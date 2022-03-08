Carrie Underwood cinches ‘single of the year’ in the ultimate party dress from Rami Kadi

DUBAI: Country stars Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean snagged the single of the year gong for “If I Didn’t Love You” at the 57th Academy of Country Music awards at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The duo beat out Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt,” Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends,” Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” and “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton to take home the award.
The songstress accepted the award wearing a multi-colored Rami Kadi creation that sparkled just as bright as her shiny new accolade.
The look is the ultimate party dress and was plucked from the Lebanese couturier’s spring 2019 couture collection, and featured a bodice embellished with rainbow-colored sequins and a colorful, fringed skirt made of holographic rainbow tassels that instantly brought to mind party poppers.
The Beirut-based designer’s 2019 collection drew inspiration from Burning Man, a community-oriented festival that takes place annually in Black Rock Desert, Nevada and celebrates free-spirited, boundary pushing sartorial expression.
On the runway, Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha paired the sequin-striped party dress with a pair of bejeweled pumps, while Underwood opted to style the gown with sparkling, silver platform sandals. She completed the look with diamond jewelry.
Underwood has a clear penchant for designs by Arab talent.
Fans of the US singing sensation may recall that she stepped out at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards in 2020 wearing a sparkling creation from Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jasmi.
The year before that, she wore an embroidered column gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Madi.
“If I Didn’t Love You” is Underwood and Aldean’s first duet together. The love song has racked up an impressive number of replays and according to Billboard, the tune topped its Country Airplay chart in October.
In an Instagram post following her big win, Underwood, 38, said: “What an incredible night. Thanks fans, @jasonaldean and the @acmawards. Time to celebrate.”
The country hitmaker is now gearing up for the next round of her “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” shows at Resorts World Theatre, following packed concerts in December, where fans are likely to see more next-level outfits.
‘Pieces of Her’: The Netflix thriller is laborious and lacks immediacy
Updated 8 sec ago
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN
CHENNAI: Adapted from the 2018 bestselling novel by American author Karin Slaughter, Netflix’s new series, “Pieces of Her” is eight episodes long, or yawningly long, at 40 minutes-plus with the last over 60 minutes. While it throws up one twist after another, they soon get laborious and confusing.
At the beginning, the work reminded me of David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence” in which Viggo Mortensen’s seemingly innocuous Tom Stall, a happily married family man who runs a diner, thwarts a holdup by shooting an intruder.
In “Pieces of Her,” Laura Oliver (played fantastically, as expected from Toni Collette), also kills an attacker at a restaurant where she is having a meal with daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote, who holds her own most brilliantly against the older actress).
For Andy, it is then a roller-coaster run with episode after episode getting her more and more perplexed, distressed, and angry. At 30, she is still finding her way in life, unable to put her finger on what she wants to do, and her mother’s dare-devilry is so bewildering to the girl that one question keeps popping up. Who exactly is Laura? What is her past? And what is it that she is not revealing?
The show tries, bit by bit, to piece together this mystery through innumerable back stories of Laura. When the mother becomes a media sensation after the eatery incident, the daughter realizes that Laura is no cuddly woman.
Although director Mikie Spiro and writer Charlotte Stoudt try their best to weave into these mysterious goings on a touching mother-daughter relationship, it does not quite help to keep alive the interest. And by episode three, a sense of boredom sets in despite excellent mounting and captivating photography, resulting in the temptation to fast forward.
The series also appears muddled with the introduction of several characters in quick succession. The result is that most of them float around like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle gone astray.
If there is one enduring aspect that helps this Netflix offering provide some degree of value, it is Colette’s performance, which is fascinating to watch with its magnificent arc moving through cold indifference, rage, maternal affection and foolhardy bravado.
Jean Paul Gaultier reveals inside story of 50 years as fashion rebel
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Eva Levesque
DUBAI: They say it is easier to view a Picasso up-close in a museum than a Jean-Paul Gaultier dress.
The Great French Designer and his unique dresses are finally being shown in the Middle East as part of the retrospective “Jean-Paul Gaultier, from A to Z” at France’s Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.
