Probe calls former UK speaker a 'bully' and a 'serial liar'

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • The report, which also accused Bercow of being a “serial liar,” added: “The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled
LOONDON: Former UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow was on Tuesday branded a “serial liar” in an official report that upheld bullying claims against him and recommended he be denied a parliamentary pass for life.
Bercow, 59, gained an international reputation for his theatrical interventions and dressing down of MPs, as he presided over often fractious debates about Brexit.
He stepped down in 2019 following accusations that he fostered a culture of bullying and harassment within parliament.
On Tuesday, parliament’s sanctions panel upheld an earlier ruling by the legislature’s standards commissioner, concluding that Bercow had displayed “threatening conduct” including verbal abuse and displays of anger.
“The respondent has been a serial bully,” the report said.
“Like many bullies, he had those whom he favored and those whom he made victims. These three complainants were victims.”
The report, which also accused Bercow of being a “serial liar,” added: “The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled.
“As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate.”
In response, Bercow, the longest serving Commons speaker since World War II, denounced the initial report as “amateurish” that would not pass muster in court.
“It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons...
“To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos.
“It is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumor, and advanced by old school dogmatists... settling some ancient scores with me.”

Although he has had his pass revoked, the former Conservative MP can still access parliament as a guest or as a member of the public.
Bercow defected to Labour after leaving office, but British media reported on Tuesday that he had been administratively suspended from the party pending an investigation.
In his 12 years as the top official in Britain’s elected lower chamber, Bercow was no stranger to controversy.
His broadside against then US president Donald Trump and a perceived bias in his role in Brexit debates riled many within his own party.
The speaker wields enormous power in choosing which MPs speak on what subjects and when, and Bercow promoted the rights of backbenchers to hold ministers to account through emergency debates and questions.
Bercow riled euroskeptics by selecting amendments for debate that challenged the government’s strategy for leaving the European Union.
He was also criticized over a sticker in his car saying “Bollocks to Brexit.”
The youngest person to hold the role for 100 years, Bercow abandoned the traditional robes in favor of a simple gown worn over a suit and tie, and allowed MPs to take off their ties.
But he was embroiled in controversy from the start, when he claimed thousands of pounds (dollars, euros) to refurbish his rent-free official apartment, in part to accommodate his three children.
His wife Sally has also made headlines. In 2011, she posed for a newspaper wearing only a bedsheet, and also appeared in a reality television show.
The Independent Expert Panel report said it was “for historians to judge” whether Bercow had been “a successful reforming speaker of the House of the Commons,” as he claims.
“However, there was no need to act as a bully in order to achieve that aim,” it argued.
“A great office can be filled forcefully and effectively without descending to such behavior.”

Pentagon says Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine ‘not tenable’

Pentagon says Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine ‘not tenable’
Updated 53 min 16 sec ago
AP

  • Poland’s decision to publicly float its plan came the day before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to depart for Warsaw for talks with Polish officials
WARSAW, Poland: The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland’s offer to give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, in a rare public display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland’s proposal earlier Tuesday to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany raised the concerning prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war.
“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Kirby said in a statement.
“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it,” he said.
Any decision to provide the MiGs would be a morale booster for Ukraine as Russian attacks on its cities deepen the humanitarian catastrophe. But it also would raise the risks of a wider war.
One senior US diplomat said Poland’s announcement came as a surprise.
“To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they plan to get these planes to us,” said US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who told lawmakers she learned of the proposal as she was driving to testify about the Ukraine crisis before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with the Mig29s and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss. Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era fighter jets.
The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the plan in a statement, which said the jets would be delivered to Ramstein free of charge.
“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,” it said.
The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.
Former Soviet-bloc NATO members Bulgaria and Slovakia also still have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.
Poland’s decision to publicly float its plan came the day before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to depart for Warsaw for talks with Polish officials. The disconnect is likely to cast an awkward layer to the talks, which were expected to focus largely on US efforts to help Poland and other eastern European nations that have taken in some 2 million refugees since the war started less than two weeks ago.
The handover of Poland’s 28 Soviet-made MiG-29s would signal Western resolve to do more to deter Russia. Militarily, it would be unlikely to be a game-changer. The number of aircraft is relatively small. The MiG-29s also are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for Russian pilots and Russian missiles.
Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine’s air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.
It would also weaken Poland’s own air force at a time of heightened danger in Eastern Europe.
A transfer of the MiGs to Ukraine is fraught with complications as neither NATO nor the European Union want to be seen as directly involved in the transaction, which will significantly raise already extreme tensions with Russia. The US has no plan to directly transfer the planes to Ukraine.
In order to maintain the pretense that NATO and the EU are not direct participants in the Ukraine conflict, US and Polish officials have been considering a variety of options. One begins with the “donation” of Poland’s MiGs to the United States, as Poland announced on Tuesday.
Under one scenario that has been floated, Poland would deliver the fighter jets to the US base in Germany, where they would be repainted and flown to a non-NATO, non-European Union country. Ukrainian pilots would then come to fly them to Ukraine, under that proposal.
No country has been publicly identified as a transit point, but Kosovo, a non-aligned country that is very friendly with the United States, has been mentioned as one of several nations that might be willing to serve as a middleman.
Poland had been asking for the US to provide it with F-16 fighter jets to replace the MiGs.
F-16 production is backlogged, however, and the next recipient in line for new deliveries is Taiwan, which is facing renewed threats from China and has strong support from both parties in Congress.
In its statement, the Polish government specifically asked for “used” planes, a distinction that would allow the Biden administration to bypass congressional opposition to making Taiwan wait to receive its F-16s.
Earlier Tuesday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said his country would stand by Poland if it handed over the jets, noting that it could face the “direct consequence” of its decision.
“And so we would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need,” Wallace said on Sky News.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said any decision about delivering offensive weapons must be made unanimously by NATO members.
“This is why we are able to give all of our fleet of jet fighters to Ramstein, but we are not ready to make any moves on our own because ... we are not a party to this war,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he believed the aid that Congress hopes to approve later this week for Ukraine will include loan guarantees to help NATO allies replenish their air forces after giving MiGs to Ukraine.

