Saudi racing star Reema Juffali reveals big role her mother played in successful career

Saudi racing star Reema Juffali reveals big role her mother played in successful career
Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver Reema Juffali with her mother Sana. (Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi racing star Reema Juffali reveals big role her mother played in successful career

Saudi racing star Reema Juffali reveals big role her mother played in successful career
  To mark the occasion of Mother's Day across the Middle East, Reema Juffali opens up on the support she has received from her mother Sana, who she describes as 'her absolute rock'
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: With Mother’s Day set to be celebrated across the Middle East on Monday, Saudi female racer Reema Juffali has spoken of her mother being her biggest fan, saying her successes on the track would not have been possible without her support.

Since following her passion in 2018 and becoming the first female racing driver from Saudi Arabia, Juffali has registered some impressive results. This included a fourth-place finish at last year’s British Formula 3 Championship and a second place at this year’s 24 Hours of Dubai race.

Off the track, Reema was also the official race ambassador for the inaugural F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last December in her hometown Jeddah.

While Reema credits her former teams and coaches, she singled out praise for her mother, Sana, for her commitment, encouragement and the belief she has shown in her career from day one.

“My mother has been my absolute rock. Who I am today is thanks to her, thanks to the support she has given me and what she’s taught me. She is someone I look up to, and someone I aspire to be,” Juffali said.




Reema Juffali with her mother Sana, her biggest supporter since childhood. (Supplied)

“Before I even decided to take that step (into racing), she was saying, ‘when are you going to get your racing licence?’ She knew how much it meant to me. She probably saw further ahead than I did. Now we’re here and I’m racing. We’re talking about my success, and it’s still hard for me to talk about because it is something that is still quite new.

“Any time I was ever feeling overwhelmed or trying too hard, she was always the voice of reason asking me, ‘hey what’s happening? What’s going on?’ She has a unique ability to understand the situation I’m in and make sure I’m enjoying it and not feeling overwhelmed,” Juffali added.

“To have someone you can lean on and ask for advice is so important. I was a 26-year-old deciding to leave my career to go and do what I love. For someone who means a lot to you to get behind you and tell you to go for it is incredible. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today without a woman like her.”

Having seen Juffali’s role develop outside of the sport, Sana is pleased to see her daughter fulfil her ambitions and hopes more women can follow in her footsteps.

“As a mother, I’m always asked, ‘aren’t you worried? Aren’t you scared?’ They (other mothers) are all worried. They want to protect their children, and they want to shelter them,” she said.

“I say it’s just driving a car. It’s just like being a doctor. You train to do that. And if you train well, why should you worry?

“Since she was young, she has been responsible and focused, before she began training to be an athlete. Now as an athlete, I see her physical training, mental training and even emotional training. The more I see her in this sport, the more I feel confident that she is taking care of herself.”

“I’m happy enough with Reema reaching her goal. That is enough for me. In the bigger picture, there is hope for all the women, hope for all females in the world.”

She also recalled the moment when her daughter entered her first race in 2018, and her pride after seeing the incredible media coverage it prompted.

“We had no idea of the attention that Reema would attract globally, and that was not our incentive. Our goal was only for Reema to pursue her dream, we were all there to see it,” she said. “She got a good result which was a great achievement and the social media response afterwards was 99 percent positive. It was phenomenal — the sheer number of people interested was huge. We didn’t expect that.”

As for the advice she would give to other mothers, Sana said: “Trust your child to properly prepare for the challenges ahead. I think it’s about time women showcase their capabilities at every level and not caring about the bias and stereotypes that exist.”

Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead

Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead

Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead
  The 25-year-old pulled clear of the field after a Saturday 68 followed back-to-back 69s on the first two days
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: England’s Georgia Hall is well-placed after sailing into a five-shot lead ahead of Sunday’s final round at the $1million Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund.

A near perfect 4 under-par 68 has put the 25-year-old firmly in control at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on the Jeddah coast, as she seeks to claim what would be only her second Ladies European Tour win.

Hall famously won the 2018 Women’s Open at Royal Lytham, a triumph that remains her sole Major title.

