At the Ukrainian border, a mother brings a stranger’s children to safety

Nataliya Ableyeva, 58, comforts a child who was handed over to her at the Ukrainian side of the border by a father who was not allowed to cross at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 26, 2022. (REUTERS)
Anna Semyuk, 33, hugs her children at the Beregsurany border crossing, Hungary, February 26, 2022. (REUTERS)
BEREGSURANY, Hungary: Clutching a mobile phone number of a woman she had never met, Nataliya Ableyeva crossed the border from Ukraine into Hungary on Saturday, entrusted with a precious cargo.
A stranger’s children.
Waiting at the border crossing on the Ukrainian side, Ableyeva had met a desperate 38-year-old man from her home town of Kamianets-Podilskyi, with his young son and daughter.
The border guards would not let him pass. Ukraine has banned all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving, so they can fight for their country.
“Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over,” 58-year-old Ableyeva said, the arms of the young boy she had known for just a few hours around her neck.
The children’s Ukrainian mother was on her way from Italy to meet them and take them to safety, the father said. He gave Ableyeva the mother’s mobile number, and said goodbye to his children, wrapped up against the cold in thick jackets and hats.
Ableyeva had left her own two grown-up children behind in Ukraine. One a policeman, the other a nurse, neither could leave Ukraine under the mobilization decree.
She took the two small children by the hand and together they crossed the border.
On the Hungarian side at Beregsurany, they waited, sitting on a bench near a tent set up for the steady flow of refugees streaming over the frontier. The little boy was crying when his mobile phone rang.
It was his mother, she was nearly at the border post.
When 33-year-old Anna Semyuk arrived, her blonde hair scraped back in a pony tail, she hugged her son and went to her daughter, lying exhausted in the back of a car and wrapped in a pink blanket.
Then she thanked Ableyeva. Standing in the cold on the scrubby ground, two women embraced for several minutes and started to cry.
“All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright,” said Semyuk. “In one or two weeks, and we will go home.”
In a shift of tone Trump slams Russian invasion, but insists it happened because Biden is weak
Maintains that Russian President Putin was a "genius" because he was outfoxing world leaders and institutions
Extols himself as "the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country."
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
ORLANDO, Florida: Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida a few hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia’s central bank to support the rouble.
Addressing an adoring crowd at an event that touts itself as the world’s largest conservative gathering, Trump used his speech to bash Democratic President Joe Biden and again hint at a possible run for president in 2024.
Earlier this week, Trump irked some Republican party members by describing Putin’s actions in Ukraine, where cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles, as “genius” and “pretty savvy.”
Trump expressed empathy for Ukrainians and this time praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling him “brave” as he stays in Kyiv, the capital.
“The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all,” Trump said.
Trump said that Putin took advantage of Democratic President Joe Biden’s being “weak” to attack Ukraine.
Trump linked the invasion to the US 2020 presidential election, a fixation of his, again falsely saying that fraud was to blame for Biden’s victory.
“As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president,” he said, to which a woman in the packed audience responded: “You are the president!“
Trump has not confirmed whether he will run for president again in 2024, but has hinted at it heavily recently and did so again on Saturday.
“On November 2024, they (Democrats) will find out like never before. We did it twice, and we’ll do it again. We’re going to be doing it again, a third time,” Trump said.
Democratic lawyer Marc Elias tweeted that Trump’s words should trigger a “series of legal requirements related to his spend and disclosures.”
Trump’s main fundraising committee, known as Save America, has a cash pile of more than $100 million.
Trump blames Biden, world leaders
Trump also cited Russia’s invasion of Georgia under George W. Bush and Crimea under Barack Obama before declaring: “I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country.”
Trump did address his past praise of Putin, saying he was correct that Putin was smart because he was outfoxing world leaders and institutions. “The real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb. So dumb,” he said.
In an interview released earlier on Saturday, Biden mocked Trump’s comment that Putin is a “genius.”
“I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin is a genius than when he called himself a stable genius,” Biden said.
