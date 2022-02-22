Luxury etailer Net-a-Porter champions Arab designers in new Ramadan edit

DUBAI: With Ramadan about 39 days away, our calendars are going to be filled with invitations to iftar and suhoor gatherings. This means a stylish wardrobe that does not compromise on modesty is essential.
Many Muslim women build entire wardrobes specifically for Ramadan, with the Islamic holy month becoming an independent season for fashion trends.
Luxury etailer Net-a-Porter said that last year 65 percent of its total revenue during Ramadan came from clothing.
With that in mind, The London-based company will offer an edit this Ramadan season, featuring tailored pieces from homegrown labels made exclusively for the Middle East.
The collection will feature exclusive designs from over 27 regional and international names, including Lebanese womenswear designers Reem Acra and Elie Saab, US designer Carolina Herrera and bridal designer Marchesa Notte.
The capsule coincides with the company’s Ramadan campaign, which was shot in the historic Dubai district of Al-Bastakiya.
Nisreen Shocair, CEO of YOOX Net-a-Porter, said: “This Ramadan campaign offers a message of optimism, kindness and happiness, all of which represent the sustainable values of the holy month. The exclusive product offering this year is bigger and more colorful than ever to truly capture the spirit of the occasion.”
In addition to modest and contemporary kaftans, maxi dresses and loose-fitting designs, the company’s Ramadan edit will offer fine jewelry and homeware.
Over the past two years, the company has been strengthening its links with the region by localizing its efforts for Net-A-Porter Arabi with local and regional designers and creators.
Last year, the e-commerce site made its Middle East debut with a localized platform available in both Arabic and English, and a mobile app and website, which has been customized to suit Middle Eastern consumers.
DUBAI: Valentine’s Day may have been and gone, but US superstar Beyonce recently took to social media to offer her legion of fans a glimpse at her festive look on Feb. 14.
The “Single Ladies” hitmaker marked the holiday in an all-red outfit that consisted of PVC trousers and a matching sweater with a heart cutout at the back from her Adidas x Ivy Park line. She accessorized the look with a cherry-shaped purse, diamond-encrusted heart earrings, and custom heels from Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.
The designer quickly took to her brand’s Instagram to commemorate the moment and said: “The Queen B wearing Andrea Wazen custom-made Dassy red pumps.”
The Dassy pumps included a PVC translucent pointy toe, a 12-centimeter stiletto heel, a diagonal strap that double wraps around the ankle, embellished with metallic leather and Swarovski crystals making the shoes shimmery and sparkly. Currently the Dassy pumps are available in multiple heel lengths to suit different occasions and come in white, black, nude, sky blue, and pastel yellow.
Beyonce is a longtime fan of Wazen’s creations and has been spotted wearing the London-born designer’s fanciful footwear on a number of occasions.
Wazen, currently one of the most in-demand footwear designers, launched her namesake label in Beirut in 2013 and has since gone on to grab the attention of world-famous superstars with a client list including US models Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, and US media personality Addison Rae. Her strappy sandals, leather boots, PVC pumps, and tulle-ruffle slingbacks have been spotted on a broad variety of celebrities.
The younger sister of Lebanese fashion influencer Karen, Wazen has always been passionate about sketching and designing. She studied at the Istituto Marangoni in Paris, where she discovered her talent for shoe designing, and was encouraged to move to London to specialize her focus. There she took design courses at the renowned Central Saint Martins arts college.
The designer launched her celebrity approved label following jobs with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin, and Rupert Sanderson.
DUBAI: US singer Willow Smith was criticized by fans this week for her portrayal of Muslims and Amazighs in her novel, “Black Shield Maiden,” due to be released on Oct. 4.
The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of US actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, released a preview of her first novel, which she wrote with author Jess Hendel.
However, fans are not happy.
Tell me I’m not crazy for being horrified by how the Amazigh (indigenous North African group) & Muslims are portrayed (third pic) this is a preview from Willow Smith’s new fantasy book (first pic)- I saw EXPLICIT Muslim rep (second pic) & thought omg so cool! Then I read on pic.twitter.com/VEhSs8keuv
The book follows a young African warrior who was stolen from her home and brought to the world of the Vikings, where she meets a princess.
In an exclusive preview released by publishing company Penguin, the article states that “the Amazigh are dangerous on their best day. They have little regard for anyone who doesn’t worship the Muslim god — and even their own tribes are always at war with one another.”
“The representation of Amazigh people in Willow Smith and Jess Hendel’s forthcoming fantasy novel is unacceptable,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another said: “Why do we get portrayed YET AGAIN as savages?”
CHENNAI: Greed is often the cause of humanity’s slide into disaster. It can be for territorial gains or higher profits and comes with immense human suffering, death and destruction. Rory Kennedy’s latest foray into documentaries is “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.” Now streaming on Netflix, the film is a masterly work on how corporate greed led to hundreds of airline passengers dying in two separate crashes.
Kennedy and writers Mark Bailey and Kevin McAlester have experience in producing damning exposes. In 2007, she and her husband Bailey came out with the Emmy-winning “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib,” and in 2014 all three created the Oscar nominee “Last Days in Vietnam.”
The film about Boeing, despite all the nitty-gritty details, engages us. We are made aware of corporate avarice at a macro level and how the insatiable thirst to be one up in the world market pushed the American aircraft manufacturer to blink at safety. It was insecure, and terribly so when France’s Airbus began producing planes that were far more fuel efficient than what came out of the Boeing factories. With the price of “liquid gold” going through the roof, the cost of operating an airline became a focal point in boardroom discussions.
