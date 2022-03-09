Israel’s president arrives in Turkey as countries heal rift

You are here

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was greeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on arrival in Ankara.
Israel's President Isaac Herzog arrives in the Turkish capital Ankara for an official visit to Turkey.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived at the Turkish presidential palace in the capital Ankara as light snow began to fall.
  • Herzog was greeted by Erdogan and a military honor guard
  • The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians
ANKARA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Turkey Wednesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, becoming the first leader from Israel to visit in 14 years as the two countries move to turn a new page in their troubled relationship.
Escorted by a Turkish mounted color guard, Herzog arrived at the Turkish presidential palace in the capital Ankara as light snow began to fall.
He was greeted by Erdogan and a military honor guard, while a band played the Israeli anthem for the first time since 2008.
Turkey and Israel once were close allies, but the relationship frayed under Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Israel also has been angered by Erdogan’s embrace of Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. Israel considers Hamas a terrorist group.
The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.
Relations broke down again in 2018 when Turkey, angered by the US moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, once more recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel to respond in kind. The two countries have not reappointed their ambassadors.
The steps toward a rapprochement with Israel comes as Turkey, beset by economic troubles, has been trying to end its international isolation by normalizing its ties with several countries in the Mideast region.
“We will not agree on everything, and the relationship between Israel and Turkey has certainly known ups and downs and not-so-simple moments in recent years,” Herzog said before his departure. “But we shall try to restart our relations and build them in a measured and cautious manner, and with mutual respect between our states.”
In Istanbul, a group of about 150 people protested Herzog’s visit, chanting anti-Israeli slogans and holding up banners calling the Israeli president a “killer.”
The protesters included members of the Turkish Islamic relief group IHH, which organized the Gaza-bound flotilla that broke the Israeli blockade in 2010.
In a step toward reconciliation, Erdogan called Herzog by phone after the Israeli head of state took office last year. The two have held several telephone conversations since then. Erdogan has also spoken to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the release of an Israeli couple who were arrested in Istanbul on suspicion of spying.
During a visit to Cyprus last week, Herzog offered reassurance that Israel’s warming relation with Turkey would not come at the expense of ties with Nicosia. Herzog made similar remarks in Greece last month, insisting Israel would continue to expand its cooperation with Greece and Cyprus, which both have tense relations with Turkey.
Israel’s ties with Greece and Cyprus blossomed following the discovery of sizeable natural gas deposits in eastern Mediterranean waters and the countries look for ways to build on energy-based cooperation.
Turkey has said there would be no change to Ankara’s position toward the Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.
Herzog is scheduled to meet with members of Turkey’s Jewish community in Istanbul on Thursday.

Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Daesh refuses to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Terror group: ‘Crusaders against crusaders’ will have ‘major consequences’ for West
  • Russia, Ukraine members of different anti-Daesh coalitions
LONDON: Daesh has described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “divine punishment” for the West, and expressed hope that it will cause great harm to the “enemies of Islam.”

In its Al-Naba newsletter, Daesh said the conflict pitted “crusaders against crusaders.” It urged its supporters and Muslims worldwide not to pick sides in the conflict, which it said would have “major consequences” for the West regardless of the result.

“Whether long or short, this Russian-Ukrainian war is but the beginning of the next wars between the Crusader countries, and the images of destruction and death we see are but a small scene of the situation in which the great wars begin,” the newsletter said.

Daesh, which dominated large parts of Iraq and Syria for much of the last decade, said it was unsurprised by the conflict, citing “escalating competition between America and Russia to control the countries of Eastern Europe.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin formed an alliance with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad against Daesh. Ukraine is a member of the global anti-Daesh coalition.

