You are here

  • Home
  • Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
The new iPhone SE will sell for $429. (Apple Inc.)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4dg5

Updated 09 March 2022
AP

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
Updated 09 March 2022
AP

SAN RAMON, California: Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that’s already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year.
The latest iPhone SE marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of Apple’s most popular product in nearly two years. In the latest sign of the inflationary pressures that have been roiling the economy, the new iPhone SE will sell for $429 — an 8 percent increase from $399 price tag for the last version that rolled out it nearly two years ago during the early stages of the pandemic. The new iPhone SE will be available in stores March 18.
In a pandemic precaution, Apple still refrained from inviting the media and other guests to the in-person events that it has traditionally staged to introduce its latest products. Instead, Apple streamed the event from the theater named after co-founder Steve Jobs at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.
Although the latest iPhone SE will feature a faster processer, more durable 4.7-inch screen and longer-lasting battery than the last model, its biggest selling points will likely be its compatibility with still-emerging 5G wireless networks and its relatively low price.
It’s a sharp discount from the fancier iPhone 13 line-up released last autumn. Consisting of four different models, the iPhone 13’s prices range from $700 to $1,100. All of them, like the iPhone 12s released during autumn 2020, can connect to 5G phones.
Even though 5G networks still aren’t widely available, the allure of faster connections turned out to be a major draw that helped spur more iPhone fans to upgrade from older models. The iPhone 13 proved to be such a hot commodity that it helped Apple to vault past longtime rival Samsung and assume the mantle of the world’s top seller of smartphones during the final three months of last year, according to the research group International Data Corp.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted the company has been attracting more new iPhone users than ever before since last autumn, without providing specific numbers. “We are excited for the new iPhone SE to build on this momentum,” Cook said.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects Apple to sell about 30 million of the new iPhone SE models during the next year, filling a need among less affluent consumers who own one of the estimated 225 million iPhones that are at least three-and-half years old.
Even though Apple doesn’t make as much money from selling iPhone SEs as it does the pricier models, it will still give the company more opportunities to sell subscriptions to music streaming, video streaming, games, and other services that have become huge money makers, said Tuong Nguyen, a smartphone analyst for Gartner.
“It’s all about widening the ecosystem,” Nguyen said. “It’s always nice when Apple can get you to buy a new phone. But it’s even better when they can get you to subscribing everything they can because that turns into recurring revenue.”
Apple services division has mushroomed into a booming business that generated $68 billion in revenue during its last fiscal year, up from $24 billion in 2016 — the first year after its music streaming service came out. The company’s success in services also has turned into a regulatory mine field, sparking antitrust lawsuits and proposed legislations seeking to loosen Apple’s exclusive control on its iPhone app store, which collects lucrative commissions from digital transactions processed on the device.
The iPhone itself remains Apple’s biggest gold mine, with sales of $192 billion in its last fiscal year, despite supply shortages that have curtailed production. Apple in January said those problems were easing as the pandemic let up and suppliers began to catch up with backlogs.
Besides the new iPhone SE, Apple also used Tuesday’s showcase to announce its has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to begin showing two Friday night games each week on its video subscription after the sport resolves a labor dispute that has already delayed the start of its season. The deal marks latest foray by a major tech company into a sports programming niche that traditionally has been dominated by long-established television networks.
Although the addition of baseball games could help Apple sign up from subscribers to its 2-year-old video service, the company initially plans to make them available for free to all viewers.
Apple also a new desktop version of its personal computer called the Mac Studio that will cost $2,000 to $4,000 for the processing unit. A high-resolution 27-inch display screen designed for the Mac Studio will cost another $1,600. The company also rolled out the latest version of its lightweight tablet, the iPad Air, for $600 . All those computing devices will be powered by Apple’s own in-house chips.

