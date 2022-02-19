Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair take gold at 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon

You are here

45 elite athletes and more than 4,000 runners took to the roads of the northern emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah for the RAK Half Marathon. (Supplied)
  • The 15th “World’s Fastest Half Marathon” event consisted of four categories, the half marathon, a half marathon-relay teams of two, a 5km and a 1-Mile race
RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair won the 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday morning after 45 elite athletes and more than 4,000 runners took to the roads of the northern emirate.

The 15th “World’s Fastest Half Marathon” event consisted of four categories, the half marathon, a half marathon-relay teams of two, a 5km and a 1-Mile race. Offering total prize money of AED 1,219,000 ($330,000), the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon sent the runners round a flat, fast and scenic course across Marjan Island against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

Claiming first place in the men’s race, with an incredible time of 57:56, was 21-year-old half marathon world record holder Kiplimo. Uganda’s Olympic bronze medallist was followed by Rodgers Kwemoi of Kenya in second place, with a time of 58:30, and another Kenyan, Kenneth Kiprop Renju, who clocked up a time of 58:35 in third place.

‘‘I trained very hard ahead of this race, so I am extremely proud with my result this morning,” said Kiplimo. “The weather conditions made for a fantastic and very competitive race, but I managed to set my pace from the outset, making good speed. It was an unforgettable experience.’’

In the women’s race the Ethiopian Gebrzihair was crowned the winner with a time of 01:04:14. Kenyan Olympian Hellen Obiri took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of 01:04:22, while third place went to Sheila Chepkirui, also of Kenya, with a time of 01:04:36.

‘‘What an incredible morning,” Gebrzihair said. “The course was wonderful to race on and I was able to make excellent time with 01:04:14. I am very proud of what I achieved today, especially as the competition was so fierce. I want to thank Ras Al-Khaimah for welcoming me here this week and inviting me to compete in such an amazing race. I look forward to defending my title next year.’’

Speaking on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “Congratulations to Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair for claiming first place in what was an incredible race from start to finish, and to the rest of the entire field for delivering their best effort in the return of the 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon.

“The high level of sporting talent and competitiveness we witnessed here this morning was simply remarkable,” he said. “We are honoured to have hosted yet another unforgettable race which welcomed over 4,000 runners from across the country and further afield positioning Ras Al-Khaimah as a leading sports destination in the region. This morning’s exceptional performance only reinforces the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon as a major event on the sporting calendar.’’

Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Olympics-Paris 2024 to be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ says next Games chief

Olympics-Paris 2024 to be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ says next Games chief
  • Paris aims to be the stage for carefree Games as they return to Europe for the first time in a decade
  • Some 600,000 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony with around 160 boats setting off on the Seine
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: After two Games clouded by COVID-19 restrictions, Paris 2024 are looking to launch a new momentum for the sporting extravaganza, promising an Olympic “light at the end of the tunnel.”
One hundred years after France last hosted the Summer Olympics amid the post-World War One Années Folles (crazy years) period, Paris aims to be the stage for carefree Games as they return to Europe for the first time in a decade.
“We want to take the Games out of the stadiums, with a ceremony out in the city and a marathon open to the general public,” Tony Estanguet, a triple canoeing Olympic champion who was France’s flag-bearer at the 2008 Beijing Games opening ceremony, told Reuters.
Some 600,000 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony with around 160 boats setting off on the Seine on July 26 from the Pont d’Austerlitz for a six-kilometer journey to the Pont d’Iena.
While the lower part of the river bank will be subject to ticketing, there will be free access to the upper part with spectators able to see holograms on the water, dancers on the roofs of nearby buildings and aerial shows.
“We are very ambitious, we want to break new ground and offer a popular and spectacular Games,” said Estanguet of the Paris Olympics.
“With Milan-Cortina two years later, this is an opportunity for us to start a new cycle in Europe.”
The Winter Games were last staged in Europe in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, after London hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics.
EIFFEL TOWER
At Beijing 2022, crowds have been extremely limited as authorities sought to keep COVID-19 out of the country by segregating athletes and Games’ workers from the general public with a strict “closed loop” system.
Just 97,000 people attended events at the Beijing Games, while Pyeongchang in 2018 attracted more than a million spectators, organizers said at the time.
The Tokyo Olympics also took place under similar restrictions. Beijing close with a ceremony on Sunday.
In Paris, the whole city will embrace the Games, with some events staged at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
The Place de la Concorde will be the stage of new events — breaking and skateboarding — while the Chateau de Versailles will host equestrian competitions, and the Grand Palais will welcome taekwondo and fencing.
Three of those four venues are all within walking distance of each other.
“We want these Games to be popular, close to the people,” said Estanguet.
“For a lot of people, the Paris Olympics are the light at the end of the tunnel, there are a lot of expectations in these Olympics.
“The Games will change everything that has been done before, we’re going to experience something unprecedented.”
With great expectations come great responsibilities.
“We like that kind of pressure, we like to question ourselves. We’re going to do everything so that these Olympics make history,” Estanguet said.
“The Games changed my life, I hope these Games can change other lives and that France will magnify the Olympics.”

Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep to reach final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep to reach final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News

Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep to reach final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep to reach final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • The Latvian will face Veronika Kudermetova who received a walkover in her semi-final
Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Jelena Ostapenko earned a surprise victory over two-time former champion Simona Halep on Friday to reach the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Her opponent will be Veronika Kudermetova, who received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova forfeited her semi-final due to a right adductor injury.

Ostapenko had won just two matches in her previous five appearances in Dubai, but the 2017 French Open winner has overcome four former Grand Slam champions this week, beating Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova before claiming a 2-6 7-6 6-0 win over Halep.

Halep seemed to be in control as she comfortably took the first set, surrendering just five points on serve and closing out the set with an ace. Ostapenko responded by reducing her errors, becoming more aggressive and taking a 3-0 lead in the second set. Halep managed to level at 3-3 but Ostapenko continued to raise her level.

“Again, playing a Grand Slam champion fourth match in a row, it’s not easy,” said Ostapenko. “She was playing completely different tennis from what Petra (Kvitova, her quarter-final opponent) was playing. She was playing much slower, almost no pace comparing to Petra. So I really had to step in from the beginning, which I didn’t do. I was stepping back. I didn’t go into the court. When I understood it and changed things, so it started to go my way.”

With Ostapenko leading 6-5, Halep was forced to save two set points on her serve as the set went to a tiebreak, which Ostapenko astonishingly took 7-0. She won the final set 6-0 in just 21 minutes as Halep crumpled in the face of Ostapenko’s confident assault.

“I knew I have to play aggressive no matter what, no matter what the score is,” Ostapenko added. “She really doesn’t like to play against players who are playing aggressive and take time away from her. I really knew that I have to do it today, all the match, even if I miss sometimes, which I did. I think it helped me to win.”

Halep admitted she let the match get away from her, but she still has positive thoughts about her week.

“I kind of stopped playing after the second set,” she said. “That is the only one moment that I’m disappointed. But the rest I think was a good game. I lost the focus a little bit. Probably I need more matches in tension to get more used to it. I just mentally stopped playing and I didn’t make anything anymore.

“I’m happy with the week I played here. The game was good. Everything was good. I never expect to win all the matches because it’s just the beginning of the year and I’m really patient with myself.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, congratulated the two finalists, saying: “Ostapenko’s success here means that she will return to the top 20 next week for the first time since October 2018, and Kudermetova has also earned wins over two former Grand Slam winners and world number ones this week, beating both Victoria Azarenka and our defending champion, Garbine Muguruza. We can now look forward to what is certain to be a very interesting final.”

Vondrousova revealed that she had been feeling uncomfortable before having to withdraw from the tournament.

“The injury, it started a few days ago and I’ve played so many matches here which has aggravated the injury,” she said. “I’m really sad to leave the tournament this way but I’ve still enjoyed a great week and proud of how I’ve played. I’ve played six amazing matches this week having come through qualifying and proud of my performances so it’s unfortunate this has happened.”

