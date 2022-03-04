You are here

  • Home
  • Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan

Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan

Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Short Url

https://arab.news/83wb9

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan

Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • Nasrin Parvaz was detained, tortured in Iran’s Evin prison for 8 years
  • She fears Home Office plans for offshoring asylum seekers could endanger women, children
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A woman detained and tortured for eight years in Iran has warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse.

The British Home Office’s Nationality and Borders Bill is a significant overhaul of Britain’s asylum system, and among proposals in the bill is the introduction of offshore process centers for asylum seekers.

Nasrin Parvaz told The Independent: “Where people will be taken and locked up while their asylum claims are processed, this offshore policy, like the Australian model, will result in child and sexual abuse.

“Imagine women hidden in offshore prison-like facilities while they wait for a decision on their asylum claim. And we know that it might take more than 10 years for a person to receive their decision.”

The bill is in the late stages before it becomes law, and earlier this week the House of Lords amended it to remove some controversial elements, including the planned ability for ministers to secretly strip Brits of their citizenship.

But ministers still appear to hope they can establish offshore asylum processing centers — despite every country so far mooted as a location publicly distancing themselves from the plan.

Parvaz’s concerns were backed by Sile Reynolds, of the NGO Freedom from Torture, who warned that sexual and child abuse “were rife in offshore processing sites” set up by the Australian government.

Parvaz spent eight years behind bars in Iran’s notorious Evin prison where she said the torture she was subjected to ultimately caused her to become paralyzed.

“My torturers wanted information about my friends, their names, and addresses. They used bastinado, which involves hitting the soles of the feet with a cable. I was tortured till I was paralyzed.

“In one incident they bashed my head against a wall, and as a result, I became epileptic. That hitting caused a tumor to grow inside my head which was extracted in 2012,” she added.

While she was not subjected to sexual harassment while imprisoned, her cellmate was, she said, adding that she met young girls and women who had been raped.

“After being locked in prison, your mental health never recovers,” Parvaz, who was released from jail in 1990, said.

“Your scars won’t go away. I remember friends who were executed. I heard the shotguns when they were taken for execution. They took some prisoners to watch the executions.”

During a House of Lords session, various peers expressed concerns that other countries may not have as stringent human rights protections as the UK, and as such people seeking refuge in Britain should not be sent overseas.

They voted to remove the offshore processing clause from the bill, and those changes will be voted upon in the House of Commons soon.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “This government is reforming our country’s approach to illegal entry to the UK and asylum by making the tough decisions to end the overt exploitation of our laws and UK taxpayers, while helping those in need come through safe and legal routes.”

Topics: UK Iran asylum

Related

Controversial asylum overhaul at risk after UK House of Lords votes down government proposals
World
Controversial asylum overhaul at risk after UK House of Lords votes down government proposals
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
Middle-East
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty

Mother of British Daesh woman caught in affair scandal ‘regrets giving birth to her’

Now an anti-extremist campaigner, Tania Joya traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. (AFP)
Now an anti-extremist campaigner, Tania Joya traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Mother of British Daesh woman caught in affair scandal ‘regrets giving birth to her’

Now an anti-extremist campaigner, Tania Joya traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. (AFP)
  • British-born Tania Joya is a former Daesh recruit who had an affair with a Republican congressman
  • Rep. Van Taylor ended his campaign for Congress on Wednesday after news of their relationship emerged
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The mother of a female Daesh recruit who had an affair with a US congressman has said that she regrets having given birth to her daughter and “cut her off many years ago.”

Jahanara Choudhury — the mother of Tania Joya, who was dubbed the “first lady” of Daesh — told MailOnline she “disowned” her 38-year-old daughter almost two decades ago.

Choudhury insisted that she has no interest in her estranged daughter’s life and regrets having given birth to her.

Joya, who was born in Middlesex in the UK, traveled to Syria in 2013 with her then husband John Georgelas, a Muslim convert who later became a leading Daesh recruiter. The pair met in Texas.

They went to Syria with their three children while Joya was pregnant with their fourth child, but Joya fled the country three weeks later for Istanbul before traveling back to the US.

