPSK’s deputy chairperson, told Arab News. 
Iskandar said more child victims had applied for protection in 2021 compared to the year before. Of nearly 2,200 sexual violence cases it received last year — the highest annual rate since 2017 — LPSK said most involved children.

 

Philippine police say foiled Hamas plot to target Israelis

Philippine police say foiled Hamas plot to target Israelis
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine police say foiled Hamas plot to target Israelis

Philippine police say foiled Hamas plot to target Israelis
  • Police said that Hamas was recruiting Filipinos to ‘carry out terrorist activities’ against Israeli nationals
  • Filipino authorities said Hamas had tried to stage activities in the Philippines in 2018
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Tuesday they have uncovered an alleged “terror” plot by Palestinian group Hamas designed “to wage a proxy war” in the Southeast Asian country. 

The Philippine National Police said Hamas attempted to “establish a foothold in the Philippines” by pledging financial support to local threat groups and recruiting Filipinos to “carry out terrorist activities” against Israeli nationals. 

“The police intelligence community has uncovered attempts by a known foreign terrorist organization to wage a proxy war in the country,” the PNP said in a statement. 

In a video message, Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsangan, director of the PNP’s Intelligence Group unit, identified Fares Al-Shikli, also known as Bashir Hisham, as the Hamas operative in charge of recruiting militants in the Philippines.

“Our Filipino source identified the Hamas operative as ‘Bashir’ who was reportedly attempting to establish a foothold in the Philippines with pledges of financial support to some local threat groups including militant extremists with links to the international terrorist organizations,” Alinsangan said. 

Filipino authorities further cited the unnamed source as saying that Al-Shikli is currently residing in Turkey. The alleged Hamas operative is believed to be responsible for identifying new areas of activity for Hamas and strengthening the group’s activities globally and was allegedly involved in developing Hamas military infrastructure in Libya and Sudan. 

Alinsangan said the source had met Al-Shikli during trips to Malaysia between 2016 and 2018, where they “discussed the possibility of mounting attacks against Israeli nationals” in the Philippines. 

“Their meetings in Malaysia…include [discussions] on recruitment of Filipinos that will be utilized to kill Jews present in the country, conduct rallies at the Israeli embassy, and spread major propaganda against Israel,” Alinsangan said. 

The source also told the police that Al-Shikli had introduced theoretical bomb-making training during one of their meetings. 

Alinsangan said Hamas had previously attempted to stage activities in the Philippines, pointing to the 2018 arrest of Iraqi national Taha Mohammed Al-Jabouri, “a chemist with knowledge of explosives,” who was accused of having links to the Palestinian organization. However, Al-Jabouri was arrested due to his expired visa and was later deported from the Philippines. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel later confirmed that Al-Jabouri was part of a larger trend of Hamas attempting to establish a presence in other regions. 

Tuesday’s revelations, Alingasan said, are a “stern warning” for terror groups in the country. 

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
  • In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Britain’s Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17.
Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.
In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum and that Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.
“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the filing said.

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead
  • “She’s probably dead, but they’re not saying anything,” Lewthwaite’s paternal uncle said
  • Security analysts have said she was most likely being sheltered at a remote location in Somalia or Tanzania
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The uncle of one of the UK’s most wanted terrorists known as the “white widow” reckons she is most likely dead.

Samantha Lewthwaite was married to one of the suicide bombers who carried out the 7/7 attacks in London and has been linked to a string of terror attacks in Africa in the 2010s.

Security analysts have told British newspaper the Mirror that Lewthwaite, the widowed wife of London 7/7 bomber Germaine Lindsay, was most likely being sheltered at a remote location in Somalia or Tanzania and unable to travel from her hiding place out of fear for her life.

Lewthwaite’s paternal uncle, Nigel, told the newspaper: “As far as I know, my brother’s not heard anything from her since way back. I don’t know how long it’s been. She’s probably dead, but they’re not saying anything.”

And he said that the family had not been informed by British security services of any developments.

“It’s hard. It’s been 10 years, probably longer than that, but what do we do?” he added.

The Sunday Times reported in 2012 that Lewthwaite was believed to have been travelling on a forged South African passport with the identity of a British nurse called Natalie Faye Webb.

At the time, Kenyan authorities described the terrorist as “a serious player” and said she was working as a financier for militant group Al-Shabab, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda based in Somalia. She is wanted over several terrorist attacks in Kenya.

