More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN
UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes hundreds of thousands of them are youngsters. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government
  • Besides those who have left, an unknown number have been displaced from their homes within the country
AFP

GENEVA: More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Tuesday.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 2,011,312 refugees on its dedicated website, 276,244 more than the previous count on Monday.
UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes hundreds of thousands of them are youngsters.
Authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify as the Russian army advances deeper into Ukraine, particularly as it approaches the capital, Kyiv.
Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government.
Besides those who have left, an unknown number have been displaced from their homes within the country.
The International Organization for Migration said that 103,000 third-country nationals were among those who have fled.
“There are countless tens of thousands of others who remain in the country stranded,” IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said, citing a mixture of overseas students and people who have been living or working in the country for years.
He announced a partnership with Airbnb to connect refugees to free or heavily-discounted short-term housing in neighboring countries, with more than 26,000 hosts having signed up so far.
Here is a breakdown of where Ukrainian refugees are, according to the UN Refugee Agency:

More than half of those who have fled Ukraine are now in Poland, with UNHCR saying on Monday 1,204,403 refugees were now in the country.
The number swelled by 176,800 in 24 hours.
Poland has championed the cause of Ukrainian refugees. The government has set up reception centers and charities have mobilized in a massive aid effort, helped by the estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians already living in the EU member state.
The Polish government on Monday proposed a law making it easier for Ukrainian refugees to stay by allowing Ukrainians to remain in Poland for 18 months and renew their permit for a further 18.
Ukrainians would also be allowed to work and access both health care and schools.

Some 210,239 people have fled Ukraine to other European countries, according to UNHCR.

Some 191,348 refugees are now in Hungary — 10 percent of the total who have fled Ukraine. The number was up 11,185 on Monday’s figure.
The country has five border crossings with Ukraine and several border towns, including Zahony, have turned public buildings into relief centers, where Hungarian civilians are offering food or assistance.

Across Ukraine’s shortest border, some 140,745 refugees are now in Slovakia.

UNHCR says the number of refugees who have crossed Ukraine’s longest border into Russia since the invasion is 99,300.
UNHCR says that an additional 96,000 people moved to Russia from the separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions between February 18 and 23, in the days before the Russian invasion.

Some 82,762 refugees were now in Moldova, according to figures updated to the end of Sunday, though many thousands more have passed through the non-EU state on their way to other countries.
According to the UNHCR, many refugees are continuing on to Romania or Hungary, often to reunite with family.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said Sunday that more than 230,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine.

Some 82,062 refugees from Ukraine are now in Romania, according to latest figures dated to the end of Sunday.
Two camps have been set up, one in Sighetu Marmatiei and the other in Siret.

Some 453 refugees had made it to Belarus, according UNCHR.

Topics: UN Russia-Ukraine Conflict refugees

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year Covid closure

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year Covid closure
Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year Covid closure

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year Covid closure
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will re-open to all vaccinated tourists from April 1, authorities said Tuesday, joining a growing number of countries removing restrictions in an attempt to live with COVID-19.
The tourism-reliant Southeast Asian country, known for its white-sand beaches and lush rainforests, shut its borders in March 2020 but will now require only a negative coronavirus test to enter.
“The government has decided to open its borders on April 1, 2022,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said in media briefing.
“We believe this decision will boost our economy and help revive our ailing tourism sector.”
The re-opening comes despite Malaysia reporting more than 25,000 infections a day in recent weeks, though most cases have been mild.
Its decision mirrors those of neighboring nations including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines that are progressively easing entry rules to lure back tourists.
Malaysia’s economy contracted 5.6 percent in 2020 as Covid hit but rebounded slightly to grow 3.1 percent last year.
Malaysia-based AirAsia, one of Southeast Asia’s top budget airlines, called the move “timely” and said it “will provide a strong impetus” for recovery in tourism and aviation.
Group chief executive Bo Lingam told AFP the carrier hoped to move around a million passengers in the first week.
Vaccinated travelers will not be subject to quarantine but will need to produce a negative PCR test two days before arrival and take an antigen test in the 24 hours after entry.
Previously only travelers from Singapore were allowed quarantine-free entry.
Malaysia has recorded more than 3.6 million Covid cases to date with more than 33,000 deaths.
About 80 percent of the country’s 32 million population have been fully vaccinated.

Ukraine refugee crisis will be '3 times' larger than Syrian influx to Europe

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe
Arab News

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe
  • 5m could flee to EU nations compared to 1.5m Syrians in 2015-16: Foreign affairs chief
  • ‘We must mobilize all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people’
Arab News

LONDON: The number of refugees pouring from Ukraine into Europe is expected to be three times larger than those who fled Syria for the continent in 2015-16, the EU’s foreign affairs chief has warned.

“When it was the Syria crisis in 2015 to 2016, we were talking about one-and-a-half million people. Now it’s going to be much more,” said Josep Borrell, adding that 1.5 million people had already crossed into the EU in the last week alone.

“We must mobilize all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people, all the countries bordering Ukraine. We will need more schools, more reception centers, more of everything.”

Borrell said up to 5 million people could flee Ukraine to EU nations, with some 200,000 exiting for Poland and other nearby member states in the first 24 hours of the conflict.

“We very much fear there will be 5 million refugees in Europe. This is a reasonable estimate and unprecedented since the Second World War,” he added.

Brussels has warned that “18 million people will be hit by the conflict in Ukraine,” almost half the country’s population of 41 million, which would create an enormous emergency situation with extensive humanitarian demands.

The UN Refugee Agency said it had recorded 1,735,068 refugees on Monday, with 200,000 more added since Sunday.

Poland is hosting the majority of the refugees, caring for 1 million of them. There are more than 180,000 in Hungary and 128,000 in Slovakia.

