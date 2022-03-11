Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation

DUBAI: Fashion magazine Vogue has come under fire for a story about supermodel Gigi Hadid in which it edited the content of one of her posts on Instagram, removing a reference to Palestine.
In her message, posted on Sunday, Hadid announced: “I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”
In an online article headlined “Gigi Hadid Is Donating Her Fashion Month Earnings to Ukrainian Relief,” the magazine covered her announcement but skirted around her mention of Palestine.
The first paragraph of the article does not reference Palestine at all. Instead, it reads: “Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram today that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine, which is currently facing aggressive invasion from Russian troops under the order of President Vladimir Putin.” The story later quotes part of Hadid’s Instagram message, including the mention of Palestine.
Vogue also posted a message about the story on its Instagram account, leaving out any mention of Palestine at all. A number of people on social media pointed out the omission and called on Vogue to include Hadid’s comment about Palestine.
Mohammed El-Kurd, a writer and Palestine correspondent for US political and cultural magazine The Nation said: “A mainstream media outlet has literally erased and obstructed the facts of a news item because Zionists did not like it. So much for journalistic integrity and ethics.”
I wonder why vogue edited Palestine out of their caption here? despite Gigi hadid clearly saying she was splitting her earnings between Ukraine and Palestine? The piece does not even mention Palestine despite Gigi Hadids own Instagram caption which they are reporting on pic.twitter.com/Yfr8wP6iB2
Vogue subsequently edited its Instagram post to include the comment about Palestine and added an editor’s note that stated: “We have updated this caption to accurately reflect Gigi Hadid’s statement on her donation.”
However, the headline and opening paragraph of the story on the Vogue website remain unchanged.
Many people, while expressing sympathy for the current plight of the Ukrainian people, have highlighted the story as an example the double standards that exist when it comes to support and help for people in the Middle East and some other regions.
Creators include Mexico’s Rodrigo Hernandez, Nigeria’s Tonia Nneji and India’s Ranbir Kaleka
Updated 10 March 2022
Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Art Dubai kicks off its 2022 edition on March 11 with its Bawwaba gallery, meaning “gateway” in Arabic, that provides a route into the creative processes of some of the Global South’s most innovative artists.
Speaking to Arab News recently, the curator of this gallery section, Nancy Adajania, said that the artists exhibiting were from countries including Chile, Peru, India and Mexico.
Adajania highlighted several artists’ work including Mexico’s Rodrigo Hernandez’s “Night Round,” Nigeria’s Tonia Nneji’s paintings, and India’s Ranbir Kaleka’s video installation.
“Bawwaba’s viewers will play witness to an entanglement of various subjectivities,” Adajania told Arab News. “By entanglement, I mean a richly layered form of being and making, situated in the in-between spaces between cultures and epistemologies, where multiple histories, ideas and imaginaries intersect.”
The first edition of Bawwaba was launched in 2019. The name was chosen because it connotes a gateway between the recognized art worlds of the west and those of the lesser known in the Global South.
Adajania said she chose artists who “do not simply follow the global templates of contemporary art.”
“Artists who do not simply pursue an art illustrative of political reality or commit themselves to a dry conceptualism,” she explained.
“Rather, I was drawn to artists who foreground their aesthetic and political preoccupations through resources and practices specific to their location — for instance, by collaborating with adroit craft practitioners or referencing festive customs or ritual systems, attuning these to a nuanced awareness of the present’s historic urgencies,” she added.
Adajania also discussed how the Middle East’s art scene has shown considerable development over the years.
“Dubai has made huge efforts to engage communities in cultural events like Art Dubai and Expo 2020, and initiatives such as (the) Jameel Arts Centre and the Museum of the Future,” she said. “I think that the platform has been well-formed and will only get stronger and expand more as we move forward.”
The curator added that the local art scene provides a fertile space for further exploration.
Arab artists to produce Arabic soundtrack for online games crossover
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Online games developer Garena has teamed up with Arab YouTube stars and artists Anas Elshayib and Bessan Ismail to produce an Arabic soundtrack in celebration of “The Creed of Fire” launch, a campaign coinciding with the crossover between online game “Free Fire” and video game series “Assassin’s Creed.”
The collaboration theme song, also titled “The Creed of Fire,” combines the core melodies of the theme songs of both “Free Fire” and “Assassin’s Creed” into one.