Topics: Apple iPhone

Related

World’s biggest iPhone assembler signals easing chip crunch in Q1
Business & Economy
World’s biggest iPhone assembler signals easing chip crunch in Q1
Apple’s holiday iPhone sales surge despite supply shortages
Business & Economy
Apple’s holiday iPhone sales surge despite supply shortages

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life
  • TechWorks says its mission is "to plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems" and turn ideas into reality
  • Taimeh’s invention sterilises the handrails of escalators "from all kinds of viruses, such as coronavirus and bacteria,"
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

AMMAN: In the age of Covid, Jordanian mechanical engineer Saliba Taimeh pondered how to deal with one contaminated everyday surface: the handrails of escalators in shopping malls and transport hubs.
He came up with a device to sterilize them with UV rays — and this is where TechWorks stepped in.
A wealth of ideas would not have seen the light of day without TechWorks, a Jordanian platform aimed at bringing together youth, ideas and resources to jump-start innovations.
Set up in 2018, TechWorks says its mission is “to plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems” and turn ideas into reality.
It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as 3D printers and affiliated with a foundation set up by Crown Prince Hussein.
Last year, it attracted about 100 inventors and start-up companies, enabling them to produce prototypes quickly and at low cost.
Taimeh, 39, said TechWorks “provided me with every support, back-up, advice and guidance” to help perfect the sterilising device, after 23 attempts over almost two years.
His invention sterilizes the handrails of escalators “from all kinds of viruses, such as coronavirus and bacteria,” he said.
After contacting several international companies, a German firm specializing in health and safety in public places signed up to manufacture the “Brigid Box.”
Weighing in at 7.2 kilograms (almost 16 pounds), it can be installed in less than 15 minutes.
Taimeh’s success story is only one of many.
High school student Zain Abu Rumman, 18, has developed a tracking device for elderly patients and people with special needs, worn like a watch or around the neck.
The “SPS Watch” has a battery that lasts eight days and is resistant to water, heat and breakage.
“The device can send alerts to the mobile phone of a family member through a special application in case the person wearing it falls or is hurt, or if he strays from a certain place,” Abu Rumman said.
It took him two-and-a-half years to perfect and he has struck a production accord with a Chinese company.
Omar Khader, 26, works for “Jazri Studio,” an industrial design company which has devised a “smart” plug to protect children from electric shocks.
“TechWorks has advanced equipment, engineers and technicians that help us convert our ideas into successful products,” he said.
Other designers, like 32-year-old civil engineer Malik Nour, still have a long and expensive way to go to refine their products.
Nour’s brainchild is the “Pikler Triangle,” designed as a safe and environmentally friendly children’s toy.
He hopes to attract Swedish furniture giant IKEA to take on his products, which he is already selling over social media to customers in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, under the label of “Fares World,” named after his child.
Ismail Hakki, executive director of TechWorks, said its aim is to provide “a creative environment and all the necessary resources to support and enable young people to transform their projects from a mere idea into a real product.”
The doors of the project’s “Fabrication Lab,” or FabLab, are “open to all; we support students, entrepreneurs, and startups,” he said.
FabLab also provides services to doctors and hospitals in the fields of facial restoration, digital dentistry, face masks and sterilization.
At the request of a doctor, it transformed the chest x-ray of a patient with a malignant tumor close to the heart into a three-dimensional model of the patient’s chest making it easier to operate.
FabLab touts many successes, including a “smart home” which allows a mobile phone user to control electrical appliances inside the house from afar by turning on heating or cooling systems, and a piano keyboard to help a blind musician play.
It plans to open two more branches in Jordan to provide technology training and help for school and university students.

Topics: Jordan TechWorks inventors covid

Related

Special Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan
Media
Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan
Parents of Jordanian student in Ukraine Diana Al-Awamleh, Wessam and Tatiana, talk to her on the mobile phone in Amman, Jordan on February 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Jordan exerting ‘intensive’ effort to get citizens out of Ukraine

Gasoline prices hit record as Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports

Gasoline prices hit record as Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports
Updated 08 March 2022
Agencies

Gasoline prices hit record as Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports

Gasoline prices hit record as Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports
Updated 08 March 2022
Agencies

RIYADH: The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon on Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that a House vote on a bill banning imports of Russian oil and other energy sources could come as soon as Tuesday.

Topics: energy Oil

CERAWeek: Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis

CERAWeek: Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

CERAWeek: Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis

CERAWeek: Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser on Tuesday said the “tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine is making the global energy crisis worse.”

