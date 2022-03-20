You are here

Crypto industry stays flat amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Arab News

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Sunday, rising 0.29 percent to $41,896.77 at 01:06 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,929.85, down 0.20 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Binance Ontario update

As reported on Thursday by the Ontario Securities Commission, or OSC, crypto exchange Binance has published a consent order. It admitted that the company’s services are not available to Ontario residents until further notice.

After a crackdown on crypto exchanges in Ontario for allegedly failing to comply with securities laws, the company announced its decision to leave the province in June last year.

The exchange later notified investors in December that it could continue working in Ontario while still unregistered, according to the OSC.

Russia-Ukraine conflict 

In connection with sanctions on Russia, the cryptocurrency industry has been communicating in a counterproductive way that did not reflect what it is really doing, FTX’s head Sam Bankman-Fried said.

While FTX, the Bahamas-based exchange, halted support to all sanctioned parties and cut off access to all Russian banks, most of the crypto exchanges have rejected calls to block all Russian users, sparking concerns among US lawmakers about Moscow’s use of digital assets to evade Western sanctions.

Exchanges such as Binance and Kraken have said that shutting out all Russians would be contrary to their libertarian values.

 

Topics: bitcoin ether crypto exchange

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom to provide a digital guarantee service, through the electronic financial services platform Etimad.

In partnership with the Ministry of Finance’s National Center for Government Resources Systems, the bank’s new service aims to ensure smooth financial operations for beneficiaries, it said in a statement. 

Al Rajhi Bank customers in the corporate sector will be able to issue digital guarantees and easily link them to the beneficiary electronically via the platform. 

The service will entail electronic management of bank guarantees, automatic linkage of them with government competition for issuance, and the automatic cancellation of preliminary guarantees for non-winning competitors. 

The steps come in line with Saudi Vision 2030, in building digital governance, improving work efficiency, and increasing the effectiveness of projects. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking digital services

Bauxite mining at Weipa western Cape York Peninsula Queensland Australia. Shutterstock
  Morrison said Australia had levelled 476 sanctions against Russian individuals and institutions since the invasion began
Sydney: Australia announced more sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Sunday, immediately banning all exports of alumina and bauxite while pledging more weapons and humanitarian assistance.

The export ban aims to impact aluminium production in Russia, which relies on Australia for 20 percent of its alumina.

It comes just days after Canberra sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who owns a stake in Queensland Alumina Limited -- a joint venture between Russian aluminium company Rusal and mining giant Rio Tinto, which has vowed to sever all business ties with Russia.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson said the company "notes the government's announcement today regarding export sanctions" and it was still in the process of "terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday his government was working with partners to "put the maximum cost, the maximum pressure on the Putin regime to withdraw from Ukraine”.

Morrison said Australia had levelled 476 sanctions against Russian individuals and institutions since the invasion began.

He announced Australia would donate 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Ukraine, following a request from the besieged nation.

"We understand that it can power up to one million homes," he said.

In addition, Australia will increase its humanitarian assistance with an additional Aus$30 million (US$22.3 million) and will donate a further Aus$21 million in defensive military assistance to Ukraine, including ammunition and body armour.

In recent weeks, the government has approved nearly 5,000 visas from Ukrainians displaced by the conflict, Morrison added.

He announced that Ukrainian refugees would be eligible for a new three-year humanitarian visa, allowing them to work, study and access the country's health system.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia Australia Mining

RIYADH: A unit of South African multinational holding company, and Egypt’s largest bank, Naspers Ltd, has invested in Egyptian fintech firm Lucky to boost its expansion in the North African and Middle East region, Bloomberg reported. 

The app for credit products, offers, and cashback rewards has secured $25 million in the funding round, led by Nclude.

Other parties that participated in the round included PayU, Global Ventures, National Bank of Egypt,  Venture Souq, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, among several others.

“Lucky is prioritizing markets with a sizable population, low credit penetration and similar macroeconomic dynamics to Egypt,” Bloomberg reported, citing Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Momtaz Moussa.

Worldwide, there has been rising interest in fintech and last-mile-delivery African startups to capitalize on the massive number of individuals without bank accounts in the continent.

Topics: Egypt South Africa fintech funding Investment

Aerial drone photo of LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Soaring energy prices along with the war between Russia and Ukraine have left countries such as Belgium and Germany scurrying to secure supplies and avoid shortfalls.

Through a micro lens, firms such as China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, and Japan’s Suzuki are seen making significant investments in line with the global electric vehicle push.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Belgium’s government is working on prolonging two nuclear reactors for an additional 10 years up until 2035 instead of 2025, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the European country tries to curb a shortfall in supply amid skyrocketing energy prices heightened by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

·Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck has announced that he will be visiting both Qatar and the UAE as he seeks an alternative liquefied natural gas supply along with a hydrogen deal, Reuters reported. 

This comes as the European country aims to reduce dependency on its largest gas supplier Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Through a micro lens: 

·Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company, CATL, is contemplating new sites across North America for a potential $5 billion facility, Bloomberg reported.

The world’s biggest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles is planning for the plant to have a production capacity of 80 GW hours of batteries annually to supply its customers including Tesla Inc.

·Japanese multinational automobile company Suzuki has announced that it plans to invest an estimated 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles as well as batteries in India, Reuters reported. 

This comes as part of a bigger plan to be announced by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to inject a total of 5 trillion yen into India over the coming five years.

Topics: economy energy LNG Russia Ukraine electric vehicles Qatar GCC UAE

RIYADH: In a media briefing following Saudi Aramco’s 2021 financial results, CEO Amin Nasser was very optimistic on the demand outlook but seemed worried over the market fundamentals due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Below are the key takeaways from the discussion with the CEO:

  • There are 8.5 million barrels of crude and products at risk from the situation caused due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The global spare capacity available today is around 2 million barrels per day, and this is not significant to deal with the current geopolitical tension and what’s happening in the market.
  • Until now, the demand outlook remains healthy as the global economy is recovering from COVID-19.
  • Supply outlook, however, is not as good as demand.
  • If the aviation sector picks up and goes back to the pre-pandemic level, there are more than 2 million barrels today that are off the market and must be added back.
Topics: Oil energy Aramco Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Finance

