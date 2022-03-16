You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says

Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says

Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says
A man walks past fortified branch of Fransabank in Beirut on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ahq7

Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says

Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says
  • Lebanese banks have frozen most savers out of their hard currency deposits since a financial meltdown in 2019
  • The judicial order required Fransabank to reopen the account of Egyptian depositor Ayad Ibrahim and pay out his deposit in cash
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Fransabank on Wednesday closed all of its branches in the country following a judicial order freezing its assets based on a lawsuit filed by a depositor, a Fransabank source told Reuters.
Lebanese banks have frozen most savers out of their hard currency deposits since a financial meltdown in 2019, but the controls were never formalized in law and have been challenged in courts.
The judicial order required Fransabank to reopen the account of Egyptian depositor Ayad Ibrahim and pay out his deposit in cash, or else the bank’s assets would be seized, his lawyer Rami Ollaik said.
The judge who issued the order and Ibrahim could not be reached for comment.
The Fransabank source said that following the order the bank would not be able to make any payments, including of salaries, because its assets have been frozen. The bank has roughly 50 branches, the source said.
“We closed because the order is on all the belongings of the bank, including the safes, at the tellers, where you can get the cash. I can’t get (cash), and I can’t receive,” the Fransabank source said.
Fransabank had issued Ibrahim a cheque for the value of his deposit and he was therefore no longer a client, the Fransabank source said, adding that he had signed for the cheque at a notary.
A spokesperson for United For Lebanon, an anti-corruption group that is representing Ibrahim in the case, said he had “signed for the cheque but with reservation.”

Topics: Lebanon Banks meltdown

Related

Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary election
Middle-East
Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary election
Special Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Business & Economy
Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 

Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 

Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 
  • The two sides also discussed migration, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday met with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.

The meeting at Carthage Palace covered military cooperation between the two countries amid the ongoing 23rd session of the Tunisian-Italian military commission.

The military discussions follow talks between Tunisian Defense Minister Imed Memmich and Italian Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara on Tuesday, where the latter said Rome is ready to help Tunisia develop its military capabilities.

The two sides also discussed migration, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Saied reaffirmed Tunisia’s keenness to enhance ties with Italy, which have been demonstrated through cooperation against COVID-19 and at various other governmental levels.

Guerini praised the solidity of bilateral relations, saying Rome is prepared to support Tunisia at the regional and European levels, as well as promote its causes with international organizations and donors.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia’s labor union says it opposes 'painful' economic reforms
Middle-East
Tunisia’s labor union says it opposes 'painful' economic reforms
UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia
Business & Economy
UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

Tunisia’s labor union says it opposes 'painful' economic reforms

Tunisia’s labor union says it opposes 'painful' economic reforms
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

Tunisia’s labor union says it opposes 'painful' economic reforms

Tunisia’s labor union says it opposes 'painful' economic reforms
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: The head of Tunisia’s powerful UGTT labor union on Wednesday announced it opposed “painful” economic reforms, adding that publicly owned companies were not for sale and urging wage increases for the next two years.
Tunisia has embarked on talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package to avert a crisis in public finances and lenders want urgent reforms to rein in spending.

Topics: Tunisia economic reforms labor

Related

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Middle-East
Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Italian businessmen meet Tunisian economy minister
Business & Economy
Italian businessmen meet Tunisian economy minister

UK MP says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, headed to airport after 6 years detention in Iran

UK MP says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, headed to airport after 6 years detention in Iran
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

UK MP says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, headed to airport after 6 years detention in Iran

UK MP says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, headed to airport after 6 years detention in Iran
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

LONDON: British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, is at Tehran’s airport to leave the country, a UK lawmaker said Wednesday.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given back her British passport over the weekend, raising hopes that her long ordeal was coming to a close.
“Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,’’ lawmaker Tulip Siddiq tweeted. “I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.’’
There was no immediate report on Iranian state media on Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s apparent release. A lawyer representing Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Tehran couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had confirmed earlier that a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Johnson’s comments were made on a visit to the Middle East. But family members had been wary, having often had their hopes dashed at the last moment.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016. She was later convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.
She has been held under house arrest and unable to leave the country since her release.

(Developing story)

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
World
Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia received US guarantees on Iran deal
Update Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned
World
Hopes for detained UK-Iranian as passport returned

UK prime minister in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil

UK prime minister in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UK prime minister in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil

UK prime minister in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the Gulf on Wednesday for meetings in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia aimed at easing skyrocketing gasoline prices, as the West grapples with economic headwinds from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Johnson will be seeking greater investments in the UK’s renewable energy transition and ways to secure more oil to lessen British dependence on Russian energy supplies.
His visit, though, is also about pressing these two major OPEC producers to pump more oil, which would have an immediate impact on Brent Crude prices that nearly touched $140 a barrel in trading last week. Prices have eased to around $100 in recent days, in large part due to new pandemic lockdowns in China.
Russian President Vladmir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is “causing global uncertainty and a spike in the price of oil,” Johnson told reporters in Abu Dhabi ahead of his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.
“Everybody can see the effect of the increase in gas prices that’s coming through,” he added.
Because of Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas, Putin has been “been able to blackmail the West to hold Western economies to ransom,” he said.
“We need independence,” Johnson added.
 

Biden ordered a US ban on Russian oil imports after the war, and cautioned that Americans will feel pain, too — at the gas pump. Yet, he declared, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed demand for oil down, with Brent Crude prices averaging around $42 a barrel in 2020 before climbing to $70 last year on the back of a deal by major oil producers to drastically curb production.

The deal, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, calls for gradually increasing production levels each month as economies recover, but it did not account for the impact of the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia three weeks ago.

The UAE’s energy minister as recently as last week said the country is “committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism.”

The Biden administration dispatched two officials last month to Riyadh to talk about a range of issues — chief among them global energy supplies.

In a call with Biden prior to the visit, King Salman doubled down on “the importance of maintaining the agreement” that is in place between OPEC producers and Russia, according to a Saudi readout of the call.

“The reason for coming here is that it’s not just that they’ve got oil. They’re also some of the biggest investors here, in the Gulf, in UK renewables,” Johnson said in Abu Dhabi.

(With AP)

Topics: UK UAE Boris Johnson

Related

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the ongoing Renaissance Dam issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. (Office of the Egyptian Presidency/File Photos)
Middle-East
UK’s Boris Johnson, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss need for Renaissance Dam negotiations
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses relations with Boris Johnson
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses relations with Boris Johnson

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh

Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Police have broken up a mlitant cell linked to Daesh in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Police said the cell was planning attacks with explosives and trying to recruit young people, according to the ministry statement.

Topics: Tunisia Daesh

Related

Italian businessmen meet Tunisian economy minister
Business & Economy
Italian businessmen meet Tunisian economy minister
UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia
Business & Economy
UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says
Lebanon’s Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order, source says
Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn
Saudi Industrial Investment to increase in its capital to $2bn
Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
US Defense Department awards Verizon contracts worth $1bn to modernize services
US Defense Department awards Verizon contracts worth $1bn to modernize services
Egypt’s budget deficit below 5% in first 8 months: deputy finance minister
Egypt’s budget deficit below 5% in first 8 months: deputy finance minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.