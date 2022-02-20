French-Tunisian actress Sonia Ammar channels Jane Birkin for 23rd birthday

DUBAI: Model, singer and actress Sonia Ammar turned 23 over the weekend, and for the occasion decided to pay sartorial homage to the 1960s star Jane Birkin.
She celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles with the close friends, including her partner Rocco Basilico, Moroccan model Rania Benchegra, Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk and Australian-Palestinian photographer Sarah Bahbah.
The French-Tunisian birthday girl wore a near-exact replica of the white, crochet dress that Birkin wore backwards with a brooch clipped at the navel at The Artists Union Gala in Paris in 1969 with French singer Serge Gainsbourg, making us do a double take.
The “Scream” actress opted to let the dress do all the talking, pairing her ensemble with a delicate gold necklace and a stack of gold bracelets, whereas Birkin stayed true to her laissez-faire style by wearing her dress with a set of off-beat, bohemian rings.
Paris-born Ammar has previously cited the young Jane Birkin as her ultimate beauty icon.
Today, at 75 years old, Birkin remains one of the most acclaimed muses in the fashion world.
Ammar, who is also of Polish descent, has plenty in common with the British-born fashion icon, who was also a model, singer and actress in her youth.
However, Birkin wasn’t the only celebrity that the star sartorially evoked on her birthday.
In addition to the white, plunging crochet design, Ammar also wore a slinky, metallic dress that was close to the spirit of US socialite Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday look in 2002.
The chain-mail style dress has seen a bit of a resurgence with the millennial model squad, including Kendall Jenner, who donned a glittering, $9,000 LaBourjoisie minidress for her 21st birthday in 2016.
Ammar styled her plunging gown with matching silver jewelry, including a cuff and necklace. She completed the look with a pair of Lucite heels.
WWE superstars show Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying
‘Up to us’ to teach people how to deal with things, says Titus O’Neil
Updated 20 February 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: WWE superstars on Friday showed Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying as part of their “Be A Star” campaign.
Around 60 girls and boys, from grades three to nine from Dar Al-Fikr School in Jeddah, got the chance to learn about loneliness and struggles from some of the toughest-looking people in the world.
The students arrived at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and were greeted by a voice that perhaps every WWE fan would recognize in a heartbeat — Mike Rome, the announcer for wrestling bouts.
The superstars sharing their experiences were: Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H, and Riddle.
Rome welcomed the wrestlers and the students, dividing them into three groups with two superstars each. The team had activities planned but these were not just for fun, they were there to teach children about different things and help them understand bigger themes in life.
The activities included team members introducing themselves and naming something they enjoyed when a ball of yarn was thrown at them. They would then pass it on to another student in the circle while holding on to the thread. By the end of the exercise they were all connected together, despite their different personalities.
After the activities, the WWE stars took turns in sharing their own personal struggles and how to deal with them.
They mentioned cyberbullying, what made them different and how being different was not a bad thing, how to deal with their negative emotions, and what to do if someone else was experiencing problems.
“Especially with cyberbullying, it doesn’t matter if you are in Jeddah or Texas there are people online that are saying and doing mean things,” O’Neil told Arab News. “It is up to us, people with a platform, to teach everyone how to deal with these things, how to manage their emotions.
“I always tell people, ‘Don’t take it personally if they don’t know you personally.’ There are a lot of people that would say stuff about you that is negative but they don’t even know you, they just know the television character, your name, or your social media handle.”
Nicola Glencross, who wrestles under the ring name Nikki A.S.H, shared her story with the students. “I had to deal with a lot of cyberbullying, people hated the mask I wore and the costume. If someone is bullying you there is always something you can do, you can talk to an adult, you can mute them.”
She also explained the psychology of the bully: “People need a response and I don’t give it to them, I am a superhero. I don’t need to deal with that.”
Rome asked who in the crowd was bullied. Some students raised their hands but all of the wrestlers did, showing the children that, despite the massive difference between them and their talent, there were similarities as well.
Natalya, whose real name is Natalie Katherine Neidhart-Wilson, told Arab News: “It’s important for the kids to see that we are all connected, we are really all alike. They may see us on television, and you know WWE is a global company and we are all around the world in 180 different countries and 30 different languages. For the kids to see us and see that they are on TV every week and they are just like us, it’s a very grounding experience for them to realize we are all relatable.”
She said that they had all been through hardships, bullying, and adversity. Another thing that Natalya wanted to help the children with was to regulate their emotions and deal with the problems they may face on their social media so they felt more equipped to combat the issues. “We want them to be able to stand up for themselves, to be strong and positive.”
