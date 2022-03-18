East Timor’s Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election

You are here

Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta says he hopes to restore political stability to Asia’s youngest democracy, as the East Timor prepares to head to the polls. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • East Timor will hold its fifth presidential election on Saturday since gaining independence
DILI: The frontrunner in East Timor’s presidential election, independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, has said he hopes to restore political stability to Asia’s youngest democracy, as the nation prepares to head to the polls.
East Timor will hold its fifth presidential election on Saturday since gaining independence, after a campaign also focused on economic security and jobs.
In a streamed address to the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia late on Thursday, the 72-year-old former prime minister and president said he felt compelled to run to safeguard the constitutional integrity of East Timor.
“What happened in the past few years is that the president exceeded his powers,” said Ramos-Horta, referring to prolonged political tensions that have hampered efforts to cut poverty, tackle corruption and develop rich energy resources.
In 2018, incumbent president and former resistance fighter Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres refused to swear in seven ministers from the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor (CNRT), a political party led by the country’s first president and former resistance leader Xanana Gusmao.
Guterres said his actions were justified given judicial inquiries into alleged misconduct, but the move entrenched party divisions and led to a prolonged political impasse.
Patricio da Silva, a supporter of the president, said during a recent campaign rally he still had “high hopes” that Guterres would be able to win another term in office.
Ramos-Horta, Guterres and a former army commander are the top contenders in the election, according to a poll by the National University in East Timor.
The survey showed Ramos-Horta, who is backed by Xanana’s CNRT party, in the lead with 39 percent.
If none of the 16 candidates wins a majority, a second-round runoff will be held between the top two candidates on April 19.
Approaching 20 years of independence after a brutal occupation by Indonesia, the role of young voters has been in focus with an estimated 20 percent of the electorate first-time voters in the country of 1.3 million.
“The big issue in a society with a median age of 18 is that it has to produce a lot more jobs and educational opportunities,” said Michael Leach, an academic from Australia’s Swinburne University, who also cites the urgency for East Timor to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions

India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions
Updated 6 sec ago

India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions

India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions
Updated 6 sec ago
NEW DELHI: The state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said Friday.
The official said India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia despite calls not to from the US and other countries.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
The United States, Britain and other western countries are urging India to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20 percent below global benchmark prices.
Such prices have surged in recent weeks, posing a huge burden for countries like India, which imports 85 percent of the oil it consumes. Its demand is projected to jump 8.2 percent this year to 5.15 million barrels per day as the economy recovers from the devastation caused by the pandemic.
White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said earlier this week that Indian purchases of Russian oil wouldn’t violate US sanctions, but urged India to “think about where you want to stand when history books are written.”
Asked by reporters about India buying oil from Russia, the spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, said many European countries import Russian oil and gas.
“India imports most of its oil requirements. We are exploring all possibilities in the global energy market. I don’t think Russia has been a major oil supplier to India,” Bagchi said.
Iraq is India’s top supplier with a 27 percent share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17 percent, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13 percent and the US at 9 percent, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Japan, Australia impose more sanctions on Russia as Ukraine invasion enters 4th week

Japan, Australia impose more sanctions on Russia as Ukraine invasion enters 4th week
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Japan, Australia impose more sanctions on Russia as Ukraine invasion enters 4th week

Japan, Australia impose more sanctions on Russia as Ukraine invasion enters 4th week
  • Tokyo lists 15 individuals and 9 organizations, including Rosoboronexport
  • Australian list covers Russian finance ministry and 11 additional banks and government organizations
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY/TOKYO: As Moscow's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Friday, Australia and Japan stepped up the pressure by placing sanctions on more Russian individuals, banks and government organizations.

Australia placed sanctions on Russia’s finance ministry and 11 additional banks and government organizations, covering the majority of the country’s banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia’s sovereign debt.

“With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia’s sovereign debt,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

Japan said it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organizations, including defense officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

Japan has now slapped sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other organizations in Russia, according to the finance ministry.

The government on Friday designated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and several military equipment makers including United Aircraft Corp, which manufactures fighter jets.

Japan still has stakes in gas and oil projects in Russia’s Sakhalin island, after Shell and Exxon Mobil pulled out from those projects.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday gave no clear indication of the fate of Japan’s investment in the projects, underscoring both their importance for Tokyo’s energy security and his intention to keep in step with G7 peers’ sanctions against Russia.

The Russian ambassador in Tokyo said on Thursday it was only logical to maintain “mutually beneficial” energy projects in Sakhalin. 
 

