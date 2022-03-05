You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt discusses new investments with energy giant Eni

Business

Egypt discusses new investments with energy giant Eni

Egypt discusses new investments with energy giant Eni
Italian energy giant’s plans to search for oil in the Gulf of Suez and Nile delta areas under the terms of an agreement signed last December. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55kjv

Updated 05 March 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt discusses new investments with energy giant Eni

Egypt discusses new investments with energy giant Eni
Updated 05 March 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, has met a delegation from Eni to discuss the Italian energy giant’s plans to search for oil in the Gulf of Suez and Nile delta areas under the terms of an agreement signed last December.

The minister also discussed Eni’s activities in Egypt, as well as future projects and investment programs, as part of an initiative to increase production levels at existing fields.

Discussions also focused on plans for the development of a number of fields and a production timetable, as well as the position of new concession areas won by Eni in the first digital global bid put forward through the Egypt Exploration and Production Gateway.

El-Molla said that Eni is the largest oil and gas producer in Egypt, and is at the forefront of Italian companies investing in the Egyptian economy.

Egypt’s petroleum sector is working with foreign partners, including Eni, on initiatives to reduce emissions at petroleum worksites, and cooperate in the areas of clean energy and hydrogen, he added.

Guido Brusco, chief operating officer of Eni’s natural resources sector, said that Egypt is an important destination for the company’s investments in North Africa and the Mediterranean.

Further success stories in coming years will complement the remarkable feats already achieved by the petroleum sector and Eni, he added.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to lift precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures
Saudi Arabia to lift precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures
One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage
A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
Yemen troops repulse ‘major’ Houthi attacks in Hajjah
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government man a position near al-Jawba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi rebels, in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch’s first game
Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch’s first game

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.