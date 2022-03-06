You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official

Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official

Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official
Most of the Ukrainian tourists are located in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada on the Red Sea, with some tourists in the Marsa Alam resort in the south of the country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc768

Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official

Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official
  • Cairo covering cost of flights and extended hotel stays for stranded tourists
  • Hundreds of thousands of Russian, Ukrainian tourists flock to Red Sea resorts every winter
Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has announced that it will pay for flights to transport Ukrainian tourists who have been stranded in Egypt to neighboring countries in Europe.

According to Yevvin Gubiev, deputy head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Egypt, there are some 20,000 Ukrainian tourists in winter resorts on the Red Sea coast who are stranded due to the war.

Gubiev said that most of them are located in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada on the Red Sea, with some tourists in the Marsa Alam resort in the south of the country. 

The Egyptian government revealed yesterday evening that: “So far, about 4,000 Ukrainian tourists have been transported, and flights are continuing to operate to ease the suffering of Ukrainian tourists.” 

Ambassador Nader Saad, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Egyptian Cabinet, said: “This comes within the framework of Egypt’s keenness to provide possible aspects of care for nationals of foreign countries coming to Egypt for tourism purposes, and in light of the current events regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Egyptian government continues to provide the necessary assistance and support for Ukrainian tourists, for whom periods of tourism programs in Egypt have ended.”

He added that “the aspects of support provided by the Egyptian government are represented in extending the period of stay of Ukrainian tourists whose period of stay in Egypt has expired in the same hotels they reside in, and the cost of accommodation has been taken care of.”

The official spokesman said: “It was also agreed to operate flights from EgyptAir and Air Cairo to transport Ukrainian tourists to Ukraine’s neighboring countries, provided that the Egyptian state bears the cost of the flights.”

The Chamber of Hotel Establishments in Egypt shared a memo to all Egyptian hotels immediately after the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine, obligating them to provide free accommodation for Russian and Ukrainian tourists whose visit programs to Egypt have ended until the conditions for their departure are arranged.

Egypt receives hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian tourists annually in its hotels overlooking the Red Sea.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Cairo had earlier addressed the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the necessity of using Egyptian civil or military planes to transport Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries that are ready to receive them.

In its letter, the embassy expressed its gratitude for the government’s decision to extend the stay of Ukrainian tourists in Egyptian hotels for free.

Topics: Egypt Ukraine

Related

Egypt issues wheat tender as Ukraine war threatens supply
Middle-East
Egypt issues wheat tender as Ukraine war threatens supply
Egyptian students back from Ukraine after evacuation via Poland
Middle-East
Egyptian students back from Ukraine after evacuation via Poland

Palestinian assailant dead in Jerusalem stabbing attack: police

Palestinian assailant dead in Jerusalem stabbing attack: police
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

Palestinian assailant dead in Jerusalem stabbing attack: police

Palestinian assailant dead in Jerusalem stabbing attack: police
  • The Palestinian man was killed after stabbing an officer in Jerusalem
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli police killed a Palestinian man on Sunday morning after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem, police said.
The man “approached police officers who were stationed at the Bab Huta Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them,” the police statement said, adding that the 19-year-old assailant was shot dead.

First female judge to preside over a hearing before Egypt’s highest court

Egyptian female judge Radwa Helmi Ahmad sits on her first court hearing at the State Council in the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
Egyptian female judge Radwa Helmi Ahmad sits on her first court hearing at the State Council in the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

First female judge to preside over a hearing before Egypt’s highest court

Egyptian female judge Radwa Helmi Ahmad sits on her first court hearing at the State Council in the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
  • Women currently hold about a quarter of cabinet posts and some 168 seats in the 569-member parliament
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

CAIRO: Radwa Helmi made history on Saturday as the first woman judge to sit on the bench of Egypt’s State Council, a top court in the Arab country.
Helmi, making her appearance in a Cairo courthouse, was among 98 women appointed last year to join the council, one of Egypt’s main judicial bodies, following a decision by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
“The 5th of March has become a new historical day for Egyptian women,” said the head of the National Council for Women (NCW), Maya Mursi.
The move came ahead of the March 8 International Women’s Day.
Women in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, have been fighting an uphill battle for years to secure their rights.
Egypt has hundreds of women lawyers but it took decades for one to move up the judicial ladder and become a judge.
The first was Tahany Al-Gebaly, appointed in 2003 to Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court.
Gebaly held that post for a decade before being removed in 2012 by then president Muhammad Mursi.
Although no law bars women from being justices in Egypt, the judiciary in the conservative Muslim-majority country has traditionally been a male preserve.
The State Council was set up in 1946 as an independent body which mainly adjudicates in administrative disputes and disciplinary cases.
Since Egypt’s founding as a modern state in the 19th century, women have been marginalized.
Women gained the right to vote and run for public office in 1956, but their personal rights have remained flouted.

