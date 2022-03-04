You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this war’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

  • Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, is not a currently a member of either
  • "We are not part of this conflict," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference
Reuters

BRUSSELS: NATO allies rejected Ukraine’s demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying they were increasing support but that stepping in directly would lead to a broader, even more brutal European war so far limited to Russia’s assault on its neighbor.
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, is not a currently a member of either.
Support so far has come mainly in the form of far-reaching sanctions on Russia, with EU members on Friday saying more financial punishment was yet to come.
“We are not part of this conflict,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.
“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone since Moscow’s invasion started nine days ago, with Russia shelling cities and bringing fighting to Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
In a video message earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO foreign ministers should not allow Putin to “turn Ukraine into Syria,” in reference to the devastating Russia-backed campaign against rebel cities in that country.
“Act now before it’s too late,” he said in the message posted on Twitter.
Stoltenberg said NATO understood Ukraine’s desperation, calling Russia’s war in Ukraine “horrific” and warning the worst was yet to come, with Russia rolling out more heavy arms.
“But we also believe that if we did that (a no-fly zone) we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe” involving many more countries, he said.
NATO members have been sending arms to Ukraine, but stopped short of military action. Russia and NATO-members United States, Britain and France are all nuclear powers.
The only way for NATO to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, Stoltenberg said, adding that the risk of escalation would be too big.
“Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory,” he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the alliance would defend “every inch” of NATO territory from attack. “Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us, we are ready,” Blinken said.
MORE EU SANCTIONS
Instead of a military presence in Ukraine, European Union countries — most of them also NATO members — said they were eyeing more economic sanctions to add to coordinated restrictions that have already targeted Russia’s financial system and elites.
EU officials are examining curbs on Russia’s influence and access to finance at the International Monetary Fund following its invasion of Ukraine, six officials told Reuters.
The bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said that all options remained on the table with regard to new sanctions.
It was not immediately clear, however, when the 27-nation EU would be able to agree on exact measures given member states’ divisions on doing business with Moscow and some countries’ heavy reliance on Russian energy supplies.
“We will consider everything,” Borrell told reporters when asked about the possible suspension of the EU’s gas imports from Russia, which think-tank Eurointelligence said amount to $700 million daily even during the war.
Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said no new sanctions would be announced on Friday but that a fourth round could affect more Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international transfer system, bar Russian ships from European ports and cut imports like steel, timber, aluminum or coal.
Putin launched his “special military operation” to get rid of what he said was Ukraine’s fascist government and demilitarize the country. Zelenskiy says Moscow is trying to prevent a liberal democracy flourishing on Russia’s border.
Russian invasion forces seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.
“This is not just about Ukraine and Russia,” Ireland’s Coveney said. “It’s about all of us who live on the continent of Europe, who could potentially be impacted by an accident or a breach of that facility.”

International arrivals in Philippines up 40% since reopening

An international airline ground staff wearing protective gear works at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
An international airline ground staff wearing protective gear works at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 04 March 2022
Ellie Aben

An international airline ground staff wearing protective gear works at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
  • Philippines reopened to foreign tourists on Feb. 10 after nearly 2 years of pandemic border closures
  • Authorities hopeful uptick in visitors will help restore tourism sector jobs lost to COVID-19
Ellie Aben

MANILA; The Philippines has witnessed a 40 percent increase in international arrivals in a month since lifting a ban on foreign tourists, officials said on Friday, as they expect a steady recovery of the country’s tourism sector.

The country reopened to fully vaccinated, COVID-19-negative foreign tourists on Feb. 10 after nearly two years of coronavirus pandemic border closures.

Data from the Filipino Bureau of Immigration showed the number of visitors arriving in the country had risen from 150,740 in January to 211,899 in February.

“After reopening borders on Feb. 10, the Bureau of Immigration has been processing international passenger arrivals at the country’s ports at a record rate,” the bureau’s commissioner, Jaime Morente, said.

“This is also more than 130 percent higher than the 91,000 passenger arrivals in February of 2021.”

Most of the travelers arriving from abroad were overseas Filipinos, followed by Americans, Canadians, and British nationals, according to BI statistics.

Home to white-sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, cultural heritage, and wildlife, the Philippine economy is dependent on tourism. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, most of the country’s tourism destinations were forced to shut.

“I am positive that with our continued adherence to health protocols, we are slowly on the road to recovery,” Morente added.

Filipino Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told reporters that the increase in arrivals was higher than expected for the time of year as visitors normally came to the Philippines around the Easter season, which this year will start in mid-April.

“We are very happy. We didn’t really expect that there would be a lot of visitors because tourists normally come in during the school break,” she said.

With Manila scheduled to host the World Travel and Tourism Council’s global summit next month, Romulo-Puyat hoped that it would help the Philippines restore tourism sector jobs lost to the pandemic.

Before the virus outbreak, in 2019, tourism contributed nearly 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, generating 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion), according to Philippine Statistics Authority data. In 2020, revenues from tourism plummeted to 973 billion pesos, with foreign arrivals slumping 82 percent.

