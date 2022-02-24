Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

You are here

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz. (AP)
NEW YORK: The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question.
A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz. Both started on the probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and were asked to stay when Bragg took office in January.
Dunne, the office’s former general counsel, argued before the US Supreme Court in a successful fight for Trump’s tax records. Pomerantz was brought out of private practice by Vance last year to add his expertise in white collar investigations to the probe.
“We are grateful for their service,” said Bragg’s spokesperson, Danielle Filson. She declined to comment further, saying the investigation is ongoing.
The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Dunne and Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.
Messages seeking comment were left for Dunne and Pomerantz.
The D.A.’s office investigation led to tax fraud charges last July against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.
Weisselberg was accused of collecting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. He and the company have pleaded not guilty.
On Tuesday, lawyers for Weisselberg and the Trump Organization filed court papers seeking to throw out the case. Weisselberg’s lawyers argued the D.A.’s office was targeting him as punishment because he wouldn’t flip on the former president.
Just last month, Bragg said he was proud of the continuity that Dunne and Pomerantz had brought in running the high-profile investigation through the transition from Vance’s administration to his leadership.
“I do think the one continuity is the staffing and (Vance) brought on incredible lawyers to do it,” Bragg said in a Jan. 20 question-and-answer session with reporters.
“And they’ve been dedicated and we’ve been working and keeping them in place and thinking about the kind of resources to continue the investigation in order to then be in a position to make” decisions on the direction of the probe, Bragg said.
Bragg, limited by ethics rules from discussing the case in detail, said at the time that he was getting up to speed on the Trump investigation and that he would “follow the facts.” He didn’t offer a timeline for a charging decision.
“It’s a matter that’s personally, as you would imagine, on my radar screen and that I’m mindful of and paying attention to,” Bragg said.

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Agencies

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
  • Says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”
  • Warns other countries against interfering with the Russian action
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Agencies

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.
In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
The Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression,” an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.
A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.
“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”
Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.
In an apparent reference to Putin’s move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that “this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.”
“Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.
He challenged the Russian propaganda claims, saying that “you are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.”
The United Nations Security Council quickly scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at Ukraine’s request. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the separatists’ request “a further escalation of the security situation.”
Anxiety about an imminent Russian offensive against its neighbor soared after Putin recognized the separatist regions’ independence on Monday, endorsed the deployment of troops to the rebel territories and received parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country. The West responded with sanctions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the rebel chiefs wrote to Putin on Wednesday, pleading with him to intervene after Ukrainian shelling caused civilian deaths and crippled vital infrastructure.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separatists’ request for Russian help was an example of the sort of “false-flag” operation that the US and its allies have expected Moscow to use as a pretense for war.
“So we’ll continue to call out what we see as false-flag operations or efforts to spread misinformation about what the actual status is on the ground,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian lawmakers approved a decree that imposes a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days starting Thursday. The measure allows authorities to declare curfews and other restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order.”
The action reflected increasing concern among Ukrainian authorities after weeks of trying to project calm. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended that any Ukrainians who are there leave immediately.
“For a long time, we refrained from declaring a state of emergency ... but today the situation has become more complicated,” Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov told parliament, emphasizing that Moscow’s efforts to destabilize Ukraine represented the main threat.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Russian force of more than 150,000 troops arrayed along Ukraine’s borders is in an advanced state of readiness. “They are ready to go right now,” Kirby said.
The latest images released by the Maxar satellite image company showed Russian troops and military equipment deployed within 10 miles of the Ukrainian border and less than 50 miles from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Early Thursday, airspace over all of Ukraine was shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice to airmen. A commercial flight tracking website showed that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 flying from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine was a US RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane, which began flying westward early Thursday after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.
Another wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks hit Ukraine’s parliament and other government and banking websites on Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.
Officials have long said they expect cyberattacks to precede and accompany any Russian military incursion, and analysts said the incidents hew to a nearly two-decade-old Russian playbook of wedding cyber operations with real-world aggression.
In other developments, Russia evacuated its embassy in Kyiv; Ukraine recalled its ambassador to Russia and considered breaking all diplomatic ties with Moscow and dozens of nations further squeezed Russian oligarchs and banks out of international markets.
President Joe Biden allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO.
“As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” Biden said in a statement.
Germany said Tuesday that it was indefinitely suspending the project, after Biden charged that Putin had launched “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” by sending troops into the separatist regions. The pipeline is complete but has not yet begun operating.
Putin said Tuesday that he had not yet sent any Russian troops into the rebel regions, contrary to Western claims, and Donetsk rebel leader Denis Pushilin insisted Wednesday there were no Russian troops in the region, even though a local council member claimed the previous day they had moved in.
Already, the threat of war has shredded Ukraine’s economy and raised the specter of massive casualties, energy shortages across Europe and global economic chaos.
European Union sanctions against Russia took effect, targeting several companies along with 351 Russian lawmakers who voted for a motion urging Putin to recognize the rebel regions and 27 senior government officials, business executives and top military officers.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has shrugged off the sanctions, saying that “Russia has proven that, with all the costs of the sanctions, it is able to minimize the damage.”
In Ukraine’s east, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and six more wounded after rebel shelling, the Ukrainian military said Wednesday. Separatist officials reported several explosions on their territory overnight and three civilian deaths.
Facing a barrage of criticism at the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, warned Ukraine that Russia will monitor a cease-fire in the east and emphasized that “no one intends to go softly, softly with any violators.”
“A new military adventure” by Kyiv “might cost the whole of Ukraine very dearly,” he warned ominously.
After weeks of rising tensions, Putin’s steps this week dramatically raised the stakes. He recognized the independence of the separatist regions, a move he said extends even to the large parts of the territories now held by Ukrainian forces, and had parliament grant him authority to use military force outside the country.
Putin laid out three conditions that he said could end the standoff, urging Kyiv to renounce its bid to join NATO, to partially demilitarize and to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine long has rejected such demands.
 