That, however, looks set to change on Sunday, as the world #25 heads-out for her closing round on a course where she holds the women’s record.

Hall said: “That was probably the best long game performance I’ve had so far. I was pretty steady out there, not a lot went wrong. I could have holed a few more putts but it was a decent day.”

This is a tournament where Hall has twice come close, most notably losing out to Emily Kristine Pedersen in a play-off in 2020.

Asked how she will navigate Sunday’s final round, she said: “Just do the same thing, really. Eighteen holes is a lot. Just go out there and stay focused and hit one shot at a time, I think. Yeah, just enjoy it and see what happens.

“Obviously, I’ve played well here before, but every tournament I go out to win regardless of my past on it. So, yeah, just go out there, and until the last putt drops, keep focusing.”

Reigning AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist is her closest challenger, five shots behind.

A birdie four from off the green on the 18th put the Swede on 5 under-par, one ahead of compatriot Johanna Gustavsson. Gustavsson had earlier set the day’s pace with a Saturday-low 67.

Nordqvist said: “I hit the ball really, really well on the front nine. I hit good putts, but they didn’t drop, so it was a little frustrating to turn at one-under.

“I’ve found this week really challenging. I don’t think there’s one easy shot out there. With the wind, it’s hard to get a feel for it, but I feel like it was a battle on the back nine.

“I had a great up and down on 14. Par shot on 15. Then birdied 16. I got a little unlucky break there on 18 being up against the wind there. I really didn’t have a good shot, but it was a pure bonus that I made the putt off the green. I was just trying to give myself a good chance for par.

“Overall, I’m proud of myself. It’s just been so windy all week. It’s hard not to let it get to you. When you’re starting balls 25 yards either side or popping up your clubs to get it down, it’s just tough.”

On her round, Gustavsson said: “I was a lot more solid today. I struggled a bit with my driving this week but speaking with my coach on the phone yesterday I worked some things out, and it did help. So [today] was good driving, good off the tee, and then hitting a lot of greens and holing some putts.

“Because it’s so early in the season, I’m trying to get back into the game. Back in Sweden, I’ve been indoors for a lot of weeks now and I’m just getting out on grass again and trying to get into it, because I have a lot of weeks coming up.”

Former Czech Republic international footballer Kristyna Napoleaova had a challenging round, competing in only her second event as an LET professional.

“I found it really great, and I would do it all over again if I could,” said an undaunted Napoleaova, who finished 2 over for the day, dropping back to 4 under-par total, but still in joint third place.

“I’m actually looking forward to tomorrow, and we’ll see how it’s going to go.”

Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris

Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris
Updated 20 March 2022
AP

Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris

Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris
Updated 20 March 2022
AP

PARIS: Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. He was 42.
Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.
L’Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburu and a friend of his.
The prosecutor’s office did not give more details about Aramburu’s death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.
Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or center.
According to L’Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

Australia's Smith says Karachi pitch a 'challenge' after Test fumble

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble
  The 32-year-old is considered one of the safest pair of hands in the game with 137 catches in 84 Tests
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

LAHORE: Australia’s Steve Smith said Saturday that close catching is a “real challenge” on low-bounce pitches after he spilled a crucial catch in the second Test drawn with Pakistan in Karachi.

The 32-year-old is considered one of the safest pair of hands in the game with 137 catches in 84 Tests, and his drop off Abdullah Shafique’s bat on the fourth day of the Test became a major talking point.

Pakistani opener Shafique went on to score 96 to supplement skipper Babar Azam in a stand of 228 for the third wicket.

Azam racked up a match-saving 196 while Mohammad Rizwan hit 104 not out as Pakistan batted all but 26 minutes on the last two days to score 443-7 in 171.4 overs to ensure a draw.

That left the three-match series tied at 0-0 with the third and final Test starting in Lahore on Monday. The first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw.

Smith said low-bounce pitches made catching tougher.

“It’s been a real challenge,” Smith said. “I’ve never stood as close to the bat in my life, in any conditions.