Elshayib, 19, from Jordan, said: “It is an honor to partner with ‘Free Fire’ to sing this catchy and inspirational soundtrack for its collaboration theme song. ‘Free Fire’ is widely played in the Middle East and North Africa region, and I hope this song can enhance the gaming experience and inspire them outside to achieve their best in whatever they do in the real world.”
Ismail, 18, said: “It was really fun to perform this wonderful song alongside Anas, and I am extremely thankful to ‘Free Fire’ for selecting me. I can’t wait for my fans to check out this soundtrack and I encourage as many people as possible to listen to the song across the MENA region.”
Alongside the new soundtrack, the collaboration sees an in-game re-skin, a variety of crossover collection items, as well as having some elements across in-game maps that will feature the collaboration.
This pop-up will help you refresh your wardrobe for Ramadan
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: With Ramadan just around the corner, online retailer BySymphony is launching the 10th edition of its Tasyourah Ramadan pop-up from March 10 to 20, to help you press the refresh button on your holy month wardrobe.
BySymphony will be taking over the Burj Khalifa’s The Annex for 10 days, and filling it with the best of the latest Ramadan collections from international and regional designers, including Hiba Jaber, By Sole, Capella, Dar Kaaf, Ego, Sada Abaya, Beenas, Farha Designs and HS by Hessa bin Suwaidan.
Featuring abayas and kaftans that are equal parts stylish and modest, the lineup also includes accessories and jewelry to add glamorous finishing touches to your Ramadan wardrobe.
BySymphony will also be revealing an exclusive contemporary kaftan collection that will be available at the event.
Those who are in Dubai can stop by for a day of shopping, food options and live entertainment, no reservations needed. Meanwhile, if you’re not in the area, you can shop BySymphony’s carefully-curated edit of luxe and contemporary modest wear online.
Inside Netflix’s new romantic anthology series from the Arab world
‘Love, Life & Everything in Between’ brings together some of the region’s best filmmakers for an international audience
Updated 10 March 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Last year, Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming service, made a call to nine of the best filmmakers from across the Arab world with a simple request: Make a short film about love. The result is something beautiful — an anthology series entitled “Love, Life & Everything in Between,” in which stories from Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia explore the myriad ways love both blossoms and struggles, each with a flair all its own.
“Each of us worked separately, so no one knew what the others were doing. Yes, we had the same theme, but it was up to our own interpretation. It was extremely exciting artistically, because you cannot put yourself in someone else’s shoes, so we didn’t know what to expect from the rest, and were anxious to find out,” says Lebanese filmmaker Michel Kammoun, whose episode, “The Big Red Heart,” follows a man whose life nearly falls apart because of a giant plush Valentine’s gift.
As light-hearted and easy-to-watch as the films are, the project — a globally-released series uniting filmmakers from across the Arab world in a single project — is one of huge significance for Arab film as a whole, displaying both the intricacies of each culture while highlighting the shared values and sensibilities, something that was not lost on the show’s contributors.
“To be perfectly honest, I’m honored to be a part of it. The Arab world has long been unfairly treated by the rest of the world, because of political reasons and dehumanization of our culture and art. This gave us the chance to unite in all our different ways,” Hany Abu-Assad, the two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who co-directed the short film “Kazoz” with writer-director Amira Diab, tells Arab News. “This is a great step towards the Arab world collaborating, because it’s actually united, though politically it’s divided. It was a dream of ours to be part of a series like this.”
When they sat down to watch the other films in the series once the project was completed, the filmmakers were pleasantly surprised by how well their works fit together, each displaying a strong sense of humor and self-deprecation, addressing the many issues in their own societies that become obstacles in the face of love straight-on.
“I was struck by how they treated the subject with a lot of humor and self-reflection. There was this similarity that they all had: The courage to laugh at our own misery,” says Abu-Assad.
“In Palestine in particular, this is how we deal with our very cruel reality under occupation. We use humor to overcome all our life issues,” adds Diab.
The misery that each film laughs at was often intensely personal for the filmmakers, and the process of filmmaking served as a way to cope for Kammoun, who made his film in the wake of the horrendous 2020 explosion in Beirut that was coupled with the collapse of the Lebanese economy.
