Bella Hadid voices support for the people of Ukraine

Ola Farahat offers a stylish lesson on dressing your baby bump during Milan Fashion Week

DUBAI: Last week, Dubai-based fashion influencer Ola Farahat revealed the joyous news that she is expecting her first child via an emotional YouTube video that chronicled her struggles with infertility and a traumatizing miscarriage.

She shared a clip from the video with her 1.3 million Instagram followers that showed her undergoing IVF treatments and an ultrasound of her “rainbow” baby.

“Grateful for our miracle rainbow baby,” Farahat, who is Palestinian, captioned the post.

Congratulatory messages for Farahat and her husband flooded into the comments section of the video, with fellow influencers including Karen Wazen, Rania Fawaz and Dima Al-Sheikhly sending best wishes for the parents-to-be.

Now that the news is out that she is pregnant, Farahat has shown off her growing baby bump and chic maternity style on Instagram, though she admitted it took some adjusting.

The mom-to-be told Arab News that it’s her first time not being able to fit into sample sizes. “I’ve gone up four full sizes,” she said.

Supplied.

However, it’s unlikely that the Canada-bred influencer will hide beneath baggy sweaters or unflattering silhouettes. “I still love it and it’s a part of the process. It’s so important to embrace the changes that happen in our bodies during pregnancy.”

Whether she was dashing between shows at Milan Fashion Week wearing a sage green feathered Gucci cardigan paired with a black crop top and silk skirt or posing in a head-to-toe Prada look, Farahat has kept her pregnancy fashion colorful and unexpected.

Assembling a fashion month wardrobe is challenging enough without having to consider a baby bump, so when it comes to picking out her outfits, Farahat is focusing on fitted silhouettes that highlight rather than hide her newfound shape, but that are still comfortable.

Supplied.

“Comfort is so important while you are pregnant,” she said. “So I wear comfortable heels and clothing that is still fashion-forward.”

And her wardrobe essentials for the next few weeks? “Definitely a pair of good black tights, a good quality loose dress and blazers and cardigans,” Farahat said, counting Rihanna and Blake Lively as fashion inspirations, “obviously.”

She explained that her approach to fashion remains the same no matter what the size of her waist.

“I am not into maternity clothes. I like to just size up and show off my bump with every look,” she said.

Scroll down to see some of her head-turning looks.

Supplied.

Supplied.