Channelling Churchill, Ukraine leader vows: 'We will fight to the end'

Channelling Churchill, Ukraine leader vows: ‘We will fight to the end’
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

  • Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets’
  • The speech was a conscious echo of Churchill’s landmark address to the House of Commons in June 1940
LONDON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vowed Tuesday to “fight to the end” in a historic virtual speech to UK lawmakers.
“We will not give up and we will not lose,” he said, giving a day-by-day account of Russia’s invasion that dwelt on the costs in lives of civilians including Ukrainian children.
“We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost.
“We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets,” he told the packed chamber, which greeted him with a standing ovation at the start and rose again at the end.
The speech was a conscious echo of Churchill’s landmark address to the House of Commons in June 1940, after British forces were forced to retreat from France in the face of a Nazi German onslaught.
“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender,” Churchill said after the retreat at Dunkirk.
Zelensky, wearing a military-green T-shirt and sitting next to Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag, also invoked William Shakespeare as he delivered the chamber’s first-ever virtual speech by a foreign leader.
“The question for us now is, to be or not to be,” he said in his 10-minute speech, which followed similar addresses to members of the US Congress and the European Parliament.
“Now I can give you a definitive answer: it is yes, to be.”
Zelensky, while thanking Western countries for their retaliation against Russia, also noted that NATO had failed to accede to his demands to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Appealing directly to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said: “But please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country. And please recognize this country as a terrorist state.
“And please make sure that our skies are safe.
“Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country.”
In response, Johnson said “never before in all our centuries of parliamentary democracy has the House listened to such an address.”
“He has moved the hearts of everybody in this House,” he said, vowing that the West would press on with arms supplies to Ukraine and further sanctions, after the US and UK announced a ban on Russian oil.
But in common with other Western leaders, Johnson has warned that NATO enforcement of a no-fly zone would risk all-out war with nuclear-armed Russia.
Speeches by foreign heads of state are a rare occurrence in the “mother of all parliaments,” and standing ovations are rarer still.
The last such speech was in October 2018, when Dutch King Willem-Alexander addressed a joint sitting of the Commons and House of Lords, in person.
Zelensky’s address came after Ukraine’s ambassador in London, Vadym Prystaiko, received a minute-long standing ovation from MPs when he attended the lower chamber on March 2.
Zelensky has been in daily contact with Western leaders since Russia launched its shock invasion on February 24, eliciting public sympathy if not all he wants in terms of practical support.
On March 5, Zelensky addressed nearly 300 members of the US Congress by Zoom to plead for financial aid and the delivery of Soviet-era planes from NATO members in eastern Europe.
He addressed the European Parliament on March 1 and gave an emotional plea for Ukraine to be given “immediate” EU membership.
Then, the English translator choked up as Zelensky described how civilians had been killed in Russia’s bombardment of his cities.

Pakistani billionaire from Kyiv urges world to support Ukraine

Pakistani billionaire from Kyiv urges world to support Ukraine
Updated 09 March 2022

  • Mohammad Zahoor owns real estate and steel businesses in conflict-ridden nation
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani billionaire, who before the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a major figure in the Ukrainian media and steel industries, has called on the international community to support Kyiv, as Russian forces step up attacks on cities and nuclear facilities.

Born in the Pakistani megapolis Karachi in 1955, Mohammad Zahoor was 19 when he traveled to Ukraine, then a part of the Soviet Union, to study metallurgy on a Pakistan steel mills scholarship. After completing his master’s degree, he returned to his home country to work in the steel sector.

Years later, as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics fell apart, and Ukraine became an independent state in 1991, Zahoor went back to participate in the country’s transition into a capitalist economy. He invested in the steel sector and established ISTIL Group, a conglomerate operating in real estate, manufacturing, and coal enrichment.

He also became involved in Ukraine’s media and entertainment scene, and in 2009 bought Kyiv Post, the oldest English-language newspaper in Ukraine, which he owned for nearly a decade, gaining the title of “Pakistani press prince of Kyiv.”

