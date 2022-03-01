You are here

Saudi Arabia's Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan
Saudi's Hussein Al-Taweel wins gold at the 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Tashkent (Saudi Fencing Federation)
Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel takes gold at 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship in Uzbekistan
  The No.1 fencer in the Kingdom defeated Alexandr Fedotov of Kazakhstan in the final of the epee category in Tashkent
Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Al-Taweel on Monday night claimed a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Fencing Juniors & Cadets Championship held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

In the final of the epee category, Al-Taweel defeated Alexandr Fedotov, of the Kazakhstan national team, 15-11, to claim a first top-podium finish for the Saudi contingent at the tournament, which runs from Feb. 24 until March 4.

It is only the second Asian gold medal in the history of Saudi fencing, after Salah Al-Saqr’s in 1996 in Jakarta.

Al-Taweel is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising fencers, and holds the No.1 ranking in the epee category in the Kingdom.

Ryan Fraser's form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma

Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma
Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma

Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma
  The Scotland international has excelled in the recent absence of Frenchmen Allan Saint-Maximin through a calf injury
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has welcomed in-form Ryan Fraser, giving him a selection dilemma in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Many Newcastle fans feared the worst when the Frenchman’s name was not on the team sheet at West Ham two weeks ago, and again at Brentford last weekend, such is his influence.

However, four points from two games, both of which were away from home, was a positive Premier League return for the Magpies.

And one of the stars of the show in both encounters was Scotland international Ryan Fraser.

The former Bournemouth and Aberdeen winger was a constant threat on the right at the London Stadium, then switched to the left against the Bees and was even more effective, setting up Joelinton’s West London opener.

While Howe is now likely to have a call to make, with the head coach hopeful Saint-Maximin will be fit for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to St. James’ Park on Saturday, it is not one he is complaining about.

“I will take selection dilemmas and tough calls over not having enough strength,” said Howe when questioned on the subject. “So Allan coming back in, potentially, would be positive for the team, as would any of the players, if we can get them back.”

“The squad is in a good place, feeling confident,” he said. “The environment is strong but we are going into an intense period of games and we will need the whole squad to play their part.”

Saint-Maximin’s calf issue has seen him flown back to former club Monaco for treatment, at the player’s request.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is understood the player is back in the UK and will be assessed before the Seagulls head to Tyneside.

“Allan, we hoped he would make it but he was some way short in the end,” Howe said following the Brentford win. “We now have our fingers crossed and hope he can make the next game.”

“I think he will be a lot closer for that game. He is a massive player for us and we are aware we need him back for the next game.

“It is great to see the team able to cope. We are missing some really outstanding individuals but the team is strong enough to get results in their absence. That is a good sign for the future.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like Fraser is in no mood to give up his slot for Saint-Maximin.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he discussed how playing on the left is his preferred role.

“I played out on the left for the first time and the gaffer knows that’s my favorite position,” said the 28-year-old. “Maxi (Saint-Maximin) and Murph (Jacob Murphy) have been playing there and I got used to playing on the right.”

“Me and Matt (Targett) had a very good relationship,” Fraser said. “We trained just once with each other, on Friday, and as a fullback and wide man, I don’t think you would have noticed it would have been one day on the training pitch.”

Messi's Parisian adventure could yet have a happy ending with Champions League glory

Messi’s Parisian adventure could yet have a happy ending with Champions League glory
Messi’s Parisian adventure could yet have a happy ending with Champions League glory

Messi’s Parisian adventure could yet have a happy ending with Champions League glory
  The overriding feeling is that the Argentine's move to Paris Saint-Germain has been underwhelming, but look closer and things are not as bad as they seem
It’s hard to know what to make of Lionel Messi’s Parisian adventure so far.

On the one hand many see his relatively low-goal contribution for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, coupled with injury and illness issues, as an indication of a genuine, and perhaps irreversible, drop in form for the first time in an astonishing career.

On the other, he has been increasingly dictating matches, providing assists and building up a devastating understanding with Kylian Mbappe.

In PSG’s last Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne on Saturday night, he provided two assists for his French striker partner in a dominant display.