Boeing then brought out its fuel-efficient 737 Max with the new Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System that helped stabilize aircraft in certain conditions. But pilots needed to be trained in this system with the help of a simulator. The training required two weeks, and this meant money that Boeing had to spend on pilots. It was loath to do this in a climate where balance sheets were of paramount importance.
Boeing then went on an aggressive publicity campaign to promote its 737 Max — until a point came when travelers felt so confident that they said: “If it ain’t Boeing I ain’t going.” Soon, Boeing was back in the race with its fuel-efficient jet. The company sold hundreds of 737 Max aircrafts, and buyers did not realize that they were in for a shock.
This all came to an ugly head on Oct. 29. 2018 when Indonesia’s Lion Air flight crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta. All 189 people on board, including Captain Bhavye Suneja, died. There are moving accounts of her husband, an ace pilot, by Garima Sethi. She talks to the camera in a composed manner, a highlight of the documentary, which avoids dramatizing the events, instead relying on facts presented with great accuracy. This makes it a compelling watch, especially with Kennedy ensuring that her movie of 89 minutes does not seem like a dull factsheet.
Five months after the Lion Air disaster (after which Sethi had to live with not only the tragedy of her husband’s death but also accusations by Boeing that it was caused by pilot error), an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max jet crashed soon after takeoff from Adis Ababa airport. All 157 passengers and crew perished.
There are heartbreaking interviews with the families of the dead, including Michael Stumo, whose 24-year-old daughter Samya Rose died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, and his narration is an agonized crusade for justice. There were others who also lent their strong support, and damned the assertion by Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburo that the crashes resulted from pilot error.
The moviemakers call on a wide range of accusers, who were outraged at Boeing’s disregard for human lives. They included Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and politicians such as US Representative Peter DeFazio, who led a congressional investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX disasters. The documentary also highlights other heroes, such as The Wall Street Journal journalist, Andy Pasztor, who wrote several hard-hitting pieces outlining how Boeing was responsible for the tragedies.
“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” is a wonderfully laid out piece of investigation that underlines “corporate malfeasance” and concludes that ultimately the angry whistles had to be heard by a company whose toxic culture had killed hundreds.
DUBAI: Film star Jennifer Lopez says she didn’t need to do much research for “Marry Me” as it is very relatable to her life in the spotlight. She was talking to Arab News about her role in the newly released movie.
US-Puerto Rican Lopez stars with Owen Wilson and Maluma in a romantic comedy about the unlikely marriage between a pop superstar and a math teacher.
She plays Kat Valdez, a singer megastar who discovers her fiancé, played by Maluma, has cheated on her. She decides to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) onstage at a concert.
“The difficult part was kind of the meta part which was the idea of showing what it’s really like inside my bedroom when something goes wrong and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world and the media kind of goes to town on you,” she said.
American romantic comedy veteran Wilson stars alongside Lopez as her romantic interest in the film. The pair have worked together before, the first time being in the 1997 horror movie “Anaconda.”
This is the first live action film for internationally known singer Maluma, who was prompted to take the role by co-star Lopez.
“I didn’t know how it works. It was my first time and then when I was there with Jennifer, she was like, ‘yo, we’re gonna do this. You’re gonna kill it. Just get focused, you know’” She gave me a bunch of advice,” the Colombian-born songwriter said to Arab News.
Lopez took on the responsibility for the music as it plays a major part in the film. Working alongside the creative team, she sorted through possible songs and chose what would work best for which scenes and characters.
She said: “Picking the songs was such a pleasure for me. And then to have Maluma fill in the blanks for his character — he did such a great job with the two songs that he did. I just felt we really found the characters within those songs.”
Lopez and Maluma joined forces to record songs for the soundtrack, some of which are already hitting top of the music charts.
“Marry Me” is now showing in theaters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella and part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid joined Burberry for an intimate, moonlit dinner on the rooftop of the British brand’s flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles for a pop-up-style takeover titled “Animal Instinct.”
For the occasion, Boutella and Hadid stepped out wearing head-to-toe Burberry, of course.
While Boutella opted for an all-black look that consisted of a black blazer, crop top, and loose-fitting trousers, Hadid sported a camel-colored corset mesh top with cut-outs at the side tucked into matching high-waisted leggings. The 25-year-old completed the look with a deconstructed, sleeveless trench coat and pointy black heels.
Hadid, who is also of Dutch descent, is a longtime friend of Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci and muse of the storied fashion house.
The California-bred mega-model has appeared in several campaigns for Burberry, including the brand’s spring 2020 campaign, shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Mona Tougaard, to name a few.
On Tisci, who joined the brand in 2019, Bella Hadid said in a previous interview: “It is always one of my biggest honors to work with a friend like Riccardo.”
Meanwhile, Algiers-born Boutella is a front-row regular at the British luxury house’s shows, as well as an avid supporter and client of the brand. Some of the “Atomic Blonde” star’s most memorable outfits were powered by Burberry, including the long sleeve, layered mini dress from the brand’s spring 2017 collection that she wore to the Panthere de Cartier party in Los Angeles.
The actress and model were joined at the event by other VIP guests, which included “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi, US model Lori Harvey, singer Brent Faiyaz, and Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, who descended on Rodeo Drive in droves to celebrate the house’s spring 2022 women’s collection, which made its debut digitally last season.
The immersive in-store experience offers a journey through spaces that are unique and unexpected in their harmony, shape, and experience.
The exterior of Burberry’s Rodeo Drive flagship store has been painted in a pink, black, and white camouflage print. Inside, a presentation film plays on a floor-to-ceiling screen with surround-sound audio and is on display until March 7.