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen
  • Decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear site was knocked off the power grid and forced to switch onto generators
  • Authorities announced another cease-fire to allow civilians to escape from some cities including Mariupol
LVIV: Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
Meanwhile, the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear site was knocked off the power grid Wednesday and forced to switch onto generators. That raised alarm about the plant’s ability to keep its nuclear fuel safely cool, though the UN nuclear watchdog said it saw “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut.
Authorities announced another cease-fire to allow civilians to escape from Mariupol, Sumy in the northeast, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns in the region around the capital, Kyiv.
Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors have largely failed due to attacks by Russian forces, and there were few details on Wednesday’s new effort. It was not clear if anyone was able to leave Mariupol, but some people did start streaming out of Kyiv’s suburbs, even as air raid sirens repeatedly went off in the capital and explosions could be heard there.
Mariupol, which nearly half of the population of 430,000 is hoping to flee, has been surrounded by Russian forces for days. Corpses lie in the streets, and people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, sheltering from the Russian shells pounding this strategic port on the Azov Sea.
“Why shouldn’t I cry?” resident Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. “I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children.”
Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded. The UN estimates that more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
The crisis is likely to get worse as Russian forces step up their bombardment of cities throughout the country in response to stronger than expected resistance from Ukrainian forces. Russian losses have been “far in excess” of what Putin and his generals expected, CIA Director William Burns said Tuesday.
An intensified push by Russian forces could mean “an ugly next few weeks,” Burns told a congressional committee, warning that Putin was likely to “grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.”
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that fighting continues northwest of Kyiv. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol are being heavily shelled and remain encircled by Russian forces.
Adding to the dire humanitarian conditions were concerns about the safety of the Chernobyl plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986. Russian forces seized plant last week, and on Wednesday all its facilities were without power, the Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said, citing the national nuclear regulator.
The diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power, the “parameters of nuclear and radiation safety” cannot be controlled, Ukrenerho said.
But the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency later said that while the development violates a “key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply,” it sees “no critical impact on safety.”
A reactor at Chernobyl exploded and caught fire in 1986. The plant was shut down in 2000, but the deserted site still stores spent nuclear fuel from Chernobyl and other nuclear plants around Ukraine. Experts have warned of catastrophic consequences if the war disrupts power to pumps that keep the radioactive fuel cool.
It was at least the third time that the Russian offensive raised the specter of a nuclear disaster.
Meanwhile, Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine’s general staff said. In the south, Russians dressed in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, it said.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defenses in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are “holding the line” against the Russian offensive.
That resistance is stiffer than many expected — and Western nations are rushing now to bolster their force. Ukraine’s president has pleaded repeatedly for warplanes to counter Russia’s significant air power, but Western countries have disagreed over how best to do that amid concerns it could raise the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.
Poland late Tuesday offered to give the US 28 MiG-29 fighter planes for Ukraine’s use. US officials said that proposal was “untenable,” but they would continue to consult with Poland and other NATO allies.
In addition to material support for Ukraine, Western countries have sought to pressure Russia through a series of punishing sanctions. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden upped the ante further, saying said the US would ban all Russian oil imports, even if it meant rising costs for Americans.
Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions that have largely cut its economy off from the world. McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo. and General Electric all announced that they’re temporarily suspending business in the country, furthering that isolation.
The moves have done little to blunt the conflict so far.
A series of air raid alerts Wednesday morning urged residents of the capital to go to bomb shelters amid fears of incoming missiles. Associated Press reporters later heard explosions.
Such alerts are common, though irregular, keeping people on edge. Kyiv has been relatively quiet in recent days, though Russian artillery has pounded the outskirts of the city.
On those outskirts, police officers and soldiers helped elderly residents from their homes on Tuesday. People crowded together under a destroyed bridge before crossing a river on slippery wooden boards as they tried to escape Irpin, a town of 60,000 that has been targeted by Russian shelling.
Kyiv regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said the crisis for civilians was growing in the capital, with the situation particularly critical in the city’s suburbs.
“Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities,” he said.
Amid the bombardments, authorities have tried repeatedly to evacuate civilians, but many attempts have been thwarted by Russian shelling.
One evacuation did appear successful on Tuesday, with Ukrainian authorities saying 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, had managed to escape from Sumy, an embattled northeastern city of a quarter-million people.
That corridor was to reopen for 12 hours on Wednesday, with the buses that took people southwest to the city of Poltava the day before returning to pick up more refugees, regional administration chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.
Priority was being given to pregnant women, women with children, the elderly and the disabled.
In the south, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in an effort to establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
That has left Mariupol encircled by Russian forces.
On Tuesday, an attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces fired on the convoy before it reached the city.
Natalia Mudrenko, a senior member of Ukraine’s UN Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have “been effectively taken hostage” by the siege. Her voice shook with emotion as she described how a 6-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling. “She was alone in the last moments of her life,” she said.
Theft has become widespread in the city as beleaguered residents search for food, clothes, even furniture. Some residents are reduced to scooping water from streams. Authorities say they plan to start digging mass graves for the dead.
With the electricity out, many people rely on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.
Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.
“We don’t have electricity, we don’t have anything to eat, we don’t have medicine. We’ve got nothing,” she said, looking skyward.