When Paris Saint-Germain signed the Argentine last August, their plan was to build an unstoppable strike force that would help Mauricio Pochettino’s team win the Champions League. And having the then six-time Ballon d’Or winner join was a no-brainer in footballing and commercial terms.

But this ideal vision collided with a harsh reality, with Messi’s impact falling short of what was expected. Even when he has performed to a high level, certain moments have not helped perceptions, such as missing a penalty kick in the 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

The press highlighted that it was the eighth match in a row that Messi has failed to score against the Spanish giants, seven of them going back to his time with Barcelona.

He also became the player with the most penalty misses in the Champions League, with five alongside Thierry Henry.

To top it all off, the notoriously stingy L’Equipe gave him a rating of three out of 10 in a match where he was arguably central to PSG’s best moves.

But the picture is not so bleak.

Messi remains the team’s top scorer in the Champions League this season, alongside Mbappe, who had scored the winning goal in the 94th minute against Real Madrid. Messi had his best performance of the competition’s group stage against Club Brugge, scoring two goals, one from a penalty kick, while the match statistics showed that he had touched the ball 87 times, and his passing accuracy was 89 percent.

Perhaps the Argentinian, like his club, is counting on the Champions League to get back the passion, some of which seems to have been lost since leaving Barcelona for the French League. Despite being part of a dream forward line alongside Mbappe and Neymar, and backed by the likes of Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti, Ligue 1 does not seem to have brought out the best in him in the way La Liga did for so many years.

The 34-year-old has scored only twice in the league, which not surprisingly has attracted criticism from the French press, especially since the crowds at the Parc Des Princes have rarely caught the three forward players performing their magic in tandem.

No doubt since his arrival in Paris, it seems that Messi has mentally been affected by the nature of his departure from Camp Nou; the speed at which the move took place, in addition to injuries and a bout of coronavirus, have played a part, as has perhaps his naturally introverted and shy personality.

Messi’s struggles have increasingly raised the question of whether Ligue 1 is now physically and mentally the equal of the Spanish league, if not stronger? That his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar has had his own issues in Paris might indicate that there is an element of truth to that. Or perhaps Messi has yet to find his passion in French football.

His brilliance in the Champions League persists, as do his goals, although it remains an infinitely more difficult competition to win than the domestic league. The team’s uneven performance in recent months has prompted rumors in the Spanish press of replacing Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane, a master at winning Europe’s most coveted trophy.

A second theory, which I see as the more logical, is that the Argentine, after 15 years of brilliance at Camp Nou, is simply going through a fish-out-of-water moment. Unhelpful comments by Barcelona President Joan Laporta hurt Messi, as had previously the departure of friend Luis Suarez. Messi left Barcelona an unhappy man, having moved there as a child.

It could be that a change of manager would reignite player and team, or maybe a return to Barcelona. A more sustained run of games with Mbappe and Neymar could do the trick. Perhaps the Champions League will prove his redemption.

Or just maybe, there is not much wrong with Messi at all, and we have simply taken his genius for granted for far too long. As the saying goes, form is temporary, but class is permanent.

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
  The men's team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year

