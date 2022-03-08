You are here

International Women's Day: Time for Arab female sports journalists to shine, break bias

Sports reporter and Former Lebanon tennis champion Sandrine Jabra.
Sports reporter and Former Lebanon tennis champion Sandrine Jabra.
Sandrine Jabra

  Never been better time for aspiring reporters to enter regional sports world: Ex-Lebanese tennis champ turned journalist Sandrine Jabra
RIYADH: International Women’s Day is a special occasion when the world is called upon to spread the message of gender equality.

And it is a message that is poignant across the Arab world at a time of constant change and development.

Great strides have been taken in recent years in closing the gap between men and women in the workforce, but more work is needed.

Under the theme, #BreakTheBias, the International Women’s Day 2022 campaign aims to promote a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination for women.

And for the region’s female journalists, in particular, there is considerable room for improvement.

Women have been increasingly proactive in the media, especially in news broadcasting, over recent decades but unfortunately still trail behind in the sports segment.

As a woman passionate about sports and having started my career as a professional tennis player in Lebanon, my love to cover sports did not stop there and fueled me to become a journalist covering all kinds of activities including football, tennis, UFC, and Formula 1.

There has never been a better time to enter sports media as the Arab world, and in particular the Gulf Cooperation Council, continues to host some of the biggest international sporting events. Top athletes from football, UFC, tennis, F1, golf, and horse racing have been among those descending on the region to participate in long-established, world-class sports events.

In Saudi Arabia, the rate of progress in just a few years has been remarkable.

Crucially, more female athletes are taking part in competitions alongside male counterparts, such as in the Saudi Cup and several motor racing categories, or in their own competitions including the Saudi Ladies International golf tournament which takes place next week in Jeddah.

Barely a week now passes without more additions to the female sporting calendar. Only last month, for example, the Kingdom’s women’s national football team made its international debut, beating Seychelles 2-0, a landmark event that brought messages of praise from around the globe including from Brazilian legend Pele.

With the number of female athletes constantly rising, it is only right that proportional representation should come from female reporters.

It is time for Arab women to be a part of the experience and cover these championships in-person.

As the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the sports industry is one of the leading sectors flourishing in the region. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain will each hold a Formula 1 Grand Prix this year, while Qatar hosts the FIFA World Cup 2022, the first time the football tournament will have taken place in the Middle East.

In addition to the series of events in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates is ready to host global meetings covering UFC, NBA basketball, and tennis championships, and with other GCC countries also working on hosting global sporting events this year, opportunities for journalists are on the rise.

To all Arab female sports journalists out there, join me in the media center to help #BreakTheBias and be part of history.

JEDDAH: Rally Jameel, which will now see 33 teams from around the world compete in Saudi Arabia, has been endorsed by Dr. Thuraya Obaid, a key figure for women’s empowerment in the Kingdom.

Reinforcing this year’s International Women’s Day theme #BreakTheBias, Obaid has emphasized the reason behind her support for Rally Jameel, which has increasingly gathered worldwide attention, and the progressive change it is contributing to.

“Empowerment is basically the ability of a person to make life decisions without negative pressures that prevent them from exercising this right, and thus the person is responsible for their decisions and results, both negatively or positively. It also deals with personal responsibility and its relationship to the society in which they live,” she said.

“With this in mind, Rally Jameel contributes to giving women an equal opportunity to participate in an activity that they themselves chose, trained themselves to excel in, and entered the world of national and international competition. This participation is one of the types of expression of the woman’s ability to choose her own path and activities,” she added.

“On this occasion, the rally will portray women in our Kingdom in an activity that we haven’t seen them participate in before, showing the diversity of Saudi women’s capabilities, and their ability to participate in activities that were previously restricted to them.”

Obaid was appointed head of the UN Population Fund in 2001. Prior to this, she was the director of the division for Arab states and Europe at the fund, and established the first women’s development program in Western Asia. She is also one of the 30 Saudi women appointed in 2013 as members of the Shoura Council.

