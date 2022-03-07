You are here

  • Home
  • Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
International Women's Day 2022
International Women's Day 2022

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
Saima Saleem, visually impaired counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, speaks during a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy: @PakistanPR_UN/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rsb7d

Updated 12 sec ago

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
  • Saima Saleem is a counselor at Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN in New York
  • With top civil service exam results, she pushed for reforms to allow persons with disabilities to work for the foreign office
Updated 12 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Saima Saleem made headlines last year when she addressed the UN General Assembly with a fierce speech in support of the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. All cameras were on her as she sat behind the Pakistan nameplate at the assembly’s hall and read her address written in Braille.

Born in Lahore in 1984, Saleem lost her sight around the age of 17 to a rare genetic disorder of the eyes that gradually causes loss of vision.

An international humanitarian law graduate of the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, holding a master’s degree in English literature from the Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore, she became Pakistan’s first blind civil servant when she joined the foreign office in 2008.

The stereotypes, prejudices and challenges, especially institutional, that Saleem had to face as a woman and a person with a disability did not discourage her, and with family support, she broke barriers, set precedents and paved the way for others.  

“I was the first visually impaired who joined not only foreign service but the civil service of Pakistan. After that it gave encouragement to a lot of blind students to aim for that and aspire to do something that they always wished to,” Saleem told Arab News in an exclusive interview last week.

Before Saleem’s admission, persons with disabilities could only be employed as civil servants in sectors such as information, post, commerce and trade. 




Photo collage of Saima Saleem as a young girl. (Photo courtesy: Saima Saleem)

During her exam, Saleem objected to the rules: “I told them that civil service is about competence, merit and equal opportunity. If I manage to secure a good position and am eligible for joining foreign service, then there shouldn't be a bar on the basis of my disability.”

Once the results were announced, she was the sixth-best candidate in Pakistan, and the Federal Public Service Commission moved a summary for the prime minister to amend the rules.

“The civil service rules were amended,” Saleem said. “That was something I think was a moment which gave me a lot of satisfaction and it opened up the window for joining civil services for [those] who would be joining in the years to come.”

Determined to achieve her career goals, Saleem reached the world of international diplomacy and now serves as a counselor at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

At the same time, she knows her role does not end there, as she is in a position to help make the world more accessible through her example and advocacy.

“Most challenging thing for me was, if I may say it, a challenge to make our society and the system understand that it is not your disability that matters rather it is your ability that counts,” she said.

Saleem and her brother Yousaf Saleem have the same vision disorder, and both received the support of parents who wanted them to be educated and contribute to society. The sister became Pakistan’s first blind civil servant, while the brother in 2018 became the country’s first visually impaired civil judge.

“I want to be a source of awareness for so many people around who would need more information and understanding of the challenge,” Saleem said.

Her speech on the human rights situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir — the world’s most militarized zone and the largest region occupied by security forces, where the local population has for years accused Indian troops of violations and targeting civilians — shined a spotlight on her.

Her UN address came after an Indian delegate leveled accusations against Pakistan, with which India has a longstanding dispute over Kashmiri territory, as both countries rule it in part but claim it in full.

The speech was a part of Saleem’s professional duty, but she said it also resonated with her convictions, education and own study, as she has recently finished writing a book on the status of human rights in Kashmir from a legal point of view.

“I, as a diplomat, was doing my official commitment and responsibility,” Saleem said. “Perhaps what made it a little special was my own passion to work for them (Kashmiris) and my own conviction that they are experiencing one of the gravest human tragedies that is unfolding in the 21st century.”

Topics: International Women's Day 2022 Pakistan diplomat

Related

Special Erum Baloch, founder of Stars Women Hockey Academy in Jacobabad, Sindh, Pakistan, poses during training. (Photo courtesy: Erum Baloch)
World
In remote Pakistani city, young women break taboo with hockey sticks

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
  • ASG leader Mundi Sawadjaan helped plan bloody 2019 Sulu cathedral attack
  • His wife had bomb-making components with her when arrested
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The wife of one of the leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group described as a “would-be bomber” has been arrested in the Philippines, authorities announced on Monday, in the latest string of operations to weaken the militant organization in Sulu province.

Nursitta Mahalli Malud, also known as Kirsita Ismael, is the second wife of Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan, authorities said. Sawadjaan, a notorious ASG leader and bomb maker, helped plan the bloody 2019 Sulu cathedral attack, which left dozens dead, and other suicide bombings in the island province.

Malud was arrested on Saturday, in possession of bomb-making components, in the provincial capital Jolo during a joint operation by the military and police.

“The said suspect was confirmed as the second wife of well-known Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and bomb maker Mundi Sawadjaan,” the Joint Task Force Sulu said in a statement.

Officials added that Malud was Sawadjaan’s finance officer and responsible for procuring items to make improvised explosive devices.

