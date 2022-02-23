You are here

  • Home
  • Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
1 / 3
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX's Palace, Copenhagen, Denmark, February 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
2 / 3
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary wave as they walk at the Amalienborg courtyard in Copenhagen, Denmark February 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
3 / 3
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngf2h

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
  • Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten
  • Royal said that Tuesday was about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development in Denmark
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN: The Duchess of Cambridge met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development.




Denmark's Queen Margrethe, centre and Crown Princess Mary, left, welcome Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, during her visit to Christian IX's Palace, in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP)


Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage.




Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP)


Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — who were jealous she got to visit the Lego Foundation.
“My children are very jealous they weren’t coming to see the Lego Foundation. They were like, ‘hang on, there’s Lego and we’re not coming?’” said Kate, who arrived in the Danish capital on Tuesday and visited the Infant Mental Health Program at the University of Copenhagen.
On Twitter, the royal said that Tuesday “was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark.” She said that on Wednesday the focus was on children’s mental health and wellbeing.
The Duchess of Cambridge took a woodland walk with children and had a go at chopping a log while visiting a forest kindergarten in suburban Copenhagen Wednesday. She also visited the downtown Copenhagen Danner Crisis Center, a shelter that helps women exposed to domestic violence.
In 2011, Kate visited the UNICEF Supply Division Center in Copenhagen with her husband, Prince William, and the heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary.

Topics: UK Denmark duchess of cambridge Queen Margrethe Crown Princess Mary early childhood development

Related

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
Offbeat
New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Offbeat
UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia

Italy trucks waste to protected area after return from Tunisia
  • North African country returned almost 200 containers of illegal rubbish after 2-year feud
  • Mayor of Italian town: ‘We will carry out every form of peaceful protest on the ground’
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A huge dump of illegal rubbish has been trucked from the Italian port city of Salerno to Persano, a rural village next to a nature sanctuary, after it was returned by Tunisian authorities following a two-year feud over who should deal with it.
It was sent to Tunisia two years ago after the Italian side said they were shipping recyclable waste.
But the Tunisians discovered that the rubbish was not filled with plastics but decaying household items and medical waste, which is barred from import under Tunisian law.
It is now expected to be stored in Persano for the next six months, an area that boasts a World Wildlife Fund-protected sanctuary.
Before its return to Italy, the Tunisian side kept the rubbish in the port city of Sousse, where local environmentalists decried the build-up of another country’s mess.
While stuck in Sousse, 70 containers caught fire, and Environment Minister Mustapha Aroui was sacked and arrested for his involvement in the import of the illegal waste.
The rank and file of Tunisian customs authorities were also investigated for corruption, with 26 people facing police scrutiny.
Franco Mennella, mayor of the Italian town of Serre, has urged citizens to protest the waste dump in their municipality.

“In addition to pursuing all legal and administrative avenues, we will carry out every form of peaceful protest on the ground to prevent the arrival of containers loaded with waste,” Mennella wrote on Facebook.

“I appeal to citizens … to participate in this important and vital battle for the protection and safeguarding of the environment and of public health.”

Italy came under fire in early 2020 for reports of dumping waste in Bulgaria, where police discovered some 9,000 tons of metal, plastic and paper dumped in a northern city for recycling, but where no recycling plant was available to process the waste.

The exchange of waste from richer to poorer countries for processing is a common trend, but many nations on the receiving end are exploited and given rubbish they did not agree to.
Sri Lanka has been returning hundreds of containers filled with illegally imported waste to Britain, a process that it concluded this week.
The rubbish was listed as containing “used mattresses, carpets and rugs,” but Sri Lankan authorities discovered bio waste from hospitals, including body parts.

Topics: Italy Tunisia environmental issues

Related

Palestinian cartoonist Naji Al-Ali’s works to be published in Italy for first time
Lifestyle
Palestinian cartoonist Naji Al-Ali’s works to be published in Italy for first time
Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Business & Economy
Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center
Updated 23 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center

Italian migrant destination to host cultural center
  • Tiny island of Lampedusa has received hundreds of thousands trying to reach Europe from North Africa
  • Ex-military base will become ‘place of dialogue’ between Arab world and Europe, mayor tells briefing attended by Arab News
Updated 23 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Rome: A former military base in Lampedusa, the tiny Italian island where hundreds of thousands of migrants have landed by sea from North Africa trying to reach Europe in recent years, will become a cultural center focusing on peace, migration flows and interchange between Europe and the Arab world.

The base was run by NATO between 1972 and 1994, and has been unused since. “Transforming a symbol of war like an ex-military base into a symbol of peace, a place of dialogue between the Arab and European worlds — which find a necessary meeting point on our little island — is an initiative of great value,” Mayor Salvatore Martello told a press briefing attended by Arab News for the launch of the Lampedusa Research Center for Peace.

