Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Policemen stand guard in Tunis. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Police have broken up a mlitant cell linked to Daesh in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Police said the cell was planning attacks with explosives and trying to recruit young people, according to the ministry statement.

Topics: Tunisia Daesh

Ukraine war recalls trauma for survivors of Aleppo siege

Ukraine war recalls trauma for survivors of Aleppo siege
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Ukraine war recalls trauma for survivors of Aleppo siege

Ukraine war recalls trauma for survivors of Aleppo siege
  • Many Syrians are watching in shock as Ukrainians face same horrors they did
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

BEIRUT: When Afraa Hashem thinks back about living through the siege of Aleppo, she remembers how inventive everyone was.

In late 2016, Syrian government forces had sealed off Aleppo’s rebel-held eastern half, with 270,000 people inside, and for months they and Russian warplanes blasted it to rubble. Food was scarce. Hashem’s family, like others, was largely surviving off one meal a day.

One day, her eldest son Wisam, 11 at the time, asked out of nowhere: “Mommy, can we have fish?”

Her three kids didn’t even really like fish. But when you have almost nothing, you miss even things you don’t like, she recalled.

Unwilling to cave in to despair, Hashem fried up moldy bread, found some coriander, garlic and Aleppo’s famed red pepper flakes and told them it was tilapia. Together, they all pretended it was fish — the kids even said they could taste it.

“It wasn’t just me, but all the women in Aleppo were doing these inventions to feed their children,” she said.

Hashem and other Aleppo survivors on Tuesday mark the 11th anniversary of Syria’s revolution-turned-civil war. This year, many of them are not just reflecting on their own fates, they are watching in shock as Ukrainians face familiar horrors: Bombardment, brutal siege and flight from their homes.

In Syria’s war, Russia helped President Bashar Assad’s government gain the upper hand with a ruthless strategy. One by one, they locked sieges around opposition-held areas, bombarding and starving them until the population’s ability to hold out collapsed.

The siege of Aleppo was among the most brutal. Aleppo was Syria’s most populous city, famed for its unique cuisine of elaborate dishes and its millennia-old Old City.

When the war began, its eastern districts fought off the government for four years, brimming with revolutionary fervor. But nearly six months of siege reduced much of the east to empty rubble, its population dispersed or dead.

In Ukraine, a similar siege has been underway for nearly two weeks on the port city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands are scrounging for food and shelter under Russian bombardment. The fear is that Russian President Vladimir Putin will expand a Syria-style siege strategy across Ukraine.

Now in London with her husband and children, Hashem said she stood in solidarity with Ukraine from the first day of Russia’s invasion.

“A lot of people ask if I am mad that the world sympathizes more with Ukraine than it did with Syria. I tell them I don’t care if people sympathize more. I care that they are victims,” she said.

In a corner of Syria still outside government control, another Aleppo survivor, Abdulkafi Alhamdo, is also trying to connect with Ukraine.

He lives in opposition-held Idlib province and works as a literature professor in the nearby Turkish-controlled town of Azaz.

In class, “I am always linking Big Brother in George Orwell’s ‘1984’ novel to Putin, both in Syria and now in Ukraine,” he said.

Alhamdo printed two Ukrainian flags to wave alongside the Syrian revolution flags at a local protest in Idlib marking the anniversary this week.

When Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Hashem worked as a school principal and activist. Her hopes for change in Syria rose with opposition gains, including its capture of Aleppo’s eastern half from the government. Hashem worked with the local council running the city and helped organize protests.

Over the next years, Russian and government warplanes increasingly bombed east Aleppo as they battled rebel forces in the countryside. Hashem moved her school into a basement and turned the darkened rooms into classrooms and shelters. She started a theater there, writing plays for the students to perform.

With fighting growing worse, the ordinary life she once had grew more remote. In the mornings she would pass by the hill separating her part of east Aleppo from government-held west Aleppo.

It was as impassable as the Berlin Wall, she recalled. If you got too close, snipers would shoot you. But she wanted to hear cars, any sound from the other side that would bring the memory of friends and relatives who lived there.

“I would always wonder, ‘What is life like in that second universe?’”

Her universe tumbled into complete hell when siege was imposed on the east in July 2016.

East Aleppo was sealed off, with hardly any supplies getting in. Russian and government bombardment smashed everything, including hospitals and schools. Residential blocks were left in ruins.

Early on, one of Hashem’s students was killed. She stopped the school theater. The district’s few gardens became cemeteries. Medicines ran out. The sound of explosions was constant. Hashem’s apartment building was bombed multiple times, before and during the siege, and they moved often.