Fluent in the region’s languages and familiar with its politics, the billionaire told Arab News in an exclusive interview why he was calling on the world to support Ukrainians in the war that began on Feb. 24, and which has forced an estimated 2 million people to flee the country in under two weeks.

“This is time, actually, for us not to keep quiet. We have to take sides,” Zahoor said.

“I am openly taking the side of Ukraine because after seeing (reports from) Western, Ukrainian and Russian media, I can see and decide who is telling the truth. This is the time actually for everyone to speak up for Ukraine otherwise every big country is going to swallow its next-door neighbor.”

Married to Kamaliya, the Ukrainian pop star and former Mrs. World beauty pageant titleholder, Zahoor has left Kyiv with their two daughters. His wife had joined them a few days after their departure because she initially wanted to stay in her country, but the situation had become increasingly dangerous.

“It’s more than 10 days that civilians (have been) bombarded; the nuclear plant has been targeted. I think we are in the worst crisis in the world since the Second World War,” Zahoor said.

He said the shelling of nuclear facilities by Russian forces posed a considerable danger to the world.

The Russians have reportedly captured Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after attacking it overnight Friday, which started at least one fire, raising widespread concerns that a meltdown happened and that the consequences would likely be much worse than Chernobyl.

“We are in the middle of Europe, in fact. If something happens to those nuclear power plants, and Ukraine has got 15 of those ...  The nuclear power plant which was shelled is six times more powerful than the Chernobyl plant. The Russian equipment, I must say, they are not very precise. So, they’re sending 10 rockets in order to get one to the destination.”

As international sanctions followed Russia’s invasion, aiming to cut Moscow off from the world’s financial arteries, Zahoor said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called for the world’s intervention before the violence broke out.

“I think Europe has done much (less) than they should have done. Not only EU, but America and UK as well. They have supported all the way, first by words, then by sending those stinger or javelin missiles and that’s it,” he added.

Now, as sanctions are underway, the damage has reportedly already been done to the whole region. 

Zahoor said the war may have consequences for Russia similar to the fallout from the Soviet-Afghan war from 1979 to 1989, which drastically weakened the Russian military and economy. That defeat in Afghanistan was one of the major reasons for the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

“Ukraine is going to be the next Afghanistan for Russia,” he said. “I don’t know how many years they are going to be in Ukraine, but once they are out, they will be broken into pieces.”

South Korea to elect new leader after tight presidential race

South Korea to elect new leader after tight presidential race
Updated 08 March 2022
BRIAN KIM

  • Candidates running neck and neck in election campaign beset by scandals, controversies
  • Winner will lead fast-aging nation grappling with economic inequalities, growing nuclear threat from North Korea
SEOUL: Tens of millions of South Koreans will cast their votes on Wednesday, wrapping up a closely fought presidential election where top candidates have more critics than supporters.

The race to succeed President Moon Jae-in has boiled down to a showdown between ruling liberal Democratic Party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, and Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative main opposition People Power Party.

South Korea’s constitution bars Moon from seeking re-election, as presidency is limited to a single five-year term.

A survey by Gallup Korea released on March 2, the last day for publication of polls under election rules, showed Lee and Yoon running neck and neck, with approval ratings of 38 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

“Thus far, the presidential elections were won by those leading the contest in the last poll released before the blackout period. But I am not so sure whether the trend will continue this time around,” Shin Yul, political science professor at Myongji University, told Arab News.

More than 44 million people out of the country’s 52 million population are eligible to vote, and around 16 million have already cast ballots during early voting last Friday.

The winner of the election, who will be sworn into office in May, will lead a fast-aging nation grappling with a growing nuclear threat from North Korea, economic inequalities, and skyrocketing housing prices that have become one of the major concerns for voters.

A voter turnout higher than in 2017 was anticipated this year.

“The overall voting turnout is expected to top 80 percent,” politics professor Lee Joon-han from Incheon National University, told Arab News.

“People have big interest in the tight race.”

The two leading candidates have promised to provide millions of public housing units to create more jobs and offered economic relief to small business owners hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The race between Lee and Yoon has been shaped by mudslinging, lawsuits, and scandals, as opinion surveys show that both candidates have more critics than supporters.

Lee, the 57-year-old former governor of the populous Gyeonggi province that surrounds the capital Seoul, has touted social security programs, promised universal basic income, and vowed to continue Moon’s conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Yoon, 61, entered party politics last year. He served as the country’s top prosecutor and headed an investigation into a corruption scandal that involved former President Park Geun-hye.

Yoon has vowed to strengthen alliance with the US and said he would launch pre-emptive strikes on North Korea if it showed signs of imminent attack.

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

  • WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection
  • The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of "variants of concern"
GENEVA: An expert group convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron.
This caps a reversal of the UN agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.
In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.
It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.
Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.
The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of “variants of concern” — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines’ effectiveness against them.
Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the US have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.
WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.
WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.
“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

