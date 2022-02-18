You are here

Elite runners all set for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon

The reigning champion of the 2020 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon, Ababel Yeshaneh, also took part in the training session, alongside fellow female elite stars Hellen Obiri and Genzebe Dibaba. (RAK Half Marathon)
The reigning champion of the 2020 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon, Ababel Yeshaneh, also took part in the training session, alongside fellow female elite stars Hellen Obiri and Genzebe Dibaba. (RAK Half Marathon)



  • Some of the world’s best male and female athletes have been training at Al-Marjan Island ahead of Saturday’s race
RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Some of the world’s best runners have landed in the UAE and are preparing for the 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday.

Male elite athletes taking part in the race include Jacob Kiplimo, the half marathon world record holder and team mate Peter Maru, who both took part in a special training session on Al-Marjan Island ahead of Saturday’s big race. 

The reigning champion of the 2020 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon, Ababel Yeshaneh, also took part in the training session, alongside fellow female elite stars Hellen Obiri and Genzebe Dibaba.

With 45 star athletes confirmed to participate in the 15th edition of the world’s fastest half marathon on Feb. 19, the race is set to see over 4,000 runners compete across four categories: The half marathon, half marathon — relay teams of two, 5 km and 1 mile.

Lebanon's Arab Basketball Championship stars receive heroes welcome from fans in Beirut


Updated 18 February 2022
Bassam Zaazaa




  • Star Wael Arakji said: ‘We did our best to achieve this victory to give hope to our people and remind them that we don’t surrender, whatsoever’
  • People took to social media to thank the players after Lebanon won the championship for the first time with a 72-69 victory over Tunisia in the final in Dubai on Wednesday
Updated 18 February 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: Lebanon’s national basketball team received a hero’s welcome on Thursday as they returned home after winning the Arab Basketball Championship for the first time.
They were crowned champions after a historic victory in Dubai on Wednesday when they defeated Tunisia 72-69 in the final.
Hundreds of fans gathered at Beirut airport to greet their sporting heroes with music and chanting. In return, members of the winning team happily showed off their hard-won trophy.
For many people in Lebanon, the team’s victory at the 24th ABC was an emotional and uplifting moment amid the worsening social, political and economic crises in the country. Some saw it as a rare glimmer of hope and optimism, as thousands of people in the country took to social media to praise and congratulate the players and thank them for providing even a brief distraction from their daily woes.
Many expressed their gratitude to the winners for helping to restore the image of their country, which they said has been tarnished by corrupt politicians. Some even jokingly called for the players to to be put in charge of the country.
One of those players, 27-year-old Wael Arakji, told Arab News: “We did our best to achieve this victory to give hope to our people and remind them that we don’t surrender, whatsoever.
“We made history, winning this championship for the first time amid all the darkness that Lebanon has been facing since the 2019 revolution, the Beirut Port blast in 2020 and the economic crisis.”
He thanked the fans, including those in the UAE “who supported us during the tournament until the end — without them, we wouldn’t have triumphed.”
He added: “This victory should be Lebanon’s torch of hope and I wish that it marks the end of our miseries and the beginning of a brighter tomorrow.”
Arakji, who delivered a spectacular personal performance in the final, scoring 22 points, promised fans that the team will now focus on beating Jordan and Saudi Arabia to qualify for the FIBA World Cup.
In the meantime, Lebanese fans continued to celebrate. Moe Shamseddine, a photographer living in Barcelona, said: “This result has united us again in times where the country is passing through its worst crisis ever and we needed such a ray of hope.”
Rana Nadim, a teacher in Dubai, said the victory warms the heart amid all the challenges facing Lebanon.
“Finally, we get to see some positivity amid all this grimness that the criminal and corrupt politicians have been giving us,” she said.
A Twitter user called Fathi wrote: “My heart is growing in this great country that, despite all its aches and sufferings because of its rulers, yet the people have will to survive and love life and challenge.”
In a message on Facebook, a doctor called Dany posted an image of the team celebrating and commented: “This is the type of loyal and hardworking patriots who should run the country, not the corrupt politicians.”
May Bassam, who lives in Paris, told Arab News that that the politicians should step down and the victorious basketball stars should rule the country.
“They stood united altogether and won five games in row to bring us joy … they are our true heroes,” she added.