“Beirut was starting to fade, but we all had to survive. Life must continue,” he says. “You had to drag yourself (out of bed) in the morning, because you knew what you were facing. I asked myself, ‘How am I going to write something about love?’ I don’t think I would have been able to write anything else other than a black comedy. It gave me oxygen, to tell you the truth. It was encouraging. It was anti-depressive to work on this project, and I really used it, personally, as a weapon, to give me hope and a reason to continue.”
For Saudi filmmaker Mahmoud Sabbagh, whose groundbreaking 2016 film “Barakah meets Barakah” was the first Saudi feature to screen at the Berlin Film Festival, his contribution to the show — “Glitch Love” — was an opportunity to explore the way Jeddah’s traditional culture interacts with the present. It follows a sound engineer in love with a famed singer who once recorded in his studio.
“Yes, it’s about love, but it explores how this particular district became the epicenter of Saudi’s music scene in the late 60s and 70s. This story of a mundane sound engineer helps show the dichotomy between then and Jeddah’s youth today, and how these two different worlds reflect each other — how they’re existing without co-existing,” Sabbagh says.
“I think black comedy works with characters who are terrible loners, anti-heroes with gender in the backdrop, and I was attracted to explore that all through the theme of love,” he continues.
Diab — Abu-Assad’s collaborator and, by his own admission, the main creative voice of the project (“I was just sitting there,” he says) — was inspired by the way that, during lockdown, there were two events that carried on: Weddings and funerals.
“It fascinated me, because the world had stopped, except for these two events, run by the same people. They use the same chairs, same food, same everything. I kept wondering why on earth this was still happening, one celebrating the future and one grieving the past. Really, it is because we, as human beings, have an existential need to socialize. We want to continue to live together, to socialize together — to dance together in the joy and grieve the loss, all of it together. So, in my film, a wedding turns into a funeral, and a funeral turns into a wedding,” says Diab.
While each of the films represent the filmmaker’s culture, they are also a wonderful representation of their creators and a chance to see a different side of them, often a more-playful one.
“Because it was a short project, we had more freedom to express our insanity — and all of the directors expressed some form of their own madness. In a long feature, you wouldn’t dare go insane,” says Abu-Assad. “It’s a huge achievement to put all these talents together and just give them freedom without any (direction) other than a theme. It gave us the chance to express ourselves in a crazy way, and on a platform like Netflix that will allow the world to see Arab filmmakers do things they’ve never seen before.”
Now that the risk of the project has paid off into something sure to be received well across the region and the world, Sabbagh is hoping that it leads Netflix and others to take more risks with Arab filmmakers — showing more of the many layers that have yet to be discovered within the depths of the region’s talent.
“I would like to see Netflix take more risks with more original Saudi projects, in particular. I want to see period pieces. I’ve seen a reluctance so far, but we need bigger projects from this region. Now, I feel that should start to happen,” Sabbagh says. “We’re more than ready.”
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic comments
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: British-Pakistani-Indian actress and activist Jameela Jamil on Wednesday took to social media to call out reality television star Kim Kardashian’s advice to aspiring businesswomen.
Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, were all profiled by Variety ahead of the April 14 premiere of their upcoming Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.”
The entrepreneur and reported billionaire Kim offered some tips for women looking to start their own companies, telling the publication: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your (redacted) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
Shortly after the interview was published, Jamil, who is a frequent Kardashian critic, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Skims founder’s controversial statement.
I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92
“She came up from the mean streets of Beverly Hills with very successful parents/step parents,” the “Good Place” actress tweeted, “but in a *much* smaller mansion. A TRUE GRIND. An inspiration. A photoshop icon.”
She continued, in a follow-up post: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion . . . nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24-hours in the day sh*t is a nightmare. 99.9 percent of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”
It’s not the first time that Jamil has called out the Kardashians online for the messages they promote on social media.
She has previously criticized Kim for advertising harmful weight loss products such as Flat Tummy Co.’s appetite suppressant lollipops, as well as Khloe for selling meal-replacement shakes.
Journalist Soledad O’Brien also called out Kim, 41, for her “advice” for working women.
The broadcaster reshared Variety’s tweet of the interview and wrote, “Also: be born rich. Really helps.”
Jamil and O’Brien’s comments come shortly after PrettyLittleThing creative director and former “Love Island” star Molly Mae came under fire online after she said in a statement that “Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in the day that we do, and I just think, like, you’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”
Mae’s choice of words prompted an immediate backlash from fans who called her “tone deaf.”