Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation
The key drivers of inflation in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the past few months have been food, and transport price increases. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
Mona Alami

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation
  • Gulf countries urged to broaden revenue base in the long term
Updated 15 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: Central banks are currently struggling to avoid raising the interest rates amid higher inflation in Western countries.

But according to Erik Lundback, a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have somehow managed to maintain the same interest rate levels.

Lundback made these remarks during a virtual conference recently organized by the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“The rising cost of living in the GCC is similar to what we see in other emerging markets, but at a much slower pace,” Alia Moubayed, MENA and Pakistan chief economist at Jefferies, an investment bank based in London, told Arab News.

Inflation in Bahrain, for example, is the lowest among the GCC states with nearly zero percent, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE where price rises averaged an annual 1.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively over the last 3 months, according to Jefferies.

But this is not the case among other GCC states. Qatar’s inflation reached 5.5 percent, followed by 4.3 percent in Kuwait in December 2021 and 3.5 percent in Oman at the end of November of last year.

“Higher inflation in the GCC will negatively impact consumption, a key driver of gross domestic product growth in most countries,” Moubayed said.

She noted that a higher cost of transport will ignite a second round of inflationary effects and could push toward more generalized price level increases, across the consumer baskets.

“Higher general price inflation could push countries to slow down their plans to phase out untargeted subsidies and restructure their spending,” Moubayed noted, adding that this could prompt governments to increase spending to support poorer households.

She did not rule out the possibility that housing prices would jump significantly due to supply and demand imbalances in most GCC markets. In Saudi Arabia, the wholesale price index posted an annual 12.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA.

Its consumer price index rose 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier, driven by transport, which registered the highest year-on-year increase of 6.4 percent.

Education costs also went up by 4.8 percent, while recreation and culture prices rose by 2.1 percent.

However, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels registered the biggest year-on-year decrease of 1.8 percent in the final quarter of 2021, according to the Saudi central bank.

In the UAE, consumer prices edged 0.02 percent over higher on the previous month in December, according to Focus Economics. Inflation came in at 2.5 percent in December, with the economic body’s panel of experts expecting prices to grow by around 1.9 percent in 2022.

“The key drivers of inflation in the GCC over the past few months have been food, and transport price increases,” Moubayed said.

This has been the case in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as global commodities prices surged. Countries where fuel prices are already liberalized or where the phase-out of fuel subsidies continues, witnessed a surge in transport-related costs, notably in the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, according to her.

Monica Malik, the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, who also spoke at the event, added that inflationary pressures are building in the region.

Malik said: “Given that we are importing goods, we are affected.”

She noted that rising global inflation and high energy prices are impacting the region, mainly through higher food, fuel, and transportation prices.

However, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have nonetheless introduced caps on prices in specific categories.

Despite these challenges, inflation in the GCC remains on average lower than both in the US and Europe. Moubayed said: “Average GCC inflation stands at around 2.8 percent year to year at the end of 2021. This compares to an annual 7.5 percent in the US registered in January, and 5.1 percent in the European Union.”

But Lundback warns that despite regional sovereign funds and reserves acting as a buffer to global pressures, GCC countries over the long term still have to broaden the revenue they generate from a wider range of industries.

Topics: Inflation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Saudi inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2%
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2%
Growth in food, clothing and home maintenance prices drove Kuwait consumer inflation higher in 2021
Business & Economy
Growth in food, clothing and home maintenance prices drove Kuwait consumer inflation higher in 2021

Qiddiya awards $750m contract to build Kingdom’s first, region’s largest water theme park

Qiddiya awards $750m contract to build Kingdom’s first, region’s largest water theme park
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Qiddiya awards $750m contract to build Kingdom’s first, region’s largest water theme park

Qiddiya awards $750m contract to build Kingdom’s first, region’s largest water theme park
  • The park will feature 22 rides and attractions including 9 world firsts
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Qiddiya Investment Co. on Wednesday announced the award of a SR2.8 billion ($750 million) contract to build Saudi Arabia’s first and the region’s largest water theme park. 

The contract was awarded to ALEC Saudi Arabia Engineering and Contracting and El Seif Engineering Contracting, in a joint venture between the two companies. 

The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be one of the key entertainment attractions at Qiddiya, the future capital of entertainment, sports and culture.

