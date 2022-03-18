Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention

LONDON: The family of Anoosheh Ashoori said they struggled to garner media and public attention during his Iranian imprisonment because they were not seen as “very relatable.”
Ashoori was released from detention on Wednesday along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after years behind bars.
Unlike Ashoori, the detention of mother-of-one Zaghari-Ratcliffe attracted global media attention.
Elika Ashoori told BBC Radio 4 that the family had experienced an “outpouring of love” since her father’s return, but said the last five years of his captivity had been very different.
“It has been a very big struggle trying to get my dad’s name out there,” she said. “We were slightly more successful in the last year of our campaign because of the efforts of Amnesty and other organizations that finally joined us.
“But, because of his name, age, his looks, us being grown-up children, and us not being very relatable, so we couldn’t really engage on a major scale with the media and public no matter how hard we tried.
“But regardless of that we have succeeded because he was included in the deal, so I think despite all that hardship we managed to strike a chord and keep his name out there and keep the momentum going for him to be included in the deal.”
Ashoori was arrested in 2017 in Iran and accused of spying for Israel.
The release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tied to the payment of a decades-old debt of nearly £400 million ($526 million), related to an arms deal with Iran’s pre-revolutionary government.
Elika said the family would always wonder if he could have been brought home sooner.
“Of course, there’s always that question which is something we will obviously be continuing to campaign for once we’ve regrouped, because he wasn’t the only one and Nazanin wasn’t the only one taken through hostage diplomacy.
"The debt being paid has managed to bring my dad and Nazanin home but there are also others, there are dual nationals still being detained. Until we get to the root cause of this problem we can’t prevent cases to happen in the future.”
She also warned that one paid debt would not prevent Iran from employing the same “barbaric” tactic in the future.
“It’s OK to point fingers and say the blame is with this government or that government – at the end of the day we are the collateral damage. By paying one debt we’re not solving the issue. We have to get to the root cause of the problem and see why is it the world is allowing this barbaric practice to continue.”
She added that her father was extremely angry with the Iranian government for the way he had been treated.
MOKAMA, BIJAR: Celebrations of Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, were in full swing on Friday, with people joyously splashing each other with powdered dye as the pandemic showed signs of receding across the country.
Marking the end of winter and symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, Holi is observed on the last full moon in the lunar month of Phalguna with bonfires, sweets and dancing to traditional music.
Celebrations were muted for the past two years due to restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 cases soared, but infections have come down sharply in recent weeks from more than 300,000 a day in January to less than 3,000.
“People are more free and at ease because the restrictions have been lifted,” Rajiv Mehta, president of a housing society in Noida, told Arab News.
This year, Mehta is hosting a Holi feast for all the housing society’s 2,000 residents.
“We are not as restrained as before and there is less fear of coronavirus this time,” he said. “This is an important festival for all of us and the day allows us to let loose, eat and play with colors without any restraint.”
Holi derives its name from Holika, the demon sister of evil King Hiranyakashipu in Indian mythology, who tried to forbid his son from worshiping the Hindu deity Vishnu and wanted to kill him with her help.
Hiranyakashipu ordered the two of them to sit on a burning pyre, lying to the son that his aunt, who was immune to fire, would protect him. But when the flames struck, it was Holika who burnt to death and demon king’s son survived with the help of Vishnu.
The night before Holi, Hindus burn pyres to symbolize the death of Holika and triumph of good over evil. As the next day arrives, they pelt each other with powdered pigments in an explosion of joy and equality, as color hides all class lines.
Dr. Vivek Vishvas, lecturer at Maharaja Agrasen College of the University of Delhi, said Holi, as a social festival, is “different from other festivals celebrated in India.”
“People, be it rich or poor, Hindu or Muslim, all come together to celebrate the festival. This festival is not complete without the involvement of the larger society.”
For Jai Prakash Yadav, a schoolteacher in Mokama in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Holi is a “therapeutic.”
“It allows you to take liberties and engage in playful banter with others,” he said. “This year the virus is not creating havoc, and this has given greater freedom to play and celebrate this lovely festival.”
