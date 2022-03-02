You are here

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia

Nasir K. Al-Naimi, senior vice president upstream at Saudi Aramco.
Nasir K. Al-Naimi, senior vice president upstream at Saudi Aramco.
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia

Halliburton opens chemical plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Halliburton, the global oil company and Saudi Aramco’s partner, inaugurated its MultiChem facility in Jubail PlasChem Park on Tuesday. 
“The facility will equip the industry with the specialty chemicals and stimulation fluids needed to achieve production and reliability goals in applications from (the) reservoir to (the) refinery,” said Nasir K. Al-Naimi, senior vice president upstream at Saudi Aramco.
“This project captures the transformative dynamism of contemporary Saudi Arabia,” he added. 
“Pivoting our nation from (an) importer of specialty products to exporter. Catering not only to our own domestic needs but also to those of the broader region,” Al-Naimi said. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Halliburton chemical plant

Sudan's economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock

Sudan’s economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock
Updated 57 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan's economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock

Sudan’s economy tumbles in post-coup deadlock
  • Sudan's long-running economic crisis had shown signs of abating before the coup
  • Military leaders have yet to name a prime minister and protests have raged for months
Updated 57 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan is once again lurching toward economic collapse in the aftermath of a coup in October, with exports plummeting more than 85 percent in January according to central bank data and the currency sliding on the black market.
Cut off from billions in foreign assistance, a military-led government is raising prices and taxes on everything from health care to cooking gas, but the increases have angered struggling citizens.
Sudan’s long-running economic crisis — a legacy of decades of war, isolation, and sanctions — had shown signs of abating before the coup, but now poses a fresh humanitarian risk as its population faces renewed violence and rising levels of hunger.
Military leaders have yet to name a prime minister and protests have raged for months. The political deadlock is paralysing business, said Amin Shibeika, a Khartoum banker.
“No one is making future plans, it’s all suspended. There’s a lack of transparency, with no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The Oct. 25 coup ended a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians struck after the overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising. Designed to lead to democratic elections, it had seen a civilian government implement painful economic reforms and secure foreign assistance and debt relief. That is now frozen.
In the latest effort by the leadership to rally scarce international support, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy leader of Sudan’s ruling council and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, traveled to Moscow last week accompanied by finance minister and armed group leader Jibril Ibrahim.
While the delegation met senior figures including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, no major deals have been announced and Russia itself is now facing sweeping Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
NO BAILOUT IN SIGHT
A senior Sudanese official said the government saw no foreign bailout on the horizon, and Ibrahim has said Sudan would rely on its own resources for this year’s budget.
According to a copy of the draft budget seen by Reuters, it is aiming for a 145 percent increase in tax revenues and a 140 percent increase in revenue from the sale of commodities and services.
Among the tax measures to achieve that is what traders say is a four- or five-fold increase on annual business license fees. But businesses are so used to not paying taxes that increases would be hard to impose, said Shibeika, the banker.
“Business has basically stopped in the last few months, so these are additional burdens in difficult circumstances,” said a business owner in central Khartoum. “This is the worst it’s been since I started trading 20 years ago.”
Revenues and spending are forecast to rise by more than a third, with a deficit of 363 billion Sudanese pounds ($820 million).
Though the government has ratified the budget, a senior finance ministry official said it was not realistic and not being applied on the ground.
Analysts say it would not be possible to pay salaries and meet other expenditures without resorting to inflationary printing of money, which Ibrahim last week denied doing.
The finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
’WE DON’T HAVE THE MONEY’
A weeks-long blockade of Port Sudan prior to the coup and barricades along a trade route with Egypt by anti-military protesters have restricted exports of goods such as sesame seeds, peanuts, cotton and gum Arabic that bring in badly needed dollars.
In January, Sudan exported only $43.5 million worth of goods, down sharply from $293 million in December, according to central bank data seen by Reuters, although this is a peak agricultural export season.
Following the devaluation of Sudan’s currency a year ago, the exchange rate had stabilized at about 450 pounds to the dollar. But in recent weeks the black market has resurfaced and the pound was changing hands at 530 against the dollar on Wednesday, compared with an official rate of 443.50.
Dollar auction results show the central bank has been selling lower quantities, hinting at depleted reserves. Inflation has eased slightly, but remains at one of the highest rates globally at 260 percent in January.
Prices for petrol and electricity have risen following global trends after subsidy reforms, as has the cost of government-issued paperwork and subsidised cooking gas.
In a move that was subsequently suspended, the cost of patient admissions at state health care facilities went from 250 pounds to 4,200 overnight last month, said Ali Shakir, head of one of the country’s largest public hospitals.
He said that while he had requested an increased budget, “we were surprised that they wanted us to take it from citizens’ pockets.”
Sudan’s ruling council said in a statement that prices would be reviewed and that the government did not consider health care a revenue earner.
But the rising costs could fuel further resentment over the kind of economic hardships that triggered the uprising against Bashir, including increasingly scarce subsidized bread.
“Life has become really, really terrible,” said Khartoum resident Amna of the time since the coup. “The bakery sells a piece of bread as big as a marble and say it’s 30 Sudanese pounds ($0.07). We don’t have the money for it.”