Women currently hold about a quarter of cabinet posts and some 168 seats in the 569-member parliament.
In May 2021, the grand imam of the prestigious Cairo-based Al-Azhar, Egypt’s highest Sunni institution, weighed in on the debate.
Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb said no religious edict prevents women from holding high-ranking posts, traveling alone or having an equitable share of inheritance rights.

Topics: Egypt First female judge in Egypt

Related

Maritime navigation laws “are not subject to political fluctuations or wars,” said Osama Rabie, adding that Suez is a “neutral global channel.” (Shutterstock)
Middle-East
US has not requested Suez closure to Russian ships: Egypt
Egyptian students back from Ukraine after evacuation via Poland
Middle-East
Egyptian students back from Ukraine after evacuation via Poland

Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues

Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues
Updated 06 March 2022
Agencies

Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues

Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues
  • IAEA, Iran aim to end standoff over uranium traces by early June
  • Moscow calls sanctions a stumbling block
Updated 06 March 2022
Agencies

TEHRAN: Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday after talks in Tehran that they agreed on an approach to resolve issues crucial in efforts to revive the country’s 2015 nuclear deal. 

Both aimed to resolve a standoff over the origin of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites by early June, they said in a joint statement. 

The announcement came shortly before Russia said it would seek guarantees from the US before it backs the deal, potentially scuppering hopes an agreement could be wrapped up quickly.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the UN agency and Iran “did have a number of important matters that we needed ... to resolve,” but that they had now “decided to try a practical, pragmatic approach” to overcome them.

“It would be difficult to believe or to imagine that such an important return to such a comprehensive agreement like the (nuclear deal) would be possible if the agency and Iran would not be seeing eye to eye on how to resolve these important safeguards issues,” Grossi said.

Mohammed Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said the two sides had come to the “conclusion that some documents which need to be ex- changed between the IAEA and the Iranian organization should be exchanged” by May 22.

Russia said that Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran deal, warning the West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account.

Eslami said the men had reached an “agreement” that would see Iran “presenting documents that would remove the ambiguities about our country.” Eslami said: “God willing, we will do this by Khordad, which is a phase of the agreement in Vienna.” Khordad is a month in the Iranian calendar that starts on May 22 this year.

Eslami did not elaborate on what the documents would discuss. However, Iran has made previous conciliatory gestures before meetings of the IAEA’s membership. Its next board of governors meeting begins on Monday.

Grossi met later with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who according to his ministry’s website expressed hope that “negotiations and understandings” reached between the IAEA and Iran would pave the way for further implementation of the agreements.

Grossi also met Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s senior vice president. According to state-run IRNA news agency, Mokhber said that “Tehran welcomes the expansion of future cooperation with the IAEA for the peaceful use of nuclear knowledge.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unveiled what it described as two new underground missile and drone bases in the country. State TV said the bases contained surface-to-surface missiles and armed drones capable of “hiding themselves from enemy radar.”

(With AFP, Reuters and AP)

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Rafael Grossi International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Related

Update IAEA head Rafael Grossi (L) and head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami (R) attend a press conference in the capital Tehran. (ISNA via AFP)
Middle-East
Iran to answer UN nuclear questions as deal talks near end
Iranian minister ‘ready to fly to Vienna’ to sign new nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iranian minister ‘ready to fly to Vienna’ to sign new nuclear deal

Living rough in Morocco, migrants dream of Spanish enclave

Migrants climb a ledge along a mountain path after an attempted assault on the border fence separating Morocco from Spain’s North African Melilla. (AFP)
Migrants climb a ledge along a mountain path after an attempted assault on the border fence separating Morocco from Spain’s North African Melilla. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

Living rough in Morocco, migrants dream of Spanish enclave

Migrants climb a ledge along a mountain path after an attempted assault on the border fence separating Morocco from Spain’s North African Melilla. (AFP)
  • Moroccan Association for Human Rights said some 30 migrants were injured in Wednesday’s rush, three or four of them seriously
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP

NADOR: When 2,500 migrants stormed Morocco’s border with a Spanish enclave this week, Mahjoub Abdellah wasn’t among the hundreds who made it across — but he is determined to try again.
The 22-year-old from the war-devastated region of Darfur in western Sudan was nursing a foot injury on Friday at a makeshift camp in a Moroccan forest near Melilla, a tiny Spanish territory which he sees as his route to “a dignified life.”
“If I get a chance, I’ll try again,” he said.
Spanish authorities say Wednesday’s incident was the biggest such crossing attempt on record, with almost 500 managing to cross into EU territory.
Melilla and Ceuta, Spain’s other tiny North African enclave, have the EU’s only land borders with Africa.
That makes them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape poverty, violence and hunger both at home and during their journeys across Africa.
“I’m tired. I spent three months living in this forest, under the rain,” Abdellah said.
“Even animals couldn’t live in these conditions.”
He plans to leave the drab town of Nador, near Melilla, to try to earn some money elsewhere — and prepare another attempt.

