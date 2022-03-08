Community Jameel lists key accomplishments of 2021

Community Jameel Saudi has released its 2021 annual report, revealing key accomplishments across six core development areas. In alignment with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as well as its own strategy to “Innovate for a Better Future,” Community Jameel Saudi supported initiatives in competency development, entrepreneur advancement, women empowerment, community well-being, humanitarian, and climate change.

Supporting the organization’s objectives to provide job opportunities for the Kingdom’s young men and women, the annual report details outcomes across local programs and services provided to beneficiaries across Saudi Arabia.

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “Thanks to the hard work, dedication and ambition of our team members, 2021 proved to be a year of growth and expansion for Community Jameel Saudi. We helped create job opportunities for our nation’s youth in line with best global practices across various fields, including small and medium enterprise development while supporting Saudization efforts across the nation.

“In support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Community Jameel Saudi continues to work within an integrated system to provide advanced solutions for a better future through social and economic development. As we reflect on the year that has passed, we remain committed to ensuring all our initiatives are innovative, guided by research, and that we use technology to positively impact society in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for generations to come.”

Contributing to the creation of 14,230 jobs for men and women in Saudi Arabia, the Bab Rizq Jameel Recruitment company, part of Community Jameel, provides employment services aimed at localizing job vacancies through several employment programs and a specialized team that works to develop qualified national cadres. The Tawteen program, which assists enterprises in localizing jobs and implementing ministerial decisions, created 9,826 opportunities, while Tahseen offered 184 seasonal and temporary job opportunities to citizens. Meanwhile, the Tayseer program created 4,220 opportunities, enabling the youth to gain experience in various fields and to increase their income.

Loans worth SR85.9 million ($22.9 million) have been disbursed across Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, Madinah, and Tabuk, to 1,607 beneficiaries through the Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance company — the first Saudi microfinance company that gives microloans to citizens to help them with job opportunities in the SME sector.

Supporting the role of women as an essential and active member of Saudi society, 1,237 Saudi women were supported through the Nafisa Shams Academy for Arts and Crafts. The academy provides an integrated work environment suitable for Saudi women and includes more than 250 members, who produced 126,152 handcrafted products.

In the field of entrepreneurship, the MITEF Startup Competition in Saudi Arabia and the Arab World was launched in 2021. For the first time, the MITEF Competition for Arab Startups and the MITEF Competition for Startups in Saudi Arabia have been combined as a single competition for startups in the Kingdom and the Arab world. The competition aims to promote and enrich the entrepreneurship environment and contribute to supporting startups and entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world. More than 2,600 projects from over 20 Arab countries have applied for the competition.