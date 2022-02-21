You are here

  • Home
  • Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

File
File
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfvr3

Updated 21 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says

Portugal’s EDP to increase investments in renewable energy, CEO says
Updated 21 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal, or EDP group, plans to increase investments in renewable, CNBC reported, citing CEO Miguel Stilwell.

 “We need to accelerate (investments) and do it much faster, particularly on the renewables side,” CNBC reported, citing the CEO.

This comes as political tensions between Russia and Ukraine have forced countries worldwide to search for alternative supply sources beyond Russia.

In addition, EDP plans to become coal free by 2025 and rely on 100 percent renewable energy sources for electricity generation by 2030.

This will also fall in line with the bigger goal of the EU to slash greenhouse gas emissions as much as 55 percent by 2030.

Topics: Portugal Green Energy

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, on Monday announced the acquisition of Tendeka, a UK-based engineering and manufacturing company with offices in Houston, Stavanger, Aberdeen, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. 

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Ahmed Mousa Al-Zahrani, TAQA chairman, said: “We continue to realize TAQA 2021 strategy to expand well services offering and become a leading international services and equipment provider.

He said the acquisition will complete TAQA’s portfolio and fill the well completions gap the company had.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “TAQA will not only immediately strengthen our capabilities in the key Middle East region, but also bring investment for our future growth.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil and gas IPTC2022 Saudi TAQA Tendeka

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: ADES Arabia Holding, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has secured a $1.6bn syndicated loan from a group of banks.

In a press conference in Riyadh, the company said that it obtained the loan from Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Al Rajhi Bank, and Gulf Investment Bank among others.

It also secured a facility of $540 million from Alinma Bank.

Topics: Finance Public Investment Fund (PIF)

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has confirmed that UAE has emerged as the world's biggest rough diamond trading hub. 

In his opening remarks at the Dubai Diamond Conference, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC announced that the UAE has reached the top spot as it surpassed Belgium — and its city of Antwerp — by trading over $22.8 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2021. 

The total diamond trade in the UAE grew by 83 percent between 2020 and 2021, demonstrating both the industry’s resilience and Dubai’s critical role in the global sector, according to DMCC. 

“Having grown to become the rough diamond capital of the world, we understand the importance of listening to the market, adapting, and taking action – which is why the Dubai Diamond Conference is such a critical event for the sector,” added Bin Sulayem. 

Sulayem added that DMCC will soon become the capital for polished diamonds as well. 

Last year, Dubai and DMCC held a series of auctions for rough diamonds. The auctions drew in some heavy bidders, and it has also played a crucial role in UAE's growth in rough diamond trading. 

Topics: UAE Belgium Diamond trade

Related

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout

SABB board proposes $200m half-year dividend payout
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The board of Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has proposed the distribution of SR740 million ($200 million) in cash dividends for the second half of 2021.

Shareholders will receive SR0.36 per share, where the final distribution date will be announced later, SABB said in a bourse statement.

This brings the annual dividend payment to SR0.86 per share, given it has already paid out SR0.5 per share for the first half of the same year.

The step comes as the bank witnessed a massive profit leap for 2021, compared to a loss a year earlier.

With a solid financial performance, the bank swung from SR4.16 billion net loss to a profit of SR3.2 billion.

Topics: SABB

Related

SABB swings to profit of $853m in 2021
Business & Economy
SABB swings to profit of $853m in 2021

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6bn deal
  • Negotiations took place against the backdrop of bribery allegations that cost Airbus billions of dollars
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait Airways announced Monday an expanded $6 billion deal with Airbus for 31 planes, restructuring an agreement reached in 2014.


The deal comes after what the airline labelled occasionally “heated” negotiations following probes over allegations of kickbacks surrounding the initial order.


“We have managed to agree on a monumental restructuring that will position Kuwait Airways in a much stronger place to succeed for the next 15 years,” company chairman Ali Al-Dukhan told a news conference.


The new agreement, which adds three new aircraft to the existing order of 28, includes nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neoLR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo and two A350-900.


Al-Dukhan said the reshaped deal, aimed at giving the airline greater flexibility after the travel industry was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, now carried a “total value of about $6 billion.”


“Although corrections were made in 2018, the deal needed further corrections to suit Kuwait Airways’ future, especially with the need to transition and become more flexible in a post-Covid aviation industry,” he said.


Negotiations took place against the backdrop of bribery allegations that cost Airbus billions of dollars in settlement fees in other countries in 2020.

“As we initiated the negotiations, we knew we were already the underdogs going in as 40 percent of the deal’s value had already been paid and the delivery had started,” Al-Dukhan said.


He added: “We entered four months of serious, professional negotiations, which did get heated at times, but always maintained respect and understanding of each other’s wants and needs.”


Kuwait Airways had initially ordered 15 Airbus A320neo and 10 A350 in 2014, with delivery beginning in 2019.


In February 2020, Kuwait’s parliament opened a fact-finding panel to probe allegations of kickbacks, after Airbus paid huge fines to settle bribery cases in French, British and American courts.


Under the settlement, Airbus agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in fines to settle corruption probes into some of its aircraft sales.


Last week, the European giant announced record profits of 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in 2021, after two straight years of losses during the pandemic.


Deliveries of aircraft rose eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

Topics: economy Airbus Kuwait Airways

Related

Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022
Business & Economy
Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

Latest updates

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
HRW: EU must ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements
In the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the statement said, abuses have been supported by Israeli authorities. (Reuters/File Photo)
Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles
Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles
Two teenagers charged with murder of Londoner Muhamoud Mahdi
Two teenagers charged with murder of Londoner Muhamoud Mahdi
Coalition says 16 people injured in Houthi drone attack on Jazan airport
Coalition says 16 people injured in Houthi drone attack on Jazan airport

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.