“As the group of Mundi Sawadjaan dwindled, they have become desperate and at the same time reckless,” JTF Sulu commander, Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, said.

“Now that all his companions have been arrested one after another, his capability to conduct a possible attack has weakened,” he added.

The latest arrest came after authorities foiled a bombing attempt in Patikul town, located about 27 kilometers from Jolo, after receiving a tip-off from local residents.

Philippine authorities arrested Mundi’s other wife, Fatima Nasser Anilhusra-Sawadjaan, in February last year.

Sawadjaan’s youngest brother Al-Al, was killed in June, while his other brothers were killed in military operations conducted in previous years.

The ASG is a militant group notorious for kidnappings and its pledged allegiance to Daesh. Sulu province, in the country’s Mindanao region, is a known stronghold of the group.

Topics: Philippines Abu Sayyaf Group Nursitta Mahalli Malud Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan

Related

Special Philippine police arrest mole identified as Abu Sayyaf Group member
World
Philippine police arrest mole identified as Abu Sayyaf Group member
Filipino troops kill four Abu Sayyaf Group militants, including notorious commander, in Sulu
World
Filipino troops kill four Abu Sayyaf Group militants, including notorious commander, in Sulu

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
  • Travelers from 23 countries can now get a visa on arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport
  • If the trial run proves successful, officials say quarantine-free arrival will apply nationwide in April
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia began allowing quarantine-free entry for foreigners traveling to Bali on Monday, in a trial run that officials said could be applied nationwide from April. 

Travelers from 23 countries, including the ASEAN countries, the US, Australia and the UAE, can now get a visa on arrival for $35 at Ngurah Rai International Airport, though they must be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 prior to their departure to the popular holiday destination. 

The government brought forward the quarantine-free trial plan by a week after deciding that Indonesia is ready to step into a “transition period” as infection and fatality rates remain relatively low. 

“If this trial is successful, we will implement quarantine-free travel for all arrivals from abroad arriving in the country by April 1, 2022, or even sooner,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, who oversees Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, said during a virtual press conference. 

Under the latest policy, visitors must take a PCR test upon arrival, show proof of a minimum four-day hotel booking in Bali, and have health insurance that guarantees COVID-19 coverage. Visitors are expected to take another PCR on their third day in the country. 

Indonesia officially opened Bali to visitors from 19 countries last October, when travelers had to be quarantined for five days upon arrival. However, international arrivals only returned last month, when scheduled flights finally touched down in Denpasar. 

Since Feb. 3, Ngurah Rai has welcomed over 2,500 international visitors, head of information at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Putu Suhendra told Arab News. 

Bali’s economy is largely dependent on the tourism sector, which contributes more than half of the province’s GDP. In 2019, the island known for its beaches, temples and lively nightlife, welcomed around 6.2 million foreign visitors, mostly from Australia and China. 

After two years of the pandemic bringing tourist activity to a halt, tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the latest policy will boost industry recovery. 

“Hopefully with the eased (restrictions) for travelers visiting Bali, tourism can gradually recover, and so does the Bali economy,” Hariyadi B. S. Sukamdani, chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, told reporters.   

“That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Topics: Indonesia Bali Travelers

Related

Special Indonesian holiday island Bali reopens to scheduled flights
World
Indonesian holiday island Bali reopens to scheduled flights
Special Holiday island of Bali reopens to foreign tourists after 18 months
World
Holiday island of Bali reopens to foreign tourists after 18 months

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study
  • Patients in UK recorded 0.2-2% loss in brain size
  • Largest reduction in areas responsible for taste, smell
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Even mild forms of COVID-19 can cause a reduction in brain size, according to scientists in the UK.

They scanned the brains of over 400 people who had previously had COVID-19, most of them mild cases.

They found that the overall brain size in infected participants had shrunk between 0.2 and 2 percent, and patients experienced losses in grey matter in the olfactory areas, linked to smell, and regions linked to memory.

The apparent effect of this was that those who had recently recovered from COVID-19 found it a bit harder to perform complex mental tasks.

The study was published on Monday in the science journal Nature. Lead author of the study Professor Gwenaelle Douaud, from Oxford University’s Wellcome Centre for Integrative Neuroimaging said: “We were looking at essentially mild infection, so to see that we could really see some differences in their brain and how much their brain had changed compared with those who had not been infected was quite a surprise.”

The study used biological information from a separate project, the UK Biobank, which has followed the health of 500,000 people for about 15 years and has a database of scans recorded before the pandemic — providing a unique opportunity to study the long-term health impacts of the virus.

Scientists also do not know whether there is any variation in the effect that COVID-19 variants have on the brain — the research was carried out when the original virus and alpha variant were most common.

