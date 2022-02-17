You are here

Talks deadlocked over release of UN workers abducted in Yemen

Talks deadlocked over release of UN workers abducted in Yemen
Houthi militia drive a truck past an Al-Qaeda flag, painted on the side of a hill, along a road in Almnash, Rada’a District, Al Bayda Governorate, Yemen, Nov. 22, 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Talks deadlocked over release of UN workers abducted in Yemen

Talks deadlocked over release of UN workers abducted in Yemen
  • Tribal negotiators have failed to convince terror group leaders to free the UN captives, who were taken hostage while travelling in the southern province of Abyan
  • Al-Qaeda had demanded, through local tribal figures, that authorities swap the UN captives with militant prisoners, and also demanded a ransom of SR1 million
Updated 20 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Talks aimed at securing the release of five UN workers abducted by Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen have reached a deadlock after the Yemeni government refused to take part in a prisoner swap.

A local security official told Arab News on Thursday that tribal negotiators had failed to convince terror group leaders to free the staff who were taken hostage while travelling in the southern province of Abyan.

The UN employees’ abductors had demanded a release swap for militant prisoners being held by the Yemeni government in Aden, along with a ransom of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“They want us to release terrorist elements. They are trying to blackmail the state,” the official, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The five UN workers — four Yemenis and a foreigner who were based in Aden — were seized in Abyan’s Moudia district while heading back to their office on Feb. 11. Their Al-Qaeda captors later demanded, through local tribal figures, that local authorities swap them with militant prisoners, and also demanded a ransom of SR1 million.

On Thursday, the security official said that the militants also demanded that the government pay money for relatives of dead militants and militant prisoners, threatening to kill the hostages if the security and army services tried to use force to release them.

“They told the negotiators that they would kill the (abducted) Yemenis and the Bulgarian if the security forces stormed the mountains (of Moudia) to release the hostages,” the official added.

Yemen’s branch of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has been greatly weakened during the past six years after Yemeni forces, backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, expelled the terror group from its key strongholds, forcing its fighters to flee into the mountains.

Hundreds of militants have been killed, wounded, or captured during consecutive military operations by Yemeni forces, supported by air cover from the coalition in Aden, Abyan, Shabwa, and Hadramout.

Separately, heavy fighting between government troops and the Iran-backed Houthis intensified on Thursday in the provinces of Hajjah and Marib as the coalition carried out numerous airstrikes, hitting Houthi gatherings and military equipment.

Local officials and media reports said that fighting had spread in the northern province of Hajjah as government troops mounted new attacks on the Houthis in the district of Abes, west of Hajjah, and other forces fought off counterattacks by the Houthis in the district of Haradh.

Fighting also broke out in flashpoint sites south of the central province of Marib where government forces attacked the Houthis in a bid to expel them from strategic locations close to the city of Marib.

The clashes came as the coalition on Thursday said it had destroyed 11 Houthi military vehicles in 15 air raids in Hajjah and Marib.

Topics: Yemen United Nations (UN) Al-Qaeda Abyan Province

Updated 36 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition says 11 Houthi vehicles destroyed in strikes on Marib, Hajjah

Coalition says 11 Houthi vehicles destroyed in strikes on Marib, Hajjah
  • 11 military vehicles were destroyed and a number of Houthi fighters killed in coalition strikes
Updated 36 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nearly a dozen Houthi vehicles have been destroyed in strikes on the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Hajjah, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday.

11 military vehicles were destroyed and a number of Houthi fighters killed in 15 strikes that were carried out over the last 24 hours, the coalition said.

Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to Yemen and veteran analyst has urged the Biden administration to redesignate the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization for resisting peace efforts to end the war and staging attacks on neighboring countries.

Writing for the US-based War on the Rocks platform on Tuesday, Gerald Feierstein said that the Biden administration should consider redesignating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization since it is the only option available to pressure the Houthis to stop hostilities on the ground and comply with peace initiatives.