Updated 01 March 2022
PARIS: Russia has been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice,” FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement on Monday, while European football’s governing body also ended its partnership with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
The men’s team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women’s side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.
The announcement also affects Russian clubs involved in European competitions.
“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” read the joint statement from the governing bodies of world and European football.
The Russian men’s team were scheduled to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semifinal on March 24, and might have faced Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the finals in Qatar later this year.
But their three potential opponents insisted they would boycott the matches.
FIFA announced on Sunday that Russian teams would be allowed to continue playing under the name of the Football Union of Russia, playing home games on neutral territory and behind closed doors, and with the Russian flag and anthem banned.
But those measures were dismissed as “totally unacceptable” by Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza, who added that Poland would not play their World Cup play-off with Russia, “no matter what the name of the team is.”
FIFA changed its approach on Monday, kicking Russia out of the sport’s showpiece tournament.
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” the statement added.
“Both presidents (Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Ceferin) hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.”
The Russian Football Union denounced the suspension, saying the move was “discriminatory.”
“It has an obvious discriminatory character and harms a huge number of athletes, coaches, employees of clubs and national teams, and most importantly, millions of Russian and foreign fans, whose interests international sports organizations must protect in the first place,” it said in a statement.
The decisions come after a widespread outcry, with global players’ union FIFPro on Monday releasing a statement saying it “strongly disagreed” with the initial measures taken by FIFA.
FIFPro criticized FIFA for not imposing stronger sanctions right away and said that participation of Russian teams in international competitions was now “not a possibility.”
With other nations also coming out to say they would not play against Russia, FIFA and UEFA were left with little choice.
FIFA had to act quickly before the upcoming World Cup play-offs and with the draw for the tournament due to be held in Doha on April 1.
Russia were supposed to play the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in their group at the women’s Euro in England in July.
“This is a powerful message from the international sporting community that we will not tolerate Putin’s abhorrent assaults on freedom and liberty. Well done FIFA and UEFA,” tweeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Meanwhile Spartak Moscow were scheduled to play RB Leipzig of Germany in the last 16 of the Europa League.
They were the only remaining Russian team in European competition this season.
“Even though we are of the opinion that sport fundamentally unites, we understand and support this decision,” said Leipzig, who, UEFA told AFP, have received a bye into the quarter-finals.
FIFA, though, did not confirm if Poland would qualify directly for the final of their World Cup play-off path.
UEFA said it had ended its partnership with Gazprom, one of its main sponsors, “effective immediately.”
Gazprom has been a key sponsor of UEFA since 2012 and was believed to have been paying around 40 million euros ($45 million) a year in a deal due to run until 2024.
Russian football federation president Alexander Dyukov, boss of Gazprom Neft, the petrol branch of Gazprom, is a member of the UEFA’s executive committee.
German club Schalke 04 also announced Monday it had prematurely ended its shirt sponsorship deal with Gazprom.
UEFA last week stripped the Russian city of Saint Petersburg of this season’s Champions League final, moving the game on May 28 to Paris.

Saudi Paralympians return home from West Asian para games with 46 medals

Saudi Paralympic athletes ended the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals. (Supplied)
Saudi Paralympic athletes ended the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals. (Supplied)
Saudi Paralympians return home from West Asian para games with 46 medals

Saudi Paralympic athletes ended the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals. (Supplied)
  The team collected 10 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze medals

Updated 01 March 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Paralympic athletes have outdone their performance last year after ending the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals and finishing sixth in the event held in Bahrain from February 19 to 26.

The team collected 10 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze medals. First place at the tournament went to Iraq, UAE placed second, and Kuwait came third.

The final day saw the winning of eight medals, including a basketball silver medal after beating Bahrain, while weightlifting athlete Saeed Hawasawi delivered the bronze in the (88kg category). 

Hani Alnakhli delivered a silver medal in the discus throw in the (F33 category). In the same event, Khalid Alahmari (F34 category) brought a bronze medal, while his colleague Radi Alharthi (F51 category) brought a silver medal.

Thursday witnessed the highest number of medals reaching 18 medals (2 gold, seven silver, and nine bronze). Hani Alnakhli brought the two gold in the (33 categories), Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi in the 200m (T53 category). 

Adnan Nour got a silver medal in weightlifting in the 44 kg category, Abadah Hawasawi in the 65kg category, and Aseel Hawasawi in the 72 kg category. Runner Jamaan Alzahrani (200m race), Ali Alnakhli in the 200m (T37 category), thrower Haidar Salami in the discus throw (F57 category), and a bronze in the arrow throw category (f57). 

Mariam Almuraisel and Salih Alghamdi brought silver in the mixed doubles event in badminton. Adnan Hadda in the 65kg weightlifting event and Tariq Alghaith in the 72kg event fetched the additional bronze. 

The Boccia team event brought a bronze medal, while the badminton doubles Thamir Alhabshan and Jazaa Alshamri brought a bronze in the standing doubles. Alhanouf Abu Haimad in the arrow throw (category 33), and thrower Nada Alhumaidani in the category (57). Runner Albaraa brought the bronze in the 200m in category t54 and thrower Khalid Alahmari in the arrow throw in category t34. 