He said he wants to involve in the center “international institutions and associations, volunteer networks, and the world of art and culture. We intend also to host large cultural events, trying to increase the bond between Europe and the Arab world.”

The center will include an auditorium, a museum with a digital archive, and labs and locations where researchers can study and reside.

“The great value of this project isn’t just a symbolic one; it’s also a strategic one,” said Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci. “Sicily is a natural bridge between Europe, Africa and the Arab world, and we’re enthusiastic about … having this new center in Lampedusa.”

Topics: Italy migrants

Related

Italy’s national stand, as guest of honor at the Algiers International Book Fair, will include an exhibition and a bookshop. (AFP/File Photo)
Lifestyle
Italy guest of honor at International Book Fair in Algiers
180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair
Lifestyle
180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order
Updated 23 February 2022
Reuters

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order
Updated 23 February 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.
The maximum service period is one year.
Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilization after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
World
‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis
Business & Economy
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
Updated 23 February 2022
AP

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

‘Thugs and bullies’: Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
  • The possibility of imminent war in Ukraine has raised fears not only of massive casualties but of widespread energy shortages and global economic chaos
  • Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence
Updated 23 February 2022
AP

TOKYO: World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.
Even as they ramped up penalties, however, nations in Asia and the Pacific also prepared for the possibility of both economic pain, in the form of cuts to traditional energy and grain supply lines, and retaliation from Russian cyberattacks.
“We can’t have some suggestion that Russia has some just case here that they’re prosecuting. They’re behaving like thugs and bullies, and they should be called out as thugs and bullies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while announcing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans as a first step in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
The possibility of imminent war in Ukraine has raised fears not only of massive casualties but of widespread energy shortages and global economic chaos.
The punitive actions in Asia followed sanctions levied by US President Joe Biden and European leaders against Russian oligarchs and banks in response to Russia massing 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine. While the larger army has yet to move, Russian forces have rolled into rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those areas’ independence.
In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced sanctions targeting Russia and the two separatist Ukrainian regions.
Kishida told reporters that Tokyo will ban any new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan because of “a series of actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.”
Kishida said Japan will also stop issuing visas to people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and will freeze their assets in Japan. Tokyo will also ban trade with the two areas. He said Japanese officials are finalizing further details and added that Japan could increase sanctions if the situation worsens.
Japan opened a temporary office in Lviv, in western Ukraine, to help evacuate about 120 Japanese citizens, and has arranged chartered flights in nearby countries, Kishida said.
Officials in South Korea, which relies on imports to meet nearly all fossil fuel demand, held emergency meetings Wednesday to weigh how seriously events in Ukraine would hurt their country’s economy.
The fallout has so far been limited, but First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said things could worsen if the situation in Ukraine escalates and there’s a “disruption of energy supply chains and an increase in market volatility.”
While South Korea relies heavily on imports from Russia and Ukraine for wheat and corn, Lee said the country has enough reserves to last until June or July.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy also discussed ways to secure alternative energy supplies in case the Ukraine crisis disrupts the current methods.
US officials have said an invasion is all but inevitable. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled plans for a Thursday meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, saying it would not be productive and that Russia’s actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a peaceful path to resolving the crisis.
More than two dozen European Union members unanimously agreed to levy their own initial set of sanctions against Russian officials. Germany also said it was halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticized by the United States for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
The United States moved to cut off Russia’s government from Western finance, sanctioning two of its banks and blocking it from trading its debt on American and European markets. The Biden administration’s actions hit civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership hierarchy and two Russian banks considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than $80 billion in assets. That includes freezing all of those banks’ assets under US jurisdictions.
Australia’s cabinet Wednesday approved sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council, and agreed to align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks.
“It’s important that we play our part in the broader international community to ensure that those who are financing, profiting from an autocratic and authoritarian regime that is invading its neighbor should have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide when it comes to trying to move their money around,” said Morrison, the prime minister.
Australia also warned businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks.
In New Zealand, Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev was summoned to meet with top diplomatic officials and “to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement. Mahuta is currently traveling abroad.
At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years.” He called Russia’s declaration of the “so-called `independence’” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accused Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”
He urged the international community to rally “to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war” without further bloodshed.
In Washington, lawmakers from both parties in Congress displayed a largely unified front backing an independent Ukraine and vowing continued US support, even as some pushed for swifter and even more severe sanctions on Russia.
On Tuesday, members of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside the country — effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis
Business & Economy
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

Sweden battles disinformation on ‘kidnappings’ of Muslim children

Sweden battles disinformation on ‘kidnappings’ of Muslim children
Updated 23 February 2022
AFP