At least 1.1 million tourism sector workers have been affected by the pandemic.

“Our goal is to restore jobs and revenue streams for our tourism workers and stakeholders,” Romulo-Puyat added. “This hosting of the WTTC summit will benefit the country by showcasing what the Philippines can offer to the world.”

At least 50 killed, scores wounded in blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan

People move an injured on a stretcher after a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (REUTERS)
People move an injured on a stretcher after a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 March 2022

People move an injured on a stretcher after a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Bomb exploded as people were offering Friday prayers
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns blast, demands investigation of incident
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: At least 50 people were killed and scores wounded on Friday in a suicide bombing at a minority Shia mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

The blast took place in the congested Qissa Khawani bazaar as people were offering Friday prayers.

The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition, police and hospital officials said.

Authorities have not confirmed who may be behind the attack, and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. However, both Daesh and the Pakistani Taliban have carried out similar attacks against minority groups in the past.

“It was a suicide blast, which left 50 dead,” Haroon Rashid, senior superintendent of police, told Arab News.

Muhammad Asim, a spokesman at the Lady Readying Hospital, the largest medical facility in Peshawar, told Arab News at least 60 people had been injured.

“People from all age groups have been brought in,” he told reporters, saying most of the injured were in a critical condition.

Sher Gul Safi, an official at the Edhi Rescue service, said he had counted 56 dead and over 100 wounded.

“We are now transporting the dead bodies to their homes,” he told Arab News. “We’re busy in (a) rescue and relief operation, transporting the dead.”

An eyewitness, Ali Asghar, who himself sustained minor injuries from the blast, told reporters: “We were preparing for prayers when all in a sudden a terrorist entered with a pistol and started firing at people, killing many one by one, which was followed by a huge blast. The explosion took place in the main hall of the mosque.”

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and called for an investigation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said a report had been sought from the provincial inspector general of police and chief secretary.

Pakistan’s information minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, tweeted that the Peshawar blast was a “link in a large conspiracy,” in a veiled reference to neighbors India and Afghanistan, countries Pakistan often blames for supporting militants who carry out such attacks.

Bangladesh to try ‘alternative measures’ for Russia trade amid sanctions

Commuters walk and line up at counters at Kamalapur railway station in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (AFP)
Commuters walk and line up at counters at Kamalapur railway station in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (AFP)
Updated 04 March 2022

Commuters walk and line up at counters at Kamalapur railway station in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (AFP)
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine followed by host of measures to cut Moscow off from world’s financial arteries
  • Moscow one of Dhaka’s main trading partners, developing Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government was likely to continue trade with Moscow, experts said on Friday, after Dhaka’s announcement that it would try “alternative measures” in the face of international sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is one of Bangladesh’s main trading partners and its biggest supplier of wheat and fertilizer. It also has a major presence in the country’s energy sector, and is developing its first nuclear power plant, at Rooppur.

Russia’s multipronged assault on Ukrainian territory, which began on Feb. 24, has been followed by a host of measures to cut Moscow off from the world’s financial arteries, including banning some of its banks from the Swift payment system that is key for the transaction of money worldwide.

Bangladeshi Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal told reporters on Thursday that while Dhaka wanted the war to stop, it would “have to take alternative measures through currency swap” if it was not able to pay Russia due to the Swift ban.

In a currency swap, countries exchange their local currency against any third currency, except the US dollar.

Faruq Mainuddin, executive committee chairman of Brac Bank, one of Bangladesh’s key banks for small- and medium-sized businesses, told Arab News that Russia was a big market that Bangladesh “can’t afford to lose.”

“In this case currency swap can be a suitable option for us,” he said. “If the economic sanctions on Russia continue for a longer period, Bangladesh may resort to the Chinese currency, yuan, for continuing trade with Russia.”

Both Bangladesh and China were among the countries that abstained from voting when the UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Mainuddin said that with alternative options Bangladesh would, however, incur higher trading costs as “no other currency has a stable rate in international markets other than US dollars.”

“Businesses will suffer if they are forced to switch over to other currencies,” he added.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank in Dhaka, told Arab News that the situation was “very complicated” for Bangladesh.

“At present there are seven Russian banks which came under the economic sanctions and were barred from Swift banking channels. But there are 300 more banks in Russia. We may consider initiating transactions with these banks,” he said.

“Our finance ministry should initiate strong monitoring and analysis of the situation to calculate the costs of doing international transactions with Russia amid these sanctions.”

He pointed out that sanctions would also affect the construction of the Rooppur nuclear plant, a $13.5 billion project financed mostly by Russia which is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024.

“We are yet to receive many (items of) heavy equipment from Russia for the RNPP,” he said. “Even if Russia can prepare the equipment, I don’t know if they can transport it to Bangladesh.”