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

  • The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv
LVIV, Ukraine:Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.
It said fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.
Their warming could lead to “the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe,” it said in a statement.
Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation, it added.
On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.
The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv.
Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

'Variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK

‘Variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine produced in UK
  • Diosynvax’s technology is different from other jabs
  • It could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in future
LONDON: A “variant-proof” vaccine produced in Britain has received millions in funding in the hope that it can defeat COVID-19 and future coronaviruses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the technological breakthrough posed by the vaccine, which he said is part of the “next generation of vaccines” while opening a conference for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The coalition is set to donate some £32 million ($42 million) to support the production of the vaccine, which is being made by Diosynvax, an organization born out of Cambridge University. 

The new vaccine is one of several hopeful inoculation projects that are aimed at targeting parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate, making protection easier to secure and maintain.

“We are looking at the broad family of coronaviruses to find out what it is the virus can’t change,” said Cambridge Prof. Jonathan Heeney.

His team are hoping to target the immutable sections of the virus. “These are invariable parts of the virus that it can’t alter without killing itself — or at least impairing its ability to replicate,” he said.

If this is achieved, it would protect the inoculated against variants of COVID-19 but also future coronaviruses, a level of biosecurity that many are keen to enhance as the world becomes more alert to pandemic preparedness.

The technology produced at Diosynvax is different to that of most COVID-19 vaccines, which introduce the coronavirus spike protein into our bodies so that they can recognize the spike and resist it when an infection becomes likely. 

But researchers said this style of protection inspired the virus to adapt to evade resistance through regularly changing its spike protein.

“All the vaccines we are still using now are based on the Wuhan sequence from January 2020,” said Heeney.

“No wonder we are having to boost and boost and boost — because we are losing efficacy as the virus moves away from that sequence.”

If the new vaccine, which uses a different style of protein, is proved to be effective, it could allow humans to resist multiple coronaviruses in the future.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Cepi, said: “Coronaviruses have now proven their pandemic potential, so it’s imperative for global health security that we invest in R&D now to future-proof the world against the threat of coronaviruses.”

Heeney said even if another coronavirus does not appear, it is still useful to be prepared. “We’re also targeting two of the common colds that we get,” he added.

“If we can keep people at work for an extra week of the year, when they would have been ill with the common cold, then that’s beneficial too.”

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law

Austria suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine law
  • Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks
VIENNA: Austria is suspending a law making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the government said Wednesday, just a month after the legislation took effect in an EU first.
The Alpine nation of nine million people was among few countries in the world to make jabs against the coronavirus compulsory for all adults.
The law took effect in February and called for fines up to 3,600 euros ($3,940) from mid-March for those who do not comply.
But Minister Karoline Edtstadler said the law’s “encroachment of fundamental rights” could no longer be justified by the danger posed by the pandemic.
“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said,” Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
“We see no need to actually implement this compulsory vaccination due to the (omicron) variant that we are predominantly experiencing here.”
The highly-contagious variant is widely believed to be less severe than previous strains of the virus, and so far Austrian hospitals have been able to cope with a surge in cases.
Calls to review the law have become increasingly loud, especially as Austria has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, Austria has recorded almost three million coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

