UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality
Guterres noted that the “distribution of vaccines remains scandalously unequal,” and that while 1.5 billion doses of vaccine are produced each month, “nearly three billion people are still waiting for their first shot.” (File/AFP)
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

  • He added that the two-tiered recovery is “a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country”
United Nations, USA: After two years the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to “scandalously unequal” vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned Wednesday.
“The pandemic’s most tragic toll has been on the health and lives of millions, with more than 446 million cases worldwide, more than six million deaths confirmed, and countless more grappling with worsening mental health,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a statement marking the second anniversary of the global crisis.
“Thanks to unprecedented public health measures, and the extraordinarily rapid development and deployment of vaccines, many parts of the world are bringing the pandemic under control,” he said.
“But it would be a grave mistake to think the pandemic is over.”
Guterres noted that the “distribution of vaccines remains scandalously unequal,” and that while 1.5 billion doses of vaccine are produced each month, “nearly three billion people are still waiting for their first shot.”
“This failure is the direct result of policy and budgetary decisions that prioritize the health of people in wealthy countries over the health of people in poor countries,” said Guterres.
He added that the two-tiered recovery is “a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country.”
The statement concluded by calling on the whole world to “re-dedicate ourselves to ending this pandemic... and closing this sad chapter in humanity’s history, once and for all.”

'Variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK

'Variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK
  • Diosynvax’s technology is different from other jabs
  • It could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in future
LONDON: A “variant-proof” vaccine produced in Britain has received millions in funding in the hope that it can defeat COVID-19 and future coronaviruses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the technological breakthrough posed by the vaccine, which he said is part of the “next generation of vaccines” while opening a conference for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The coalition is set to donate some £32 million ($42 million) to support the production of the vaccine, which is being made by Diosynvax, an organization born out of Cambridge University. 

The new vaccine is one of several hopeful inoculation projects that are aimed at targeting parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate, making protection easier to secure and maintain.

“We are looking at the broad family of coronaviruses to find out what it is the virus can’t change,” said Cambridge Prof. Jonathan Heeney.

His team are hoping to target the immutable sections of the virus. “These are invariable parts of the virus that it can’t alter without killing itself — or at least impairing its ability to replicate,” he said.

If this is achieved, it would protect the inoculated against variants of COVID-19 but also future coronaviruses, a level of biosecurity that many are keen to enhance as the world becomes more alert to pandemic preparedness.

The technology produced at Diosynvax is different to that of most COVID-19 vaccines, which introduce the coronavirus spike protein into our bodies so that they can recognize the spike and resist it when an infection becomes likely. 

But researchers said this style of protection inspired the virus to adapt to evade resistance through regularly changing its spike protein.

“All the vaccines we are still using now are based on the Wuhan sequence from January 2020,” said Heeney.

“No wonder we are having to boost and boost and boost — because we are losing efficacy as the virus moves away from that sequence.”

If the new vaccine, which uses a different style of protein, is proved to be effective, it could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in the future.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Cepi, said: “Coronaviruses have now proven their pandemic potential, so it’s imperative for global health security that we invest in R&D now to future-proof the world against the threat of coronaviruses.”

Heeney said even if another coronavirus does not appear, it is still useful to be prepared. “We’re also targeting two of the common colds that we get,” he added.

“If we can keep people at work for an extra week of the year, when they would have been ill with the common cold, then that’s beneficial too.”

  • Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks
VIENNA: Austria is suspending a law making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the government said Wednesday, just a month after the legislation took effect in an EU first.
The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults.
The law took effect in February and called for fines up to 3,600 euros ($3,940) from mid-March for those who do not comply.
But Minister Karoline Edtstadler said the law’s “encroachment of fundamental rights” could no longer be justified by the danger posed by the pandemic.
“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said,” Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
“We see no need to actually implement this compulsory vaccination due to the (omicron) variant that we are predominantly experiencing here.”
The highly-contagious variant is widely believed to be less severe than previous strains of the virus, and so far Austrian hospitals have been able to cope with a surge in cases.
Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Austria has recorded almost three million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP file photo)
  • The move follows a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials
CARACAS: The White House says two American detainees have been released by the Venezuelan government.
Gustavo Cardenas is an oil executive who had been jailed alongside colleagues since 2017. Jorge Fernandez was arrested last year on what the White House described as “spurious charges.”
The move follows a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials, including the top White House official on Latin America and the State Department’s top hostage negotiator.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that “there were a range of topics discussed during that trip, including the health and welfare of detained US citizens.”

Probe calls former UK speaker a 'bully' and a 'serial liar'

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow gestures in the Parliament in London. (REUTERS file photo)
  • The report, which also accused Bercow of being a “serial liar,” added: “The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled
LOONDON: Former UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow was on Tuesday branded a “serial liar” in an official report that upheld bullying claims against him and recommended he be denied a parliamentary pass for life.
Bercow, 59, gained an international reputation for his theatrical interventions and dressing down of MPs, as he presided over often fractious debates about Brexit.
He stepped down in 2019 following accusations that he fostered a culture of bullying and harassment within parliament.
On Tuesday, parliament’s sanctions panel upheld an earlier ruling by the legislature’s standards commissioner, concluding that Bercow had displayed “threatening conduct” including verbal abuse and displays of anger.
“The respondent has been a serial bully,” the report said.
“Like many bullies, he had those whom he favored and those whom he made victims. These three complainants were victims.”
The report, which also accused Bercow of being a “serial liar,” added: “The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled.
“As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate.”
In response, Bercow, the longest serving Commons speaker since World War II, denounced the initial report as “amateurish” that would not pass muster in court.
“It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons...
“To describe what I have experienced as a kangaroo court is grossly insulting to kangaroos.
“It is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumor, and advanced by old school dogmatists... settling some ancient scores with me.”