Topics: Sudan crisis economic collapse

Saudi Arabia facilitates world's first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia facilitates world's first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia facilitated the world’s first trial of 5G transmitters 14 km above land at the Red Sea Project site, the Communications and Information Technology Commission said in a statement. 

The trial, carried out by the UK-based Stratospheric Platforms Ltd, which is a partner of German firm Deutsche Telekom, was the “world’s first demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System using aircraft to extend a 5G service” covering an area of 450 sq. km.

The aims of the new service include ensuring continuity of services, extending coverage to remote areas, and increasing environment-friendly technologies.

Also referred to as the 5G HAPS, the trial provided downlink speeds of up to 90 Mbit/s using 10MHz channel.

 “This successful demonstration puts us at the technological frontier globally and takes us closer to our Vision 2030 goal of extending high-quality ICT access to every part of the country,” the statement quoted CITC Gov. Mohammed Al-Tamimi as saying.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia CITC 5G Telecom

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based fintech AlaanPay has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by investment firms, 468 Capital, Global Founders Capital, and Presight Capital. 

AlaanPay claims to be the Middle East’s first corporate spend management platform that enables multi-currency spend via corporate cards and automated payments. 

Founded in 2021 by Parthi Duraisamy and Karun Kurien, the company is now planning to launch its platform and has already secured multiple partners in several countries in the region. 

Topics: AlaanPay UAE fintech

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
  • MasterWorks is not planning to raise any additional funds through debt
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based data and digital information company, MasterWorks has closed one of the biggest tech deals in Saudi Arabia, raising $40 million from investment firm Merek Capital.  


MasterWorks told Arab News that it is going to use the funding mainly to prepare for a public listing in Saudi Arabia. 

MasterWorks also added that it plans to serve more clients in the Kingdom’s private and government sectors. It will also accelerate its research and development strategy to create more market-ready solutions and expand geographically. 

MasterWorks is not planning to raise any additional funds through debt. 

The company has launched multiple in-house developed software such as Digital PMO, Digital SMO, Baseer, and Diwan.   

Founded in 2010 by Hani Al Lehaibi, the company has support from over 20 global technology providers, and has offices in Egypt, UAE, Jordan, India, and headquarters in Saudi Arabia.  

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Arab startups technology

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based platform for parent and child needs, Mumerz, has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm Disruptech. 

 

The startup is planning to use its funding to expand its market share in Egypt and grow its e-commerce offerings, MAGNiTT reported. 

Mumerz is a femtech platform that offers a support community for parents alongside child-need products.  

Co-founders Amir Shenouda and Nadia Gamal Eldin are utilizing their past experience in the parent-child market to support parents in Egypt. 

Topics: Mumerz