“Young Saudi women have made great steps in recent years, and I learned a lot about the extent of this change through speaking directly to many of these young women,” said Obaid.

“I learned that they aspire to achieve and advance in education, work and social movements of all kinds, and participating in this amazing rally is just one part of this vision.

“I wish every young woman success in her personal path, but also in fulfilling the needs of her Kingdom.

“This is the goal of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030: To enable citizens, and women in particular, to decide their life path.”

Rally Jameel has also received the backing of the Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the US.

The Rebelle tests competitors’ skills over eight days, with competitors driving to hidden checkpoints, ensuring they hit the right time marks and distance using just maps, a compass, and the rally roadbook.

With 33 teams from around the world now signed up to take part in Rally Jameel on March 17-19, the competitors have undergone a vigorous driving and navigation training session that was held over two days at the Nakheel Makarem Resort in Jeddah.

The rally has been sponsored by a number of parties in Saudi Arabia such as Toyota, the official car of the rally; JME as a silver sponsor; and ALJ Oil, the Kingdom’s biggest motor oil provider, as a bronze sponsor.

Rally Jameel is a navigational rally and so is not designed as a speed test. It is open to any national and international female entrant aged over 18 and holding a driving license accepted in Saudi Arabia.

No special equipment is needed as the cars are required to be totally unmodified, although they must be a 4x4 or AWD.

Selfless Kevin Benavides’ heroism on day two of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Selfless Kevin Benavides’ heroism on day two of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Selfless Kevin Benavides’ heroism on day two of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Selfless Kevin Benavides’ heroism on day two of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Argentinian rider takes bikes lead after stopping to help crash victim Docherty
  • Peterhansel finishes fourth but maintains overall lead ahead of Al-Rajhi
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge served up another dramatic episode on Monday as Argentinean rider Kevin Benavides built on his hope for a first bikes win and demonstrated a great deal of heroism, while Stephane Peterhansel held course for a record seventh cars victory.

The 318-kilometer ADNOC Distribution Special Stage 2 saw Nasser Al-Attiyah on four wheels and Ross Branch on two record the fastest times, 24 hours after both had crashed out of overall contention.

It was a day when Benavides showed a commendable selfless streak by stopping for more than 20 minutes to assist overnight bikes leader Michael Docherty after his heavy fall, before resuming to take the overall lead.

Credited at the end with the time he gave up to help Docherty, the KTM star now holds a 4 minutes 23 seconds advantage over American Ricky Brabec, with Chile’s Ignacio Cornejo another 41 seconds away in third place.

The top six was completed by previous champions Sam Sunderland on a GasGas and Honda’s Pablo Quintanilla, followed by the other Benavides brother, Luciano, on a Husqvarna.

Peterhansel, fourth quickest on the stage in an Audi RS Q e-tron, finished the leg with a reduced outright cars advantage of 7:49 from Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi in a Toyota Hilux.

Czech Martin Prokop was third, 15:50 off the lead in his Ford Raptor RS Cross Country.

Poland’s Jakub Przygonski in a Mini John Cooper Works Buggy and Mathieu Serradori in a Century CR6 completed the provisional top five.

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb, whose victory ambitions on his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge debut were buried by a series of first leg mechanical problems, recovered to set the second-fastest time on the day in his Prodrive Hunter.

Reaching the finish in his Toyota Hilux, Al-Attiyah said: “Now we will try and win every day to take maximum points like we did today. We did quite a good job, I am quite happy. We have to now work for the points. Today we won five and I hope to win five points tomorrow as well.

 

“It’s a disappointment not to win the rally because it is my favorite rally. We need to accept what happened yesterday. This is a motorsport. Now we must try to push the limit of the car, like we did it today.”

It was another superb day for Emirati rider Abdulaziz Ahli, as the defending quads champion on a Yamaha Raptor extended his lead over Slovakia’s Juraj Varga, to a massive 1:24:12 lead.

