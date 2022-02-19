Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair take gold at 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair won the 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday morning after 45 elite athletes and more than 4,000 runners took to the roads of the northern emirate.
The 15th “World’s Fastest Half Marathon” event consisted of four categories, the half marathon, a half marathon-relay teams of two, a 5km and a 1-Mile race. Offering total prize money of AED 1,219,000 ($330,000), the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon sent the runners round a flat, fast and scenic course across Marjan Island against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.
Claiming first place in the men’s race, with an incredible time of 57:56, was 21-year-old half marathon world record holder Kiplimo. Uganda’s Olympic bronze medallist was followed by Rodgers Kwemoi of Kenya in second place, with a time of 58:30, and another Kenyan, Kenneth Kiprop Renju, who clocked up a time of 58:35 in third place.
‘‘I trained very hard ahead of this race, so I am extremely proud with my result this morning,” said Kiplimo. “The weather conditions made for a fantastic and very competitive race, but I managed to set my pace from the outset, making good speed. It was an unforgettable experience.’’
In the women’s race the Ethiopian Gebrzihair was crowned the winner with a time of 01:04:14. Kenyan Olympian Hellen Obiri took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of 01:04:22, while third place went to Sheila Chepkirui, also of Kenya, with a time of 01:04:36.
‘‘What an incredible morning,” Gebrzihair said. “The course was wonderful to race on and I was able to make excellent time with 01:04:14. I am very proud of what I achieved today, especially as the competition was so fierce. I want to thank Ras Al-Khaimah for welcoming me here this week and inviting me to compete in such an amazing race. I look forward to defending my title next year.’’
Speaking on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “Congratulations to Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair for claiming first place in what was an incredible race from start to finish, and to the rest of the entire field for delivering their best effort in the return of the 2022 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon.
“The high level of sporting talent and competitiveness we witnessed here this morning was simply remarkable,” he said. “We are honoured to have hosted yet another unforgettable race which welcomed over 4,000 runners from across the country and further afield positioning Ras Al-Khaimah as a leading sports destination in the region. This morning’s exceptional performance only reinforces the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon as a major event on the sporting calendar.’’