 

Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan

Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • Nasrin Parvaz was detained, tortured in Iran’s Evin prison for 8 years
  • She fears Home Office plans for offshoring asylum seekers could endanger women, children
Arab News

LONDON: A woman detained and tortured for eight years in Iran has warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse.

The British Home Office’s Nationality and Borders Bill is a significant overhaul of Britain’s asylum system, and among proposals in the bill is the introduction of offshore process centers for asylum seekers.

Nasrin Parvaz told The Independent: “Where people will be taken and locked up while their asylum claims are processed, this offshore policy, like the Australian model, will result in child and sexual abuse.

“Imagine women hidden in offshore prison-like facilities while they wait for a decision on their asylum claim. And we know that it might take more than 10 years for a person to receive their decision.”

The bill is in the late stages before it becomes law, and earlier this week the House of Lords amended it to remove some controversial elements, including the planned ability for ministers to secretly strip Brits of their citizenship.

But ministers still appear to hope they can establish offshore asylum processing centers — despite every country so far mooted as a location publicly distancing themselves from the plan.

Parvaz’s concerns were backed by Sile Reynolds, of the NGO Freedom from Torture, who warned that sexual and child abuse “were rife in offshore processing sites” set up by the Australian government.

Parvaz spent eight years behind bars in Iran’s notorious Evin prison where she said the torture she was subjected to ultimately caused her to become paralyzed.

“My torturers wanted information about my friends, their names, and addresses. They used bastinado, which involves hitting the soles of the feet with a cable. I was tortured till I was paralyzed.

“In one incident they bashed my head against a wall, and as a result, I became epileptic. That hitting caused a tumor to grow inside my head which was extracted in 2012,” she added.

While she was not subjected to sexual harassment while imprisoned, her cellmate was, she said, adding that she met young girls and women who had been raped.

“After being locked in prison, your mental health never recovers,” Parvaz, who was released from jail in 1990, said.

“Your scars won’t go away. I remember friends who were executed. I heard the shotguns when they were taken for execution. They took some prisoners to watch the executions.”

During a House of Lords session, various peers expressed concerns that other countries may not have as stringent human rights protections as the UK, and as such people seeking refuge in Britain should not be sent overseas.

They voted to remove the offshore processing clause from the bill, and those changes will be voted upon in the House of Commons soon.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “This government is reforming our country’s approach to illegal entry to the UK and asylum by making the tough decisions to end the overt exploitation of our laws and UK taxpayers, while helping those in need come through safe and legal routes.”

Mother of British Daesh woman caught in affair scandal ‘regrets giving birth to her’

Now an anti-extremist campaigner, Tania Joya traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. (AFP)
Now an anti-extremist campaigner, Tania Joya traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. (AFP)
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Now an anti-extremist campaigner, Tania Joya traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. (AFP)
  • British-born Tania Joya is a former Daesh recruit who had an affair with a Republican congressman
  • Rep. Van Taylor ended his campaign for Congress on Wednesday after news of their relationship emerged
Arab News

LONDON: The mother of a female Daesh recruit who had an affair with a US congressman has said that she regrets having given birth to her daughter and “cut her off many years ago.”

Jahanara Choudhury — the mother of Tania Joya, who was dubbed the “first lady” of Daesh — told MailOnline she “disowned” her 38-year-old daughter almost two decades ago.

Choudhury insisted that she has no interest in her estranged daughter’s life and regrets having given birth to her.

Joya, who was born in Middlesex in the UK, traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. The pair met in Texas.

They went to Syria with their three children while Joya was pregnant with their fourth child, but Joya fled the country three weeks later for Istanbul before traveling back to the US.

Joya and Georgelas, who later became one of Daesh’s most prominent American fighters, lost contact in 2015 and he was killed in fighting two years later.

On her return to Texas, Joya became an anti-extremist campaigner. She met Republican Congressman Van Taylor through her work and began an affair with him in late 2020.

On Wednesday, Taylor dropped out of his campaign for reelection after details emerged of his relationship with the former Daesh member.

In a statement, he said: “About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world. I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life.”

Joya’s mother said she was “not interested” in reports of her daughter’s affair.

“I have nothing to do with her and neither does the rest of the family. We cut off all communication when she married this man (Georgelas),” she said.

“I don’t consider her my daughter anymore. She is not a part of this family and hasn’t been for a long time. I’m sorry I even gave birth to her.

“She married against our wishes and we cut her off. I can’t remember the last time I spoke to or saw her, but it was many years ago.”

Choudhury added: “Nobody in the family is bothered with her. Please understand that she is not important to me or anybody else in the family. She’s not my daughter.”

Joya and Georgelas gained widespread British media attention when news of their activities in Syria emerged. The press dubbed Joya the “first lady of Daesh.”

She now shares custody of her four children with Georgelas’ parents.

Joya remarried in 2018 to a man she met online.

She is said to have made a post on a dating website saying: “I have four kids. My husband abandoned me to go and become the next Osama bin Laden.”