Dubai-based Docherty deservedly stood in the rally spotlight as the overall bikes leader at the end of the previous day’s desert stage, after winning the Saturday qualifier.

Starting today’s stage was always going to be difficult, however, because of the navigational demands this brings, and the South African rider had already been overtaken by Mathias Walkner when he crashed.

Benavides stopped to assist him before the medical team arrived at the scene, and Docherty was evacuated by helicopter to Madinat Zayed hospital.

Benavides said at the finish: “It was really long and hot today. I stopped to help Michael when he crashed, and waited for medical aid to arrive. On a good note, it looks like my brother had a great ride, so I am happy.”

Branch commented: “It was a good day for me. I rode smoothly and consistently trying to minimize mistakes after yesterday errors and crash. Today my riding was much better.”

Another South African, Bradley Cox, who was fastest in the Rally 2 category on the day, also crashed and was taken to hospital by helicopter. But Branch, who was evacuated from yesterday’s stage for a hospital checkup, was cleared to restart today and was quickly back up to

Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work

Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work
Updated 08 March 2022
ALAM KHAN

Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work

Pep Guradiola: Riyad Mahrez’s form for Manchester City all his own work
  • Algerian star scored twice in 4-1 win over Manchester United, now has career-best 21 goals in single campaign
Updated 08 March 2022
ALAM KHAN

Pep Guardiola says he cannot take credit for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez’s fabulous form.

The Algeria captain took his tally to 21 for the season with a double in the 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

It is the most goals Mahrez has scored in a single campaign, beating the 18 he got in Leicester’s Premier League title win in 2016.

And City manager Guardiola, whose side lead a tense title race by six points from Liverpool, said it is down to the players and their desire to improve, not him.

“The ability comes from his mum and dad, so I can’t help them (the players). The goals belong to them — I can’t do anything,” he added.

“Riyad was the best player when they won the league at Leicester — the quality belongs to them. I just try, as a manager, to make them feel together and the movements they do together can increase their abilities.”

Mahrez’s father Ahmed played football in Algeria but died of a heart attack when the City star was just 15.

France-born Mahrez previously said he took football more seriously after his father’s death and vowed to become a professional to honor him.

Guardiola’s influence has helped the 31-year-old develop his all-round game further though, and become more clinical in front of goal.

“Of course it’s down to parents and education and everything,” said Mahrez. “Obviously Pep has a big influence on me, on us (as a team) and made me improve a lot with my football. That’s why he’s one of the best managers.

“I don’t know if I’m a great goal-scorer, but I’m trying to help the team as much as I can every game. This season I’m more efficient, but it’s because of the work we’re doing in training.

“I’m trying to be more in the box, and trying to be involved everywhere to try to score goals and help the team. That’s the only thing I’m trying to do.”

Mahrez admitted that City’s derby win was special and when they play as well as they did in the second half — where he scored both his goals and rivals United did not have a shot on goal — then “it’s difficult to take us on.”

He added: “I think we were very good in the second half, and we were very clinical towards the goal. That’s what made the difference.

“The title race is going to be tight until the end of the season, it will go until the end. We focus on going game by game. We know Liverpool isn’t going to fall behind.”

Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame

Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame
Updated 08 March 2022
Hussam AlMayman 

Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame

Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame
  • 56-year-old began his career in 1990, has become one of WWE’s most successful, recognizable names
Updated 08 March 2022
Hussam AlMayman 

RIYADH: WWE icon and legend The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week, in a ceremony that will be streamed live globally.  

The Undertaker is one of the most popular superstars in the history of WWE and a pop culture icon, having made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series.

The man who established the moniker “The Phenom” went on to hold nearly every major championship in WWE, and has competed in some of its most memorable matches over his illustrious 30-year career.

