Russian gas transit via Ukraine returns to normal despite military hostilities 

Russian natural gas flows into Ukraine’s gas transmission system jumped to 113.3 million cubic meters over the weekend despite the Moscow-sanctioned invasion of the European country.

This rise contrasted with the daily flows during the first two months of 2022, which fell 48 percent compared to the same period of 2021, data posted by Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator, also known as GTSOU, reveal.

Russia's Gazprom ships part of its gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine based on a “ship-or-pay” transit deal that provides for Gazprom’s obligation to ship 40 billion cm of natural gas per annum via Ukraine.

The daily flows surged 133 percent on Feb. 26.

Russia and Gazprom have been always keen to confirm to their EU clients — especially at times when problems would emerge in the market — they are a reliable gas supplier.

Gas nominations for Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 posted on the GTSOU website show that Gazprom has kept booking much higher transit capacity for the fourth day in a row since Feb. 25.

On Feb. 27 the GTSOU issued a press release saying they were not able to confirm that an explosion in Kharkiv — a big industrial city in the east of Ukraine — was related to the Ukrainian gas transit system.

