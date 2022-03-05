You are here

Liverpool ride their luck to cut gap on Man City
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury during their Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Defeat leaves West Ham still two points outside the top four
  • Pep Guardiola's men can restore their six-point advantage when they host Manchester United in a derby at the Etihad on Sunday
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool closed to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane’s goal secured a nervy 1-0 win over West Ham at Anfield.
Defeat leaves West Ham still two points outside the top four having played more games than all their competition for a place in next season’s Champions League.
But David Moyes’ men will rue a host of missed chances to salvage a point, which would have given City breathing space at the top of the table.
Pep Guardiola’s men can restore their six-point advantage when they host Manchester United in a derby at the Etihad on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp made mass changes to his side in midweek for an FA Cup win over Norwich which kept alive hopes of a historic quadruple of trophies for Liverpool.
The pursuit of City may be the biggest challenge as the Reds attempt to follow up last weekend’s League Cup win with three more trophies in the remainder of the season.
However, a run of seven straight league wins has at least enlivened a fight for the title after City looked set to cruise toward a fourth league win in five seasons at the turn of the year.
Restored to full strength, Liverpool roared out of the blocks and should have been in front within seconds when Mohamed Salah fired wastefully straight at Lukasz Fabianski with just the ‘keeper to beat.
West Ham were without the influential presence of Declan Rice in midfield due to illness, while Jarrod Bowen limped off early in the second half with a nasty looking injury.
Should Bowen be sidelined for a lengthy spell, Michail Antonio will be even more crucial to any remaining dreams of a place in the Champions League next season.
Antonio has only scored once in the Premier League in 2022 but showed signs of regaining his best form as he twice forced Alisson Becker to turn the ball behind for a corner.
Liverpool went in front on 27 minutes when Mane was in the right place to tap in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.
Another Alexander-Arnold burst caused chaos in the visitors’ box moments later as Aaron Cresswell cleared off the line, while Salah and Luis Diaz had efforts blocked from point-blank range.
Yet, West Ham should have levelled seconds later when Alexander-Arnold cleared Pablo Fornals’ chip off the line before Ibrahima Konate and Alisson scrambled to block two follow-up efforts.
The Hammers are one of only two teams to beat Liverpool since April having edged a 3-2 thriller at the London Stadium in November.
And they should have come away with at least a point as they enjoyed the better chances after the break.
A last ditch challenge from Andy Robertson forced Bowen into slashing wide as Liverpool’s high line was repeatedly caught out on the counter-attack.
Manuel Lanzini had the biggest chance to provide another twist in the title race when the Argentine somehow side-footed over with the goal gaping 20 minutes from time.
Klopp took the brave decision to take off Salah with the game still in the balance 10 minutes from time, much to the Egyptian’s displeasure.
Antonio had another late chance to claim a point as he burst clear on goal only to be foiled by a combined effort of Robertson and Naby Keita as Liverpool held on.

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf announces conversion to Islam on Instagram

Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf announces conversion to Islam on Instagram
  • Seedorf’s post garnered more than 32,000 comments and 346,000 likes from followers
  • His wife Sophia Makramati played a role in teaching him about the meaning of Islam
DUBAI: Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf announced on his Instagram Friday that he has converted to Islam.
Praising nearly 32,000 fans, who loaded his Instagram account with messages celebrating his joining the “Muslim family,” Seedorf wrote: “I’m very happy and pleased to join the all Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable Sophia (wife) who has taught me more in depth the meaning of Islam.”
Seedorf and his wife, Canadian-Iranian businesswoman Sophia Makramati, have been living in Dubai for two years.
Seedorf, the only player in football history to have won the UEFA Champions League four times with three different clubs (Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan), said he didn’t change his name and “will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”
Since 2001, the Dutch football icon has created and operated football schools and community leagues across the globe including Suriname, the US, and Netherlands among others, and he also acts as adviser for club owners, football federations and football academies.
The retired midfielder won the Champions League in 1995 with Ajax, in 1998 with Real Madrid, and in 2003 and 2007 with AC Milan. He also bagged a La Liga title with Real Madrid in 1997 and two Serie A titles with AC Milan in 2004 and 2011 throughout his career.
The Instagram post in which he announced his conversion to Islam garnered more than 346,000 likes from his 1.3m followers
Most followers’ comments welcomed and congratulated Seedorf for converting to Islam.
 

Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch's first game

Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch’s first game
  • All Premier League captains were wearing armbands in Ukraine colours this weekend
  • Clubs held a minute's applause in a show of solidarity with the country following Russia's invasion
LONDON: Chelsea ignored the drama over Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club as Kai Havertz inspired a 4-0 rout of Premier League strugglers Burnley.
Meanwhile Leeds manager Jesse Marsch suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in his first game on Saturday.
All Premier League captains were wearing armbands in Ukraine colors this weekend and clubs held a minute’s applause in a show of solidarity with the country following Russia’s invasion.
The war has indirectly taken a major toll on Chelsea, with Russian oligarch Abramovich putting the club up for sale amid fears he may be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Abramovich’s vast investment delivered 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign, including the Champions League and Club World Cup under current boss Thomas Tuchel.
But Chelsea face an uncertain future in the post-Abramovich era, putting pressure on Tuchel to keep the team on track during the transition to a new owner.
Qualifying for the Champions League is essential to that ambition and third-placed Chelsea remain on course after brushing aside third-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor.
After Chelsea fans chanted Abramovich’s name during the applause for Ukraine, Reece James put them ahead in the 47th minute with a fierce finish.
Havertz doubled the lead with a header from Christian Pulisic’s cross five minutes later.
The German forward, again replacing club record signing Romelu Lukaku, made it three goals in nine minutes with a close-range strike from James’ cross.
Pulisic tapped in Chelsea’s fourth in the 69th minute from Saul Niguez’s deflected cross.
Chelsea’s third successive league win moved them six points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United.
Marsch has been hired to save Leeds from relegation after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.
But he was unable to spark an immediate improvement in their fortunes as Harvey Barnes bagged the winner in the 67th minute.
After a series of fine saves from Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel, Barnes struck with a cool finish from inside the area.
Marsch is just the second American to take charge of a Premier League club after Bob Bradley’s brief spell at Swansea in 2016.
Dismissed by RB Leipzig in December after a disappointing five-month spell, Marsch has a massive job on his hands to change perceptions of American coaches while keeping Leeds afloat.
Leeds have lost their last five games and sit just two points above the relegation zone.
“After four days together and to have changed a lot of the tactics, I’m really proud of the group,” Marsch said.
“We are getting to know each other. To play so well at a tough place, it doesn’t feel right that we didn’t get what we deserved but that’s sport. A big first step for us.”
Ivan Toney’s hat-trick lifted Brentford to their first win in 10 league games as the Bees moved six points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-1 victory at bottom-of-the-table Norwich.
Christian Eriksen provided the assist for Toney’s opener in his first competitive start since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at the last year’s European Championship.
Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to eight league games with goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar clinching a 2-1 win against Brighton at St. James’ Park.
In severe relegation trouble when Eddie Howe took over as manager, Newcastle are now seven points above the bottom three.
Aston Villa thrashed Southampton 4-0 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings.
Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha scored in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 victory at Wolves.
Later on Saturday, second-placed Liverpool can move within three points of leaders Manchester City if they beat West Ham at Anfield.
City play Manchester United on Sunday, giving Jurgen Klopp’s side a chance to pile pressure on the champions before the derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Leverkusen hold Bayern to 1-1 in Munich, Hertha lose again

Leverkusen hold Bayern to 1-1 in Munich, Hertha lose again
  • Bayern ’keeper Sven Ulreich prevented worse against Leverkusen, though his team made the better start
  • Niklas Süle fired Bayern ahead in the 18th minute after Leverkusen failed to properly clear a corner
BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen exposed Bayern Munich’s defensive frailties but were unable to get more than a 1-1 draw from their Bundesliga encounter on Saturday, when Hertha Berlin took another step toward relegation.
Bayern dropped points for the second time in four league games and posed more questions than answers ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Salzburg on Wednesday.
Bayern only drew the first leg 1-1.
Bayern ‘keeper Sven Ulreich prevented worse against Leverkusen, though his team made the better start.
Niklas Süle, whose performances had been coming under extra scrutiny since his announced end-of-season switch to Borussia Dortmund, fired Bayern ahead in the 18th minute after Leverkusen failed to properly clear a corner.
Leverkusen equalized in the 36th when Bayern captain Thomas Müller directed Kerem Demirbay’s harmless-looking cross past his own goalkeeper.
Hertha’s inexorable slide toward relegation continued with a 4-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt – a team that had lost their last three games.
Hertha had been hoping to challenge for European qualification ever since billionaire Lars Windhorst first invested in the club in 2019, but Tayfun Korkut’s team have yet to win a game this year. Hertha occupies the Bundesliga relegation playoff place with nine rounds remaining.
Leipzig scored late to draw with Freiburg 1-1, Wolfsburg defeated Union Berlin 1-0, and Bochum enjoyed a 2-1 win over last-placed Greuther Fürth.
Stuttgart hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach late.

Russia says it has arrested US Olympic basketball champion for narcotics

Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a member of the US Olympic basketball team. The identity of the woman was not revealed. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • An expert had found that the liquid was the narcotic cannabis oil
  • The statement did not provide the identity of the jailed woman
MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it had arrested an American woman who is a two-time Olympic basketball champion on narcotics charges as tensions between Moscow and the West soar over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
A statement by the Russian Federal Customs Service said that an inspection of hand luggage carried by a US citizen who arrived on a flight from New York in February "confirmed the presence of 'vapes' (and) a liquid with a specific smell".
An expert had found that the liquid was the narcotic cannabis oil (hash oil), the statement said.
The statement did not provide the identity of the jailed woman but said that she was "a member of the US National Basketball Association, a two-time Olympic basketball champion in the US team".
The detained woman faces a potential jail term of 5 to 10 years, the customs service said.
Many women basketballers who play in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) spend the American off-season playing in European leagues, including the Russian and Ukrainian leagues.