A year into his wrestling journey, he defeated the legendary Hulk Hogan to win his first (what was then) WWF Championship at the 1991 Survivor Series, and became the youngest ever champion.

The Undertaker has established a historic 21-year undefeated streak at WrestleMania that is yet to be broken.

Throughout his career, he was involved in many first-of-a-kind matches, a notable one being against Mankind in the first ever Boiler Room Brawl at SummerSlam 1996.

Memorably, as the name suggests, the two wrestling legends spent 20 minutes brawling in the Cleveland Gund Arena’s boiler room.

The Undertaker took his rivalry with Mankind to a new level with another unprecedented specialty match with the main event of In Your House: Buried Alive.

At the Band Blood event in 1997, The Undertaker challenged Shawn Michaels to a first-ever Hell in a Cell match, which would become a mainstay for WWE.

The Undertaker and Mankind’s macabre feud was revived in 1998, taken to a new graphic height and decisively resolved when they faced each other in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring.

The match became one of the most famous in professional wrestling history when The Undertaker threw Mankind off the roof of the 4.9-meter cell onto a broadcast table below.

In the 2004 installation of No Mercy, The Undertaker and John Bradshaw Layefeld competed in the first-ever Last Ride match.

“The Deadman” was also part of many theatrical moments in the WWE history books. At the 2005 Survivor Series, druids delivered a casket that was struck by lightning and went up in flames.

The Undertaker then burst from the flaming casket in a rage and brutalized an entire ring full of superstars as a message to his next victim Randy Orton.

In 2011, promotional videos aired showing The Undertaker entering and standing in a Western-style old house on a rainy desert. Each promo ended with the date 2–21–11 being “burned into” the screen.

On that year’s Feb. 21 edition of Raw, The Undertaker returned. But before he could speak, Triple H also returned and confronted him to a challenge at WrestleMania XXVII, which was later made under no-holds-barred rules. The Undertaker won, but he had to be carried away from the ring on a stretcher.

In 2020, he was featured in the WWE Network docuseries “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” which was a hit with fans and critics, and made his final farewell at Survivor Series.

The Undertaker continues to make appearances outside the ring, most recently in Netflix’s “Escape The Undertaker.”

Saudi female volleyball players fired up for a future in sports

Volleyball is a great sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. Saudi female volleyball players aspire to compete on international platforms and wish to see more women excel in sports. (Supplied)
Volleyball is a great sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. Saudi female volleyball players aspire to compete on international platforms and wish to see more women excel in sports. (Supplied)
Updated 08 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi female volleyball players fired up for a future in sports

Volleyball is a great sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. Saudi female volleyball players aspire to compete on international platforms and wish to see more women excel in sports. (Supplied)
  • ‘Playing volleyball teaches you several lessons that apply to life both on and off the court’
Updated 08 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A career in sport has become a reality for Saudi women and girls due to the country’s social reforms and also the grassroot efforts and energy of women seeking out those with the same sporting interest and growing a community around it.

The story of Jeddah volleyball team Blue Clickers started like this — with the passion of the team’s founder and coach Dana Mohsen. She was looking for people with the same interests as her and started building up a squad.
“At a dolphin show, the sound they make while passing the ball is called a click and that is where we derived our name from, Blue Clickers,” she told Arab News. “We have always watched other sports grow with time and we were always waiting for volleyball to come out professionally as a sport.”

Blue Clickers have played friendly and professional tournaments. They are also looking forward to playing in the Olympics one day. (Supplied)

Blue Clickers were formed in Dec. 2020, and the Saudi Volleyball Federation launched the Kingdom’s first open volleyball tournament for women last September at Riyadh’s Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, with Blue Clickers taking part.
There was a competition in Jeddah and in other places, with two teams from each region qualifying for the next round at the tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Blue Clickers were formed in Dec. 2020, and the Saudi Volleyball Federation launched the Kingdom’s first open volleyball tournament for women last September at Riyadh’s Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, with Blue Clickers taking part.