Joya and Georgelas, who later became one of Daesh’s most prominent American fighters, lost contact in 2015 and he was killed in fighting two years later.

On her return to Texas, Joya became an anti-extremist campaigner. She met Republican Congressman Van Taylor through her work and began an affair with him in late 2020.

On Wednesday, Taylor dropped out of his campaign for reelection after details emerged of his relationship with the former Daesh member.

In a statement, he said: “About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world. I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life.”

Joya’s mother said she was “not interested” in reports of her daughter’s affair.

“I have nothing to do with her and neither does the rest of the family. We cut off all communication when she married this man (Georgelas),” she said.

“I don’t consider her my daughter anymore. She is not a part of this family and hasn’t been for a long time. I’m sorry I even gave birth to her.

“She married against our wishes and we cut her off. I can’t remember the last time I spoke to or saw her, but it was many years ago.”

Choudhury added: “Nobody in the family is bothered with her. Please understand that she is not important to me or anybody else in the family. She’s not my daughter.”

Joya and Georgelas gained widespread British media attention when news of their activities in Syria emerged. The press dubbed Joya the “first lady of Daesh.”

She now shares custody of her four children with Georgelas’ parents.

Joya remarried in 2018 to a man she met online.

She is said to have made a post on a dating website saying: “I have four kids. My husband abandoned me to go and become the next Osama bin Laden.”

Topics: UK Daesh US

Related

US ‘infuriated’ at UK’s refusal to bring home Daesh recruits
Middle-East
US ‘infuriated’ at UK’s refusal to bring home Daesh recruits
UK police ‘treated Daesh bride families as suspects, criminals’
World
UK police ‘treated Daesh bride families as suspects, criminals’

US envoy to UN slams ‘reckless’ Russian attack on nuclear plant, Moscow denies shelling

The UN Security Council met to discuss danger to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. (AP/Reuters)
The UN Security Council met to discuss danger to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. (AP/Reuters)
Updated 12 min 14 sec ago

US envoy to UN slams ‘reckless’ Russian attack on nuclear plant, Moscow denies shelling

The UN Security Council met to discuss danger to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. (AP/Reuters)
  • Two members of security staff were injured when a projectile hit overnight after the Ukrainian authorities reported a battle with Russian troops at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant
Updated 12 min 14 sec ago

NEW YORK: Russia's “reckless” overnight attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine endangered all of Europe, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Friday.

“By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

“Russia's attack last night put Europe's largest nuclear power plant at grave risk,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe,” she said.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN undersecretary general for political affairs, told the council that attacks on nuclear power facilities “are contrary to international humanitarian law.”

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaking from an airplane on a flight to Iran, said he was prepared to travel to Ukraine to ensure the security of the country's nuclear facilities.

No damage was done to the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant and there was no release of radioactive material after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site overnight, Grossi also said on Friday.

However, Moscow's ambassador to the UN denied that Russian forces had shelled a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

“These statements are simply untrue,” Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council. “This is all part of an unprecedented campaign of lies and disinformation against Russia.”

He said Russian troops had exchanged small arms fire with Ukrainian forces at Europe's largest atomic power plant in Zaporizhzhia but had not shelled the facility.

Two members of security staff were injured when the projectile hit overnight after the Ukrainian authorities reported a battle with Russian troops near Europe’s biggest power plant, which is operating at just a small fraction of its capacity with one of its six units still running.