In all, these are some 40 haute couture and ready-to-wear pieces which represent almost half a century of rebellion and explore Gaultier’s influences, obsessions and inspirations.
It is a real journey through which one can see and nearly touch the outfits of stars including Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marion Cotillard, and Cate Blanchett. Also on display are the legendary corsets created for Madonna that she wore for her MDNA Tour, and the beautiful butterfly corset worn by Dita von Teese.
“This is the first time I’ve come to Dubai and I am delighted,” Gaultier told Arab News. “It is a very inspiring and beautiful place. There is a positive energy here, a beautiful light, a beautiful architecture. It is the city of the future, I like it, it is inspiring,” he added.
Gaultier, also dubbed “The bad boy of fashion,” often dressed women in corsets. Although this accessory can be perceived as a symbol of suffering and submission to beauty standards established by men, the fashion designer glorified in his creations an image of powerful and emancipated women.
His inspiration were women with a strong and independent character like Frida Kahlo. “I wanted to express my admiration for her,” the artist explained by showing the dress that bears the Mexican painter’s name, during Arab News’ tour of the exhibition.
Madonna was, without a shadow of a doubt, another strong inspiration. For her, Gaultier created the famous corset. He worked with the American star on multiple shows. “She is a very strong woman. I admire her music as well as the provocation she represents. She is passionate and that is important for any creator,” he said.
“I started my career in the 1970s. I was working for Cardin, Patou, very classic high-couture houses,” he said. However, for the artist who revived the sailor shirt to become a trend and who dressed men in skirts, fashion must express “the evolution of society, its transformation.
“I wanted to show that women were strong and that man could be venal or fragile, sensual, ideas that were prohibited at the time. The archetypal man rather looked like John Wayne!” he said.
Inclusivity fused with a social message
Created under the authority of his curator, Thierry-Maxime Loriot, this seventeenth exhibition on Gaultier reflects, through his work, a singular aesthetic characterized by a deep humanism. The legendary blonde, with a contagious laugh, has reinterpreted and infringed on the often rigid codes of haute couture and ready-to-wear, but also those of our society, in a funny and malicious manner.
He created “an inclusive mode with a social message,” according to Loriot. “I think it is important to convey a universal message on diversity and these different values. It is something that exists less in today’s fashion, which is perhaps more artificial,” he told Arab News.
These values that tackle the most pressing issues facing society have been constantly expressed by the fashion designer throughout his career.
He had humble beginnings. “When I started, I had no money. It is a good start: it forces you to be creative,” said Gaultier. “I converted a plastic bag into a dress. I created a fashion piece that way.” He also likes “transforming the old into something new.”
From work of art to multiple beauties
Loriot said: “It was also necessary to pay tribute to multiple beauties and different cultures — elements that Jean-Paul Gaultier mixes marvelously.”
“It may be because I am different myself that I am attracted to those who are different from others,” said Gaultier. “I really like chubby women, I showcased many,” he added. “When I started, in 1976, I saw different kinds of beauty, be it in Morocco, India, Japan, Mongolia or Africa. I wanted to show this diversity. All this inspires me, like the different beauty types of my models.”
The street is the main source of inspiration for the French designer. It is a unique universe where crossbreeding and multiculturalism, androgyny and metamorphoses, women of power and the male object intersects and meets the exceptional know-how of the haute couture workshops.
“These are extremely fragile works,” said Benjamin, one of Gaultier’s long-time collaborators who had come to help install the exhibition. Benjamin has been working for years at the haute couture workshop of “Monsieur.”
A remarkable example of one of Gaultier’s intricate creations is his leopard dress. Designed in collaboration with house Lesage, which specializes in high-couture embroidery, it required 1,700 hours to complete. To provide the added cheetah print, pearls were sewn in by hand over a year.
The late Andy Warhol perhaps best sums up Gaultier’s creations as works “of art.”
Accompanied by his muses and models — Farida Khelfa, Nabilla Benattia and Miss France 2016 Iris Mittenaere — Gaultier, who retired in 2020, crossed his dressing room in Dubai. His movement was perhaps similar to the manner in which we traverse his memories and view his life’s work: With a certain dose of nostalgia, no doubt.
