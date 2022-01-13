You are here

Reema Juffali set for endurance battle in 24 Hours of Dubai race

Reema Juffali set for endurance battle in 24 Hours of Dubai race
Reema Juffali has joined SPS Automotive Performance for the 24 Hours of Dubai race. (Gruppe C Photography)
Ali Khaled

  • After a landmark year on and off the track the Saudi driver is making the transition to a GT3 car with SPS Automotive Performance team at the Dubai Autodrome this weekend
The landmark races are racking up for Reema Juffali. On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver is taking part in the 24 Hours of Dubai,  her first time in the endurance race at Dubai Autodrome.

It comes only weeks after the 29-year-old was nominated as an ambassador for the first Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah.

“It was great, it honestly felt like a dream somehow, it was a very magical weekend for Saudi as a whole,” Juffali said. “The whole race weekend was packed with new Saudi fans and enthusiasts alike. We were essentially introducing them to this world of Formula One. I think they took it on. From what I understand, it was one of the most viewed races of the year, so that just shows you that there’s definitely interest and excitement.

“I was so happy to play my part, whether it was sharing my stories as a racing driver, or representing Saudi, it was a great experience. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Juffali has in recent years experienced some of the world’s most famous tracks and said Jeddah Corniche Circuit ranks alongside the toughest and best.

“A street track is one that’s in general quite a difficult one,” she said. “Exciting, but it’s always difficult because there’s no room for a driver. And this track was definitely very thrilling, but also on edge for a lot of the drivers having only come for the first time, so that made it very interesting.”

For Juffali on a personal level, watching the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a very poignant moment.

“In terms of the surroundings and facilities it was something special to be on the coast of the Red Sea in Jeddah, my city,” she said. “Around surroundings that I’m familiar with, and the race track was just at my doorstep, I recognised the mosque where we would walk by, and the pit, and the racetrack is just like one of the corners out there. So it was a very surreal moment and it just shows you how fast Saudi is growing and what it has to offer.”

She spent 2021 racing in the British F3 Championship with Douglas Motorsport, which was a huge learning curve.

“Overall, the experience was probably one of the toughest and maybe also the one that I’ve learned the most from as a driver. I feel like I’ve grown so much from it,” said Juffali. “But also, because of the circumstances, whether it’s the pandemic or being away from family and friends, and completely dedicating my time there, I think it definitely added value and also took some things away.”

In particular, she praised the “great team” at Douglas Motorsport as she now looks to the new stage in her career.

“The support I received from them, I really felt that I took big steps in my career, but unfortunately it wasn’t really reflected in my performance and results,” she said. “But I definitely feel a lot more confident and moving from an F3 and a jumping into GT3, and the fact that I felt comfortable in the GT3 from the start just tells me that I’ve taken the right steps and that I am ready for what’s to come and I’ve grown as a driver.”

Getting into the GT3 for the 24 Hours of Dubai will be a new experience for Juffali, one that required new levels of preparation and conditioning.

“To put it simply, I’m going from a sprint to a marathon,” she said. “So a lot of the prep that I’ve done outside of the track is working on my endurance, whether it’s cycling and running or power in my lower body. It’s a lot of repetition, a lot of focus and attention required. I’m in the car for three times as long, even more than that, as I am usually, so it’s going to require a lot of attention and pressure and managing different situations.

“The more physically fit you are, the more attention you have to focus on what you have ahead of you on the track. That’s what I’ve been doing a lot behind the scenes, just preparing myself physically and mentally for what’s to come.”

As part of SPS Automotive Performance team, Juffali is one of four drivers splitting the 24 hours at Dubai Autodrome on starting Friday.

“It’s split up equally, six hours, but obviously not six hours in one go,” she said. “I would say a minimum of an hour and a maximum of two hours per stint, depending on what’s happening on the track, of course. We will always adapt and adjust the strategy accordingly.”

Beyond the 24 Hours of Dubai race, Juffali is keeping her options open as to the next steps in her career. There is, however, one destination she is hoping to reach ultimately, one of motorsport’s most famous races.

“I think for me, it’s now about taking this next step into GT racing and looking at that as the way forward,” she said. “I’m not ready to announce my plans for the upcoming season, but I can definitely say that I’m moving in this direction and getting closer to my aspiration, which is to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Topics: Reema Juffali

  • The game in Scotland has come a long way since Hamish More first took to the crease but the way to join the elite 12 now is to perform consistently well in limited-overs cricket
In my years of playing cricket, genuine characters were never far from sight — or out of earshot. No doubt this is true of many sports, but the nature of cricket and the length of time that participants are together, perhaps attracts people of a certain disposition. Last week, I learned of the death of a character with whom I was privileged to play in the later years of his career.