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Canada is ending rarely used special measures invoked nine days ago to tackle weeks-long protests that shut some border crossings and paralyzed Ottawa since late-January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
“The situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau told a news conference.
“We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe,” he said.
Trudeau said the emergency measures would formally be revoked in the coming hours, when Canada’s governor general signs the proclamation.
The Emergencies Act was approved in the House of Commons on Monday after being announced by Trudeau last week, but not without opposition.
The main opposition Conservative Party and some provincial leaders said invoking the powers was unnecessary government over-reach.
The government said use of the powers would be time limited. Trudeau insisted they were needed because the blockades were harming the economy and endangering public safety, and that the powers helped with coordination of the police forces.
“Trudeau backs down,” Pierre Poilievre, a Conservative lawmaker who is running for leadership of the party, said on Twitter. “Thank you to all who fought this abuse of power.”
The powers included the ability to freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades, without obtaining a court order. Standing beside Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said most of those accounts were in the process of being released.
The aim of freezing the accounts was “to convince people who took part in the occupation and the illegal blockades to listen to reason,” Freeland said, adding that the government had already asked banks to begin “to unfreeze these bank accounts.”
Separately, the province of Ontario announced that it was terminating a state of emergency declared earlier this month to respond to the protests.
The protests, which started as an opposition to a cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers before turning into a broader demonstration against Trudeau’s minority Liberal government, were brought to an end in Ottawa over the weekend.

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

US city settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15
  • Police to compensate Tyree Bell and apologize him as part of the settlement
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

KANSAS CITY, Missouri: A Black man who was arrested when he was 15 and held for three weeks for a crime he did not commit reached a $900,000 settlement with the Kansas City Police Department.
The settlement announced by attorneys for both sides Tuesday comes in a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Tyree Bell over his June 8, 2016, arrest. As part of the agreement, the Police Department said it would apologize to Bell. A federal judge must still approve the settlement, KCUR reported.
Officers Peter Neukrich and Jonathan Munyan said they arrested Bell because he looked like another teen who ran from them earlier in the day and threw away a gun as he fled.
Police video showed Bell was taller, had a different hairstyle and was wearing different clothing than the original suspect. He also cooperated with police and was breathing normally, unlike someone who had just run from police.
An appeals court said in an October 2020 ruling that allowed the lawsuit to go forward that Bell’s only resemblance to the suspect was that he was Black, juvenile and male.
Kansas City lawyer Arthur Benson, who represented Bell, said the case was not just one of mistaken identity or “walking while Black.” He said it was part of a longtime “national disgrace” of white officers wrongly identifying Black suspects.
“And they are often wrong because too many police departments do not train their officers that all Blacks do not look alike and how to make an eyewitness identification that is not tainted by racial stereotypes,” Benson said.
Kansas City police officers Peter Neukrich and Jonathan Munyan were looking for a suspect who fled from an earlier confrontation when another policeman saw Bell walking and talking on his cellphone and detained him.
The officers said they identified Bell as the suspect and arrested him after watching dashcam video of the original event several times.
Bell was placed on a 24-hour “investigative hold” but was not released until June 29, 2016, after a detective watched the video and determined Bell was not the suspect.
Bell originally sued Neukrich and Munyan as well as the officer who detained him, along with several police officials. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after finding the officers were entitled to qualified immunity.
An appeals court reinstated the lawsuit in October 2020 after finding the officers did not have probable cause to arrest Bell. The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
The case had been set to go to trial again on Feb. 28, but that was canceled when the pending settlement was announced.

Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case

Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case

Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case
  • The case stems from what the Myanmar military called a clearance campaign it launched in Rakhine state in 2017 after an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group
  • The African nation of Gambia has argued that the 2017 crackdown amounts to genocide and is asking the world court to hold Myanmar accountable
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Lawyers for Gambia on Wednesday urged the United Nations’ top court to throw out Myanmar’s legal bid to end a case accusing the Southeast Asian nation of genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority.
“This court must reject Myanmar’s meritless preliminary objections and proceed to adjudicate the merits of this dispute,” Gambia’s Attorney General and Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told judges at the International Court of Justice.
Lawyer Paul S. Reichler said the military takeover of power in Myanmar last year made the case all the more important as the country’s new rulers are alleged to be behind the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.
“If they can escape the court’s jurisdiction, they will be accountable to no one and there will be no constraints on their persecution and ultimate destruction of the Rohingya,” he warned, adding that “the Rohingya remain at grave risk of mass atrocity crimes.”
The case stems from what the Myanmar military called a clearance campaign it launched in Rakhine state in 2017 after an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. Security forces were accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of homes as more than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighboring Bangladesh.
The African nation of Gambia has argued that the 2017 crackdown amounts to genocide and is asking the world court to hold Myanmar accountable.
On Monday, lawyers representing Myanmar’s military-installed government urged judges at the global court to throw out the case, arguing they did not have jurisdiction, in part because they say Gambia was acting as a mouthpiece for an organization of Muslim nations.
Myanmar’s legal team was led by Ko Ko Hlaing, the minister for international cooperation. He replaced pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the country’s legal team at earlier hearings in the case in 2019. She now is in prison after being convicted of what her supporters call trumped-up charges.
The leader of Gambia’s legal team stressed the case was brought by Gambia and not the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
“We are no one’s proxy,” Jallow told the court.
“This is very much a dispute between the Gambia and Myanmar,” he added in a direct rebuttal of Myanmar’s argument that Gambia’s case was really brought by the Muslim organization and that the court can only hear cases between nations.
Judges will likely take months to rule on Myanmar’s preliminary objections. If they reject them, the case will go ahead and likely take years to reach a conclusion.
Summing up Gambia’s presentation on Wednesday, Philippe Sands was dismissive of Myanmar’s attempts to have the case dropped.
“To say that the arguments of Myanmar are tantamount to clutching at straws would be generous,” he told judges. “It would require you to redefine both the act of clutching and the nature of straw.”
Pro-democracy advocates have harshly criticized the UN court for allowing the military government to represent Myanmar in a case focusing on alleged atrocities by the country’s armed forces.
“It is outrageous for the ICJ to proceed with these hearings on the basis of junta representation. The junta is not the government of Myanmar, it does not represent the state of Myanmar, and it is dangerous for the court to allow it to present itself as such,” said Chris Sidoti of advocacy group Special Advisory Council for Myanmar.

