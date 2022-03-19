A cheerful ladies golf day in King Abdullah Economic City

JEDDAH: More than 200 women and girls on Friday took part in an outreach females’ event organized by Golf Saudi at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

Titled Ladies’ Day, the event took place on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and was aimed at celebrating International Women’s Day which takes place on March 8 every year.

The event also aimed to provide Saudi women the opportunity to learn how to play golf for the first time.

Activities on offer included private shuttles, free ice cream, drinks and food, and introductory lessons.

Three golf clinics led by professional players took place, with each group given the chance to enjoy introductory lessons on how to stand, hold a golf club, and where to position the ball properly.

FAST FACT The first 200 ladies who showed up were offered free membership of the golf club, which is a world-first free golf initiative launched by Saudi Arabia to get women and girls into the sport. In 2020 the initiative saw more than 1,000 new golfers sign up in just four days.

One of the visitors, Ala’a Alghamdi, 31, said that before joining the club she used to practice in the UK, Dubai, and Bahrain.

“Playing golf teaches you how to focus and it gives your body flexibility,” she said. “This game requires a lot of patience and it is like a massage for your brain, where you leave everything and focus on how to score.”







Aramco Saudi Ladies International hosted its “Ladies Day” event on the second day of the tournament. (Supplied)



With a teeing ground covered with white golf balls, the event was a chance for participants to meet players and enjoy an open day of unlimited birdies.

The game seemed to attract a good number of children who showed up to the event with their mothers.

Shoog Alotaibi, 12, came to the event with her mother and two sisters to experience golf for the first time.

“I have watched many golf championships and I am really interested to experience it today,” she said.

Another young golfer, Basma Nassif, 11, has been playing golf for two years and was introduced to the game by her family as they have a long history of playing golf. “We have a big family (who) play golf; we like it so much.

“Playing golf is not competition, it is a game I love and am focusing on because I find it less competitive than other sports, and I wish to become a world champion one day.”

Shon, a 5-year-old from South Korea, showed up with his parents to enjoy the accompanying activities of the Ladies Day at a mini-golf course. Six-year-old Alia Mohammed from Egypt was also enjoying the mini-golf.

The event included a conversation with a motivational young Saudi women, Adwa Al-Dakheel, a businesswoman, pilot, writer, musician, and entrepreneur.

The all-female audience was able to enjoy a Q&A session with her, and Ladies’ Day concluded with a live music performance by a rising Saudi singer, Hanan Kamal, known as “Pink In.” The first 200 ladies who showed up were offered free membership of the golf club, which is a world-first free golf initiative launched by Saudi Arabia to get women and girls into the sport. In 2020 the initiative saw more than 1,000 new golfers sign up in just four days.