Terrorism experts are skeptical over claims that the extremist has been spotted in Yemen, Syria, and on Ukraine’s border with Russia.

The International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Somalia, Omar Mahmood, said Lewthwaite was now unlikely to be active as an Al-Shabab militant.

“I find it difficult to believe she is out there operating at a high level of the organization.

“It’s become increasingly insular. There’s definitely a degree of legend in her story. I haven’t seen anything over the past few years that would attest to her involvement, or her being around much.

“If she’s on good terms within the organization, then she could be living in one of the larger towns and villages that Al-Shabab occupies,” Mahmood added.

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag
  • Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the Chagos Islands
  • Britain evicted about 2,000 residents in the 1960s and 70s so the US military could build an air base on Diego Garcia
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

LONDON: The British government reaffirmed its sovereignty over a remote Indian Ocean archipelago after Mauritius underlined its own territorial claim by planting a flag on the islands.

Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the Chagos Islands, whose residents were expelled by Britain half a century ago to make way for a US military base.

Several Chagos islanders accompanied Mauritian officials on a voyage that also involved a scientific survey of a nearby coral reef.

It was the first time they had set foot there since Britain evicted about 2,000 residents in the 1960s and 70s so the US military could build an air base on Diego Garcia, one of the islands.

The Guardian reported that a message from Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth was played at the flag-raising, hailing the “historic visit.”

“The message I wish to give out to the world, as the state with sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, is that we will ensure a wise stewardship of its territory — over its maritime security, conservation of the marine environment and human rights, notably the return of those of Chagossian origin,” he was quoted as saying.

Britain’s Foreign Office said Monday that the UK “has no doubt as to our sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory, which we have held continuously since 1814.”

“Mauritius has never held sovereignty over the territory and the UK does not recognize its claim,” it said in a statement.

The displaced residents have fought for years in the courts for the right to return to their home islands, which the UK calls the British Indian Ocean Territory.

In 2019 the International Court of Justice and the United Nations General Assembly both told Britain to give up control of the islands, which it held on to after Mauritius gained independence in 1968.

The international court said in a non-binding opinion that Britain had unlawfully carved up Mauritius, an archipelago nation whose main island is some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the southeast coast of Africa.

Successive British governments have expressed regret about the way the islanders were removed but have not allowed them to return or heeded the non-binding international opinions.

In 2020 Britain said it would “cede sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius when it is no longer required for defense purposes.”

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
  • The operation took down “one of Europe’s most active Albanian-speaking cocaine trafficking networks in Europe," Europol and Eurojust said
  • In Belgium, the federal prosecutor's office said police detained 30 people
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: Police in Belgium and Spain arrested 45 people Tuesday as part of an international operation involving authorities in seven countries that targeted a major cocaine trafficking network, EU agencies and prosecutors said.
The operation took down “one of Europe’s most active Albanian-speaking cocaine trafficking networks in Europe,” Europol and Eurojust said, adding that searches were carried out in more than 80 places.
In a joint statement, they said the suspects imported cocaine from Latin America to European ports.
“Over 600 law enforcement officers, in close cooperation with prosecutors and investigative officers, carried out raids against the members of this network in Spain and Belgium. A number of parallel actions also took place in Croatia, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands,” they said.
In Belgium, the federal prosecutor’s office said police detained 30 people. Officers carried out 49 searches across the country, most of them in and around Brussels and the port city of Antwerp. Prosecutors did not say what was seized during the operation.
Belgium has become a major hub trafficking drugs into Europe. With thousands of containers reaching Antwerp every day, the city is one of Europe’s main ports of entry for cocaine.
Belgian prosecutors said most of the suspects lived in the Brussels district, and the organization has drop-off points near the Antwerp port, where cocaine arrives from South America. Prosecutors alleged the suspected traffickers worked in cahoots with citizens from southern Europe who belong to crime families in the Limburg province.
To transport drugs into Europe, the organization used cargo planes or private jets along with ship containers sent to the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Le Havre in France and Hamburg in Germany, authorities alleged.
Last year, Belgian police made several dozen arrests during an organized crime operation of unprecedented scale after investigators cracked an encrypted communications network popular with criminals.
According to Belgian prosecutors, the cracking of the encrypted messaging service Sky ECC was useful in the drug case, helping to identify possible suspects in Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay.