Extreme E reveals Desert X Prix course to launch Season 2 in NEOM


Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News




  • In 2021, the first-ever event in the electric SUV series was held in the Saudi desert of AlUla
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

The course for the Desert X Prix in NEOM has been revealed, with the opening race of Extreme E Season 2 introducing the 10 teams and 20 drivers to new terrain in the Saudi desert on Feb. 19-20.

The 6.9 km course in NEOM offers a range of backdrops and rock formations as well as plenty of gradient changes. In stark contrast to the 2021 Desert X Prix in AlUla, this race weekend will feature a launch off the start that is all uphill and takes the drivers across the lower part of the valley floor.

The first waypoint sits between two rock formations at the top of a short but steep incline as the drivers head toward the first sharp direction change and the cars start their descent to the middle of the valley floor.

Dust will be a factor, but the width of the valley offers more than enough room to duck out of anything the car lifts in front, allowing the drivers to stay on full throttle. On what will be a fast course, the drivers are likely to be pushing the upgraded ODYSSEY 21 to the max for much of the lap.

Another steep climb takes the cars up to the first of two technical sections as they briefly climb on top of the edge of a rock formation before a sharp right-hand turn at the farthest point of the course. A steep but spectacular descent through the heavy red sand brings the cars onto the flat of the second valley floor before a short climb over another hill opens up to a wide and inviting section of the course where a myriad of racing lines will tempt the drivers to overtake.

Into the last quarter of the course and the drivers will be at full throttle for a blast up the steepest incline in deep sand that will certainly use up some energy from the battery. At the top of the hill, the drivers will turn a sharp right and over a blind crest, hitting a steep descent toward the penultimate waypoint — a tight 90-degree left-hander.

Once again into the deep red sand, the cars will be working hard and powering up the last long run to the final waypoint. Depending on their strategy, some drivers could use Hyperdrive here to catch the car in front as it struggles up the hill, but they will need to hang on as they go blind into the final turn at 90 degrees and into a breathtakingly steep drop on the other side. The drivers will have to trust their skill and judgment as they fly down the steepest descent on the course, bottoming out just before crossing the finish line.

Ramon Diaz inspires Al-Hilal: 5 things learned from latest round of Saudi Pro League action


Updated 18 February 2022
John Duerden




  • Al-Ittihad remain favorites to win title but will be looking over shoulders nervously after having 10-match winning streak ended with draw against Al-Taawoun
Updated 18 February 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Super Thursday saw the top four all in action in the Saudi Professional League and amid the goals and the talking points, here are five things learned.

1. Diaz provides Al-Hilal with classic new coach bounce

There had been some doubts about the wisdom of replacing Leonardo Jardim with Ramon Diaz, but the early signs were pretty emphatic as Al-Hilal thrashed local rivals Al-Shabab 5-0. The defending champions, who started the day in fourth, swept their second-placed rivals aside with three goals in the first half hour.

There had been some debate as to the best way to fit strikers Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo into the lineup, but Diaz played them both and was well-rewarded as the pair got a pair each. The Argentine’s philosophy was simple: There is a lot of attacking talent in the ranks so get as much as it into the team as possible and get the ball to those players.

Ighalo, who left Al-Shabab just a few weeks ago, will get the headlines but Andre Carrillo repaid his fellow South American for the starting spot. It was the Peruvian’s delightful cross with the outside of the boot that was hooked home by the Nigerian for the opener. He then scored a beauty of a second, volleying the ball into the top corner of the net from the edge of the area.

Soon after came the real turning point. Al-Shabab almost pulled one back as the ball bounced off Yasser Al-Shahrani’s knee and hit the Al-Hilal post. Moments later Marega scored at the other end. Instead of the scoreline being 2-1 it was 3-0 and there was no coming back from that. The result was impressive. It may just be that classic bounce after the appointment of a new coach, or it may just be the start of Al-Hilal’s late title challenge.

2. The title is not Al-Ittihad’s just yet

It was looking like a stroll for Al-Ittihad, but the 10-game winning streak ended against relegation battlers Al-Taawoun after a 1-1 draw. The gap at the top is now seven points, still sizable but manageable.

It was looking so good in just the second minute when Abderrazak Hamdallah scored his fifth goal in five games. It was the kind of goal that the Moroccan could almost trademark, a turn and low shot from just inside the area. It was going past the goalkeeper almost before he realized there was even a goalscoring opportunity.