Sweden battles disinformation on ‘kidnappings’ of Muslim children

Sweden battles disinformation on ‘kidnappings’ of Muslim children
  • Videos began appearing on Arabic-language social media sites in late 2021 of real interventions by child welfare services
  • After Mideastern media outlets reported on the claims, Swedish government officials and social services have come out in force to deny the allegations
Updated 23 February 2022
AFP

Stockholm: Swedish authorities are fighting back against claims its social services are “kidnapping” Muslim children, denouncing a “disinformation campaign” of viral videos spreading mistrust among immigrant families.
Videos began appearing on Arabic-language social media sites in late 2021 of real interventions by child welfare services, showing crying children being separated from distraught parents.
With limited context about the situations portrayed, the videos accuse Sweden of being a fascist state where social services place Muslim children in Christian homes with paedophiles or where they are forced to drink alcohol and eat pork.
After Mideastern media outlets reported on the claims, Swedish government officials and social services have come out in force to deny the allegations.
“We absolutely do not do that,” Migration and Integration Minister Anders Ygeman told AFP, stressing the main goal was to support families.
Ygeman said the campaign was being fueled in part by “frustrated parents who have failed in their parenting” and were projecting their anger at authorities.
“There are also malevolent forces that want to exploit these parents’ frustration to spread mistrust and division,” he said.
Sweden’s newly created Psychological Defense Agency has described many of the videos as old, presenting a false context with a “purpose to polarize.”
Magnus Ranstorp, a terrorism expert at the Swedish Defense University, told AFP the campaign was primarily based on a Facebook group called “Barnens Rattigheter Mina Rattigheter” (Children’s Rights My Rights), where parents share experiences of having their children “unfairly” removed from their care.
Radical imams in Sweden and abroad picked up on the stories, as did a new fringe political party Nyans (Nuance), which has made the forced removal of children a rallying cry ahead of the general election in September.
Muslim online influencers with millions of followers also joined the fray, as well as Arabic site “Shuoun Islamiya” (“Islamic Affairs“), which has published around 20 videos.
Several protests have also been held across Sweden.
Ranstorp said that while there may be some legitimate criticism against social services, the harsh rhetoric in the media posts was “inciting.”
Julia Agha, head of the Arabic-language news outlet Alkompis based in Stockholm, has followed the campaign closely.
“Starting out, it was probably intended as a campaign where families of those whose children have been taken into custody have felt unjustly treated and wanted to criticize social services,” she told AFP.
“What’s happened is that this campaign has ended up in the hands of forces abroad that have put a religious filter over it and are spreading disinformation, which now looks more like a hate campaign against Sweden and Swedish society.”
Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare, which oversees social services, insists that removing children from their homes is always a last resort.
It is only done “when voluntary measures are not possible and there is a considerable risk that the child’s health or development is harmed,” the agency told AFP in an email.
In 2020, a total of 9,034 children were in state-ordered care without their parents’ consent, official statistics show.
Researchers and social workers have noted that while more immigrant children are removed from their homes than ethnic Swedes, immigrant families are also less likely to accept earlier stages of assistance from social workers.
Sweden is often hailed as a pioneer in children’s rights and was the first country to ban corporal punishment of children, including spankings, in 1966.
But critics say that dismissing the issue as disinformation ignores real issues with social services.
Mariya Ellmoutaouakkil, 35, who immigrated to Sweden 12 years ago from Morocco, organized a protest outside the social services office in her hometown of Gallivare last year, after two of her three children were removed from her care.
She told AFP her son, aged 10, and daughter, six, were taken after social services alleged violence in the home.
She said the decision was not based on evidence, only on social workers’ interviews with the children that she has never been allowed to see.
Social services typically do not comment on individual cases.
Ellmoutaouakkil said she understood her children had not been “kidnapped,” but did understand why some people use the term.
“It can start to feel like a kidnapping for me as a mother,” she said. “When we as parents don’t get answers, I can understand that they call it that.”
Sweden has struggled for years to integrate immigrants.
The wealthy country of 10.4 million granted asylum and family reunifications to more than 400,000 people from 2010 to 2019 — more per capita than any other European country.
“Sweden still has many integration challenges, not least when it comes to segregation,” Agha told AFP.
She said many immigrants struggle to learn Swedish, live in areas where they only interact with other immigrants, and don’t feel a part of Swedish society.

Topics: Sweden Muslims Islamic issues

Related

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, takes part in a climate strike with Sami children in Jokkmokk, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP)
World
UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project
Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them
World
Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them

Latest updates

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip
National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  
TASI down slightly, despite record Aramco share price: Closing bell  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.