During the CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida, which closes on Sunday, conservatives have repeated the line that Putin decided to invade Ukraine because he knew Biden was “weak.” Republican politicians have broadly steered clear of lauding Putin, however, and hot-button domestic issues, like mask mandates, have featured far more heavily than foreign policy.
Earlier on Saturday, J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for an Ohio US Senate seat, said the American political class was fixated on the Ukraine conflict at the detriment of problems closer to home, such as record crossings at the Mexican border.
“I’m sick of being told that we have to care more about people 6,000 miles away than we do people like my mom, and my grandparents, and all the kids who are affected by this crisis,” said Vance, a venture capitalist and author.
US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions including SWIFT ban
Putin has said he must eliminate what he calls a serious threat to his country from its smaller neighbor, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine — a charge dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a lie
Updated 27 February 2022
Reuters
KYIV: Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow on Saturday, including kicking key Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
Seeking to ratchet up economic punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its European partners also said they would impose restrictions on Russia’s central bank to limit its ability to support the rouble and finance his war effort.
The announcement came as fighting continued across Ukraine. Reuters witnesses in Kyiv reported occasional blasts and gunfire in the city on Saturday evening, but it was not clear exactly where it was coming from. The capital and other cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles.
Putin launched what he called a special military operation on Thursday, ignoring weeks of Western warnings and saying the “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine threatened Russia’s security — a charge Kyiv and Western governments say is baseless propaganda.
Russia’s assault is the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent’s post-Cold War order.
A US defense official said Ukraine’s forces were putting up “very determined resistance” to the three-pronged Russian advance that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing westwards, clogging major highways and railway lines.
“As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies,” the Western allies said as they escalated their punitive response.
“We will implement these measures within the coming days,” according to a joint statement https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/26/joint-statement-on-further-restrictive-economic-measures from the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission.
After initially shying away from such a move largely because of concern about the impact on their own economies, the allies said they committed to “ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system.” They did not name the banks that would be expelled.
The move — which the French finance minister had earlier called a “financial nuclear weapon” because of the damage it would inflict on the Russian economy — deals a blow to Russia’s trade and makes it harder for its companies to do business.
SWIFT, or the “Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication,” is a secure messaging network that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making it a crucial mechanism for international trade.
Sanctions on Russia’s central bank could limit Putin’s use of his more than $630 billion in international reserves, which have been widely seen as insulating Russia from some economic harm.
The new measures will prevent Russia from “using its war chest,” according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the European Union’s executive.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in a Twitter post early on Sunday: “Thanks to our friends ... for the commitment to remove several Russian banks from SWIFT” and for “the paralysis of the assets of the central bank of Russia.”
Clay Lowery, executive vice president for the Institute of International Finance, said the new sanctions are likely to cause serious harm to the Russian economy. “This will most likely exacerbate ongoing bank runs and dollarization, causing a sharp sell-off, and a drain on reserves,” he said.
But because Russia’s large banks are deeply integrated into the global financial system, new sanctions imposed on them, such as cutting them off from SWIFT, could have a spillover effect, hurting trading partners in Europe and elsewhere.
’THE FIGHTING GOES ON’
The Kremlin said its troops were advancing again “in all directions” after Putin ordered a pause on Friday. Ukraine’s government said there had been no pause.
“We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on,” Zelenskiy said in a video message from the streets of Kyiv posted on his social media.
The crisis has galvanized the NATO Western military alliance, which has announced a series of moves to reinforce its eastern flank. While NATO has said it will not deploy troops to Ukraine, a string of countries are sending military aid.
US President Joe Biden approved the release of up to $350 million worth of weapons from US stocks, while Germany, in a shift from its long-standing policy of not exporting weapons to war zones, said it would send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc’s foreign ministers would meet on Sunday evening to discuss emergency assistance for Ukraine’s armed forces.
Amid a barrage of cyberattacks blamed on Moscow, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said his government will create an “IT army” to fight back. Kyiv already has quietly called its hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, Reuters exclusively reported.