The Ramadan 2022 capsule collections you do not want to miss
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: With Ramadan due to start on April 2, many luxury labels and retailers are offering exclusively designed collections and limited-edition pieces specifically for the holy month. From Tommy Hilfiger to COS, here are some of the Ramadan capsule collections you do not want to miss.
Tommy Hilfiger
Titled “The Oasis,” Tommy Hilfiger’s Ramadan capsule collection for spring 2022 is the American label’s sixth collection dedicated to the holy month. Featuring limited-edition pieces for women and girls, the collection is punctuated with pastel colors, playful details, and modest silhouettes.
Women’s ready-to-wear pieces include a kaftan, maxi dress, jumpsuit, and wrap dress in pastel hues of blue, pink, and ivory with metallic accents. The girls’ range, titled “Mini-Me,” features three dresses in pastel colorings too.
Loro Piana
This year Italian fashion house Loro Piana is collaborating once again with Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej for a Ramadan 2022 capsule collection of kaftans, abayas, pant suit combinations, and accessories. The collection pays homage to Bin Lahej’s art and passion for Arabic calligraphy and typography.
Each piece in the offering is embellished with his artwork and self-created Mattar font typography. Hob, the Arabic word for love, is scattered throughout the collection, as love is the value Bin Lahej chose to infuse in the collaboration.
On the collection, Bin Lahej said: “What attracted me to this collaboration, my first ever ready-to-wear collection, is the common features we share in terms of aesthetic, colors, and the level and quality of the materials we use, which are the foundational ground for any artistic concept.
“Our collaboration for Ramadan is built on a deeply-rooted, refined taste, and a deep respect for the culture of the Middle East.”
The fashion brand is also offering a collection for girls that will complement the women’s and match it. The collections are in a refreshing array of colors ranging from light green to brick orange.
Net-A-Porter
The London-based luxury e-tailer Net-A-Porter is also offering a Ramadan edit this season featuring tailored pieces from homegrown labels made exclusively for the Middle East.
The collection will feature designs from more than 27 regional and international names including Reem Acra, Elie Saab, and Marchesa Notte. In addition to modest and contemporary kaftans, maxi dresses, and loose-fitting designs, the company’s Ramadan edit will offer fine jewelry and homeware.
Over the past two years, the company has been strengthening its links with the region by localizing its effort for Net-A-Porter Arabia with local and regional designers and creators.
COS
COS, another London-based brand, is releasing a Ramadan capsule collection in April. Known for its contemporary and elevated pieces, COS is creating limited-edition items designed with the modern woman in mind.
The collection is made up of filled fluid dresses and loose-fitting trousers in a feminine color palette of bold orange and pastel lilac.
The capsule collection is sustainably sourced and utilizes breathable fabrics.
Similar to Loro Piana and Tommy Hilfiger, COS will also offer a childrenswear collection to match.
Farfetch and Browns
Luxury online retailers Farfetch and Browns have teamed up to create 35 capsule collections put together specifically for the Middle East. The offerings incorporate women’s and menswear, jewelry, homeware, and more and will be launched in April.
The capsules bring together established and emerging brands including Edward Crutchley, L’Afshar, Marine Serre, Nanushka, and Patek and MAD Paris.
Highlights from the 182-piece edit, which was curated by Browns, include feather-trimmed kaftans and jumpsuits from Taller Marmo and 16Arlington, crystal-encrusted signature Mach and Mach heels, printed and embroidered Nanushka separates, as well as mini-me options from Desmond and Dempsey, Zimmermann, and Tutu Du Monde.
How Dubai’s Harklinikken clinic is restoring hope to hair loss patients
Updated 07 March 2022
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Strong, healthy hair has always been a universal desire. But sometimes, whether due to genetics, stress or general lifestyle choices, maintaining and achieving healthy hair is not always achievable.
Enter Harklinikken, the Danish-born hair restoration clinic founded by Lars Skjoth, which has gained cult status for miraculously reversing the effects of hair loss and thinning in patients.
The clinic, which specializes in customized hair-restoration treatments, has garnered a number of celebrity fans who swear by it, including US actress Ricki Lake, who credits Harklinikken for helping her regain her hair health after a 30-year battle with hair loss.