Civilians must not pay the price for Ukraine crisis, Gulf nations tell UN

Civilians must not pay the price for Ukraine crisis, Gulf nations tell UN
Updated 24 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Civilians must not pay the price for Ukraine crisis, Gulf nations tell UN

Civilians must not pay the price for Ukraine crisis, Gulf nations tell UN
  • Speaking on behalf of the GCC, Saudi envoy Abdulaziz Alateek called for the crisis to be resolved through peace talks and diplomacy
  • Ukraine’s foreign minister warned other UN members ‘will face the same consequences as our government and our people’ if Russia is not stopped
Updated 24 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: During a meeting at the UN on Wednesday, Gulf nations expressed great concern about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and urged all participants to work to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Abdulaziz Alateek, Saudi Arabia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, expressed the council’s support for international efforts to encourage calm and a deescalation of tensions, and urged those involved in the conflict to begin political discussions in an effort to find a solution.

He appealed for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2202, which was unanimously adopted in 2015 and calls for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and the simultaneous withdrawal of all heavy weapons by both sides to create a security zone.

His remarks came during a plenary session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the latest developments in the long-simmering crisis along the eastern borders of Ukraine.

Western leaders on Wednesday sought to deter Moscow from launching a full-scale invasion of the country by imposing punishing sanctions on members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and threatening even harsher penalties should the Kremlin launch a military offensive. 

The punitive actions were declared in response to the latest developments surrounding the deployment by Russia of 150,000 troops along three sides of its border with Ukraine.

While a full-scale invasion has not yet been launched, Russian forces on Tuesday rolled into the rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin officially recognized the independence of those separatist areas.

“Civilians do not have to pay the price for military escalation,” Alateek told the representatives of more 70 countries at the meeting. He said the GCC is “in favor of international law and the UN charter, particularly the principle of peaceful settlement of dispute, the non-use of force or the threat of use of force, as well as the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said that Putin’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states constitutes “the ultimate blow to years of the peace process.”

He warned other member states that if Putin is not stopped, others will follow in his footsteps and “your government and people will face the same consequences as our government and our people.”

He added: “It is clear that Putin will not stop by himself. A war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it, a grim scenario that will throw us back in the darkness” of previous centuries.

Kuleba described the current situation as “the largest security crisis in Europe” since the Second World War, and said that any failure by the international community to respond properly will only add to the suffering, which “I regret to say it, it will not be limited to Ukraine.”

He added that “Russia must withdraw its forces from the territories of Ukraine,” and said that a swift response by the UN, commensurate with the gravity of the situation, would help to restore the credibility of the organization.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, accused the Ukrainian government of conducting a “policy of deprivation of basic human rights against its own people.”

He said: “Kiev continues to bomb its own citizens and shirk from direct dialogue in the Donbas (region).

“Ukraine has been at war with its own citizens who do not agree with the current policy of the authorities. Western backers did nothing to ask Ukraine to heed its own people, which demonstrates double standards.”

He added that “amid this ‘genocide,’ Russia cannot remain indifferent.”

Nebenzia warned that “this conflict is by no means over. Shelling of residential areas in both republics (of Donetsk and Luhansk) has not ceased. We warn you, since the ceasefire will be monitored by Russian forces, no one intends to go softly-softly with any violators. We encourage you to rein Kiev in.”

The Russian envoy also criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who, he said, “has followed the sad example of the West.” He also dismissed the UN chief’s offer of his “good offices” for a return to dialogue.

“We don’t understand what ‘good offices’ the secretary-general is talking about that can be provided,” he added.

Guterres had called for a ceasefire and the immediate restoration of the rule of law, describing the crisis as a “moment of peril I truly hoped would not come.”

Responding to Russia’s insistence that it is conducting a peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine, Guterres said that he is concerned about “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”

He added: “When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all.”

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK’s minister of state for the Commonwealth and United Nations, said his country has imposed “the largest sanctions package against Russia in the UK history.”

He added that the “Kremlin must understand the strength of the world’s condemnation of Putin’s choice of war” and “we must say to Russia very clearly: ‘Pull back; choose peace not war.’ And to the people of Ukraine: ‘We, the United Nations, stand with you.’”

Tobias Lindner, minister of state at the German Foreign Office, said: “we need to close ranks and strongly reject Russia’s actions. Otherwise, what happens to Ukraine today will happen to other (UN) members tomorrow.”

US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned: “If Russia continues down this path, it could (create) a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as 5 million more people displaced by Russia’s war of choice, and putting pressure on Ukraine’s neighbors.

“Because Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat suppliers, especially for the developing world, Russia’s actions could cause a spike in food prices and lead to even more desperate hunger in places like Libya, Yemen and Lebanon.”