The children left the venue feeling stronger and more positive than before. And, as for the stars themselves, they were buzzing with excitement for the upcoming event and for being back in Jeddah.
O’Neil said: “Jeddah is the place that made me famous. People here are so nice and kind. Coming here for the first time was a really eye-opening experience for me because you see all those stereotypical things on the news and then you actually come here and it is the exact opposite.”
Natalya said that she was honored to be part of one of the three women’s fights taking place in Saudi Arabia. “It’s a huge honor to be able to do that as a woman in WWE.”
Saudi model Kholood Adel starred opposite Hollywood star Larry David in a commercial
Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News
LOS ANGELES: Over 100 million viewers saw Kholood Adel, the high-profile Saudi model who’s partnered with brands such as Google and Mitsubishi, as she acted opposite Hollywood star Larry David in a commercial during the Super Bowl.
All eyes were on Adel, especially given the NFL end of season finale is famous for short-film quality advertisements.
“Of course, I was scared at the beginning like to see big sets and cameras but everything is scary at the beginning,” she said. “Once you break this fear you're gonna like be going.”
She hinted at several upcoming secret projects in the works that would expand her modeling career just like she did in 2020, when she was selected to join Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren in an ensemble anthem by MISSION, an international charity for women and children’s rights.
“It’s an amazing thing to be part of this amazing project to raise awareness against violence and also it was a nice experience to work with Ms. Warren.
“The rest are coming soon. I can’t really say what it is exactly,” she added.
As the daughter of a Saudi family, some of the nearest projects to Adel’s heart are the ones she’s worked on for her home country.
As the Kingdom changes and reforms, she is grateful for the growing opportunities to lend her talent to support her homeland.
“I’m so proud of all these changes happening in my country, and I know that there’s gonna be so many opportunities in my career and also different careers and this is going to make our job easier.”
Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East
Updated 19 February 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Geometry and geography are at the core of Indian contemporary artist Jitish Kallat’s new exhibition in Dubai called “Order of Magnitude.”
Kallat, who is from Mumbai, is presenting his first solo exhibition in the Middle East in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue until July 1.
The artist is showcasing paintings, multimedia installations, drawings and site-specific interventions that reflect his take on the relationship between the cosmic and the terrestrial.
As soon as you walk into the spacious airy room, you see a line of drawings that rotate around the exhibition, resembling the horizon and the equator.
Titled the “Integer Studies (Drawings from Life),” this project began by chance, Kallat told Arab News.
“Through much of 2020, for some reason I used to have on my computer’s homepage the websites that reveal the number of us on the planet. This used to go on for a few months but I didn’t quite analyze it. It was a peculiar feeling,” the artist said.
“On Jan. 1, 2021, I came back from my run in the morning and had this instinct to draw. So that led to this drawing,” said Kallat as he pointed at the first frame of the perfectly lined series.
Each drawing, which features geometric shapes, is done using a pencil and paint. It also has three sets of numbers: The algorithmically-estimated world population, the number of new births and the death count recorded at the moment of the work’s creation.
Kallat produced 365 artworks in 2021, creating something new every day. In the exhibition, he was able to display whatever the walls could hold, and that was around five to six months of paintings, according to Kallat.
Alongside these artworks is a wall-sized painting titled “Postulates from a Restless Radius,” with the perimeter taking the form of the conic Albers projection of the Earth.
The work begins as an unstable, cross-sectional grid — drawn in aquarelle pencil — that opens up the globe on a flat plane.
“I take the form of the map of the world, but then I start within that planetary form and use imagery that comes from under the ocean, suboceanic forms, celestial forms, bodily forms, botanical forms. So, it’s like working out multiple geometries in the world through a kind of abstraction,” explained Kallat, who has presented exhibitions around the world, including in Tokyo, Berlin, Milan, Sydney, Chicago and Brussels.
In the center of his exhibition, Kallat presents double-sided and multi-scopic photo works titled “Epicycles.”
This series began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic with a hand-drawn journal capturing minute changes in Kallat’s studio, which he lived in for a while to avoid infecting his family.
“I started looking at things I probably never looked at, like a small crack in the studio wall. I started observing small tiny changes in my studio environment and keeping a drawing book of them,” he said.
He then populated the drawing book with images that come from the Family of Man exhibition organized by photographer Edward Steichen at the The Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1955.