Although he has had his pass revoked, the former Conservative MP can still access parliament as a guest or as a member of the public.
Bercow defected to Labour after leaving office, but British media reported on Tuesday that he had been administratively suspended from the party pending an investigation.
In his 12 years as the top official in Britain’s elected lower chamber, Bercow was no stranger to controversy.
His broadside against then US president Donald Trump and a perceived bias in his role in Brexit debates riled many within his own party.
The speaker wields enormous power in choosing which MPs speak on what subjects and when, and Bercow promoted the rights of backbenchers to hold ministers to account through emergency debates and questions.
Bercow riled euroskeptics by selecting amendments for debate that challenged the government’s strategy for leaving the European Union.
He was also criticized over a sticker in his car saying “Bollocks to Brexit.”
The youngest person to hold the role for 100 years, Bercow abandoned the traditional robes in favor of a simple gown worn over a suit and tie, and allowed MPs to take off their ties.
But he was embroiled in controversy from the start, when he claimed thousands of pounds (dollars, euros) to refurbish his rent-free official apartment, in part to accommodate his three children.
His wife Sally has also made headlines. In 2011, she posed for a newspaper wearing only a bedsheet, and also appeared in a reality television show.
The Independent Expert Panel report said it was “for historians to judge” whether Bercow had been “a successful reforming speaker of the House of the Commons,” as he claims.
“However, there was no need to act as a bully in order to achieve that aim,” it argued.
“A great office can be filled forcefully and effectively without descending to such behavior.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'
Pentagon says Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine ‘not tenable’
  • Poland’s decision to publicly float its plan came the day before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to depart for Warsaw for talks with Polish officials
WARSAW, Poland: The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland’s offer to give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, in a rare public display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland’s proposal earlier Tuesday to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany raised the concerning prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war.
“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Kirby said in a statement.
“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it,” he said.
Any decision to provide the MiGs would be a morale booster for Ukraine as Russian attacks on its cities deepen the humanitarian catastrophe. But it also would raise the risks of a wider war.
One senior US diplomat said Poland’s announcement came as a surprise.
“To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they plan to get these planes to us,” said US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who told lawmakers she learned of the proposal as she was driving to testify about the Ukraine crisis before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with the Mig29s and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss. Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era fighter jets.
The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the plan in a statement, which said the jets would be delivered to Ramstein free of charge.
“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,” it said.
The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.
Former Soviet-bloc NATO members Bulgaria and Slovakia also still have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.
Poland’s decision to publicly float its plan came the day before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to depart for Warsaw for talks with Polish officials. The disconnect is likely to cast an awkward layer to the talks, which were expected to focus largely on US efforts to help Poland and other eastern European nations that have taken in some 2 million refugees since the war started less than two weeks ago.
The handover of Poland’s 28 Soviet-made MiG-29s would signal Western resolve to do more to deter Russia. Militarily, it would be unlikely to be a game-changer. The number of aircraft is relatively small. The MiG-29s also are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for Russian pilots and Russian missiles.
Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine’s air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.
It would also weaken Poland’s own air force at a time of heightened danger in Eastern Europe.
A transfer of the MiGs to Ukraine is fraught with complications as neither NATO nor the European Union want to be seen as directly involved in the transaction, which will significantly raise already extreme tensions with Russia. The US has no plan to directly transfer the planes to Ukraine.
In order to maintain the pretense that NATO and the EU are not direct participants in the Ukraine conflict, US and Polish officials have been considering a variety of options. One begins with the “donation” of Poland’s MiGs to the United States, as Poland announced on Tuesday.
Under one scenario that has been floated, Poland would deliver the fighter jets to the US base in Germany, where they would be repainted and flown to a non-NATO, non-European Union country. Ukrainian pilots would then come to fly them to Ukraine, under that proposal.
No country has been publicly identified as a transit point, but Kosovo, a non-aligned country that is very friendly with the United States, has been mentioned as one of several nations that might be willing to serve as a middleman.
Poland had been asking for the US to provide it with F-16 fighter jets to replace the MiGs.
F-16 production is backlogged, however, and the next recipient in line for new deliveries is Taiwan, which is facing renewed threats from China and has strong support from both parties in Congress.
In its statement, the Polish government specifically asked for “used” planes, a distinction that would allow the Biden administration to bypass congressional opposition to making Taiwan wait to receive its F-16s.
Earlier Tuesday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said his country would stand by Poland if it handed over the jets, noting that it could face the “direct consequence” of its decision.
“And so we would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need,” Wallace said on Sky News.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said any decision about delivering offensive weapons must be made unanimously by NATO members.
“This is why we are able to give all of our fleet of jet fighters to Ramstein, but we are not ready to make any moves on our own because ... we are not a party to this war,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he believed the aid that Congress hopes to approve later this week for Ukraine will include loan guarantees to help NATO allies replenish their air forces after giving MiGs to Ukraine.