Fedorov also called on Saturday on SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk to provide Ukraine with the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service. Musk responded on Twitter: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”
Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, won independence from Moscow in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union and wants to join NATO and the EU, goals Russia opposes.
Putin has said he must eliminate what he calls a serious threat to his country from its smaller neighbor, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine — a charge dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a lie.
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said about 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded and that Russian troops had not made serious gains on the third day of fighting. Western officials have also said intelligence showed Russia suffering higher casualties than expected and its advance slowing.
Russia has not released casualty figures and it was impossible to verify tolls or the precise picture on the ground.
North Korea fires possible ballistic missile for first time in a month
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Sunday, military officials in South Korea and Japan said, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had fired one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang’s international airport is located.
The airport has been the site of missile tests, including a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired on Jan. 16.
Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Sunday’s missile may have flown as high as 600 km (400 miles), to a range of 300 km (200 miles).
“There have been frequent launches since the start of the year, and North Korea is continuing to rapidly develop ballistic missile technology,” Kishi said in a televised statement. North Korea was threatening the security of Japan, the region and the international community, he said.
North Korea’s last test was on Jan. 30, when it fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile.
The largest weapon test-fired since 2017, the Hwasong-12 was reported to have flown to an altitude of about 2,000 km (1,200 miles) and range of 800 km (500 miles). That capped a record month of mostly short-range missile launches in January.
LAUNCH AMID S. KOREA ELECTION, ‘PUTIN’S WAR’
Sunday’s launch came less than two weeks ahead of South Korea’s March 9 presidential election, amid fears by some in Seoul and Tokyo that Pyongyang may push ahead with missile development while international attention is focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This launch comes as the international community is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and if North Korea is making use of that situation, it is something we cannot tolerate,” Kishi said.
South Korea’s National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch, which it called “regrettable,” according to a statement from the presidential Blue House.
“Launching a ballistic missile at a time when the world is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine war is never desirable for peace and stability in the world, the region, and on the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.
The leading conservative candidate, Yoon Suk-Yeol, warned last week that North Korea could see the Ukraine crisis as “an opportunity for launching its own provocation.”
Candidates and analysts have noted, however, that even before the invasion North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was overseeing an increase in missile tests as talks with the United States and its allies remain stalled.
“Putin’s War shapes almost all geopolitics right now, and should factor somewhere in Kim’s calculus — but even ‘taking advantage of distraction’ seems to presume too much, since (North Korea) was already testing aggressively before the war,” John Delury, a professor at South Korea’s Yonsei University, said on Twitter.
North Korea, which has close ties to China, did not test any missiles during the Beijing Olympics in February. The 2022 Winter Paralympics begin in Beijing on Friday.
Complaining of unrelenting “hostile policies” from the United States, North Korea has suggested it could resume testing its longer-range missiles or even nuclear weapons.
Pyongyang has an ambitious schedule of military modernization, and the Kim regime’s strength and legitimacy have become tied to testing ever-better missiles, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“North Korea is not going to do anyone the favor of staying quiet while the world deals with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” he said.
There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or the US State Department on Sunday’s launch. Washington says it is open to talks with North Korea without preconditions, but Pyongyang has so far rejected those overtures as insincere.
North Korea’s ballistic missile launches are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions, which have imposed sanctions on the country over its missile and nuclear weapons programs.
In its first comments since Russia’s Thursday invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s foreign ministry on Saturday posted a statement by a researcher who called the United States the “root cause” of the crisis for pursuing unilateral sanctions and pressure while disregarding Russia’s legitimate demands for its security.
Local Communist Party chief Nguyen Sinh confirmed 13 people drowned and four were missing
Updated 27 February 2022
AFP
HANOI: At least 13 people were killed and four others missing after a tourist boat capsized Saturday in bad weather off the coast of Hoi An, a world heritage-listed Vietnamese city, an official said.
The accident occurred as the vessel carrying 39 local tourists and crew members was returning to Hoi An from Cu Lao Cham island — a popular spot for diving, snorkelling and water sports.
