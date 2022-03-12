You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Explosions are seen during a Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine on Mar. 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
  • ‘The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders’
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand

Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AP

Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand

Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
  • There are about 6,500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya
  • Some 17,599 Russians accounted for the largest bloc of arrivals in February
Updated 58 min 28 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: Thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand’s beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine, many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and canceled flights.
The crisis in Europe also put a crimp in recovery plans for the Southeast Asian nation’s tourism industry, which has hosted more visitors from Russia than any of its neighbors before the pandemic hit.
There are about 6,500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya, four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations, in addition to 1,000 Ukrainians, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press on Friday.
Some 17,599 Russians accounted for the largest bloc of arrivals in February, representing 8.6 percent of a total of 203,970, according to the Public Health Ministry. After the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, their numbers drastically declined.
Yuthasak said the Russians face two main problems: cancelations of their flights home by airlines that have stopped flying to Russia, and suspension of financial services, particularly by credit card companies that have joined sanctions against Moscow. There are also some who prefer to delay their return.
“There are some airlines that still fly to Russia, but travelers have to transit in another country. We are trying to coordinate and search the flights for them,” Yuthasak said.
While almost all direct flights from Russia have been suspended, connections are still available through major carriers based in the Middle East.
He said efforts are also being made to find alternative methods of payments for Russian tourists.
Siwaporn Boonruang, a volunteer translator for Russians stranded in Krabi, said some cannot pay their bills because they can no longer use Visa or Mastercard credit cards.
Many have cash and those with UnionPay credit cards, which are issued by a Chinese financial services company, can still use them, but payment by cryptocurrency is not allowed, she said.
Many hotels have helped by offering discounted rates, she added.
Thailand’s government has offered 30-day visa extensions without payment, and is trying to find low-cost alternative accommodation for people forced to stay for an extended period.
The problems associated with the war in Ukraine have compounded Thailand’s hopes for economic recovery. Officials hope to see the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic ebbing by July, even though daily cases are currently at record highs, driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Thai authorities later this year expect to drop most quarantine and testing regulations that have been in place to fight the spread of the virus, which would make entry easier for foreign travelers.
Thailand may have to lower its targets for tourist arrivals and revenues this year because of the knock-on effects of rising oil prices and inflation on global travel, Yuthasak was quoted saying by the Bangkok Post newspaper.
“Tourism is still a key engine to revive our economy, even though revenue was stymied by negative factors,” he said.
According to the report, Thailand had projected gaining a total of 1.28 trillion baht ($38.4 billion) in revenue this year from foreign and domestic tourists.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict tourists Thailand

Related

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
World
Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official
Middle-East
Egypt transporting Ukrainian tourists to neighboring countries, says official

Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive
  • The violence in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, which is home to several ethnic groups, is separate from the war in the northern Tigray region
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s government said on Saturday it would act against the perpetrators after a video appeared on social media showing armed men, some in military uniforms, burning civilians to death in the country’s west.
The Ethiopia Government Communication Service said in a statement on its Facebook page that the incident occurred in the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a site of frequent ethnic violence for more than a year in which hundreds of civilians have died.
“A horrific and inhumane act was recently committed... In a series of horrific images circulated on social media, innocent civilians were burned to death,” the statement read.
It did not say when the events took place or who was responsible.
“Regardless of their origin or identity, the government will take legal action against those responsible for this gross and inhumane act.”
Reuters was not able to verify the time and location where the video was filmed or the actions it showed.
In the video, some of the men in the crowd are wearing Ethiopian military uniforms as well as uniforms from other regional security forces.
Military spokesperson Col. Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The violence in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, which is home to several ethnic groups, is separate from the war in the northern Tigray region that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian federal forces and rebellious forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Don’t ‘exploit’ Iran talks, European powers warn

Don’t ‘exploit’ Iran talks, European powers warn
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Don’t ‘exploit’ Iran talks, European powers warn