The agreement was signed between Qiddiya’s Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, ALEC’s CEO Kez Taylor and El Seif’s CEO Ahmed Al-Bassam at a ceremony held at the Qiddiya Experience Center, followed by a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

 The park will cover 252,000 square meters of land and will be home to 22 rides and attractions — including nine that will be world firsts.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy nine special zones — the Entry Gate, Camel Rock, Dub Grotto, Wave Wadi, the Den, Viper Canyon, Arabian Peak, the Herding Grounds and Surf Lagoon — inspired by the native animals that inhabit the area around Qiddiya. 

 Commenting on the deal, Aldawood said: “The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be a year-round immersive family entertainment destination. The park will offer our guests a chance to experience that in a welcoming and fun environment for everyone.”

Some rides have been designed to use 75 percent less water compared to the more conventional rides found in other water parks. In addition, rainwater that falls on the site will be captured, treated and reused for irrigating the destination.

The park will also integrate technologies to reduce water pressure in certain rides which will in turn reduce water evaporation by half. In addition, every pool in the complex will be based on a “run-out” concept so that at the end of an exciting slide individuals will glide safely across a shallower pool that uses less water unlike traditional deeper pools used in other water parks.

 

Topics: Qiddiya SaudiVision2030

‘We don’t know what will happen tomorrow’: Sri Lanka imposes longer power cuts as financial crisis worsens

‘We don’t know what will happen tomorrow’: Sri Lanka imposes longer power cuts as financial crisis worsens
Updated 23 February 2022
Roel Raymond

‘We don’t know what will happen tomorrow’: Sri Lanka imposes longer power cuts as financial crisis worsens

‘We don’t know what will happen tomorrow’: Sri Lanka imposes longer power cuts as financial crisis worsens
  • Growing foreign exchange crisis hampers purchases of diesel for power plants
  • Sri Lanka saw reserves drop to $2.36bn at January end
Updated 23 February 2022
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: A financial crisis in Sri Lanka that has led to fuel shortages on Wednesday showed signs of worsening as authorities imposed hours-long power cuts throughout the island nation.

Since last year, the country has been struggling to deal with foreign exchange problems that have hampered purchases of diesel for power plants. The crisis saw reserves dropping to $2.36 billion at the end of January, with fuel shortages triggering long queues at petrol stations and intermittent, often unannounced power outages in recent months.

Janaka Ratnayake, chairman of Sri Lanka’s Public Utilities Commission, told Arab News: “We have come to a point where we do not know what will happen tomorrow.”

The electricity regulator said scheduled power cuts would be imposed for close to five hours on parts of the island. “But this is a forex (foreign exchange) crisis, not an electricity crisis,” Ratnayake added.

As foreign exchange runs short, Sri Lanka also faces shortages of essential goods and a quickening inflation.

The government is now struggling to pay for diesel imports despite three ships arriving at the port of Colombo since Sunday. Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said the country only had enough funds to pay $35 million.

A shipment of 37,000 tons of diesel was released on Wednesday, but that was only expected to last for around a week.

The country of 22 million people requires around 4,000 tons of diesel every day to run several thermal power plants.

Officials have flip-flopped on decisions related to power cuts, including reassurances earlier this year that there would be none until April. This time, Ratnayake said the power cuts may continue indefinitely.

Katya Perera, who works from her home in Colombo for a finance company, told Arab News: “They say it will only be a two-hour or one-hour cut, but the power cuts last for much longer than that.”

Indrajith Colonne, a cab driver in the capital, said Sri Lankans were growing distrustful of the government. “What they say today, they change tomorrow,” Colonne told Arab News. “So even if they say there is no need to worry about fuel, we go and stand in the queue and get what we can because we don’t trust them.”

Deshal de Mel, an economist and research director at Colombo-based think tank Verite Research, said: “Sri Lanka’s most pragmatic option would be to enter into negotiations with its foreign creditors to restructure its external debt.”

An agreement with the International Monetary Fund, he added, would play an important role while the country navigated the “painful and challenging restructuring process.”

After months of refusing to consider the IMF, a Cabinet spokesman on Tuesday said the South Asian country was open to discussions with the international financial institution and other multilateral lenders, such as the Asian Development Bank, on seeking assistance.

Topics: Sri Lanka financial crisis Power cuts

Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
World
Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
World
Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector
Updated 23 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector
Updated 23 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and Russia will sign an initial agreement soon to start using natural gas in the transportation sector as engine fuel, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday. 

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla held discussions with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Shulginov in this regard. They discussed the possibility of increasing the role of Russian companies working in the Egyptian petroleum sector.
They also discussed cooperation in the field of converting cars to work with natural gas.

Shulginov expressed Russia’s interest in the East Mediterranean Gas Forum and its desire to hold subsequent meetings to discuss the forum’s developments. 