With no electricity and limited fuel, residents turned to “plastic gasoline,” extracting fuel from plastic bottles and containers. It was bad for the generators and gave off a toxic smell. But it helped generate enough electricity for people to charge car batteries, mobile phones and small LED lights.

With no gas for cooking, families collected furniture and scraps of wood to burn from the ever-growing number of bombed-out buildings.

Prices spiraled. There were no fruits and few vegetables. Flour was almost impossible to come by, so Hashem and other families made bread by grinding white beans.

As winter cold set in, scrap wood was needed for warmth, too. Her kids missed sahleb, a sweet, warm comfort drink that’s a wintertime favorite across the Middle East. It’s made from the tubers of an orchid, impossible to find during the siege.

So Hesham again improvised. She dipped into her precious reserve of flour, boiled it with water and sugar, “and that was like you are drinking sahleb but in a different way.”

Soon after, in late December 2016, she was among tens of thousands of residents who agreed to leave under an evacuation deal. She went to opposition-held northwest Syria, then into Turkey.

On her first night in an apartment in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, she watched the washing machine spinning for the first time in years — and cried. Today, a Syrian regime soldier lives in her old home, relatives still in the city tell her, reflecting a government trend to confiscate properties after battles.

Iman Khaled Aboud, a 40-year-old widow, also left Aleppo in the same evacuation on a foggy December day with snow and bitter cold, similar to temperatures in Ukraine now.

She described seeing Russian troops for the first time as the evacuation buses passed through checkpoints — after months of being at the receiving end of Russian strikes. Her son and her husband were both killed in a Russian strike, she said. Under bombardment, she and her family had to move 15 times during the siege.

Aboud said she hopes Ukrainians don’t have to go through what she did. But, she said, “I would advise them to stock up on food.”

In February 2020, Hashem was invited to attend the British Academy Film Awards for her participation in the award-winning movie, “For Sama,” which follows the birth of a child during Aleppo’s siege and prominently features Hashem’s family. In Britain, she was able to claim asylum.

For the anniversary of the war, Hashem plans to attend a protest in London against the Syrian government, where they will also raise banners against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Aleppo syria war

Sandwiched between wars, a Syrian-Ukrainian faces uncertain future

Sandwiched between wars, a Syrian-Ukrainian faces uncertain future
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

Sandwiched between wars, a Syrian-Ukrainian faces uncertain future

Sandwiched between wars, a Syrian-Ukrainian faces uncertain future
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Born in Syria to a Palestinian father and a Ukrainian mother, Victoria Naji has spent her life in the shadow of conflict.

Aged 24 and a resident of Damascus, Naji came of age during the Syrian war that marks its 11th anniversary on Tuesday having destroyed much of the country.

Recently graduated in fine arts from Damascus University, she had been planning to travel to Ukraine to seek out opportunities in her mother’s homeland — until war erupted there last month.

“I said to myself ‘I can move to Ukraine in the future.’ Now the future is very confused,” said Naji, who is Palestinian, Ukrainian and Syrian. “I see war everywhere. There is no safe place for me.”

Naji says her friends and family had been forced to flee Kyiv to safer areas. “God willing nothing more than this happens to Ukraine,” she said, as she reflected on happy memories of visits to the country.

Naji’s parents married in 1983 and traveled between Ukraine and Syria before settling in Damascus in 1995. Her grandfather on her mother’s side fought in World War Two.

On her father’s side, the family fled the town of Nazareth in 1948 when Israel was created and 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled. They were granted citizenship in Syria.

“I should be happy to have three countries to live in, but I can’t live in any of them,” Naji said.

Naji has lived in relative safety since the war in Syria broke out, in an area outside Damascus that was not badly affected. One of her friends came to stay for this reason, after her brother was killed in shelling, she added.

The main frontlines of the conflict have been largely frozen for several years. But poverty and hardship are worse than at any point since the war erupted.

Speaking about the start of the war, she said: “The problem is we were young when these things began. We grew older and got used to them.”

The Ukraine invasion marks the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. “I am an artist ... I don’t understand why this is happening and I don’t want to understand, but I have to because it is my cause — as is Palestine ... and of course Syria,” she said.

Topics: Syrian War

Aid to Yemen prevented starvation but more is needed, says UN humanitarian chief

Aid to Yemen prevented starvation but more is needed, says UN humanitarian chief
Updated 15 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Aid to Yemen prevented starvation but more is needed, says UN humanitarian chief

Aid to Yemen prevented starvation but more is needed, says UN humanitarian chief
  • A day before the latest pledging event, Griffiths said that without the response so far “many more people in Yemen would have fallen sick and died”
  • UN’s special envoy to Yemen called on member states to rally behind his efforts to bring hope and relief to Yemenis ahead of Ramadan
Updated 15 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Nearly $14 billion of international aid donated to Yemen in the past seven years has made an “enormous difference” to the people of the country, according to the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths.