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID-19 booster for all adults

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID-19 booster for all adults
Updated 56 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID-19 booster for all adults

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID-19 booster for all adults
Updated 56 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Moderna Inc. on late Thursday sought emergency use authorization with US health regulators for a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, as a surge in cases in some parts of the world fuels fears of another wave of the pandemic.
The company’s request comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older.
Moderna said its request covered all adults over the age of 18 so that US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health care providers could determine the appropriate use of an additional booster dose of its vaccine, including “for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”
Moderna, without specifically commenting on the effectiveness of a fourth shot, said its submission was partly based on data recently published in the United States and Israel following the emergence of the omicron variant.
FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
US health officials, including top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have raised the prospect of a fourth shot, especially for older people and to prepare for the possibility of another surge in cases.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data has said that vaccine efficacy wanes over time and that a third shot helps restore it, but it has not released comprehensive data based on age or health status to support the case.
The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Invasion of Ukraine ‘is stalled on all fronts’

Invasion of Ukraine ‘is stalled on all fronts’
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Invasion of Ukraine ‘is stalled on all fronts’

Invasion of Ukraine ‘is stalled on all fronts’
  • Airstrike hits shelter in southern city of Mariupol
  • The war settles into a grinding pattern of sieges of cities
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was described on Thursday as “largely stalled on all fronts” as Europe’s largest conflict in 80 years entered its fourth week.
In the besieged city of Mariupol, rescue workers dug survivors out of the rubble of a theater that Ukraine said had been hit by a Russian airstrike while people sheltered there from bombardments.
Russia denied striking the theater, but its forces have blasted cities and killed many civilians in its assault on Ukraine.
Mariupol has suffered the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war, with hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in basements with no food, water or power as Russian forces pound it with artillery and airstrikes.
A city mayoral adviser, Petro Andrushchenko, said the number of victims of the strike on the theater on Wednesday was not known, but the shelter had held. “Now the rubble is being cleared,” he said. “There are survivors.”
Satellite pictures showed the word “children” had been marked out on the ground in front of the building before it was hit.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegation that Russia had bombed the theater was a “lie,” and repeated Kremlin denials that Russian forces had targeted civilians. “Russia’s armed forces don’t bomb towns and cities,” she said.

The war has settled into a grinding pattern of sieges of cities, but the Russians have failed to capture a major city in the face of spirited resistance from Ukrainian forces. British military intelligence said the invasion had “largely stalled on all fronts,” and Russian forces were suffering heavy losses.
Northeastern and northwestern suburbs of Kyiv have suffered heavy damage but the capital itself has held firm, under a curfew and subjected to deadly nightly rocket attacks.
A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink but Western officials said they remained far apart. “Both sides are taking them seriously but there is a very, very big gap between their positions,” one official said.
An aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was sticking to its core position that it retain sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russian and pro-Russian forces.
Zelensky addressed the German Parliament by video link that invoked the Holocaust and the Berlin Wall. “Every year politicians repeat ‘never again’,” said Zelensky, who is Jewish. “And now we see that these words are simply worthless. In Europe, a people is being destroyed.”
He accused Germany of helping to build a new wall “in the middle of Europe between freedom and unfreedom” by isolating Ukraine with its business and energy ties to Russia.

Cambodian court convicts 21 opposition figures of treason

Cambodian court convicts 21 opposition figures of treason
Updated 17 March 2022
AP

Cambodian court convicts 21 opposition figures of treason

Cambodian court convicts 21 opposition figures of treason
Updated 17 March 2022
AP

PHNOM PENH: A court in Cambodia on Thursday convicted 21 people of treason and related charges for their nonviolent political opposition to the government several years ago.

Those convicted by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court included seven exiled leaders of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party, each of whom received 10-year prison terms.

They included party co-founder Sam Rainsy who has been in exile since 2016 to avoid serving prison sentences for defamation and other charges. He says the cases against him are politically motivated.

Sam Rainsy has long been the harshest critic and most popular opponent of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has held power for 37 years. The treason case involved his attempted return to Cambodia in 2019 that was blocked by the government.

The other party leaders convicted were Sam Rainsy’s wife Tioulong Saumura and five former lawmakers.

Another 13 defendants who were convicted were ordinary party supporters, each sentenced to five years imprisonment, reduced by the court to three years and eight months. One more man, not present at the trial, had his sentence suspended for health reason because he had suffered a stroke two years ago.

“Upon the announcement of the verdict, these 13 people shouted together at the judge that they were innocent and they cannot accept this unjust verdict,” defense lawyer Sam Sokong said. He said they told him to appeal the verdict.

Relatives and other supporters of the defendants tussled outside the court with police, with several women falling to the ground as a banner was grabbed away from them.

“The mass trial and convictions of political opponents on baseless charges is a witch hunt that discredits both the Cambodian government and the country’s courts,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch said in an emailed statement.

All the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit treason and incitement to commit a felony, mostly in connection with organizing Sam Rainsy’s abortive 2019 trip home. The party leader were also convicted of inciting members of the armed forces not to follow their orders.

The CNRP, as the sole credible opposition party, had been expected to present a strong challenge to Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party in the 2018 general election.

Hun Sen launched a sweeping crackdown on his opponents before the election, the high court disbanded the CNRP and its lawmakers were removed from Parliament. Hun Sen’s party subsequently won every seat in the National Assembly.

Several Western nations imposed sanctions on Cambodia’s government after concluding the 2018 election was neither free nor fair. The harshest measure came from the European Union, which withdrew some preferential trading privileges.

The trial started in 2020 but was suspended until December due to coronavirus restrictions. Initially, nearly 130 defendants were listed and were split into three trials for manageability. Many did not turn themselves in, and how many will eventually stand trial is unclear.

“It’s just another day of injustice here in Cambodia. It’s the norm now, injustice is the norm,” said Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer and activist whose own treason case is being tried separately.