Feierstein’s call for the redesignation comes in the wake of increasing Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Marib hajjah

Charities to plant 25,000 olive trees across Palestine

Charities to plant 25,000 olive trees across Palestine
Updated 17 February 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Charities to plant 25,000 olive trees across Palestine

Charities to plant 25,000 olive trees across Palestine
  • They will cover 200,000 square meters of land, produce 4,000 kg of oil annually
  • Project will ‘help population help themselves,’ British NGO tells Arab News
Updated 17 February 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

British NGO Human Appeal will team up with Palestinian organizations to plant 25,000 olive trees, following widespread disruption to the Palestinians’ olive industry.

Human Appeal has partnered with the Palestinian Hydrological Group and Zakat Al-Quds, a Palestinian charitable foundation operating under the supervision of Jordan’s Ministry of Islamic Endowments, for the project.

Olive farms across Jerusalem, Tubas, Salfit, Bethlehem, Hebron and Tulkarem will benefit from the project, which aims to cover 200,000 square meters of land with 25,000 olive trees. They will support 200 farmers and yield approximately 4,000 kg of olive oil per year.

The product makes up 25 percent of Palestine’s agricultural industry, and is critical for 100,000 families.

“The olive tree carries great symbolic importance for the history of Palestinian agriculture, being synonymous with Palestine for generations across the Middle East,” Mohamad Yousef, head of Human Appeal France, told Arab News.

“Olive trees in this part of the world are among the oldest to be found, with some of them over 1,000 years old, and produce some of the highest-quality olive oil globally.” 

Olive trees are a particularly useful crop for the dry weather, poor soil conditions and deteriorating availability of water in Palestine.

“When seeking to provide urgently needed support, it’s vital that we also consider providing long-term support to help the population help themselves,” said Yousef.

“Planting these olive saplings is more than securing land for agriculture and supplying a crop that will help these recipients to support themselves into the future. It’s also an important symbol of regrowth for the region.”

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian olive trees, cutting them down or burning them. Earlier this month, scores of olive tree saplings were uprooted across the West Bank. It is thought that these attacks are meant to stifle the income of Palestinians.

Topics: Palestine olive oil olive trees Human Appeal

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers -tweet

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers -tweet
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers -tweet

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers -tweet
  • A Kuwaiti Emiri decree was issued on Thursday, Feb. 17
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti Emiri decree was issued on Thursday accepting the resignations of the ministers of interior and defense, the information ministry said on Twitter.
The decree appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as caretaker defense minister and Oil Minister Mohammad Al-Fares as caretaker interior minister.

Topics: Kuwait Emiri decree resignation

Israel to scrap COVID passport system as omicron wanes

Israel to scrap COVID passport system as omicron wanes
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

Israel to scrap COVID passport system as omicron wanes

Israel to scrap COVID passport system as omicron wanes
  • Although new infections remain high, Israel’s health ministry has reported a steady decline in serious cases of COVID-19 since the peak of the country’s omicron wave earlier in February
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister says the country’s coronavirus vaccination “green pass” system will be suspended as new daily cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.
Naftali Bennett said Thursday after meeting with health officials that Israel’s omicron wave “has been broken” and that additional reductions in coronavirus restrictions were forthcoming.
The Green Pass, Israel’s digital vaccination passport, limited entry to indoor venues and large gatherings to people who had recovered from coronavirus or received at least three doses of the vaccine.
Although new infections remain high, Israel’s health ministry has reported a steady decline in serious cases of COVID-19 since the peak of the country’s omicron wave earlier in February.
Israel raced out of the gate last year to vaccinate most of its adult population after striking a deal with Pfizer to trade medical data in exchange for a steady supply of doses. Around 48 percent of Israel’s 9.4 million people have received three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine since the country began rolling out immunizations in late 2020. Over 72 percent of the country has received at least one dose.
At least 9,710 people in Israel have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus COVID-19

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties
  • The strike came a week after a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in another Israeli attack near Damascus
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

DAMASCUS: Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions south of Damascus overnight, causing material damage, state media reported Thursday.
State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, striking the outskirts of the village of Zakiya before midnight Wednesday. It added that no one was hurt in the attack.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the attack targeted a building where a meeting of unknown military officials was held.
The strike came a week after a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in another Israeli attack near Damascus. The Israeli military said at the time that it attacked targets in Syria shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from the Arab country into northern Israel.
There was no comment on the Wednesday night attack from Israel, which rarely acknowledges it is carrying out attacks inside Syria.
Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