Extreme E reveals first hydrogen off-road racing championship

Extreme E reveals first hydrogen off-road racing championship
Updated 19 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Extreme E reveals first hydrogen off-road racing championship

Extreme E reveals first hydrogen off-road racing championship
  • During the coming months, the teams will discuss the best way to integrate the hydrogen-powered cars into the racing weekend
Updated 19 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The all-electric motorsport series Extreme E has revealed plans to launch a global hydrogen championship in 2024, called Extreme H.

Alejandro Agag, founder of Extreme E, announced the plans ahead of the opening race of its second season, the Desert X Prix, taking place in NEOM, Saudi Arabia this weekend. 

“Extreme E was designed to be a testbed for innovation and solutions for mobility. It has become increasingly clear to us that creating a hydrogen racing series is a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issues,” he said. 

During the coming months, the teams will discuss the best way to integrate the hydrogen-powered cars into the racing weekend. Two separate categories, full transition to hydrogen or joint racing, are both options on the table, Agag said. 

Extreme H will race in the same locations as Extreme E, on the same days and with the same sporting format. A hydrogen fuel cell will replace the battery as the Extreme H car’s principal energy source while green hydrogen sources will be used to power the Extreme H fuel cells.

“It is fitting to launch the concept of Extreme H here in NEOM, a place with huge ambition around clean energy solutions, and the perfect example of a location which can and will become home to large-scale green hydrogen production and distribution,” Agag added.

Development for the Extreme H vehicle is already underway, with goals to have a prototype launched in early 2023.

An FIA series, Extreme E is an electric off-roading championship that has a social commitment to fight climate change while promoting gender equality.

Jeddah audience to witness its first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 19 February 2022
Nada Hameed

Jeddah audience to witness its first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • ‘Best of the best’ are in town, says Bobby Lashley
Updated 19 February 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A WWE Elimination Chamber match is taking place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first time, featuring some of wrestling’s biggest names.

The event is being held in Jeddah, at the world’s largest freestanding dome, and is being organized by the General Entertainment Authority.

On Friday, Arab News had the chance to talk to some of the wrestlers about their expectations for the event.

WWE champion Bobby Lashley is defending the title against a group of veteran wrestlers including Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Theory, and AJ Styles.

It is his fourth time in Saudi Arabia.

Bobby Lashley. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“I’m super excited about tomorrow’s event. Every time we come here, the crowd is so alive and so exciting. S that makes us happy. You know, we have a good crowd, we always put on great matches. You see here, the people that we brought, we brought the best of the best in the entire wrestling business. So, we’re going to put on the greatest show that they have ever seen.

“I’ve been in one same room as before I came down to Victorious. So, this will be my second one. That’s probably one of the most grueling nights so I am 100 percent sure that I’m gonna walk out like a WWE champion tomorrow.”

Bill Goldberg said he was “extremely excited” about the event.  “I truly am. I’m at peace. So be careful what you ask for tomorrow night, you may get 20 times what you ask for.”

Charlotte Flair. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

When asked who he was planning to beat, he replied: “My biggest adversary is myself. And I’ve been at battle with him for six years, and I’ve defeated him. Okay, so whoever’s in front of me. Better hold on. It doesn’t matter to me when the bell rings. If I’m in a prison, if I’m in a shed, if I’m in an Elimination Chamber, I don’t care where I am, because the only thing that matters is whoever’s in front of me.”

Ronda Rousey will join forces with Naomi against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Flair told Arab News: “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in the dome tomorrow. I’ve had the opportunity to pretty much perform everywhere except for here. So, I’m really excited to bring the smackdown title. I’m very excited. I’m going to win the match. Wow.”

The youngest participating wrestler is Austin Berry. Aged 24, he said that Saturday was a really big day for him.

“It’s actually a lot of records,” he told Arab News. “I could start tomorrow. So tomorrow will be my first time performing in Saudi Arabia. It’d be my first time in the Elimination Chamber. It’s my second opportunity at a WWE Championship. But if I won tomorrow, which you know, possible in theory, why not? I can become the youngest WWE Champion in history.”

Berry said that the Elimination Chamber was one of the hardest fights. “It is for the WWE Championship, so I’m going to go crazy tomorrow.”