In addition, earlier on Wednesday, the team collected 17 medals (6 gold, six silver, and five bronze). Ali Alnakhli (1 gold) in the men’s 100m race, Hani Alnakhli (1 gold) in the men’s discus throw. Abdulrahman Alqurashi (2 gold) in the men’s 100m and 400m (T53 category), in addition to Jamaan Alzahrani in the 100m race (T54 category). 

While the silver medallists of the day were Mukhtar Aldawa in the discus throw, badminton athlete Thamir Alhabshan, Jazaa Alshammari, Salih Alghamdi, and Fawaz Ajarim; and Haidar Salami in the discus throw (category F57). 

Ghalia Alonaizi in the badminton singles delivered a bronze, in addition to Ahmed Alalwani n the 100m race (T34 category) and Nada Alhumaidani in the women’s discus throw.

Albaraa Algarni also collected a bronze in the (T54 category) and Jamaan Alzahrani in the 400m race).

It all started thanks to Saudi Arabian Boccia athlete Khaleel Eissa Daabal who began the celebration with his first gold medal in the (BC4 category). His teammates followed with the second gold through Lujain Althaqafi in the women (BC3 category) and Ziyad Aljihani’s silver medal in the (BC3 category).

New rally village set to welcome drivers for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
New rally village set to welcome drivers for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
  As competitors arrive from around the world, a team of 200 has transformed Al-Dhafra site into a desert base

Updated 28 February 2022
ABU DHABI: With the new World Rally-Raid Championship heading for the UAE capital, a large logistical operation is nearing completion for the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge starting March 6.

Competitors from around the globe will check in at Yas Marina Circuit, the rally headquarters, on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s official start, before the traditional Sunday morning departure into Al-Dhafra, where the main action takes place.

The world’s top drivers and riders will be tested to the limit over desert stages of 264 km, 318 km, 270 km, 257 km and 217 km.

Taking the cars, trucks, bikes and quads on a journey into the “Empty Quarter,” the five competitive sections of the rally are centred on a bivouac that will host more than 800 competitors, technicians, officials, medical staff, volunteers and media representatives.

Working in shifts around the clock for several weeks, a 200-strong team has transformed an isolated desert basin, circled by dunes, into a fully equipped rally village, to serve as an active desert base for five nights.

The operation included extensive ground works in which heavy machinery was used to prepare the terrain to receive the infrastructure specially built for the rally.

Old existing access roads in the area have also been refurbished to facilitate the passage of vehicles during the event.

Stephane Peterhansel, the Frenchman aiming for another place in the record books of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge next week, said: “To have a race like this in the new championship is really important, because the spirit of cross country is found in the desert, especially the dunes.”

Peterhansel, partnered by Edouard Boulanger in an Audi RS Q e-tron, captured the bikes crown on his first UAE visit 26 years ago, before a run of six cars wins from 2002 to 2019. Success next week would take him clear of Jean-Louis Schlesser as the first driver to claim seven victories, and overall to match the eight wins of Spanish rider Marc Coma.

Over the years, the bivouac has seen many chasing victory rescued by mechanics toiling through the night to prepare rally machinery for the next day’s early morning start.

Its construction, upkeep and eventual dismantling after the rally moves on involves a major team effort by the Emirates Motorsports Organization, the rally organizers, UAE government and local authorities, to preserve the desert environment close to Qasr Al-Sarab.

“The government authorities and the Ministry of Defence through the UAE Armed Forces give us enormous support to set up and equip the bivouac, and make our environmental policies work so effectively,” said Khalid Bin Sulayem, the EMSO’s newly-elected president.

The Ministry of Defence has delivered most of the bivouac’s infrastructure and power, while the portable and tended community awaiting competitors has been built with the help of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee of Abu Dhabi.

Teams from Al-Dhafra Municipality and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center will deliver round-the-clock upkeep of the site throughout the rally, recycling all waste to prevent any littering of the desert or oil leakages.

Systems in place to recycle around 90,000 liters of water used daily have been put in place by Abu Dhabi Distribution Company. The result of the operation is a location equipped to meet the demands of the World Rally-Raid series.