Researchers also do not know yet whether these changes are permanent, but Douaud said: “We need to bear in mind that the brain is really plastic — by that we mean it can heal itself — so there is a really good chance that, over time, the harmful effects of infection will ease.”

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus ‘Long COVID’ UK

Related

People spend time at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases drop by 47.30 percent in one week
Long COVID symptoms may ease after vaccine
World
Long COVID symptoms may ease after vaccine

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras
  • Eyes red, faces gaunt and in some cases scratched, 10 young Russians in green fatigues were lined up before the press
  • Ukraine’s military command said 200 Russian prisoners of war have been captured since February 24
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: The Ukrainian military has paraded captured Russian soldiers before the media and made them recite repentances for their invasion, prompting the Red Cross to warn prisoners must not be mistreated.
Eyes red, faces gaunt and in some cases scratched, 10 young Russians in green fatigues were lined up before the press and cameras at an event attended by AFP on March 4.
Some of them stared at their boots and avoided looking at the cameras, while others appeared more at ease.
It was the second such act in a week organized by Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service.
Despite being widely recognized as the victim as Russia bombards its cities, Kyiv risks ceding moral ground over the February 24 Russian invasion to Moscow, which has accused it of torturing detainees.
“Prisoners of war and detained civilians must be treated with dignity,” the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.
Prisoners “are absolutely protected against ill-treatment and exposure to public curiosity including images circulating publicly on social media,” it said.
The Ukrainian defense ministry and the SBU did not respond to questions from AFP about their methods.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich called in an online video for “humane treatment of prisoners.” He reminded viewers that Ukraine’s western partners were watchful on the subject.
Blindfolded with tape, the soldiers were pushed along on single file, holding one another by the shoulders to keep from falling.
They were then groomed and taken into a room where they were shown videos of Russian bombardments, while a Ukrainian officer named the cities being bombed.
“Look what your army is doing,” the officer said. “They would tell your parents that you died on maneuvers, not that you were here.”
Each soldier then faced the cameras and stated his name, his unit and how he had entered Ukraine.
Each said that he was voluntarily stepping up to condemn Russia’s invasion — using the same phrases as the other soldiers.
Each soldier said he was being well treated and ended by calling on Russians not to believe their President Vladimir Putin’s “lies.”
Russia has not reacted specifically to these appearances, but more generally its defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on February 27 said Russian prisoners of war were facing “torture.” He compared them to victims of “the German Nazis and their henchmen.”
The Ukrainian military has set up a website to arrange for the mothers of captured Russian soldiers to come to pick them up in Ukraine, via the Polish border.
“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians do not make war against mothers and their captured children,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine’s military command said 200 Russian prisoners of war have been captured since February 24.
Russia’s defense ministry in turn says it has captured 572 Ukrainians.
The figures cannot be verified. The ICRC told AFP it could not exercise its right under the Geneva Convention to visit the prisoners because of the current fighting.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Geneva Convention

Related

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
World
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
World
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict

Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after COVID-19 scare

Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after COVID-19 scare
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after COVID-19 scare

Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after COVID-19 scare
  • The queen, wearing a patterned dress, greeted Trudeau at her Windsor Castle home, west of London
  • Monarch, who is also queen of Canada, met with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on Ukraine conflict
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, in her first in-person engagement since falling ill with Covid-19.
The 95-year-old monarch, who is also queen of Canada, chatted with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on the conflict in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Buckingham Palace announced on February 20 that the queen had tested positive for coronavirus and she was forced to cancel a series of appointments with foreign diplomats.
News that she had “mild” symptoms of Covid-19 heightened fears for her health that have lingered since she had an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October.
She was forced to slow down on medical advice and canceled a number of public engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit last November.
Her public appearances have become rarer since, and in one recent audience she complained of mobility problems.
On Monday, the queen, wearing a patterned dress, greeted Trudeau at her Windsor Castle home, west of London, and was not seen with a walking stick she has been using.
Although visibly frailer, she appeared smiling and laughing after the pair shook hands.
Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, told members of the public on a royal visit last week that she was now feeling “a lot better.”
The queen, who is celebrating her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, has visited Canada more than 20 times and in the 1970s met a young Trudeau when his father, Pierre, was prime minister.
She returned to public engagements last week, hosting a number of new foreign ambassadors by videoconference, and is due at two public events next week and later this month.
Next Monday, she is scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in central London and a memorial for her late husband at the same venue on March 29.
Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, died aged 99 last April.

Topics: Coronavirus UK Canada Queen Elizabeth II Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Related

UK’s Elizabeth wants Charles’ wife to be ‘Queen Camilla’ when he’s king
Lifestyle
UK’s Elizabeth wants Charles’ wife to be ‘Queen Camilla’ when he’s king

Latest updates

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
Saudi ministry of investment signs 12 MoUs during the World Defense show
Saudi ministry of investment signs 12 MoUs during the World Defense show
Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study
Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.