Nasser, speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, echoed other energy executives in saying that the crisis exposes the mixed signals delivered by policymakers to the oil-and-gas industry amid the energy transition.

“As oil and gas investments are discouraged, demands are being placed on our industry to increase production,” he said.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said Tuesday the mixed signals from policymakers are making the crisis worse.

The Aramco chief said: “All energy resources will be needed to support a successful transition, and the demonization of our industry is not helping.”

“We need consensus on the essential role of oil and gas with lower emissions, working side-by-side with alternatives to meet the rising global call on energy and deliver on net-zero ambitions.”

Nasser also said the Ukraine crisis has exposed limitations of current energy policies and is a bleak reminder of the impact of geopolitics on the fragile energy transition.

Topics: ceraweek Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser

Related

CERAWeek: Energy security in focus as Ukraine crisis causes supply crunch - Reuters
Business & Economy
CERAWeek: Energy security in focus as Ukraine crisis causes supply crunch - Reuters

Food companies face rising production inputs amid Ukraine crisis, Agthia CEO says

Food companies face rising production inputs amid Ukraine crisis, Agthia CEO says
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Food companies face rising production inputs amid Ukraine crisis, Agthia CEO says

Food companies face rising production inputs amid Ukraine crisis, Agthia CEO says
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Food companies are facing rising production inputs amid the mounting tensions of Russia-Ukraine crisis, the chief executive officer of food and beverage business Agthia Group has told Al Arabiya, noting that it is hard to predict the conflict consequences. 

To tackle the rise in prices, the Abu Dhabi-listed company is currently working on three main measures, the first is an equation between raising prices and market share in order to grow, Ammar Al-Ghoul added. 

The second measure focuses on reducing costs, in order to absorb the increase in production inputs’ prices without it being reflected on the consumer. 

The third measure is the management of inventory and efficiency in procurement. 

Established in 2004, Agthia Group sells brands including Yoplait and Al-Ain. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food food security

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023
Updated 09 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji
DANA ALOMAR

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023
Updated 09 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of British aerospace and defense firm Rolls-Royce Holdings, aims to reach 80 percent Saudization by the end of 2023 as it is actively creating job opportunities for the nationals.

“We hope to expand to around 300 employees in the next five years. The majority of them will be Saudi nationals,” said the company’s managing director and country director, Ibrahim Al-Harthi, on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh. The company is currently at 75 percent Saudization, putting it in the platinum rating.

Having presence for over 50 years in Saudi Arabia, Al-Harthi said they look forward to showing people what the company is doing for the Kingdom and creating more partnerships with Saudi businesses during the event.

The aerospace and defense system major has worked with the Royal Saudi Air Force on all its platforms. “We help them with the Typhoon fleet, which is the backbone of the Saudi Air Force. We are also proving the support in the Hawk training fleet,” said Al-Harthi.

brahim AlHarthi, Chief Executive / Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia Ltd.

He said the company has been following the Vision 2030 blueprint for the past few years by including local talent, offering Saudi nationals jobs and transferring technology.

It is even training Saudi nationals in the UK, said Al-Harthi, adding that the company also has a “training department here in the country to train Saudi nationals to meet the requirements.”

Al-Harthi explained that Rolls-Royce’s motto is to provide Saudi Arabia with the ability to protect itself. “By doing this, we are protecting the country’s borders in the sea and the land.”

He underlined that the company has a solid relationship with the Kingdom and a robust partnership with the Royal Saudi Air Force and Saudi Airlines.

“We look forward to expanding this with the Saudi navy when they will receive their new ships powered by Rolls-Royce,” Al-Harthi concluded.

Topics: WDS Saudi Arabia Saudization Rolls-Royce business

Latest updates

Mounds of old batteries threaten Gaza health
A Palestinian girl walks past a stack of discarded batteries slated for recycling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
Venezuela frees at least one jailed American
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
Probe calls former UK speaker a ‘bully’ and a ‘serial liar’
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
US stresses support for Morocco over W. Sahara
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) give a joint press conference following their meeting in Rabat on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal
France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.