“Hair thinning is typically hereditary, but there are things that can exacerbate a hereditary condition,” said Skjoth at the reopening of the refurbished Dubai branch of Harklinikken.
“It can be caused by environmental aggression, sleep deprivation and even nutritional deficiencies,” he added.
Skjoth said that he sees a lot of early hair loss in people living in the Middle East due to a combination of different factors, including the quality of the foods we consume.
“I see much more hair thinning in this region, especially in the people who live in (the GCC) and don’t have access to fat, rich, nutrient-dense soil and are constantly exposed to the heat.”
He decided to open Harklinikken in Dubai 10 years ago after much research and having had success in treating more than 70,000 people in Denmark for over two decades, so that people from the Gulf region could have access to his miraculous elixirs.
However, not everyone is a candidate for the customized hair extract. The Danish company offers its tailored treatment only to those who pass a rigorous selection process.
Potential clients are asked to upload high-resolution photos of their head and hair online on the Harklinikken website. A specialist will then schedule a consultation call with them and let them know the condition of their hair and the time assessment of their treatment. Physical examinations are also available at the clinic.
“First, we examine our clients carefully to make sure that they don’t have any scalp issues, baldness from scarring or auto-immune diseases that cause hair loss,” says Skjoth, meaning that certain pre-existing health conditions will likely not benefit from the extensive treatment, which usually takes between 18-24 months for results to truly show.
Following the hair assessment, clients order the hair extract that is custom-blended for them specifically, along with a correlating shampoo and conditioner, plus a hair mask for dry hair.
Harklinikken’s nutrient-rich formula, refined over 20 years, is derived from root-plant extracts and proteins, fatty acids and cow milk-derived elements.
But it is not an overnight fix. In order for the formula to work, clients are advised to use it consistently. The extract must be applied every day for several months, and if the treatment is stopped at any point, lengths will go back to their original state.
“We only accept people that we really believe we can help,” says Skjoth.
The Harklinikken founder’s hair journey started when he was young.
Skjoth reveals that he struggled with scalp issues for many years, and constantly visited dermatologists who would prescribe him nothing but “harsh-smelling products.”
He added: “I remember one incident in particular where I had applied one of these formulas that you let sit in your hair for a couple of hours, and I went to the supermarket where there was a little girl with her mom and she said ‘there’s a funny smell here.’ She was actually referring to me, so it really made me start looking for alternative solutions. I went to the library and asked the librarian to help me find literature on hair, the scalp, things like that.”
He went on to study chemistry and nutrition, and opened his first hair-restoration clinic at the age of 25.
Today, he operates three clinics in the US and in Europe, as well as one in the Middle East, with plans to expand.
Rami Malek, Yara Shahidi to celebrate International Women's Day in Dubai
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has world-class attractions for International Women’s Day on March 8 including the Middle East’s biggest female-led music festival and the appearance of top celebrities.
US actress Yara Shahidi and Egyptian-American star Rami Malek are scheduled to turn up at the Women’s Pavilion in collaboration with French luxury brand Cartier.
Meanwhile, the two-day music event has been taking place at the Festival Garden ending March 7. The performances are part of the collaboration between “Dignified Storytelling,” the Expo 2020 Dubai Women’s Pavilion, and Cartier’s campaign “We, The Women.” This is in line with the 2022 theme of International Women’s Day “Break the Bias.”
The artists were picked for their contribution to culture, diversity, and the promotion of gender equality. The performers include Les Amazones d’Afrique, a musical group from Mali, East African retro pop band Alsarah & The Nubatones, Algerian singer Souad Massi and Egyptian musician Dina El-Wedidi.
The concerts will be supplemented with a string of panel talks and forums that will feature a group of celebrities, including Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki, who will appear alongside several notable women including Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh and Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president.
Rounding off the celebrations is a guest appearance from Oscar-winning Malek, who will hit the stage at the Al-Wasl Dome for a ceremony to celebrate the day, also organized by Cartier.
Slam poet Emi Mahmoud and the orchestra of renowned composer Thomas Roussel will also perform during the ceremony on March 8.