SPEEDREAD

Spain says over 800 migrants managed to cross Melilla’s heavily fortified 12-km frontier this week, compared to 1,092 in the whole of last year.

Melilla, a welcoming city for sunseeking European tourists, sits a stone’s throw across the border from the Gourougou Massif, a forested mountain that has long served as a grim hideout for migrants hoping to reach European territory.
To do so, they have to brave successive layers of razor wire, ditches and high fences — and an at times violent game of cat-and-mouse with both Moroccan and Spanish security forces.
Spain says over 800 migrants managed to cross Melilla’s heavily fortified 12-km frontier this week, compared to 1,092 in the whole of last year.
They said the migrants had thrown rocks and used “violence” against security forces.
Moroccan Association for Human Rights said some 30 migrants were injured in Wednesday’s rush, three or four of them seriously.
On Friday, Moroccan police were deployed along the fence near the town of Beni Ansar as migrants walked in freezing gusts of wind along the rugged paths of Gourougou. Ahmed Mohamed, another migrant from Sudan, also tried to reach Melilla on Wednesday.
He is just 17 years old, but has lost count of how many times he has attempted the crossing since he arrived in Morocco eight months ago.
After his failed attempts, he is sent back each time to the Casablanca or Safi regions, hundreds of kilometers away.
“One day, I’m going to achieve my dream,” he said. “Back home, there’s no hope any more.”
Like many of his companions, he said he entered Morocco via neighboring Algeria, but he prefers not to reveal the exact route.
Another 17-year-old, a Chadian girl with a tattooed forehead, begged to be let into Europe.
“Open the borders, help us! We’re sick of being chased and harassed,” she said.
She had not tried to cross this week but would stop at nothing to succeed.
In mid-May 2021, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to enter Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way.
The incident, at the height of a diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid, showed how heavily Spain relies on Moroccan cooperation to rein in clandestine migration.

Topics: Moroccan migrants Spain

Related

Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal
Business & Economy
Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal
45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
World
45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

US diplomat apologizes to thousands of Afghans stuck in UAE

People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation
People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation "Apagan". (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 March 2022
AP

US diplomat apologizes to thousands of Afghans stuck in UAE

People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation "Apagan". (AFP file photo)
  • Among those in Abu Dhabi are former soldiers who identify themselves as belonging to so-called “Zero” Units
Updated 06 March 2022
AP

ABU DHABI: A senior US diplomat has apologized to thousands of Afghans stranded in the UAE months after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.
The diplomat spoke to the stranded Afghans, promising to speed repatriation for some to America while acknowledging that may not be possible as authorities work to confirm their identities and backgrounds.
The visit comes as America still struggles with how to handle the tens of thousands who piled into planes in the hectic final days of Afghanistan’s US-backed government, the end of a 20-year experiment in replacing hard-line Taliban rule with a nascent democracy.
After meeting with the Afghans, the diplomat and other officials spoke to journalists on the condition they not be identified, citing the “sensitive and ongoing natures of the issues discussed.” The diplomat expressed personal frustration about delays. But he also acknowledged that some of the Afghans — including journalists and prosecutors — might never get US visas. Thousands of Afghans have held protests over their uncertain situation.

HIGHLIGHT

Around 12,000 Afghans remain in Abu Dhabi, with some 10,000 at Emirates Humanitarian City.

“The problem is nobody knows what’s going on,” said Ahmad Shah Mohibi, the founder of a group called Rise to Peace, which has been trying to help Afghans there. “The US has a moral obligation” to help them. Around 12,000 Afghans remain in Abu Dhabi, with some 10,000 at Emirates Humanitarian City and another 2,000 at Tasameem Workers City in the capital, Mohibi said.
They represent a cross-section of those who fled the Taliban’s lightning advance in August, including journalists, judges, prosecutors, LGBT rights activists and religious and ethnic minorities, he said.
Among those in Abu Dhabi are former soldiers who identify themselves as belonging to so-called “Zero” Units. There are about 2,500 of them, including family members.  Evacuation flights had been going on until November, but then suddenly stopped, leaving the thousands stranded in Abu Dhabi. There are tens of thousands more still stuck in Afghanistan.
The senior US official also said that two measles outbreaks among the refugees, concerns over coronavirus vaccinations and later, CDC demands for full medical examinations had slowed down the process of getting Afghans to the US.

Topics: Afghan refugees in UAE

Related

Afghan children hold a rally at a Gulf facility in in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to protest the lengthy US relocation process. (Rise to Peace/via REUTERS)
World
Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process
Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
World
Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Latest updates

Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official
Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official
Boeing targets to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030
Boeing targets to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030
Qatar, Italy discuss greater energy cooperation
Qatar, Italy discuss greater energy cooperation
Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes
Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes
Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.