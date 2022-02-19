You are here

Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday

Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday
Germany’s Lufthansa group is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The company as well as Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines will conduct some last flights to those cities over the weekend before suspending flights from Monday
FRANKFURT: Germany’s Lufthansa group is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa, a spokesperson said on Saturday amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion.
The company, which owns Germany’s flagship carrier as well as Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, will conduct some last flights to those cities over the weekend before suspending flights from Monday until the end of the month, the spokesperson said.
It will continue to fly to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine where some countries have moved their embassies, the spokesperson said. Lufthansa is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date.
Lufthansa follows several other European airlines which have already canceled services to and from Ukraine.
Germany’s foreign ministry earlier on Saturday told its nationals to leave the country.

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’
US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

VILNIUS, Lithuania: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia.
But he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.
Austin was in Lithuania as a massive Russian troop buildup and other actions have Western officials saying that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time, although Russia has denied planning an invasion.
“They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike,” Austin said Saturday about the readiness of Russia’s troops to attack Ukraine.
Lithuanian officials voiced concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged ambitions could expand to the entire region.
“The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If Putin is not stopped there, he will go further,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a joint news conference with Austin. “They are choosing the way that is based on force. We need to send a very clear and unambiguous message that it would be faced by a very clear and swift response.”
In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte noted that some European political leaders a few years ago spoke of NATO being “irrelevant.”
“Putin must be surprised now by the unity of the West, which is much stronger than ever,” Simonyte told The AP. ” Now we see how relevant NATO is and how important it is that we have absolute unity of NATO and the European Union. And the most important message to Mr. Putin is that there will be no decisions on countries behind the countries’ back. This is what he wants to achieve.”
She scolded Western nations for not taking signals coming from Moscow seriously enough in the past years. Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and began backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, including the Donbas region, that same year.
“If the threat from Russia would have been taken seriously by the West, there would have been no Crimea and no Donbas. A lot in the future will depend on how strong the Western reaction will be if Russia invades Ukraine,” Simonyte said. “Bad peace is better than a good war. Diplomacy should be given a chance, but there will be no trust (in Russia) anymore and I do not see how it can be restored.”
The three Baltic nations — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — joined NATO on the same day in March 2004, and the alliance operates under the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on them all. Lithuania, a nation of 2.8 million, borders Russian ally Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.
“I want everyone in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia to know — and I want President Putin and the Kremlin to know — that the United States of America stands with our allies,” Austin said during the news conference in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.
Austin also met with Simonyte, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the defense ministers of Latvia and Estonia on his two-day visit to Lithuania.
Nauseda asked Washington for a permanent deployment of a rotating battalion in the Baltics, emphasizing that the situation in Eastern Europe continues to deteriorate.
“Russia’s military buildup on NATO’s eastern border changes the overall security situation. Therefore, the decision to reinforce security in the region with additional troops from the United States and to accelerate collaboration on military acquisitions is critical,” Nauseda said.
Austin did not comment on the request. United States has deployed regular rotations of battle groups of about 500 soldiers and armored vehicles since 2019.
Germany and The Netherlands said this month that they would increase the number of troops by several hundred soldiers in NATO’s battlegroup in Lithuania. The Dutch force is part of NATO’ German-led battlegroup deployed in Lithuania since 2017.

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
  • The al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a report by SITE intelligence
  • One witness in Beledweyne said he helped to evacuate the injured after the mid-morning attack
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: At least 13 people were killed in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday, state television said.
A suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant that witnesses said was packed with local officials and politicians.
The Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a report by SITE intelligence, which monitors militants groups online.
The hard-line group, which frequently attacks government targets and civilians, has unleashed two attacks in the past two weeks.
A further 18 people were injured in the Beledweyne attack, the Somali National Television said on Twitter.
One witness in Beledweyne said he helped to evacuate the injured after the mid-morning attack.
“I counted seven dead, including soldiers and civilians, and over ten injured,” Aden Farah, a local elder, told Reuters.
Police and government officials confirmed the restaurant attack was the result of a suicide bomb but did not give the number of casualties.
One of those killed in the attack in Beledweyne was a candidate in an ongoing parliamentary election, residents said.
The parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were initially supposed to end on Dec. 24, but are currently due to be completed on Feb. 25.
Under Somalia’s indirect electoral process, delegates, who include clan elders, pick members of the lower house, who will then choose a new president at a date yet to be fixed.
The recent attacks by Al-Shabab could present more problems for the election, which has been delayed by a year.
Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab aims to topple the central government and impose its own severe interpretation of Islamic law.

NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis

NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis

NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference that there were no signs of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

MUNICH: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offering more talks to defuse a possible conflict in Ukraine but warned Moscow of the dangers of making impossible security demands.
Stoltenberg said he sent the letter on Thursday, urging Lavrov to agree to more talks in the format of the NATO-Russia Council, which met in January to formally discuss Moscow’s calls for allies to withdraw troops from eastern Europe.
He also told the Munich Security Conference that there were no signs of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine — despite Russia’s assertion this week that it had begun withdrawing troops — and that the risk of a conflict was real as Moscow’s military build-up continued.
“I have invited Russia and all NATO allies to meetings in the NATO-Russia Council. And I reiterated my invitation in the letter that I sent to minister Lavrov on Thursday,” he said.
“We are extremely concerned because we see that they continue to build up, they continue to prepare. And we have never in Europe seen since the end of the Cold War, such a large concentration of combat-ready troops,” he said.
In a rare admission of the limits of diplomacy, Stoltenberg also told the conference that Moscow was putting forward security demands that the Kremlin knew NATO could never meet.
That concern was echoed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who told the conference: “Russia has made the issue of Ukraine’s possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is a paradox because there is no decision on this on the agenda,” he said.
In the stand-off over Ukraine, Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops near the border with its neighbor while insisting it has no plans to invade. President Vladimir Putin is pressing security demands including a block on Ukraine ever joining NATO. NATO has said that, under UN treaties, every nation is free to choose its alliances.
“So that danger is now the combination of this massive military buildup, with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say if we don’t meet them, they will be military consequences,” Stoltenberg said.
“We will differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate security interests,” Scholz added.
Speaking alongside Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Moscow’s threats toward Ukraine could reshape the entire international system and would also cost Moscow economically.
“The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order,” von der Leyen said.

Germany warns Iran 'moment of truth' has arrived to revive nuclear deal

Germany warns Iran ‘moment of truth’ has arrived to revive nuclear deal
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

Germany warns Iran ‘moment of truth’ has arrived to revive nuclear deal

Germany warns Iran ‘moment of truth’ has arrived to revive nuclear deal
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

The chances of reviving the Iran nuclear accord are dwindling and the “moment of truth” has arrived for Tehran’s leadership, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday.
“We now have the chance to reach an agreement that will allow sanctions to be lifted. But if we do not succeed very quickly, the negotiations risk failing,” Scholz told the Munich Security Conference.
“The Iranian leadership has a choice. Now is the moment of truth.”
The 2015 Iran nuclear agreement had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions.
This in turn prompted Iran to start ramping up its nuclear activities.
The outline of a new deal appears to be on the table in talks which have been held in Vienna since late November between signatories Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia — and the United States indirectly.
A US State Department spokesperson told AFP on Thursday that “substantial progress has been made in the last week.”
“If Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days,” the spokesperson said, using an acronym for the 2015 deal.
But “anything much beyond that would put the possibility of return to the deal at grave risk,” the spokesperson added.
Experts believe Iran is only a few weeks away from having enough fissile material to build a nuclear weapon — even if it would take several more complicated steps to create an actual bomb.
President Joe Biden has said he is willing to return to the deal and ease some of the US sanctions, provided Tehran resumes its commitments under the agreement.
The Iranian foreign minister is due to address the Munich Security Conference later on Saturday.

Explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

Explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

Explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

Explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

DONETSK: Multiple explosions could be heard on Saturday morning in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv. 

Meanwhile, Russia's Investigative Committee opened an investigation on Saturday into Russian media reports that a Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia's region of Rostov about 1 km from the border, the law enforcement agency said on its website.
Reports of the incident were carried earlier by Russia's RIA and TASS news agency who cited an unnamed law enforcement source.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