It has helped to prevent mass starvation and stabilized morbidity and mortality rates in the war-ravaged country, he said.

However, he told the Security Council on Tuesday that 75 percent of that “exceptional, extraordinary and generous” sum came from only six donors: the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, Germany and the EU. He thanked all donors and stressed the importance of taking stock of the contributions and the humanitarian benefits in Yemen they have helped to achieve.

“First and foremost … there has been no mass starvation in Yemen, as we were so often reminded might be coming,” Griffiths said as he called for continued efforts to prevent starvation and famine amid rising food insecurity.

“The country has started down that dark road several times, including early last year, only to be pulled back by timely, well-funded humanitarian action. That is an important success.”

He also stated that the aid effort has helped keep morbidity and mortality rates steady during the conflict.

“In other words, without the level of the response, many more people in Yemen would have fallen sick and many, died,” he said. “That is another critical result. These and other achievements are the result of collective action, not the action of one.”

He was speaking during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation in Yemen ahead of a high-level pledging event for the country on Wednesday that will be co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. Aid agencies are seeking almost $4.3 billion of funding so that they can continue to help more than 17 million Yemenis across the country.

“Tomorrow’s event is not just about the money, though that is hugely important,” said Griffiths. “It is also an opportunity for the international community to show we are not giving up on Yemen, even after all these years and with new crises emerging — and that is a very important message.”

He said that the situation in Yemen continues to represent a “chronic emergency,” as hunger, disease and “other miseries” rise faster than aid agencies are able to ease them.

“23.4 million people now need some form of assistance,” Griffiths said. “That is three of every four and that is the astonishing figure which is so deeply troubling.

“Among them, 19 million will go hungry and that is an increase of almost 20 per cent since last year. And we believe — and I use these words carefully — that more than 160,000 of these people will face famine-like conditions.”

Despite many international calls for a ceasefire and peace talks to resolve the conflict in Yemen, hostilities persist along nearly 50 front lines, Griffiths said, includes Marib, where a Houthi offensive has continued for two years.

“Last year, hostilities killed or injured more than 2,500 civilians and forced nearly 300,000 people to flee their homes,” he said, adding that 4.3 million people have been displaced in Yemen since 2015.

Yemen imports a third of its wheat supply from Ukraine. The war raging in the latter country after the Russian invasion last month might restrict imports and push up the cost of food, which has already almost doubled in Yemen in the past year, Griffiths said. Fuel shortages are also contributing to rising food prices, he added.

Hans Grundberg, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s special envoy for Yemen, told the Security Council that the people of the country have been denied the chance to live in peace for too many years and a concerted joint effort by the international community is needed to break “this never-ending cycle of violence and lay the foundation for a sustainable peace.”

Briefing council members on the latest developments in the security situation, Grundberg said that hostilities continue unabated on many fronts. Among other examples, he highlighted the continuing Houthi offensive in Marib which “has caused enormous harm to civilians” for two years.

“The violence also continues to spill into the region,” he said. “On Feb. 21, shrapnel from a drone intercepted over Jazan city’s King Abdullah Airport wounded 16 civilians.”

The fact remains that there can be no sustainable military solution to the conflict, the envoy said, and “as always, we see civilians paying an unacceptable price for choices they have no influence over.”

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, reported this month that at least 47 children were killed or maimed in Yemen during the first two months of this year alone. More than 10,200 children have been confirmed killed or injured in the past seven years, but the actual number is probably much higher, the organization said.

Grundberg also warned that the economic crisis continues to escalate and is likely to get worse. The value of the Yemeni currency has fallen by 20 percent against the dollar in Aden and the surrounding governorates, raising concerns of another sharp decline in the exchange rate, rising prices and a deepening of divisions in the national economy. He called for tangible measures to help stabilize the currency.

Fuel shortages are particularly acute in Houthi-controlled areas, Grundberg said. These shortages, in combination with currency depreciation, will affect civilians even more as households prepare for Ramadan. Yemenis also continue to live with severe restrictions on freedom of movement, he added.

“The closure of Sanaa airport prevents many Yemenis in the north from traveling abroad,” he said. “Ongoing fighting, the proliferation of checkpoints and the closure of access points, especially in Taiz, impede the movement of Yemenis within the country.”

Grundberg said that he aims to explore with various factions the options for immediate deescalation measures that could reduce violence, ease the fuel crisis and improve freedom of movement.