* With AFP and Reuters

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected
World
IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
  • The court's six conservative justices were in the majority, with its three liberals dissenting
  • Lawyers for Tsarnaev have argued that he played a secondary role in the marathon bombing to his brother
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence for his role in the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others, ruling in favor of the federal government.
In a 6-3 decision, the justices sided with the Justice Department’s challenge to a 2020 federal appeals court ruling that had upheld Tsarnaev’s conviction but overturned his death sentence.
The Supreme Court faulted the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals on its findings both that Tsarnaev’s right to a fair trial under the US Constitution’s Sixth Amendment was violated and that the trial judge wrongly excluded certain evidence about a separate crime.
“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one,” conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court.
The court’s six conservative justices were in the majority, with its three liberals dissenting.
President Joe Biden as a candidate promised to work to pass legislation in Congress to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level and set incentives for states to do as well, instead endorsing life sentences without probation or parole. But his administration last year opted to proceed with an appeal initially launched by the Justice Department under his predecessor Donald Trump to defend Tsarnaev’s death sentence.
In a dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer agreed with 1st Circuit that evidence about the separate crime, a 2011 triple murder in Waltham, Massachusetts linked to Tsarnaev’s older brother Tamerlan, was improperly excluded.
Lawyers for Tsarnaev, who is 28 now and was 19 at the time of the attack, have argued that Tsarnaev played a secondary role in the marathon bombing to his brother, who they called “an authority figure” with “violent Islamic extremist beliefs.” As such, the evidence about another crime Tamerlan allegedly committed would be relevant, they argued.
“This evidence may have led some jurors to conclude that Tamerlan’s influence was so pervasive that Dzhokhar did not deserve to die for any of the actions he took in connection with the bombings, even those taken outside of Tamerlan’s presence,” Breyer wrote.
“And it would have taken only one juror’s change of mind to have produced a sentence other than death, even if a severe one,” added Breyer, who in the past has questioned the constitutionality of the death penalty.
The primary source of the evidence about the other murders, a man named Ibragim Todashev, was killed by an FBI agent in 2013 when he attacked officers during an interview.
The Supreme Court also found that US District Judge George O’Toole, who presided over the trial, did not violate Tsarnaev’s right to a trial in front of an impartial jury by failing to properly screen jurors for potential bias following pervasive news coverage of the bombings.
CONVICTED ON ALL COUNTS
The Tsarnaev brothers detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon’s finish line on April 15, 2013, and days later killed a police officer. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after the gunfight with police.
Jurors convicted Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in 2015 on all 30 counts he faced and determined he deserved execution for a bomb he planted that killed Martin Richard, 8, and Chinese exchange student Lingzi Lu, 23. Restaurant manager Krystle Campbell, 29, was killed by the second bomb.
Marc Fucarile, who lost his right leg in the second blast, said the Supreme Court “did the right thing” and that the three justices who dissented “should be ashamed.” But Fucarile said he has no confidence that the death sentence would ultimately be carried out, especially under the Biden administration.
“He got what he deserves,” said Fucarile, 43. “I think we need to send a message, you can’t just kill innocent people and set off bombs in crowds of people.”
No federal inmates were executed for 17 years before Trump oversaw 13 executions in the last six months of his term. Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, last July imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department reviews the death penalty.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in March 2021 that Biden continues to have “grave concerns about whether capital punishment, as currently implemented, is consistent with the values that are fundamental to our sense of justice and fairness.”

Topics: Boston Marathon US Supreme Court Dzhokhar Tsarnaev death sentence

Related

Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed
World
Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed
Adidas apologizes after backlash over Boston Marathon ‘survivor’ e-mail
Sport
Adidas apologizes after backlash over Boston Marathon ‘survivor’ e-mail

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
  • The major easing of measures has come almost exactly two years since the pandemic first struck the country
  • From Monday, Belgians wanting to dine in a restaurant, drink in a bar or visit a museum or cinema will no longer need to show a COVID pass
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Belgium will remove almost all its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, ending a requirement to wear masks in almost all places and scrapping the need to show a COVID-19 pass for indoor venues from cafes to sports halls.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the major easing of measures has come almost exactly two years since the pandemic first struck the country, which is home to NATO and EU institutions.
“I think it is an important page that we are turning. It is a symbol principally of our resilience and perseverance faced with a pandemic that gave us little chance to rest,” he told a news conference.
From Monday, Belgians wanting to dine in a restaurant, drink in a bar or visit a museum or cinema will no longer need to show a COVID pass, proving vaccination, recent recovery from infection or a negative test. The move mirrors a change planned in neighboring France for March 14.
Masks, currently required for most indoor venues, will only be mandatory on public transport and in hospitals and care homes. Capacity limits on indoor venues will also be lifted.
Belgians returning from travel to other EU countries or non-EU countries with the pandemic under control would also no longer be required to fill in special COVID forms.
COVID infections have dropped from a record above 75,000 on Jan. 24 during the peak of the omicron variant surge to a daily average of about 6,000 in the week to Feb 28, one of the lowest per capita rates in Europe.
Hospital admissions, patients in intensive care and fatalities have also declined sharply and did not hit the peaks of previous waves.