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

The event is part of the GEA’s program of activities and international shows. It is also part of its cooperation with WWE to present its global shows in the Kingdom.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches are usually held in the US and they will be held outside the country for the first time since the event started in 2002.

Elimination Chamber matches are hugely popular all over the world as they are considered to be an exciting but brutal spectacle.

The fight has six wrestlers in the ring. It begins with the entry of two wrestlers and, every five minutes, the door is opened for another to enter the arena. This process continues until all the wrestlers enter.

Tickets are available at ticketMX.com and prices range from SR50 ($13.33) to SR900.

The battle begins at 8 p.m. and ends at midnight.

 

Global talent powers LeBron v. Durant at NBA All-Star Game

Global talent powers LeBron v. Durant at NBA All-Star Game
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

Global talent powers LeBron v. Durant at NBA All-Star Game

Global talent powers LeBron v. Durant at NBA All-Star Game
  • Greek star Antetokounmpo will spark Team LeBron James in the elite talent showdown at James's home area of Cleveland
  • Embiid will ignite Team Kevin Durant, whose namesake captain is injured and will not play
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid lead a record-tying four international starters in Sunday’s 71st NBA All-Star Game.
Greek star Antetokounmpo, last year’s NBA Finals MVP after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years, will spark Team LeBron James in the elite talent showdown at James’s home area of Cleveland, Ohio.
Antetokoumpo averages 29.4 points a game, second in the NBA, just ahead of Los Angeles Lakers superstar James at 29.1 per contest.
James called Antetokounmpo “the hardest playing player in All-Star history” upon taking him in a player draft and the “Greek Freak” has the Bucks contending for another crown.
“I just try to play as hard as I can, play for the team and always play to win,” Antetokounmpo said.
“We’re happy we won the championship last year, but we’re not satisfied. We’re trying to put ourselves in a position that we can be one of those teams that play down the stretch in June.”
Embiid, the Cameroonian forward who leads the NBA with 29.6 points a game for Philadelphia, will ignite Team Kevin Durant, whose namesake captain is injured and will not play.
The Sixers star could be the first center to win the scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000.
“You have to do whatever it takes to win,” Embiid said. “I know my role and it’s to go out there and dominate. I’m going to get the ball a lot and I’m going to make things happen.
“It’s all about making the right plays, finding my teammates, looking to score and just being aggressive.”
Serbian center Nikola Jokic, the 2021 NBA MVP, will also start for Team LeBron while Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors is also in the opening lineup for Durant’s squad in his first All-Star appearance.
Memphis standout guard Ja Morant, averaging 26.4 points a game, makes his first All-Star Game appearance as a starter for Team Durant, which also features Boston swingman Jayson Tatum in Durant’s place and Atlanta guard Trae Young, who ranks fifth in the NBA with 27.8 points a game and fourth in the league with 9.3 assists a contest.
LeBron’s other fellow starters include eight-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry of Golden State and five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.
Each team has a global big man among the reserves with Utah’s Rudy Gobert, a Frenchman who leads the NBA with 14.8 rebounds a game, on the bench for Team Durant and Slovenian playmaker Luka Doncic of Dallas among Team LeBron substitutes.
This becomes the fifth consecutive year that James has served as captain of an All-Star team since the format changed from an East versus West matchup and he is trying to stay unbeaten.
Team LeBron beat a Curry-captained squad in 2018, another guided by Antetokounmpo in 2019 and 2020 and defeated Team Durant 170-150 last year with Antetokounmpo taking All-Star MVP honors.
Philadelphia guard James Harden is injured and will not play for Team LeBron while Team Durant lacks injured Golden State forward Draymond Green.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will coach Team Durant while Phoenix’s Monty Williams coaches Team LeBron.
Among veteran All-Star reserves are 12-time All-Star Chris Paul of Phoenix and six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler of Miami for Team LeBron and Team Durant’s three-time All-Star Devin Booker of Phoenix and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine of Chicago.
First-time All-Stars include Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball for Team Durant and Cleveland guard Darius Garland and Cleveland center Jarrett Allen for Team LeBron.