Local Communist Party chief Nguyen Sinh confirmed 13 people drowned and four were missing.
Rescue efforts were suspended in the evening because of fading light, he said.
“We cannot do anything further as it is too dark,” he told AFP, adding a full investigation would be carried out and some survivors were receiving medical treatment.
“We will resume the search at first light tomorrow morning for the other four people.”
A local border guard said among the missing were two children.
“Chances of them being found alive are small,” he said.
There had been rough weather — strong winds and big waves in recent days, he said.
Vietnam’s domestic tourism industry rebooted in early February, at the beginning of the Tet traditional lunar new year, after shutting down during strict coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions last year.
Hoi An’s sandy beaches and beautiful architecture are a drawcard for both local and international travelers.
ISLAMABAD: An acclaimed British-Pakistani filmmaker, Abrar Hussain, who has produced documentaries on the Grand Mosque of Makkah and Al-Aqsa Mosque, has told Arab News that his films aim to counter anti-Islamic narratives by offering rare glimpses into the religion’s cultural heritage.
Born in Islamabad, Hussain moved with his family to London in the late 1970s less than a year after his birth. Prior to becoming a documentary filmmaker, he worked as a series producer at the Islam Channel, and directed and produced the popular returning TV shows “Model Mosque” (2007) and “Faith Off” (2008).
In 2017, Hussain released his best-known work, “One Day in the Haram.” As only Muslims are permitted to enter Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, the film offered a glimpse inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah — showing how the world’s largest mosque is run and what the daily routines are like.
“Post 9/11, there was lot of media backlash against Muslims, especially in the UK and in Western countries, and I knew this is not the true portrayal of Islam,” Hussain told Arab News in an interview.
“I really felt that I needed to use my creative skills to do something to combat this. So, I started doing Islamic productions and I had very big success.”
Hussain’s new film, “One Night in Al-Aqsa,” premiered in London earlier this month. It shows Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Laylat Al-Qadr, a festival that commemorates the night when the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
“Our film is all about promoting better and more tolerant understanding of Islam,” Hussain said.
In a review, the Guardian newspaper wrote that the film “interweaves awe-inspiring aerial footage of Al-Aqsa with intimate shots of the faithful.”
“Many of them are Palestinians from the West Bank who endure numerous Israeli security checkpoints, adding excruciatingly long hours to their journey. Indeed, the omnipresence of the Israeli occupation looms large over the convivial and moving scenes of worshippers praying or breaking bread at the end of their fast,” the Guardian said.
“This documentary is a valuable window into the lengths that Palestinians have to go to simply to celebrate their faith.”
For Hussain, the documentary, shot on a £200,000 ($268,000) budget in about 18 months, was an “incredible and phenomenal experience to preserve cultural heritage and Islamic history.”
“It is one of the most important places (in Islam) and a sense of pride for Muslims,” he said, adding that the aim of the film was to encourage people to come to Al-Aqsa for worship and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Funds generated from the film have been donated to Penny Appeal Palestine, the international humanitarian charity, which also contributed to its production.
“Through these funds, they will support other projects like this one, and provide health care, food, and other vital aid to the Palestinian people, mostly in Gaza,” Hussain said.
He added that his documentaries had already been watched by millions of people in cinemas, on airline entertainment systems and video on demand platforms.
“‘One Day in the Haram’ remained on Amazon Prime for two years and now it has been transferred to another platform in the US, called USHUB, which is streaming the film in over 200 countries worldwide,” the director said.
“One Night in Al-Aqsa” had already been screened in 12 countries, boasting “big success” in Britain, the US, Canada, South Africa and Australia. It was also shown in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey.
“The Muslim audience has appreciated that someone went through all the troubles to make this film,” Hussain said.
For his next project, the filmmaker is going to return to Saudi Arabia.
“Another big project on which we are working nowadays is ‘A Day in Madinah’,” he said, adding that it will feature the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the second-holiest city in Islam.