Topics: Belgium COVID-19 Restrictions face masks

Related

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
World
45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
Police use water canons to disperse demonstrators during a demonstration against Belgian government's measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 and mandatory vaccination in Brussels on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
World
Clashes erupt at Brussels protest against COVID-19 rules

NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this war’

NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this war’
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this war’

NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this war’
  • Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, is not a currently a member of either
  • "We are not part of this conflict," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: NATO allies rejected Ukraine’s demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying they were increasing support but that stepping in directly would lead to a broader, even more brutal European war so far limited to Russia’s assault on its neighbor.
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, is not a currently a member of either.
Support so far has come mainly in the form of far-reaching sanctions on Russia, with EU members on Friday saying more financial punishment was yet to come.
“We are not part of this conflict,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.
“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone since Moscow’s invasion started nine days ago, with Russia shelling cities and bringing fighting to Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
In a video message earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO foreign ministers should not allow Putin to “turn Ukraine into Syria,” in reference to the devastating Russia-backed campaign against rebel cities in that country.
“Act now before it’s too late,” he said in the message posted on Twitter.
Stoltenberg said NATO understood Ukraine’s desperation, calling Russia’s war in Ukraine “horrific” and warning the worst was yet to come, with Russia rolling out more heavy arms.
“But we also believe that if we did that (a no-fly zone) we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe” involving many more countries, he said.
NATO members have been sending arms to Ukraine, but stopped short of military action. Russia and NATO-members United States, Britain and France are all nuclear powers.
The only way for NATO to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, Stoltenberg said, adding that the risk of escalation would be too big.
“Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory,” he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the alliance would defend “every inch” of NATO territory from attack. “Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us, we are ready,” Blinken said.
MORE EU SANCTIONS
Instead of a military presence in Ukraine, European Union countries — most of them also NATO members — said they were eyeing more economic sanctions to add to coordinated restrictions that have already targeted Russia’s financial system and elites.
EU officials are examining curbs on Russia’s influence and access to finance at the International Monetary Fund following its invasion of Ukraine, six officials told Reuters.
The bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said that all options remained on the table with regard to new sanctions.
It was not immediately clear, however, when the 27-nation EU would be able to agree on exact measures given member states’ divisions on doing business with Moscow and some countries’ heavy reliance on Russian energy supplies.
“We will consider everything,” Borrell told reporters when asked about the possible suspension of the EU’s gas imports from Russia, which think-tank Eurointelligence said amount to $700 million daily even during the war.
Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said no new sanctions would be announced on Friday but that a fourth round could affect more Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international transfer system, bar Russian ships from European ports and cut imports like steel, timber, aluminum or coal.
Putin launched his “special military operation” to get rid of what he said was Ukraine’s fascist government and demilitarize the country. Zelenskiy says Moscow is trying to prevent a liberal democracy flourishing on Russia’s border.
Russian invasion forces seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.
“This is not just about Ukraine and Russia,” Ireland’s Coveney said. “It’s about all of us who live on the continent of Europe, who could potentially be impacted by an accident or a breach of that facility.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Jens Stoltenberg Airspace no-fly zone

Related

Update NATO chief slams Russia ‘recklessness’ in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling
World
NATO chief slams Russia ‘recklessness’ in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level
World
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level

Latest updates

Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan
Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Paid social media soars by 22 percent in fourth quarter, report shows
Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
MBC turns ‘Fananees’ characters into NFTs
(Left to Right): Pavel Jakovlev - Founder and Managing Partner of ANCORE Strategy and Fadel Zahreddine - Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP. (Supplied)
Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law
Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law
Top Israeli court urged to stop IDF arresting Palestinian minors at night
Israeli border police remove Palestinian children from the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the divided West Bank city of Hebron on February 28, 2022. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.