Topics: Ukraine Russia Europe EU refugees

Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens

Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens
AP

Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens

Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens
  • The route out of the eastern city of Sumy was one of five promised by the Russians to offer civilians a way to escape the Russian onslaught
AP

LVIV, Ukraine: Buses packed with people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine began a procession along a snowy road out of one city Tuesday, as a new effort to evacuate civilians along safe corridors finally got underway.
The route out of the eastern city of Sumy was one of five promised by the Russians to offer civilians a way to escape the Russian onslaught.
Even as video posted by the Ukrainian state communications agency showed people with bags boarding buses, it was not clear how long the effort would last. Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II have crumbled with renewed attacks.
“The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began,” the agency tweeted. Sumy is just 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border.
With the invasion well into its second week, Russian troops have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers fortified the capital, Kyiv, with hundreds of checkpoints and barricades designed to thwart a takeover. A steady rain of shells and rockets fell on other population centers, including the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where the mayor reported heavy artillery fire.
“We can’t even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn’t stop day or night,” Mayor Anatol Fedoruk said. “Dogs are pulling apart the bodies on the city streets. It’s a nightmare.”
In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.
Russia’s coordination center for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk both said a cease-fire was agreed to start Tuesday morning to allow some civilians to evacuate, but the two sides differed on where they said the corridors would be.
Russia’s coordination center suggested there would be more than one corridor, but that most would lead to Russia, either directly or through Belarus. At the UN, however, the Russian ambassador suggested corridors from several cities could be opened and people could choose for themselves which direction they would take.
Vereshchuk, meanwhile, only said that the two sides had agreed to an evacuation of civilians from the eastern city of Sumy, toward the Ukrainian city of Poltava. Those to be evacuated include foreign students from India and China, she said.
She reiterated that proposals to evacuate civilians to Russia and its ally Belarus, which was a launch pad for the invasion, were unacceptable.
Demands for effective passageways have surged amid intensifying shelling by Russian forces. The steady bombardments, including in some of Ukraine’s most populated regions, have yielded a humanitarian crisis of diminishing food, water and medical supplies.
Through it all, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were showing unprecedented courage.
“The problem is that for one soldier of Ukraine, we have 10 Russian soldiers, and for one Ukrainian tank, we have 50 Russian tanks,” Zelenskyy told ABC News in an interview that aired Monday night. But he noted that the gap in strength was closing and that even if Russian forces “come into all our cities,” they will be met with an insurgency.
A top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Zelenskyy has been pleading for.
The besieged city of Mariupol was short on water, food and power, and cellphone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods. Police moved through the city, advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to evacuate.
Hospitals in Mariupol are facing severe shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.
The lack of phone service left anxious citizens approaching strangers to ask if they knew relatives living in other parts of the city and whether they were safe.
The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Several hundred kilometers (miles) west of Mariupol, Russian forces continued their offensive in Mykolaiv, opening fire on the Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, according to Ukraine’s military. Rescuers said they were putting out fires caused by rocket attacks in residential areas.
Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces said in a statement Tuesday that Ukrainian forces are continuing defense operations in the suburbs of the city.
The general staff said “demoralized” Russian forces are engaging in looting in places they have occupied, commandeering civilian buildings like farm hangars for military equipment, and are setting up firing positions in populated areas. The claims could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian defense forces were also involved in operations in the northern city of Chernihiv and the outskirts of Kyiv, the general staff said.
In Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables. Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two stories high, while others appeared more haphazard, with hundreds of books used to weigh down stacks of tires.
“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with 1.4 million people, heavy shelling slammed into apartment buildings.
“I think it struck the fourth floor under us,” Dmitry Sedorenko said from his Kharkiv hospital bed. “Immediately, everything started burning and falling apart.” When the floor collapsed beneath him, he crawled out through the third story, past the bodies of some of his neighbors.
In the small town of Horenka, where shelling reduced one area to ashes and shards of glass, rescuers and residents picked through the ruins as chickens pecked around them.
“What are they doing?” rescue worker Vasyl Oksak asked of the Russian attackers. “There were two little kids and two elderly people living here. Come in and see what they have done.”
At The Hague, Ukraine pleaded with the International Court of Justice to order a halt to Russia’s invasion, saying Moscow is committing widespread war crimes.
Russia “is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance,” said Jonathan Gimblett, a member of Ukraine’s legal team.
The fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting, and threatens the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.
The UN human rights office reported 406 confirmed civilian deaths but said the real number is much higher. The invasion has also sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine.
On Monday, Moscow again announced a series of demands to stop the invasion, including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize the eastern regions controlled by Moscow-supported separatist fighters as independent. It also insisted that Ukraine change its constitution to guarantee it won’t join international bodies like NATO and the EU. Ukraine has already rejected those demands.
Zelenskyy has called for more punitive measures against Russia, including a global boycott of its oil exports, which are key to its economy.
“If (Russia) doesn’t want to abide by civilized rules, then they shouldn’t receive goods and services from civilization,” he said in a video address.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine's Zelenskyy denounces unkept 'promises' by West

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
AFP

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
  • “But the responsibility for that rests also on those who were not capable to take a decision in the West for 13 days” said Zelenskyy
AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday denounced what he called unkept “promises” by the West to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.
“It’s been 13 days we’ve been hearing promises, 13 days we’ve been told we’ll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us,” Zelenskyy said on a video broadcast on Telegram.
“But the responsibility for that rests also on those who were not capable to take a decision in the West for 13 days,” Zelenskyy added. “On those who have not secured the Ukrainian skies from the Russian assassins.”

Topics: Volodymy Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine Conflict west

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
AP

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
  • The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa: One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.
Des Moines police said in a news release Monday that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.
Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.
Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.
The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. He said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were executing search warrants.
Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.
“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.

Topics: Iowa school shooting high school