The resulting prints combine the artist’s everyday observations with archival images of human solidarity taken by photographers from around the world. Composed on a lenticular surface, the depicted figures appear and disappear as one moves around the work, yielding a complex portrait of time.
On the second floor of the exhibition, Kallat presents his immersive installation “Covering Letter (terranum nuncius).”
He displays images from The Golden Record — a 12-inch gold-plated phonograph disc that traveled on NASA’s 1977 Voyager 1 and 2 space mission — resting on shelves along two opposite walls.
Placed inside programmed LED frames, 116 parallax prints flicker in a breath-like cadence.
“They are all images and sounds that are currently in interstellar space, outside the scope of the solar system. They left planet earth in 1977,” he explained. “This object, in the empty space, might go on. It may be the only thing that survives us. And the thought was if such an object was found by an alien, what would we tell them?”
The “Covering Letters” installation includes scientific, anatomical and cosmological diagrams in an attempt to encapsulate a summary of life on earth as it existed in 1977.
Permeating the exhibition space are the sounds of salutation to the universe that were included on The Golden Record in 55 languages.
As the two Voyager spaceships continue their journey in space, now over 14 billion miles away from earth, this work is a reminder of our world to an unknown other.
Kallat told Arab News: “I am very interested in some subtle invisible geometries. Every exhibition and every artwork has its own geometry that tries to reach out to some other intuitions through its geometry.”
Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter
Canadian comic star expressed his excitement about being back in Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world
Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before
Updated 19 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Canadian comedian Russell Peters performed at AlUla’s Maraya Theater on Friday, days before his wedding in Los Angeles.
“I am just happy to be back, I’m literally very happy to be back. Here’s how you know I am happy to be back: I’m getting married on Sunday and I’m going to be here on Friday,” he told Arab News.
The comedian expressed his excitement about being back in the Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world.
“Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before.”
He left Friday’s crowd in tears of laughter during his show from the “Act Your Age” world tour. The show is about getting older and the experiences with the new world and new generations.
“I will be 52 this year, so to call myself middle aged would mean that I am living to 104, and I definitely don’t want to live to 104. It’s about me being closer to dementia than to anything else and dealing with the new world that we are living in.”
He talked about his previous performance in the Kingdom, which was six years ago in Riyadh.
Russell Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd. He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.
“I came here in January of 2016, and we did a show in the middle of the desert near Riyadh. It was pretty amazing. And, at that time, women were not allowed to drive, and I came back six years later, and bam, you’re driving. I was sad to not have been here in so long, so when they asked me if I wanted to come back, I immediately said yes.”
He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.
“Some of my strongest supporters come from the Middle East; they are always there for me, so I will always be there for them.”
He explained that on this trip he would not, unfortunately, have the chance to visit the capital to see the changes that had taken place in the city as his performance was in AlUla.
“I haven’t gone to Riyadh on this trip, but the cool part is I am getting to see parts of the country that I never knew existed. This is a pretty incredible place to be in right now. We are staying in this beautiful resort and we are surrounded by these amazing mountains and rock structures.”
Maraya is covered with 9,740-mirrored panels that reflect AlUla’s historical and natural landscapes.
“I can literally sit there and just stare at it because it’s like staring into the past,” he remarked.
He said he liked to make his shows personal and individual to the country he was traveling to so that his set did not feel like a by-rote comedy video that people were watching online.
“You want it to feel special as a comic who has been doing it for 33 years. It’s just what I do, I like to add a few local references here and there.”
Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd.
“When I leave America, I have to wrap my head around the fact that I have to look at the rest of the world with the same eyes as the people I am performing in front of. I realized I made that mistake a few months ago when I first went back to the region.”
And his references and personal anecdotes cannot be the same for each country. “I was doing the act wrong,” he added. “When I have jokes about (DNA genetic testing firm) 23andMe and Ancestry.com those make a lot of sense in America. Over here, everyone knows what they are.”
He said that if he were to ask the audience if they had ever used Ancestry.com they would ask why as their family had never left the country and had no reason to use the website.
The comedian said he wanted to connect with the audience and create personal connections so that people could enjoy the show even more.
He had time to visit the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations.
When asked if Saudi Arabia could expect future appearances from him, he gave a positively enthusiastic response.
“I definitely want to go back to Riyadh, and I have never been to Jeddah, so I would like to go there as well. I am lucky enough to be performing in AlUla now, so we will knock that out of the park and then come back and dip into Riyadh and Jeddah.”
His performance was part of AlUla’s Art Festival, which began on Feb. 13 and runs until March 31.