Hamish More, born in Edinburgh, Scotland, played 42 times for his country between 1966 and 1976, scoring more runs than any other Scottish player of that era. In Hamish’s view, the number should have been higher, although, by his own admission, it was partly his fault. Hamish was not known for being either tactful or taciturn. He was not shy in pointing out to selectors that he had scored 13 centuries in club and representative cricket before he was eventually selected. On that occasion he scored 50 against Cambridge University and, apart from becoming a regular in the national team, was invited to play in a number of select teams that included eminent international players of the time.

Another reason for not being selected more often was that Hamish took a break from representing his country in 1976 to care for his wife, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and a young family. Hamish’s softer side was always apparent when speaking of the effects of that stage of his life.

In 1979-80, he was selected for a Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) party to tour Bangladesh, in which he was the only amateur player. Following this, he returned to his country’s colours in 1980, when he played in Scotland’s first foray into English domestic limited-overs cricket. One of our first conversations centred on this when he became aware that I was from Nottinghamshire. Conspiratorially, he beckoned me to sit down.

“I opened the batting in the match against Nottinghamshire. I had been away from this level of cricket for four years and they got me to open against two of the finest bowlers in the history of the game on a green wicket tailor made for them. I survived for 12 overs, scoring 16 runs, and then they were replaced by bowlers of lower speed and quality. The first ball that one of them bowled at me was short and I went to hook it, only to be too early with the shot, the ball hitting me in the mouth. The rest of my stay in Nottingham was spent in the city’s hospital.”

Unspoken was the thought that his mental lack of mouth control had delayed his elevation to the national team and the physical damage to it had caused his retirement. Hamish continued to play MCC and club cricket into his seventies. I first met him when playing in a six-a-side tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand. This was an annual international six-a-side tournament populated by teams from England, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, plus local ex-pats. Some teams had former professionals among their ranks.

In one match, I was bowling to a former Sri Lankan international. He hit me for three successive boundaries. The next delivery went sailing for six. In my despair, I looked up to see our wicketkeeper appealing to the umpire and pointing at the stumps. During the act of despatching the ball, the bat, or some part of the body, had dislodged a bail, so that the player was adjudged out. Hamish strolled in from the boundary and announced that I had acquired yet another international victim. Behind this droll statement was a simple truth, rather than a lack of tact. The likelihood of me taking the wicket of an international cricketer was slim, other than via a slice of fortune.

During Hamish’s peak years, Scotland was beginning to emerge from a lengthy period when its international standing was low profile, few games being granted “first-class” status. This was despite a cricketing history dating back to 1785, with its introduction by garrisoned English soldiers. After breaking from the UK Cricket Council in 1992, Scotland became an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council in 1994, taking part in the ICC Trophy in Malaysia in 1997.

Since then, it has experienced a roller-coaster ride in establishing its international credentials. It is not one of the 12 leading cricketing nations that play Test matches, but this is its ambition. The way to make a case for inclusion is to perform consistently well in limited-overs cricket. Qualification was achieved for ODI World Cups in 1999, 2007 and 2015 and for T20 World Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2021. Progression to the main round was achieved in that last tournament through victories in all three first-round matches. In the second round, the major cricket playing teams proved to be too strong, although Scotland’s overall performance provided it with a breakthrough not experienced since the famous victory over England in June 2018, one that I know pleased Hamish enormously.

Since Hamish’s time at Scotland’s crease, the development of the national team, all part-timers, has improved steadily. It has built on a well-established recreational cricket structure, its 17,000 players making it Scotland’s second most popular sport. Yet, to achieve full-member status, more needs to be put into place. The further development of women’s cricket is one, and additional sponsorship is another, as is the expansion of cricket in schools, of which I am sure Hamish would approve.

One verse of the song “When an old cricketer leaves the crease,” by the English folk-rock musician Roy Harper, puts me in mind of Hamish.

“When the moment comes and the gathering stands and the clock turns back to reflect

On the years of grace as those footsteps trace for the last time out of the act,

Well this way of life’s recollection, the hallowed strip in the haze,

The fabled men and the noonday sun are much more than just yarns of their days.”