Don’t ‘exploit’ Iran talks, European powers warn
  • The setback came after Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran
  • After the talks halted on Friday, the United States put the ball in Iran and Russia’s court
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Britain, France and Germany warned Saturday against moves to “exploit” the Iran nuclear negotiations — a tacit warning to Russia which is accused of delaying an agreement to gain leverage in its invasion of Ukraine.
Negotiators in Vienna said Friday they had halted talks despite having almost sealed a deal to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to contain Iran’s nuclear activities.
The setback came after Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.
“Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA,” said a statement on Saturday from the spokespersons for the British, French and German foreign ministries — the three European parties to the negotiations.
“This risks the collapse of the deal, depriving the Iranian people of sanctions lifting and the international community of the assurance needed on Iran’s nuclear program,” they added.
The current round of negotiations started in late November in the Austrian capital Vienna between Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.
After the talks halted on Friday, the United States put the ball in Iran and Russia’s court.
“We are confident that we can achieve mutual return to compliance... (if) those decisions are made in places like Tehran and Moscow,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters outside the talks venue that he rejected “attempts to put all the blame on the Russian Federation,” insisting that other parties to the talks “need additional time.”
The JCPOA aimed to ensure Iran would not be able to develop a nuclear weapon, which it has always denied seeking.
It unraveled when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.
Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting it to start disregarding the curbs laid down in the deal on its nuclear activity.
“A fair and comprehensive deal is on the table ready for conclusion,” the European statement said on Saturday.
“It is our understanding that Iran and the US have worked hard to resolve final bilateral issues and so we are ready to conclude this deal now.”

Topics: Europe Iran nuclear deal Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands
White House: Iran nuclear deal “close,” end of negotiations challenging
World
White House: Iran nuclear deal “close,” end of negotiations challenging

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border
  • Belarus has no plans to join the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Belarus has no plans to join the Russian invasion of Ukraine but is sending five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border on rotation to replace forces already stationed there, its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said on Saturday.
A top Ukrainian security official on Friday warned Belarus not to send troops to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was showing restraint toward Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes.
“I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Gulevich said.

Topics: belarus Russia-Ukraine Conflict invasion

Related

Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
World
Chechen, Belarusian rebels join Ukraine conflict
Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
World
Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
  • Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Conflict raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday and other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, while Ukrainian officials said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said the government planned to use agreed humanitarian corridors out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol as well as towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv, Sumy and some other areas.

But the governor of the Kyiv region said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing during evacuation attempts and the Donetsk region’s governor said constant shelling was complicating bringing aid into Mariupol.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency said earlier that 79 evacuation buses and two trucks with humanitarian cargo had left for Sumy on Saturday. Buses and trucks also left Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol, a video released by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration on social media showed.

At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement on Friday. It was not possible to verify casualty figures.

Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian air base and hit an ammunition depot near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych as saying.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said a mosque in Mariupol where more than 80 people had been sheltering had also been shelled, without saying whether anyone had been killed or wounded.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians what it calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine and unseat leaders it refers to as neo-Nazis. It has not responded to Ukrainian challenges to provide evidence.

Ukraine said it expected a new wave of attacks on the regions around the capital Kyiv, the country’s second city Kharkiv and Donbass in the east, where Russian-backed separatists have expanded their control.

Britain’s defense ministry said on Friday that Russian forces could target the capital Kyiv in a few days. In an update on Saturday, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25km from the center.

The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling, it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 in an operation that has been near universally condemned around the world and that has drawn tough Western sanctions on Russia.

The bombardment has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries.

Efforts to isolate Russia economically have stepped up, with the United States imposing new sanctions on senior Kremlin officials and Russian oligarchs on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would on Saturday suspend Moscow’s privileged trade and economic treatment, crack down on its use of crypto-assets, and ban the import of iron and steel goods from Russia, as well as the export of luxury goods in the other direction.

Moscow said on Saturday the European Union would end up paying at least three times more for oil, gas and electricity.

“I believe the European Union would not benefit from this — we have more durable supplies and stronger nerves,” Russian foreign ministry official Nikolai Kobrinets told Interfax.

As the Russian invasion entered its third week, its forces kept up their bombardment of cities across the country on Friday. Satellite images showed them firing artillery as they advanced on Kyiv.

As hundreds sheltered in Kharkiv metro stations, Nastya, a young girl lying on a makeshift bed on the floor of a train carriage, said she had been there for over a week, unable to move around much and ill with a virus.

“I’m scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course,” she said.

Topics: Russia Kyiv Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters
Business & Economy
UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
Media
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

Latest updates

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Ukraine bans fertilizer exports to ‘maintain balance in domestic market’
Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair
Filteroff brings event dating to Art Dubai fair

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.