One doctor’s advice was to enjoy this freedom as long as you don’t not have coronavirus symptoms.
“Compared to the past two years, COVID-19 is less visible, and this has given the opportunity to people to indulge in Holi festivities this year,” Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former president of the western chapter of the Indian Medical Association, told Arab News.
“If people want to play Holi, they should play. If they get a cold, they should get tested immediately to contain the spread of the virus.”
Thailand to start sending workers to Saudi Arabia after 30-year hiatus
Ministry will supply high-skilled laborers for work in Saudi engineering, construction, healthcare sectors
Saudi Arabia once popular destination for Thai expats, with at least 300,000 working there in 1980s
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Aksarapak Lapanunt
BANGKOK: A top-level Thai government delegation was due to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this month to sign a labor cooperation agreement, a leading official said on Friday.
And the first group of workers from Thailand was expected to join the Saudi job market in May.
Saudi Arabia used to be a popular destination for Thai expats, with more than 300,000 of them living and working in the Kingdom until relations between the two countries stalled in the 1980s.
Ties were renewed in late January, following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which was the first top leadership meeting between the two kingdoms in more than three decades.
The Thai government has since approved two draft agreements on legal labor recruitment for Saudi Arabia, while a Saudi delegation arrived in Bangkok earlier this week to meet representatives of the Thai Ministry of Labor as they were finalizing the deal.
“Thailand’s minister of labor has accepted an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s minister of human resources and social development to visit and sign the agreement on March 28,” Surachai Chaitrakulthong, assistant to Thai Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin, told Arab News.
“If we sign the agreement on March 28, we can start the selection process in April and possibly the first group will be able to go to Saudi Arabia in May,” he saaid.
When the agreement is signed, ministry representatives will tour workplaces and businesses which can hire Thai workers.
As Thai officials were assessing the qualifications and skills of potential workers versus available employment opportunities, more than 1,000 job seekers had already applied to work in Saudi Arabia, Chaitrakulthong added.
“The ministry is interviewing them as we are seeking high-skilled laborers to be working in Saudi Arabia.”
He added that the preferred sectors were engineering and construction — especially welding — as well as healthcare.
Currently, there were only around 1,350 Thai workers in Saudi Arabia, employed mainly as technicians and household staff, according to the ministry’s data.
Russia-Ukraine conflict blurs distinction between memory and myth
Conflict has frayed ties of family, faith, culture and history that bind the two peoples
Russian invasion may have accentuated differences at the expense of commonalities
Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, any lingering fondness the latter may have had for shared bonds of kinship and culture is now history, replaced by resentments and bitterness likely to last generations.
Underlying the current attempt to bring Ukraine back into the fold of Russia appears to be the conviction that the two peoples are one and the same — the product of a shared history spanning centuries.
The Kremlin has said its “special military operation” is aimed at protecting Russia’s security and that of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
However, for many Ukrainians, particularly those who came of age after 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed and Ukraine declared independence, the invasion has only served to accentuate the ethnic, political, and cultural differences between Russia and Ukraine at the expense of their commonalities.
“My paternal grandparents are from Ukraine,” Eugene B. Kogan, a researcher at Harvard Business School who emigrated to the US from Russia in the 1990s, told Arab News. “The unexpected effect of this war is that I have a renewed interest in understanding where my ancestors came from and in my family history.”
Far from drawing Russians and Ukrainians closer, the invasion, which started on Feb. 24, appears to have driven a deeper wedge between the two peoples, while fanning the flames of Ukrainian nationalism and cementing further the political and defense ties that bind Ukraine to Western Europe.
Regardless of the seething bitterness, indeed hate, that consumes many Ukrainians as their cities are pulverized by the Russian military, the two peoples share undeniable bonds, linked by a common thread of history in everything from religion and written script to politics, geography, social customs, and cuisine.
In a recent opinion piece in The Guardian, Alex Halberstadt, author of “Young Heroes of the Soviet Union,” said: “Ukrainians and Russians share much of their culture and history, and an estimated 11 million Russians have Ukrainian relatives. Millions more have Ukrainian spouses and friends.”