Sadly, Hamish’s moments have been and gone. Recollection reveals him to have been a player of grace on the hallowed strip, an entertaining raconteur, friendly, engaging company with a sharp tongue, whose cricketing prowess contributed hugely to the success of both club and country and whose yarns stitched together the idiosyncrasies of cricket and its characters. I am honoured to have shared his company.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Hamish More Scotland

  • Last year’s winner of showpiece race, Mishriff, will become highest-earning horse of all time if he repeats his feat on Feb. 26
RIYADH: The 2022 Saudi Cup meeting has attracted over 700 entries from 22 different countries, including 71 international Group 1 winners, all vying to claim some of the $35.1 million prize money across the two-day meeting on Feb. 25-26.

Reigning Saudi Cup champion Mishriff (Ireland) has already achieved impressive career earnings of $15 million, a figure that currently leaves him ninth in the list of all-time highest-earning thoroughbreds.

If he were to record a historic second successive triumph in the third running of the Saudi Cup (1,800m), which will be run as a Group 1 for the first time, he would become the highest-earning racehorse of all time, eclipsing Australian "wonder mare" Winx.

Tom Ryan, director of strategy and international racing at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said: “We couldn’t be happier with the entries for the 2022 Saudi Cup meeting. Not only do we have a huge number, over 300 more than last year, but the quality is exceptional with 71 individual Group 1 winners, including last year’s Saudi Cup champion Mishriff."

He added: “We are also absolutely delighted to see that more countries have made entries, with 22 in total compared with 19 in 2021. That goes to show how quickly the Saudi Cup meeting has had an impact globally and become a key target for owners and trainers.

“It was such a proud moment for everyone at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia when the Saudi Cup was promoted to a Group 1, as well as the supporting races achieving Group 3 status and the Obaiya Classic being upgraded from a Listed content to a Group 2. The support we have received from horsemen and women all over the world has been incredible and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Riyadh next month.”

Japan, a country that won two races on last year’s Saudi Cup card, is responsible for over 90 entries at the meeting and is set to be represented in the Saudi Cup by T O Keynes, most recently seen landing the Champions Cup, a qualifying race for the Saudi Cup. Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner Marche Lorraine (Japan) is another who could take her place in the $20 million contest.

There is a strong US contingent with over 150 entries, including a number of high-profile contenders. Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and 2021 Saudi Cup fourth Knicks Go has been given an entry, along with Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile champion Life Is Good. Other possible runners from the US include Hot Rod Charlie, Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon.

South American superstar Aero Trem (Brazil), currently in Dubai, has been entered, while there are some interesting European contenders, including Group 1 winners Sealiway (France), Skaletti (France) and Pyledriver (Britain).

 
Five Group 3 races and Group 2 Obaiya Arabian Classic on Saudi Cup undercard

The $2.5 million Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000m) has attracted entries from 15 different countries. Japan Cup runner-up Authority and Deep Bond could represent Japan, while Sisfahan (France), Sonnyboyliston (Ireland), Princess Zoe (Germany) and Nayef Road (Ireland) make up a deep European contingent.

Hollie Doyle landed the 2,100m Group 3 Neom Turf Cup ($1.5 million up from $1 million in 2021), on True Self last year and there are some strong global entries, including Lord North (Ireland, Pyledriver (Britain), Grand Glory (Britain), Square De Luynes (France) and the evergreen Lord Glitters (France) from Europe. Japan have Authority, Sanrei Pocket and So Valiant entered, while Col. Liam could run for the US.

The Japanese have a strong entry in the Group 3 1351 Turf Sprint ($1.5 million up from $1 million in 2021), where Grenadier Guards is guaranteed a spot after winning the Hanshin Cup. He could meet Ho O Amazon and Songline, with Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint runner-up Lt. Dan an interesting US entry.

In the $1.5 million Group 3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint (1,200m), the US look to hold a strong hand with Group 1 winners Dr. Schivel and Kimari, as well as the promising Cezanne. The nine-year-old Secret Ambition (Britain) could line up, while last year’s winner Copano Kicking (US) is entered to defend his crown for Japan.

A strong Latin American entry includes both Irwin (Argentina) and Prelude Rye (Argentina) in the 1600m G3 Saudi Derby ($1.5 million).

Smile Happy, Newgrange, MacKinnon and Rockefeller are possible runners from the US, and in the $2 million G2 Obaiya Arabian Classic, last year’s one-two, the locally trained stablemates Mubasher Alkhalediah (KSA) and Mutwakel Alkhalediah (KSA) are set to take each other on again.