“With Ramadan approaching, I hope the parties will engage swiftly and constructively with my proposals to bring the people of Yemen some much needed hope and relief,” he added.

“In this regard I am looking forward to the opportunity to engage with the leadership of Ansar Allah (the official name for the Houthi movement) in Sanaa on this issue and on how we can move the political process forward.”

Topics: Yemen Houthis Martin Griffiths UN Hans Grundberg UNICEF aid

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26
  • Parliament also released a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role reserved for the Kurds
  • Among the frontrunners are Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi parliament on Tuesday scheduled a March 26 session for deputies to hold a delayed vote on the country’s president.
Parliament also released a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role reserved for the Kurds.
Among the frontrunners are Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the PUK’s rival.
Lack of a quorum and legal issues have held up the contest, adding to war-scarred Iraq’s political uncertainty because the president has to name a prime minister backed by the largest bloc in parliament.
On February 13, the supreme court ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari backed by the KDP to run, after a complaint filed against him over years-old corruption charges.
Iraqi politics were thrown further into turmoil following the October 2021 general elections, which were marred by a record-low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of several months until final results were confirmed.
Intense negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to appoint a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The largest political bloc led by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, had backed Zebari for the presidency.
Tensions rose Sunday with Iranian missile strikes on Irbil, capital of an autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.
Tehran said the attack targeted Israeli sites, but Kurdish authorities denied any such presence.

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Kurds

Ex-PM Siniora won't run in Lebanese elections

Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections
Updated 15 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections

Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections
  • Fouad Siniora, after Saad Hariri, has become the latest former premier to announce that he will not be running in the elections
  • Former premier Tammam Salam and current PM Najib Mikati also announced that they will not stand, along with Lebanon’s former Ambassador to the UN Nawaf Salam
Updated 15 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: With the candidacy deadline for the Lebanese parliamentary elections ending on Tuesday at midnight, over 875 applications had been submitted as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said that work is underway “to secure IDs and personal status extracts, and all other voter needs.

“We are working to secure electricity during the voting process and until the sorting of ballots ends.”

The elections are scheduled to be held on May 15 amid a severe economic collapse that Lebanon has been enduring for two years and the possibility of the country slipping into further deterioration in the coming months.

According to Mawlawi, 7,000 polling stations will be allocated throughout Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Fouad Siniora has become the latest former premier to announce that he will not be running in the elections.

In January, former premier Saad Hariri announced his withdrawal from political life, expressing his conviction that “there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of the Iranian influence, international confusion, national division, rise of sectarian tensions, and the deterioration of the state.”

Hariri had also instructed members of the Future Movement, which he heads, to not contest the elections under the movement’s name, but he did not call on his supporters to boycott them.

Former premier Tammam Salam and the current Prime Minister Najib Mikati also announced that they will not stand along with Lebanon’s former ambassador to the UN, Nawaf Salam, who is currently a permanent member of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Siniora told a press conference: “My decision not to run for the elections does not mean that I will be boycotting; on the contrary, I hope my position makes room for the new generation. I will be fully invested in the elections in all their aspects, without running for office.”

He urged citizens to turn out to vote “so as not to allow opportunists to gain ground amid calls not to participate in this national duty.”

According to sources close to Siniora, he is seeking “to prevent Hezbollah from penetrating the Sunni environment, through Sunni figures close to the axis of resistance led by Hezbollah, the strategic ally of Iran.”

Siniora said: “I call on our people in Beirut, Sidon, the north, the Bekaa Valley, Mount Lebanon, and all over Lebanon to participate in these elections.

“The Lebanese people’s uprising showed us the need to renew political blood, support promising faces, and facilitate the way for experts who had not been given the chance to serve the nation.”

Dar Al-Fatwa, Lebanon’s highest Sunni religious authority, said it would not interfere with the elections, adding that it will neither support a candidate nor a list.

“Our role is limited to advising people to choose the best candidate for the state-building project and strengthening the unity of the Islamic ranks based on national foundations,” Dar Al-Fatwa said.

With Hariri’s withdrawal from political life, Siniora has been trying to fill the void in the Sunni community. However, the Future Movement is not pleased with his actions and is even accusing him of treason.

Meanwhile, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt tweeted on Tuesday: “In this suffocating social and economic crisis that Lebanon is experiencing, we are paying for the Arab countries abandoning us. We are reaping the fruits of the petty and absurd statements made by senior leaders against the Gulf,” in reference to briefings from Hezbollah leaders about the Gulf states in recent months.

Topics: Lebanon Fouad Siniora Saad Hariri lebanese elections Najib Mikati Nawaf Salam Tammam Salam