Yet Al-Taawoun recovered quickly from that early blow and started asking questions of Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe who was his usual, reliable self. Well, he was until just before the hour and a mistake that will give the other teams at the top a bit of hope. A low cross from the left byline seemed to be no problem for the Brazilian shot-stopper at his near post but somehow, he let the ball squirm through and there was Mostafa Fathi to stab the ball home from the closest of ranges. The dropping of two points may not matter in the great scheme of things but then it could be a huge turning point.

3. Pity Martinez holds nerve to keep Al-Nassr’s title hopes alive

No Talisca, no problem for Al-Nassr. Well almost. Fresh after their 3-0 loss at the hands of Al-Ittihad last weekend, Al-Nassr bounced back into second with a last-gasp 4-3 win at Al-Batin. The nine-time champions made very hard work of it though and were twice two goals ahead before allowing the hosts to level. All seemed well in the fourth minute when Vincent Aboubakar, back for the first time since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations where he finished as top scorer, showed his poaching instincts.

With 11 minutes remaining, Al-Nassr were 3-1 ahead and cruising but conceded two goals in quick succession. At 3-3, their title chances were hanging by a thread as this game against the relegation strugglers was a must-win. And then video assistant referee intervened in the final minutes to give the Riyadh club a penalty for handball in the area.

Pity Martinez may have missed much of the season through injury but in just his third start, the Argentine was not missing this and side-footed home from the spot. The relief for the men in yellow was palpable.

4. Al-Shabab’s struggles with Al-Hilal continue

Losing 5-0 to Al-Hilal must have felt like deja vu for Al-Shabab’s fans. Last year as the two were fighting it out for the title, Al-Hilal won 5-1, a victory that gave them the edge and ultimately the championship. There is more time left this year, but it still feels like it will be hard for Al-Shabab to come back from this shattering loss against their bogey team.

And if Al-Shabab cannot find a way to defeat their city rivals in the future then they may have to keep waiting to add to the sixth of their titles won back in 2012.  Incredibly, the last time they triumphed in the Riyadh derby was way back in October 2014 – that streak is now 17 games, the same number of games that Al-Shabab had gone unbeaten before Thursday. The team needs to get this Al-Hilal problem sorted out.

5. Al-Ahli getting hard to beat but…

It is unimaginable that the Jeddah giants could be relegated but form this season has been, to say the least, disappointing. Yet there are signs that a corner has been turned with the 1-1 draw with Al-Feiha another decent result though it came courtesy of a very late penalty.

The four-time champions are now six games unbeaten, a run that has moved them almost clear of danger. Besnik Hasi, who has managed to keep his job, has tightened the backline and the next step is to turn draws, four of which have come in the last six games, into victories. Perhaps that can come next season with the right recruitment and a little more creativity in midfield as not enough chances are being created at the moment.

Al-Ahli are harder to beat these days but need to do more going forward. A better supply to striker Omar Al-Somah and the Syrian will score goals and win games.

Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships


Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News




  • 2015, 2020 champion from Romania ended hopes of 8th seed Ons Jabeur with 6-4, 6-3 win
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Jelena Ostapenko walked a tightrope to victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday, scrambling her way to a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 win over former champion Petra Kvitova.

She will now face 2015 and 2020 champion Simona Halep, who ended the hopes of eighth seed Ons Jabeur by winning 6-4, 6-3.

The second semifinal will feature Veronika Kudermetova who beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in another lengthy battle, and qualifier Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-4.

Vondrousova is only the third qualifier to reach the semifinals, after Rachel McQuillan in 2001 and Jennifer Brady in 2020 and, at 146th, Yastremska is the lowest-ranked player to ever reach the Dubai quarterfinals.

Ostapenko, who also reached the semifinals in St. Petersburg last week, twice faced elimination as the outcome remained in doubt right up until the final ball of the two-hour, 39-minute contest.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “The intense battle between Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova left us breathless, and we were on the edge of our seats as the momentum swung first one way and then the other.

“The other quarterfinals also provided wonderful entertainment, and we congratulate all today’s winners and eagerly look forward to discovering who will qualify for Saturday’s final.”

After a blistering start in which she held a point to lead 5-1, Ostapenko saw Kvitova fight back to snatch the opening set. In the second set, Kvitova broke to lead 1-0 and Ostapenko continued to struggle on her serve, at one stage clutching her hip as it appeared that her long second-round match was taking its toll on her.

But then, serving at 5-4 and after being two points from victory, Kvitova double faulted to allow her opponent to level at 5-5, and Ostapenko completed her recovery by breaking again for the set. After exchanging early breaks in the third, Kvitova broke to lead 5-4 but again failed to serve out the match and in a marathon tiebreak Kvitova held a match point at 8-7 before Ostapenko claimed victory on her fourth match point, winning the tiebreak 11-9.

Ostapenko, who has now defeated three former Grand Slam winners this week, said: “It was a really good match. I think the level was really high. She was playing really well today. She was especially serving well. I was trying just to fight and stay in the match, believe that I can win until the very last point. I just knew I have to fight.”

Halep had to fight hard too for her victory in a contest that showcased exquisite skills from both players. Although she built a 5-2 lead Halep struggled to close out the set against a resilient opponent, double faulting on break point while under pressure as she served at 5-3 but earning her third and decisive break of the set in the next game.

Jabeur responded by taking a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Halep fought back to win the next five games to lead 5-2 before closing out the match.

Halep said: “I’m really pleased with the match. I think I played good tennis. I was super strong on the legs. I knew that she’s changing the rhythm a lot. It’s never easy to actually find the rhythm during the match. I think I did well and I’m really happy that I could win against a tough opponent.”

Jabeur felt her fitness was not back to the level she would like after an injury kept her out of the Australian Open, but she was able to take some positives from the week.

“I think, I mean, physically I’m trying to come back. It’s not easy to not be 100 percent with Simona playing at this level,” she said.

“So, yeah, I think the main key for me was physically I think I wasn’t strong enough on my legs. Breathing-wise, moving-wise was not so good. Yeah, she was much better than me. I mean, it’s completely normal. I understand. I just want to keep positive. I don’t like to lose like this, but it was my first tournament after injury, so I really am glad that I at least won two matches here.”

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “Although only one seed was able to reach the quarterfinals this week, today’s fantastic battle between Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova between two unseeded players could not have provided greater entertainment.

“Simona Halep and Ons Jabeur also produced some wonderful tennis, and we also congratulate Veronika Kudermetova and Marketa Vondrousova on reaching the semifinals.”

The Women’s Tennis Association event continues until Feb. 19, and then between Feb. 21 and 26 the tournament celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ATP Tour 500 tournament when world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be bidding for his sixth Dubai title.

Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy


Updated 17 February 2022
AFP




  • Djokovic toured the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo, removing his black mask when requested and writing a message in the visitors' book
  • "I am excited to go back and play on Monday," he told media at Expo
Updated 17 February 2022
AFP

DUBAI: World number one Novak Djokovic said on Thursday he has missed playing tennis as he prepares for his comeback in Dubai after the coronavirus vaccine row that kept him from defending his Australian Open title.
The Serb, who was deported from Australia over his vaccination status, toured the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo, removing his black mask when requested and writing a message in the visitors’ book.
The 20-time Grand Slam-winner, who will play the ATP Dubai tournament next week, has kept a low profile since his deportation from Australia last month over his refusal to get jabbed.
“I am excited to go back and play on Monday,” he told media at Expo. “I miss tennis after all that has happened.”
Spanish rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open to become the first man to win 21 major titles, one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne, had looked poised to grab the record before Australian officials refused to recognize his medical exemption to play, and deported him.
The legal tussle made headlines around the world as government efforts to bring coronavirus under control collide with the anti-vax movement.
This week, Djokovic told the BBC he was not anti-vaccination but that he was prepared to miss more major tournaments rather than take the coronavirus inoculation.
“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said.
“I was prepared not to go to Australia. I understand not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment,” Djokovic added.
Djokovic will play his first match of the season in Dubai, where he is a five-time winner. The event also features Britain’s Andy Murray, who has three major titles to his name.
A coronavirus vaccine is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates, which announced 895 new cases on Thursday.
His path to playing at the French Open and Wimbledon has appeared to clear in recent days after Britain relaxed Covid entry rules and France also signalled an easing of restrictions.
The most problematic tournament for Djokovic at the moment is the US Open, where a vaccination certificate is required.
There are also two high-profile tournaments coming up in the US — Indian Wells from March 7 to 20, where he is on the entry list, and the Miami Open from March 21 to April 3.
Indian Wells organizers said vaccinations will be required for the event, but added that player protocols for Djokovic and other men’s players will be decided by the ATP in line with US restrictions.
Djokovic told the BBC he was “sad and disappointed” about the row in Australia. But he insisted his health comes above making history.
“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he said.
“I was never against vaccination,” added Djokovic, who said he had received vaccines as a child. “But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