 

International Jockeys Challenge, Saudi International Handicap and Al Mneefah on Friday, Feb. 25

The highlight on the opening day of the meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, is the stc International Jockeys Challenge, where seven female and seven male jockeys from around the world compete against each other. Last year’s winner Shane Foley from Ireland is back to defend his crown, and other jockeys confirmed at this stage are the UK’s Hayley Turner and Glen Boss from Australia.

Friday sees the second running of the $500,000 Saudi International Handicap, a race designed for horses trained in IFHA Part II or Part III countries, with horses entered from 10 countries: Bahrain, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay.

A new addition to the Friday card is the Listed Al Mneefah Cup, an international race for purebred Arabians over 2,100m on turf with prize money of $1 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

  • Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit advances after Tunisian retires with a lower back injury after losing the opening set 6-4
SYDNEY: Ons Jabeur retired hurt in her Sydney Classic quarterfinal on Thursday, allowing Anett Kontaveit to move into the semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced when seventh-seeded Jabeur retired with a lower back injury after losing the opening set 6-4.
After nearly an hour on court, Jabeur received a medical timeout after the set, and attempted to start the second set. But after serving a let and a first-serve fault, the Tunisian walked to the net for a match-ending hug. She is seeded ninth for the Australian Open next week.
“I really hope that Ons is going to be fine for next week and that it’s nothing too serious,” Kontaveit said. “The first set was really competitive and we’ve had some tough matches before, but she’s always come on top. I was really happy to get the set and that I was playing the way I was playing.”
Attempting to reach a fourth straight final, Kontaveit advanced to a semifinal against third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, who beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-2.
Through two matches Krejcikova has lost eight games.
In the men’s tournament in Sydney, former No. 1 Andy Murray, playing on a wild card, advanced to the semifinals when eighth-seeded David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray took the first set 6-2 in 50 minutes.
At the Adelaide International, former US Open champion Marin Cilic beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 and reached the semifinals for the second straight week.
In a match of strong servers, Cilic served 14 aces to Paul’s eight and won 84 percent of his first-serve points.
Third-seeded Karen Khachanov, runner-up at the first Adelaide International last week, was beaten in his quarterfinal by 58th-ranked qualifier Arthur Rinderknech of France 7-6 (7), 7-5.
In the women’s draw, third-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four.

Topics: tennis Australia Ons Jabeur

  • Mali’s 1-0 win over the North African team in Africa Cup of Nations Group F overshadowed by referee’s performance when match stopped after 85 minutes
The first three days of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations had been anything but exciting, as is sometimes the case in tournament group stages. There had been nine goals in nine games, but with the games broadcast around the world to a wider audience than ever before, there was a distinct lack of excitement and drama.

Then came game number 10 between Tunisia and Mali in the Cameroonian city of Limbe, and a sudden explosion of drama that made headlines around the world — but not in a way that anyone would have wanted

The history books will show that Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in Group F, but while it is common for a defeated team to have deserved more from a game, in this case it is true in a number of ways. Tunisia did not deserve what happened on Wednesday, but neither did Mali and neither did African football. 

As is often the case, complaints centered around the referee, but this was different.

Where to start with the performance of Janny Sikazwe? There were two controversial penalty decisions, one for each team, with Mali scoring from the spot and Tunisia failing to convert. And then came a controversial red card. That sometimes happens, but what came next does not. The Zambian official stopped the game after 85 minutes, blowing for full time.

Quickly realizing his error (some speculated that he had failed to stop his watch during the earlier water break), the game restarted, only for the whistle to sound before the 90 minutes were up.

Tunisia, pushing for the equalizer and expecting a good few minutes to be added on, were clearly incensed. Coach Mondher Kebaier and his assistants were quickly on the pitch to remonstrate with the referee, an experienced official who was in charge of two games at the 2018 World Cup.

Sikazwe was escorted off by security staff. The complaints continued. Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba had begun his post-match press conference when he was informed by breathless Confederation of African Football officials that the game would restart to play the additional minutes. 

Mali came out, but Tunisia refused.

“The players were taking ice baths for 35 minutes before they were called back out again,” Kebaier said.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time and never seen anything like it. Even the fourth official was preparing to lift the board and then the whistle was blown. The referee’s decision is inexplicable. I can’t understand how he reached it. We’ll see what comes of it.”

Tunisia want a replay, but that will not happen and the 1-0 scoreline is set to stand, leaving the Carthage Eagles with work to do against Mauritania, who beat Gambia in their first game 1-0, the ninth such scoreline from the opening 12 matches.