• One of the Blue Kickers’ highlights was getting to play for the Ministry of Sports earlier this year in February.

• In Jan. 2021 the sports minister said that female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia had shot up by almost 150 percent since 2015.

“Our team was one of the teams that qualified for the next round in Riyadh. We had a great first experience playing against other competitors and we were able to win a trophy dedicated to our clean and honest game,” she said. “We got back from that tournament eager to get better and wanting to reach a high level for volleyball by representing our beloved country as professional players.”
Blue Clickers have played friendly and professional tournaments. They are also looking forward to playing in the Olympics one day.
One of their highlights was getting to play for the Ministry of Sports earlier this year in February.
“Our dream is to have unconditional growth and to reach a professional level of performance. We want to reach a point of becoming an official team under the ministry and always represent Saudi Arabia at national and international opportunities,” said Mohsen.
In Jan. 2021 the sports minister said that female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia had shot up by almost 150 percent since 2015.

Our dream is to have unconditional growth and to reach a professional level of performance. We want to reach a point of becoming an official team under the ministry and always represent Saudi Arabia at national and international opportunities.

Dana Mohsen, Founder and coach Blue Kicker

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said that far-reaching changes as part of Vision 2030, and the influence and sporting achievements of Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, had been major factors in contributing to this growth.
Blue Clickers team member Rawan Al-Amoudi got into volleyball by watching her friends play.
“I used to watch my friends play in college and have always hoped that one day I could join an actual volleyball team and grow more at this sport,” she told Arab News.

Dana Mohsen
Founder and coach Blue Kicker

Mohsen had sent out a survey asking questions about volleyball and asking if they would be interested in joining a team if one were to be launched.
“I filled out this survey with all my hopes that it was going to happen and it did. After I went to the first tryout for Blue Clickers, I knew this team would be called a family one day,” Al-Amoudi said. “Blue Clickers is now not just my team but it is a place I could call my second home, where each player is considered family.
“We all have the same goal and we all want to reach big. I want to make a difference and reach and compete on international levels while representing my country. My goal is to grow bigger, better, and stronger every day and for my performance to grow unconditionally.”
She said she also wanted to see more Saudi women excel in sports.
“I want to say to other female athletes to always try their hardest to get better and to never give up no matter what the circumstances are.”
Leena Murad, 28, said that volleyball started as a hobby for her.
“I used to watch every volleyball game and now I’m very passionate about it,” Murad told Arab News. “Volleyball is a great sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. It doesn’t matter how good or bad you are, as long as you are committed to the game and you have the passion to reach a higher level you will be able to succeed.”
She watched films of matches for at least two hours every week as preparation for a game, writing down three key tactical points for each video session.
“To foster a healthy interaction with teammates, to foster an appreciation of the value of winning, losing, and their related consequences, know more volleyball skills. We can increase intrinsic motivation and self-confidence, and focus on external outcomes and competition results. We need to plan and work each day to achieve success.”
Raneem Ghurab, 28, is passionate about sports in general and got into volleyball by playing it weekly at the beach.
“I knew since then that it is a part of my life, routine, and achievement,” Ghurab told Arab News.
She had previously played in basketball and badminton teams, and her coach referred her to Blue Clickers. Her journey with them began at that point.
She said setting a goal was a strategy that anyone could implement for success in any environment.
“At first it might look easy like entertainment, enjoyment, love, and friendship; but it will be more serious when adding striving to win and how to handle losing.
“Gaining confidence, appreciation, and gratitude — to work as a team as well as an individual. How to take the risk and handle the pressure. Improving health, strength, and flexibility. How to compete and motivate.”
Passing, serving, setting, spiking, blocking, and digging were the six basic volleyball skills that she was working hard on to improve.
“Honestly, playing volleyball teaches you several lessons that apply to life both on and off the court,” she said. “It will help you build character and diligence, unique moves that give you mental, physical, and emotional skills.”