Export to Lebanon

Egypt is planning to resume export of natural gas through the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon in the coming weeks, El-Molla said. 

He said the World Bank will finance the supply operations to ensure continuity. 

Topics: Egypt Russia Petroleum gas energy transport

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by ACWA Power closed the financing for a $1.59 billion power project at The Red Sea Development Co., or TRSDC, according to a statement.

The consortium led by ACWA Power, and composed of SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Company and Saudi Tabreed Cooling Company, closed a $1.302 billion senior debt facilities for the Red Sea multi-utilities project.

The senior debt project is financed through a combination of US dollar denominated and Saudi Riyal denominated soft mini-perm and long-term financing provided by a consortium of Saudi Arabian and international banks, including the Al Rajhi Bank, APICORP, Bank Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Saudi National Bank and Standard Chartered.

We’re proud to be the provider of all utility services to the very exacting zero carbon emission, zero waste and zero plastic standards and are delighted to have achieved this milestone on yet another path breaking project that is helping to meet the clean energy ambitions of Vision 2030

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO and Vice Chairman, ACWA Power

First Phase

TRSDC —the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project — appointed ACWA Power to design, build, operate and transfer The Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure that relies entirely on renewable energy for power generation, water production, wastewater treatment and district cooling.

It is also the procurer of the project, which includes the provision of renewable power, potable water, wastewater treatment district cooling and solid waste treatment for 16 hotels, an international airport and infrastructure that make up phase one of The Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia.

First phase of the Project is set to open by the end of 2022.

The Red Sea Project is not investing any of its own capital and is instead committing to purchase its utilities from the consortium for the next 25 years. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth vehicle the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns TRSDC, will provide the guarantee for the 25-year offtake agreement.

One of the world's largest 

The project will have a 340MW solar photovoltaic plant with an associated storage system utilising a battery energy storage system plant for captive use, which at a design capacity of around 1.200 GWh will, upon deployment, be one of the world’s largest utility-scale system of its kind.

The system is currently sized to meet the initial demand of TRSDC, with the ability to expand in line with the development.

The energy system has been designed to allow the development to remain completely off-grid and powered by renewables. 

The scope of the project also includes construction of three seawater reverse osmosis plants totaling a capacity of 32,500 cubic meters per day at the project, designed to provide clean drinking water, a waste management centre and an innovative sewage treatment plant that will allow waste to be managed in a way that enhances the environment, by creating new wetland habitats and supplementing irrigation water for the TRSDC landscape nursery.

 

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company ACWA Power

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC
Business & Economy
ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC
TRSDC — More than just a sustainable tourism site powered by green energy: Year in Review
Business & Economy
TRSDC — More than just a sustainable tourism site powered by green energy: Year in Review
Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates
Business & Economy
Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record-breaking $5.9 trillion during 2021, a report by Bain & Company revealed. 

The fourth annual M&A report suggests an optimistic outlook for deal activity in 2022, showing that 89 percent expect their own deal proceedings will stay the same or increase.

“It’s important to acknowledge several risk factors that could complicate our positive outlook, such as macroeconomic complications, evolving regulatory scrutiny, and the impact of geopolitical evolutions, particularly regarding China,” said the firm’s head of financial services. 
“The major fundamentals for deal making remain attractive for buyers, and it is unlikely that there would be a significant change in the relevance of M&A as a growth driver in 2022,” Dirk Vater added. 

During the year 2021, deals involving financial investors, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, and venture capital firms grew by over 100 percent, while corporate-led deals rose by 47 percent. 

“The M&A market is different today than what it was 20 years ago,” said the head of the company’s financial services in the Middle East, Jad Zerouali. 

“Executives have to keep up with an increasingly diverse map of alternative deal models such as partnerships and corporate venture capital. This nuanced and evolving market requires a wide set of skills and a deep understanding of the deal landscape on the buyers’ part,” he added.

Founded in 1973, Bain & Company is a global management consultancy that provides advice to public, private and non-profit organizations.

Topics: Mergers and Acquisitions economy

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation
Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation
DiplomaticQuarter: Diplomats in Riyadh celebrate International Mother Language Day
DiplomaticQuarter: Diplomats in Riyadh celebrate International Mother Language Day
UAE’s nuclear plant is ‘well protected’, says regulator
UAE’s nuclear plant is ‘well protected’, says regulator
New Saudi arts exhibition project opens to promote photography in Kingdom
New Saudi arts exhibition project opens to promote photography in Kingdom
UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father
UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