Al-Ahli in relegation battle after coach Besnik Hasi is sacked following defeat to Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ahli in relegation battle after coach Besnik Hasi is sacked following defeat to Al-Ettifaq
  Uruguayan boss Robert Siboldi reportedly takes over with seven matches left to save the Jeddah club's season
Al-Ahli lost 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq on Friday evening, a result that leaves the three-time champions in real relegation trouble and without a coach following the subsequent dismissal of Besnik Hasi. The new man, reported in South America to be Uruguayan boss Robert Siboldi, does not have much time to steer the Jeddah giants to safety. With seven games left, they are just three points above the trapdoor and others below have games in hand.

It means that Al-Ahli became the 12th out of the 16 clubs in the Saudi Professional League to make a coaching change this season (Al-Shabab, Damac, Abha and Al-Feiha are the only ones to still have the same man in place) but unlike some of the other decisions, there can be few complaints or eyebrows raised about this one.

The Albanian had been under threat for some time following disappointing results for much of the season, and his 22 percent win ratio is the lowest of any coach in Al-Ahli’s history. There were calls as early as September for the boss to be fired. That was when the club didn’t win any of their first seven games, collecting just five points. Many others in the league have been fired for much less. 

The team was too reliant on Omar Al-Somah for goals, which was a problem as the Syrian striker has struggled to match the form of past seasons and even if he hadn’t, he still needed more support in attack. Mistakes and lapses of concentration at the back also proved costly.

The decision to keep faith with Hasi seemed to have been the right one earlier in the season, however, as there were improvements as soon as 2022 dawned. On the first day of the new year, Al-Ahli came back from two goals down against high-flying Al-Shabab to take a 3-2 lead. The visitors may have won the game 4-3 but the hosts’ performance and fighting spirit, which had been an issue in the previous season, were heartening.

Then came a six-match unbeaten run that seemed to take the two-time Asian Champions League runners-up clear of trouble. The talk was of trying to finish in the top six and start refreshing the team for the following season.

No more. A number of factors have spelled the end for Hasi, who was appointed last June. Results are obviously the most important. Losing to Al-Shabab in the King’s Cup quarterfinals on Feb. 21 ended any hopes of silverware this season. That trophy would have helped turn minds away from the indifferent league campaign. Then came a 4-3 Jeddah Derby loss to Al-Ittihad, which kept their rivals on course for a first title since 2009.

The Greens impressed in coming back from 3-0 down only to lose with a late penalty, but it was a painful and deflating defeat. It meant that Friday’s game with Al-Ettifaq was a six-pointer and while Al-Ahli largely dominated against a team that had not won since November, they ended with nothing but a third straight loss and a relegation battle.

The fact that Al-Ettifaq’s first win for over three months was their first since firing their coach was not lost on Al-Ahli. In recent days, other relegation strugglers Al-Faisaly and Al-Hazm have also made changes.

And now on the same day that Al-Ettifaq picked up their first win this year, the club appointed Patrice Carteron as their new coach. The Frenchman led Zamalek to the Egyptian title last season but left Cairo earlier in the week with the club accusing him of negotiating with a Saudi team, which was thought to be Al-Ahli, while still in the job. Al-Ettifaq denied they talked to the 2015 CAF Champions League winning boss before he left Zamalek, saying they waited until the former Al-Taawoun boss was free before making their move.

It doesn’t matter too much now as it all means that unlike the title race, where it seems that nobody can stop Al-Ittihad on their relentless march to the title, the relegation battle is really heating up. Bottom club Al-Hazm are adrift but then any two of a number of teams could join them in the second tier next season. Even Al-Fateh in seventh can’t feel completely safe with a six-point cushion and teams below having a game in hand even if they will almost certainly be fine barring a late collapse. In reality, it is probably two from the next six. The recent rash of coaching changes are not decisions made for the long term, but teams know that a couple of wins will make a huge difference.

That is the situation Al-Ahli’s new boss is walking into. If it is Siboldi, then it is a gamble for the club as the former goalkeeper has never coached outside Mexico. Next Saturday’s game against Al-Tai, just a point above, is obviously a huge clash. One benefit of the closeness of the table is that a win could even take Al-Ahli back into the top half, and that is what they will be hoping is the case before a meeting with defending champions Al-Hilal in the following week. There is another relegation six-pointer as Al-Taawoun take on Al-Faisaly in a rematch of the 2021 King’s Cup final.

Al-Ettifaq and their new boss Carteron have two very tough matches coming up against Al-Nassr and Damac. 

Al-Ahli fans don’t have much experience of relegation battles and the fact that this one looks to be hugely exciting for the neutral will not provide much comfort. All they can hope for is that it ends in safety, regardless of who is in charge.