Given that only eight of the 24 teams in the group stage will be eliminated ahead of the second round, Tunisia, ranked 30 in the world, really should have no worries about progressing, though the top spot is going to be difficult.

Kebaier needs to use this farce to inspire his players to step up and make some different headlines that can help take the team to a first African title since 2004. They have to use their anger to drive them forward. 

However, there are bigger issues at play. While there is often too much focus on refereeing decisions to the detriment of the sport, there are certain basics that all expect to be met at all levels of the game.

Timekeeping usually becomes a problem when a referee adds on too much time (like the incredible 19 minutes given in the semifinal of the 2021 Arab Cup between Qatar and Algeria), but stopping a game before the 90 minutes are up is, as the Tunisia boss said, rare indeed.

There had been comments internationally before the game that the lack of action at the tournament had not been a great advert for African football.  This did not really matter. AFCON is not an advert for anything — it is the pinnacle of continental football, a competitive tournament fashioned for Africa and for African nations to try to win. If it is an exciting spectacle for the neutral then all well and good, but that is not the primary function.

But what happened between Tunisia and Mali is different. This was a poor advertisement for African football and the headlines around the world have not been kind. The words “farce” and “chaos” are everywhere as media leap on more evidence of African mismanagement and incompetence, while perhaps hinting at something worse. This comes at a time when there have been complaints from Africa that certain parts of the world fail to give enough respect to this tournament. What happened in Limbe will not help.

The expectation is that sooner or later, probably in the knockout stage, the action really will get going on the pitch and then attention will be drawn elsewhere. If everything from here on in goes smoothly then Mali-Tunisia will be a footnote in the events of January and February.

But something similar must not happen again for the sake of African football. From now on, it has to be about the beautiful game, even if it comes a little too late for Tunisia.

Topics: africa cup of nations football sport

  • Horses from 17 nations and  trained in eight countries nominated for eight-week carnival starting this week at Meydan Racecourse
There are many things I love about racing in Dubai, but the main one is how international it is. The opening night of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, at Meydan Racecourse on Friday, will have runners trained in eight countries, while horses from 17 nations have been nominated for the carnival as a whole.

This week’s card, which has seven races, feels like an old school carnival meeting in that European trainers will be heavily represented, especially in the four turf races.

New faces from the UK will include young trainer Alice Haynes, who is having her first runners in the Middle East, while Adam West is also targeting Dubai for the first time.

Another up-and-coming handler, Nina Lensvik, a trackwork rider when last in Dubai in 2019, has brought her team from Norway. She will take on five Godolphin horses in the Listed DRC Classic, the third race on the card, with Suspicious Mind, who returns to Dubai for a second time.

Racing on two surfaces, dirt and turf, opens the door for more racing nations to grab a slice of the $7.5million in prize money on offer over the next eight weeks. A team from Uruguay, trained by Brazilian Antonio Cintra, has already had success here this season and he runs Upper Class and an interesting three-year-old, Bet Law, on Friday.

Along with the newcomers there will also be plenty of returning stars.

Frankie Dettori’s long-term relationship with Godolphin is firmly back on and he partners five on the card, while both Godolphin trainers, Saeed Bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby, have strong teams, with 13 runners between them.

Locally based expat trainers Doug Watson and Bhupat Seemar, currently fighting out the UAE Trainers’ Championship, can also expect a good carnival.

Seemar has five horses in Friday’s official feature, Group 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 1. The event dates back to 1994 and, as such, is one of the oldest races on the calendar.

This week’s renewal is a cracker, with Group 1 winners Salute the Soldier and Capezzano facing Kimbear, the winner of this race in 2020, and Secret Ambition, winner of the Group 2 Godolphin Mile on World Cup day. Then there are exciting younger horses such as Kafoo, Imperial Empire and Hypothetical. In short, about 10 of the 14 runners are capable of winning, which is about as competitive as you can get.

Next week, trainer Doug O’Neill, twice a Kentucky Derby winner, will bring a team from California. O’Neill was successful in Dubai in 2020 when his wins included the Listed Curlin Handicap with Parsimony and the Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas with Fore Left, and this time he brings eight. They include Grade 1 winner Hot Rod Charlie, a strong contender for the $12 million Dubai World Cup.

Four-year-old Hot Rod Charlie was recently voted the most popular horse in North America, and arrives in Dubai off a close second in the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes last month. He is likely to race once more before the big day in March.

That is another thing I love about racing here in Dubai — on March 26, it will be the place to be. And the build-up is not bad, either.

Topics: Meydan Racecourse Horse races Dubai World Cup Carnival