“There’s just been no bounce in the wickets, so part of our plan is to ensure the ball carries as much as possible.”

Smith had also described the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch as “benign and dead” after it produced 1,187 runs for the loss of just 14 wickets over five days.

The pitch was later rated “below average” by International Cricket Council referee Ranjan Madugalle.

“It’s been difficult, and difficult to adjust but we’re working on that at training, we’re doing very close nicks that are coming very low and fast and that’s really all you can do.

“Just fingers crossed that they stick.” Smith praised Azam’s 10-hour, seven-minute knock as “exceptional.”

“I thought he played our spinners so well ... Everything seemed to get the middle of the bat until the one that he (Azam) got out on.”

Spinner Nathan Lyon triggered a mini-collapse for Pakistan by grabbing three wickets but the South Asians went on to save the match in the mandatory overs.

A cheerful ladies golf day in King Abdullah Economic City

The event provides Saudi women the opportunity to learn how to play golf. (Supplied)
The event provides Saudi women the opportunity to learn how to play golf. (Supplied)
Updated 19 March 2022
Nada Hameed

A cheerful ladies golf day in King Abdullah Economic City

The event provides Saudi women the opportunity to learn how to play golf. (Supplied)
  The event aimed to provide Saudi women the opportunity to learn how to play golf for the first time
Updated 19 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: More than 200 women and girls on Friday took part in an outreach females’ event organized by Golf Saudi at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.
Titled Ladies’ Day, the event took place on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and was aimed at celebrating International Women’s Day which takes place on March 8 every year.
The event also aimed to provide Saudi women the opportunity to learn how to play golf for the first time.
Activities on offer included private shuttles, free ice cream, drinks and food, and introductory lessons.
Three golf clinics led by professional players took place, with each group given the chance to enjoy introductory lessons on how to stand, hold a golf club, and where to position the ball properly.

FASTFACT

The first 200 ladies who showed up were offered free membership of the golf club, which is a world-first free golf initiative launched by Saudi Arabia to get women and girls into the sport. In 2020 the initiative saw more than 1,000 new golfers sign up in just four days.

One of the visitors, Ala’a Alghamdi, 31, said that before joining the club she used to practice in the UK, Dubai, and Bahrain.
“Playing golf teaches you how to focus and it gives your body flexibility,” she said. “This game requires a lot of patience and it is like a massage for your brain, where you leave everything and focus on how to score.”

Aramco Saudi Ladies International hosted its  “Ladies Day” event on the second day of the tournament. (Supplied)

With a teeing ground covered with white golf balls, the event was a chance for participants to meet players and enjoy an open day of unlimited birdies.
The game seemed to attract a good number of children who showed up to the event with their mothers.
Shoog Alotaibi, 12, came to the event with her mother and two sisters to experience golf for the first time.
“I have watched many golf championships and I am really interested to experience it today,” she said.
Another young golfer, Basma Nassif, 11, has been playing golf for two years and was introduced to the game by her family as they have a long history of playing golf. “We have a big family (who) play golf; we like it so much.
“Playing golf is not competition, it is a game I love and am focusing on because I find it less competitive than other sports, and I wish to become a world champion one day.”
Shon, a 5-year-old from South Korea, showed up with his parents to enjoy the accompanying activities of the Ladies Day at a mini-golf course. Six-year-old Alia Mohammed from Egypt was also enjoying the mini-golf.
The event included a conversation with a motivational young Saudi women, Adwa Al-Dakheel, a businesswoman, pilot, writer, musician, and entrepreneur.
The all-female audience was able to enjoy a Q&A session with her, and Ladies’ Day concluded with a live music performance by a rising Saudi singer, Hanan Kamal, known as “Pink In.” The first 200 ladies who showed up were offered free membership of the golf club, which is a world-first free golf initiative launched by Saudi Arabia to get women and girls into the sport. In 2020 the initiative saw more than 1,000 new golfers sign up in just four days.