Both nations, alongside Belarus, can trace their cultural ancestry back to the medieval kingdom of Kievan Rus, whose 9th century Prince Vladimir I, the Grand Duke of Kyiv, was baptized in Crimea after rejecting paganism, becoming the first Christian ruler of all Russia. In fact, in 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea, he cited this moment in history to help justify his actions.
Religious identity has played a part in the justification of the war on the grounds of defending the Moscow-oriented Orthodox Christian population of Ukraine, who are divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.
Leaders of both Ukrainian Orthodox communities, however, have fiercely denounced the invasion, as have Ukraine’s significant Catholic minority.
Another factor is demographics. When Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, a policy of Ukrainian out-bound and Russian in-bound migration saw the ethnic Ukrainian share of the population decline from 77 percent in 1959 to 73 percent in 1991.
Upon Ukraine’s independence, however, this trend was thrown into reverse. By the turn of the 21st century, Ukrainians made up more than three-quarters of the population, while Russians made up the largest minority.
Modern Ukraine shows influences of many other cultures in the post-Soviet neighborhood — not just Russia. Prior to its incorporation into the Soviet Union, the country was subject to long periods of domination by Poland and Lithuania. It enjoyed a brief bout of independence between 1918 and 1920, during which several of its border regions were controlled by Romania, Poland, and Czechoslovakia, all of which left their mark.
We always thought of ourselves as brothers and sisters. We have so much shared history and to see what is happening is even more heartbreaking because of that.
The Russian and Ukrainian languages, while both stemming from the same branch of the Slavic language family, have their own distinct features. The Ukrainian language shares many similarities with Polish.
Although Russian is the most widely spoken minority language in Ukraine, a significant number of people in the country also speak Yiddish, Polish, Belarusian, Romanian, Moldovan, Bulgarian, Crimean Turkish, and Hungarian.
Russia has left an indelible mark, nonetheless. During both the tsarist and the Soviet periods, Russian was the common language of government administration and public life in Ukraine, with the native tongue of the local population reduced to a secondary status.
In the decade after the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, the Ukrainian language was initially afforded equal status with Russian. But, during the 1930s, a policy of Russification was implemented, and it was only in 1989 that Ukrainian became the country’s official language once again, its status confirmed in the 1996 constitution.
Many of the present-day commonalities between the two cultures are actually the result of long spells of Russification, first under the Romanovs and later under Joseph Stalin when the Soviet dictator unleashed his disastrous collectivization policy on the Ukrainian population.
Nadia Kaabi-Linke, a Ukrainian-Arab artist based in Berlin, was due to open a solo exhibition at the National Art Museum of Ukraine in Kyiv on March 4 but is now back in Berlin helping Ukrainian refugees.
She told Arab News: “I would not put the relationship between Ukraine and Russia in terms of similarities right now because, after the invasion, many things have changed in my mind and in the core of my own being.
“I have started to question my mother tongue — my Ukrainian mother spoke to me in Russian — and I never did before. I even speak Russian to my two children.
“I will not discuss differences and similarities, but I will put it in a way that I might not have ever done before the invasion. Now I feel it is fitting to say this is colonization,” she said.
Unsurprisingly, it is not just people with Ukrainian heritage who feel that the rhetoric of nationalism has poisoned a once close relationship, pulling the two peoples apart.
Russian-born Tanya Kronfli, who has lived in the Gulf for nearly 10 years, told Arab News: “I feel heartbroken, sad, angry, and helpless. We always thought of each other as brothers and sisters. We have so much shared history and to see what is happening is even more heartbreaking because of that.”
Kronfli pointed out that Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Russians were “from different countries but are the same people. Our languages are nearly the same and many families have intermarried. It’s such a mix with many similarities.”
The Kremlin has repeatedly said that NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe and Ukraine’s ambition to join the alliance created a security dilemma for Russia. It has continued to demand Ukraine’s disarmament and guarantees that it would never join NATO — conditions that Kyiv and NATO have ruled out.
