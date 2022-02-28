Bella Hadid voices support for the people of Ukraine

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid has joined a number of celebrities to condemn president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“My heart is hurting for Ukraine and all those affected by this unimaginable reality. Putin’s actions are a threat to every democratic country in the world and must be stopped,” she wrote to her 49.7 million Instagram followers.
Hadid, who is also of Dutch descent, called on the world leaders to stop Putin’s action, writing: “I pray that the support other countries provide can give Ukrainians what they have voted for and deserve.”
The film cast deaf actors Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur as parents
SAG awards are closely watched because actors form the largest voting group which organizes the Oscars
Updated 28 February 2022
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: “CODA,” a coming-of-age drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Screen Actors Guild’s top film award, raising its chances of success at next month’s Oscars ceremony.
The movie, which Apple TV+ acquired at the Sundance Film Festival for $25 million, follows the story of a small-town girl who pursues her dream of becoming a singer. The film cast deaf actors Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur as parents of the young performer, played by Emilia Jones.
“We deaf actors have come a long way,” said Matlin, speaking through an interpreter.
The SAG awards, chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars. Winning the top SAG honor often, but not always, precedes a best picture win.
This year’s Oscar winners will be announced on March 27.
The war in Ukraine did not go unnoticed, with actor Leslie Odom Jr. acknowledging the violence at the onset of the ceremony, sending “our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace.” It was a recurring theme throughout the night.
“CODA,” an acronym for Child of Deaf Adult, landed the top SAG award — for a cast in a motion picture — over drama “Belfast,” a Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical tale about the Northern Ireland conflict, climate change allegory “Don’t Look Up;” “King Richard” about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams; and “House of Gucci,” the story of the family behind the famous fashion house.
“The Power of the Dog,” which led Oscar nominations with 12 nods, was not nominated by SAG for best cast. The gothic Western did not win on Sunday.
Jessica Chastain won best movie actress for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and Will Smith was named best movie actor for “King Richard,” the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father.
Among the night’s television honors, the fish out of water series about an American football coach hired to coach a British soccer team, “Ted Lasso,” won for best comedy, and the cast of HBO’s tale of money, power and politics, “Succession” won for outstanding ensemble performance in a drama series.
“Succession’s” Brian Cox used his acceptance speech to address the war, lauding the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comic, and offering support for Russian actors, who “under pains of high treason” cannot speak out.
Helen Mirren was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
“I join our tribe of rogues and vagabonds a long time ago,” said Mirren. “And it is you, you actors, that I want to thank.”
Ola Farahat offers a stylish lesson on dressing your baby bump during Milan Fashion Week
Updated 27 February 2022
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Last week, Dubai-based fashion influencer Ola Farahat revealed the joyous news that she is expecting her first child via an emotional YouTube video that chronicled her struggles with infertility and a traumatizing miscarriage.
She shared a clip from the video with her 1.3 million Instagram followers that showed her undergoing IVF treatments and an ultrasound of her “rainbow” baby.
“Grateful for our miracle rainbow baby,” Farahat, who is Palestinian, captioned the post.
Congratulatory messages for Farahat and her husband flooded into the comments section of the video, with fellow influencers including Karen Wazen, Rania Fawaz and Dima Al-Sheikhly sending best wishes for the parents-to-be.
Now that the news is out that she is pregnant, Farahat has shown off her growing baby bump and chic maternity style on Instagram, though she admitted it took some adjusting.
The mom-to-be told Arab News that it’s her first time not being able to fit into sample sizes. “I’ve gone up four full sizes,” she said.
However, it’s unlikely that the Canada-bred influencer will hide beneath baggy sweaters or unflattering silhouettes. “I still love it and it’s a part of the process. It’s so important to embrace the changes that happen in our bodies during pregnancy.”
Whether she was dashing between shows at Milan Fashion Week wearing a sage green feathered Gucci cardigan paired with a black crop top and silk skirt or posing in a head-to-toe Prada look, Farahat has kept her pregnancy fashion colorful and unexpected.
Assembling a fashion month wardrobe is challenging enough without having to consider a baby bump, so when it comes to picking out her outfits, Farahat is focusing on fitted silhouettes that highlight rather than hide her newfound shape, but that are still comfortable.
“Comfort is so important while you are pregnant,” she said. “So I wear comfortable heels and clothing that is still fashion-forward.”
And her wardrobe essentials for the next few weeks? “Definitely a pair of good black tights, a good quality loose dress and blazers and cardigans,” Farahat said, counting Rihanna and Blake Lively as fashion inspirations, “obviously.”
She explained that her approach to fashion remains the same no matter what the size of her waist.
“I am not into maternity clothes. I like to just size up and show off my bump with every look,” she said.
Scroll down to see some of her head-turning looks.
Kerry Washington, Issa Rae wear Arab designers at 2022 NAACP Image Awards
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards took place in Los Angeles over the weekend, and attendees made sure to put on their glittering best for the ceremony.
For the star-studded occasion, actress Kerry Washington stepped out wearing a peach off-the-shoulder gown from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad that featured a train and a draped bodice. She accessorized the look with a metallic pink clutch and a chunky DeBeers diamond necklace that sparkled when she moved.
Arab designers also found a fan in “Insecure” star Issa Rae, who accepted the outstanding actress in a comedy series award in a hot pink mini dress with a voluminous and floor-trailing train from Bahrani label Monsoori.
The ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles, with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually. There was no in-person audience.
Jennifer Hudson was named entertainer of the year.
After Hudson accepted the award on Saturday night, the singer-actor thanked the NAACP for inspiring “little girls like me.” She beat Regina King, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Tiffany Haddish in the category.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with the president’s award.
The prince expressed his gratitude to the NAACP for welcoming him into their community before he spoke about those in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion.
“We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community,” he said, while standing next to his wife. The couple were recognized for their outreach efforts in the US and around the world.
“It’s safe to say I come from a very different background than my incredible wife. Yet, our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief for the most overlooked that are the most important to listen to,” he added.
The awards ceremony featured a performance by nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige, who was a co-headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month, from New York City’s Apollo Theater.
Review: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is the follow-up nobody needed
Horror sequel offers the same tired tropes, now on demand
Updated 27 February 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: Believe it or not, this is the ninth movie in the slasher franchise, and proof (if more were needed) that ticking all the boxes on the horror movie checklist does not automatically result in a passable film.
Almost 50 years after the events of Tobe Hooper’s seminal film, a group of young, trendy entrepreneurs arrive in the abandoned town of Harlow, Texas. As they stop at a gas station, the quarter read about the legend of Leatherface, the infamous murderer who stalked the unfortunate victims in the 1974 movie.
Scoffing at the local legend, Melody, Lila, Dante and Ruth arrive in town and launch their scheme to gentrify the dilapidated streets, turfing out the elderly owner of the local orphanage and her hulking adopted son. When the old lady dies, her enraged son returns to town hellbent on punishing those he deems responsible. With a chainsaw.
As subtle storybuilding goes, there’s a lot to be desired. But then, to be fair to director David Blue Garcia, he’s not trying to craft a finely balanced character study of the class divide between rich city dwellers and rural working-class folk. He’s trying to show you what would happen if a maniac swung a chainsaw onboard a tour bus while oblivious millennials try to livestream it. To that end, at least, this movie is a success.
Sadly, by any other metric, it’s pure trash. There’s no character development, no engaging dialoge, not even the building of any tangible sense of tension. Even a character cameo from the 1974 original feels shoehorned in and anticlimactic.
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is simply buckets of blood, gratuitous violence and predictable jump scares. It’s hard to watch – just not in the way it was intended.
Saudi influencer Alanoud Badr walks for Elisabetta Franchi in Milan
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi-Lebanese style star Alanoud Badr this week walked the runway for Italian label Elisabetta Franchi’s fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.
The Dubai-based influencer on Friday showed off a hot-red tulle dress that fitted at the waist. The ensemble featured a heart-shaped neckline and was decorated with sparkly studs.
Badr, known as Fozaza on Instagram, shared special moments from the rehearsals with her 1.2 million followers.
“I still can’t believe I walked the runway of Elisabetta Franchi for Milan Fashion week,” she said, captioning a short video that showed behind-the-scenes clips from rehearsals. “What an insane experience. (I am) super grateful and thankful to the people behind such an amazing production. Love you loads.”
Arab models have been taking Milan Fashion Week by storm.
French-Algerian catwalk star Loli Bahia, British-Moroccan model Nora Attal and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have been making headlines with their eye-catching looks on the runways for renowned labels like Tod’s, Moschino, Prada, Max Mara, Fendi, and more.