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Ladies Golf women golfers Saudi women sports

Related

Kristyna Napoleaova of the Czech Republic shares the lead at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International after Day 2. (Supplied/LET)
Sport
Ex-footballer shoots ‘best ever’ round of 66 to share Aramco Saudi Ladies International lead
Biggest names in women’s golf attempt to recreate Varner III’s monster 92-foot putt video
Sport
Biggest names in women’s golf attempt to recreate Varner III’s monster 92-foot putt

Charles Leclerc opens new F1 era with pole for resurgent Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during qualifying session for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain. (AP)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during qualifying session for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain. (AP)
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

Charles Leclerc opens new F1 era with pole for resurgent Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during qualifying session for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain. (AP)
  World champion Verstappen second on grid for Sunday, with Sainz missing out on Ferrari front-row lockout
Lewis Hamilton is highest Mercedes driver in fifth
  • Lewis Hamilton is highest Mercedes driver in fifth
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

MANAMA: Charles Leclerc heralded a return to form for Ferrari at the start of Formula One’s new era by handing the Italian glamor team their first pole position in over two years on Saturday at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Monegasque lit up the timing screens with a lap of one minute 30.558 seconds to beat world champion Max Verstappen by 0.123 seconds.
Spaniard Carlos Sainz missed out on handing Ferrari their first front-row lockout since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix by 0.006 seconds and had to settle for third. That was also the last time a Ferrari started a race from the front.
“It feels good. The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team and we knew this year’s rules would be an opportunity for us,” said Leclerc after taking his 10th career pole and second in Bahrain.
“I am very happy today in a tricky qualifying session; I wasn’t happy with my driving,” he added.
Ferrari have not won a race since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix but have been hyped by rivals as early favorites in Formula One’s new era, featuring cars designed to radically new rules aimed at improving the racing spectacle.
Verstappen, who clinched his first title at last year’s finale in Abu Dhabi, had gone fastest in the final practice session earlier on Saturday.
He could not hit the sweet spot with the balance when it mattered, however, but is confident he has a strong car for Sunday’s race.
“It was a bit of hit and miss, Q2 seemed quite good, Q3 was a struggle with the balance and to get it together,” said the Dutchman.
“But we have a good race car and it is a good start for tomorrow.”

‘ANOTHER LEAGUE’
Mercedes’s predictions of a difficult start to their quest for a record ninth straight constructors’ title, dismissed as gamesmanship by rivals, came true.
Lewis Hamilton was more than half a second off Leclerc’s pace in fifth while George Russell, in his first race as a full-time Mercedes driver, was a disappointing ninth.
“Those guys ahead of us are in another league,” Hamilton told Sky Sports. “My battles are with the guys behind most likely.”
F1 returnee Kevin Magnussen put his Ferrari-powered Haas seventh, signalling a change of fortunes for the US-owned team, which finished at the bottom of the standings last year.
The Dane, replacing sacked Russian Nikita Mazepin, could have qualified even higher but parked up with a hydraulics problem during the final phase of qualifying.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who only came out of isolation on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19, failed to make it past the first knockout stage of qualifying and will start 18th.
Rookie Guanyu Zhou, who will become the first Chinese driver to race in Formula One on Sunday, made it into the second phase of qualifying on his debut. He will line up 15th.
Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sebastian Vettel, who has been sidelined by COVID-19, will start 17th.

Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix Ferrari Charles Leclerc

Related

Formula One extends Bahrain GP contract through 2036
Sport
Formula One extends Bahrain GP contract through 2036
All eyes will be on Jeddah on Sunday for the race, but for a fully focused Hamilton and Verstappen, Friday was all about finding an early edge. (AN/AFP)
Sport
Hamilton seals practice double, LeClerc crashes out on day one of historic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Saudi racing star Reema Juffali reveals big role her mother played in successful career
Saudi racing star Reema Juffali reveals big role her mother played in successful career
Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead
Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead
Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat, thwarts attack on shipping
Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat, thwarts attack on shipping
Crypto industry stays flat amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Crypto industry stays flat amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Guerlain announces Karen Wazen as first regional ambassador
Guerlain announces Karen Wazen as first regional ambassador

