Israeli settlers uproot olive trees near Ramallah

RAMALLAH: Settlers cut down olive trees in the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, on Monday.

According to the Al-Baydar human rights organization, a number of colonists cut down several olive trees in the area as part of ongoing attacks targeting agricultural lands and Palestinian property.

The organization also noted that settlers stormed the Abu Faza’ Al-Kaabneh community east of the town, harassing and intimidating children on their way to school.

FAST FACTS • Settlers set fire to a sheep pen and oven with Molotov cocktails in the Wadi Al-Rakhim area south of Hebron on Monday. • Israeli forces issued demolition and stop-work orders for 15 homes, some of which are inhabited, in the town of Tuqu.

According to a report by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, settlers’ attacks, supported by the Israeli army, have resulted in the uprooting, destruction and poisoning of 4,414 trees — all olive trees— in the Hebron governorate (2,169 trees), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (1,170 trees), Nablus (740 trees), Jerusalem (200 trees), and Bethlehem (135 trees).

Settlers set fire to a sheep pen and oven with Molotov cocktails in the Wadi Al-Rakhim area south of Hebron on Monday morning.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhameh said that a number of armed colonists, under the protection of Israeli soldiers, attacked the home of Riyad Yousef Shanaran in Wadi Al-Rakhim, throwing Molotov cocktails at it, which set his sheep pen and oven ablaze.

He said that Shanaran sustained burns to his hand while trying to extinguish the fire.

Also on Monday, Israeli forces issued demolition and stop-work orders for 15 homes, some of which are inhabited, in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem.

Tuqu Mayor Saqr Suleiman said that Israeli forces raided the Al-Halqum neighborhood, west of the town, and issued demolition and stop-work orders for the homes.

The orders gave the residents one week to comply, despite prior notification.

Suleiman indicated that the homes belong to several residents.