Kogan said: “Another security analysis is that the Kremlin felt uneasy with Ukrainians’ Westward leanings and democratic aspirations, thanks lately to the efforts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Past color revolutions (Georgia in 2003, Ukraine 2004, Kyrgyzstan 2005) and Zelensky’s West-leaning ambitions are of deep concern to the Kremlin’s sense of control over Russia’s near abroad.”
Intent on halting Ukraine’s drift to the West, Moscow has rejected the idea of Ukrainian national identity, saying that Russia’s Ukrainian brothers and sisters have been taken hostage by a Western-backed Nazi cabal, and that Russian troops would be welcomed as liberators.
“One often-heard argument is that the post-Soviet Russian leadership never accepted Ukraine as a nation and Ukrainians as a separate people requiring a geopolitically viable nation state in the international system,” Kogan added.
In a speech just days before the invasion began, Putin defended his formal recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics by declaring that Ukraine was an invention of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, who he said had wrongly endowed Ukraine with a sense of statehood by allowing it to enjoy autonomy within the Soviet Union.
“Modern Ukraine was entirely and fully created by Russia, more specifically the Bolshevik, communist Russia,” Putin said in a televised address.
“This process began practically immediately after the 1917 revolution, and moreover Lenin and his associates did it in the sloppiest way in relation to Russia — by dividing, tearing from her pieces of her own historical territory.”
It remains unclear whether all Russians believe this interpretation of history or consider it a plausible moral justification for the invasion.
It is true that through wars, disasters, and Soviet tyranny, Russians and Ukrainians, living side by side as neighbors or compatriots, managed to preserve their kinship.
Nevertheless, for many Ukrainians, their distinctive history, identity, and sovereign right to choose their own destiny are evidently not matters open to debate.
Tahrane Tahbaz, sister of detained Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, holds a book that her brother made, after talking with Reuters at her home in Madrid, Spain, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
US reminds Iran of its commitment to furlough British-American national
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department on Friday said anything short of an immediate furlough of Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who had been taken back to an Iranian prison earlier, would be considered a violation of Tehran’s commitments to the United Kingdom.
Tahbaz’s sister, Taraneh Tahbaz, in an interview with Reuters said her brother, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday.
Shortly afterwards, a spokesman for Britain’s foreign ministry said it had been told by Iran that Tahbaz, 66, had been taken back to Evin prison in order to fit an ankle bracelet and that the British government hoped he would be allowed out in coming hours.
A State Department spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that Iran made a commitment to the United Kingdom to furlough Tahbaz.
“We are not a party to this arrangement, but would join the UK in considering anything short of Morad’s immediate furlough a violation of Iran’s commitment. We are urgently consulting with the UK on appropriate responses,” the spokesperson said.
“We continue to work night and day to secure the release of our wrongfully detained citizens, including US-UK citizen Morad Tahbaz,” the spokesperson said.
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.
In February, as months of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal inched closer to an agreement, Iran, which holds a dozen Western dual nationals, said it was ready for a prisoner swap in return for the unblocking of frozen assets and release of Iranians held in Western jails.
The nuclear talks were close to an agreement 11 days ago until last-minute Russian demands for sweeping guarantees that would have hollowed out sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine threw the negotiations off track.
Russia now appears to have narrowed its demands to cover only work linked to the nuclear deal, leaving a small number of issues to be resolved between Washington and Tehran, diplomats say. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to war
Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war
Over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave
Updated 18 March 2022
AP
GENEVA: The UN migration agency said Friday that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country.
The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.
The findings come in a paper issued Friday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The projections also found that “over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.”
The paper cited the IOM figures as “a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine — calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16.”
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has said fighting that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has sparked Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II.
“By these estimates, roughly half the country is either internally displaced, stranded in affected areas or unable to leave, or has already fled to neighboring countries,” he said, alluding to Ukraine’s population of about 44 million before the war began.
The paper said that 9.56 million people have been displaced by the war so far, as of Wednesday, and another 2.2 million people were considering leaving. IOM estimates that more than 3 million people had fled abroad as of Wednesday.
UNHCR, in its latest figures released Friday, said more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine.