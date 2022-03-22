You are here

  Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on 'extremism' charges

Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges

A Moscow court on March 21, 2022 banned Facebook and Instagram as
A Moscow court on March 21, 2022 banned Facebook and Instagram as "extremist" organisations, after authorities accused US tech giant Meta of tolerating "Russophobia" during the conflict in Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on 'extremism' charges

A Moscow court on March 21, 2022 banned Facebook and Instagram as "extremist" organisations, after authorities accused US tech giant Meta of tolerating "Russophobia" during the conflict in Ukraine. (AFP)
  • The court’s verdict comes amid multipronged efforts by Russian authorities to control the message about Russia’s military action in Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” intended to uproot alleged “neo-Nazi nationalists”
MOSCOW: A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram on Monday for what it deemed extremist activity in a case against their parent company, Meta.
The Tverskoy District Court fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and banned Facebook and Instagram for what they called “extremist activities.” Russian prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about Russian military actions in Ukraine and calls for anti-war protests in Russia.
The court’s ruling bans Meta from opening offices and doing business in Russia. Meta declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.
Prosecutors haven’t requested to ban the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, which is widely popular in Russia. The authorities also emphasized that they do not intend to punish individual Russians who use Facebook or Instagram.
Instagram and Facebook were already blocked in Russia after the country’s communications and media regulator Roskomnadzor said they were being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers. In addition to blocking Facebook and Instagram, Russian authorities also have shut access to foreign media websites, including BBC, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.
Continuing the effort, Roskomnadzor on Monday blocked the website of Euronews, a European news network. The regulator has also cut Euronews broadcasts.
The court’s verdict comes amid multipronged efforts by Russian authorities to control the message about Russia’s military action in Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” intended to uproot alleged “neo-Nazi nationalists.”
A new law fast-tracked on March 4 by the Kremlin-controlled parliament, a week after Russia launched the attack on Ukraine, envisions prison terms of up to 15 years for posting “fake” information about the military that differs from the official narrative.

Topics: Facebook Instagram Meta Russian Court

DUBAI: Ramadan is one of the most important times of the year for Muslims worldwide. In the Middle East in particular it is a time for giving gifts and shopping as people celebrate the holy month with their families and friends.

Facebook IQ, the insights and research division of Facebook parent company Meta, has revealed the results of a study conducted in partnership with YouGov during Ramadan 2021 in nine countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

It found that most consumers expect brands to be more charitable during the holy month, in the same way that individuals are expected to be. A majority of consumers in the UAE (71 percent) and the Kingdom (69 percent) said that brands should find ways to give something back to consumers and communities during the Ramadan season.

Moreover, 64 percent in the Emirates and 57 percent in Saudi Arabia said that they became more interested in a brand or its products after learning about its business practices during Ramadan. Consumers were not averse to advertising during the season, with an overwhelming 90 percent in the UAE and 85 percent in the Kingdom open to brands and businesses promoting goods on Facebook and Instagram during the month.

They did, however, have preferences about the kind of advertising content that brands deliver. Consumers in the UAE preferred content that is “real and authentic” (34 percent) or offers updates on the latest offers and discounts (33 percent).

In Saudi Arabia, consumers leaned more toward content they considered personally relevant (31 percent) or which was in keeping with the Ramadan season (30 percent), as well as that which they considered real and authentic (30 percent).

The study also found that consumers spent more on cross-border purchases during Ramadan last year than they did in previous years. About 64 percent of shoppers in the UAE said they get excited about trying new brands and products from abroad, and 55 percent were more likely to purchase from other countries during Ramadan and Eid if adverts highlighted these key occasions.

Fares Akkad, Meta’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The change in everyday habits (during Ramadan) leaves shoppers more open than usual to discovering new brands and products. This creates a unique opportunity for businesses to reach cross-border shoppers looking to discover products they’ll love.”

Topics: Meta Ramadan UAE Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Bloomberg Media is expanding its presence in the Middle East with the establishment of a creative studio in Dubai.

The studio is part of Bloomberg’s branded content division, Bloomberg Media Studios. It will comprise creative and business professionals that will work along with the Bloomberg Media commercial team to serve clients across the region.

“Our Europe, Middle East and Africa businesses have grown dramatically in the past two years, requiring us to expand our Bloomberg Media Studio operations from London into Dubai,” said Stephen Colvin, global chief commercial officer, Bloomberg Media. 

He added that the creation of this studio is an “important addition” to Bloomberg’s other studios in New York, London and Singapore. “It will allow us to successfully fulfill the demand for our unique data-driven and purpose-focused brand storytelling,” said Colvin.

Bloomberg Media Studios’ global revenue grew 50 percent year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, according to a company statement. Its roster of clients also doubled during this period in the Middle East and Africa region.

“Our new studio in the UAE will be a place to enhance our collaborations with the Middle East and Africa’s most ambitious companies to deliver high-quality content that reaches a global, influential audience,” said Ashish Verma, global head of Bloomberg Media Studios. 

The move is part of Bloomberg’s ongoing media expansion in the region, which includes localized platforms, content, regional talent and the launch of its flagship morning show “Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East.”

Topics: Bloomberg UAE

BRASÍLIA: A supreme court judge in Brazil who ordered a suspension of the popular messaging app Telegram gave it 24 hours Saturday to enact changes so he can lift the order.
The government also appealed against the ruling from the judge against Telegram, a favorite communications channel of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Citing what he called Telegram’s failure to comply with orders from Brazilian authorities and remove messages found to contain disinformation, Judge Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday ordered the app blocked immediately in Brazil.
“Telegram’s disrespect for Brazilian law and repeated failure to comply with countless court decisions... is completely incompatible with the rule of law,” wrote Moraes.
On Saturday, after Telegram apologized for not complying with authorities’ previous orders, the judge spelled out steps the app had to take to be in the clear again.
These include appointing a legal representative in Brazil, erasing some profiles and spelling out what measures it will take to fight disinformation.
In the government’s appeal against the judge’s ruling, Attorney General Bruno Bianco contended that Moraes’s ruling was “disproportionate” and should be reversed.
The decision comes as Bolsonaro, who has been gearing up to seek reelection in October, faces a slump in popularity.
With more than a million followers on Telegram, he is counting on the app to rally his base.
Bianco, in his appeal, argued that while the judge’s ruling targets “the few being investigated, it harms the millions of users of the messaging service,” some of whom rely on it for their “subsistence.”
Moraes said Telegram had repeatedly refused to comply with rulings and requests from police, the Superior Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court itself.
But Bianco contended that while Brazilian law might allow such sanctions in the case of violations of privacy or certain other infractions, it does not cover the breaching of court orders.
On Saturday, Telegram was still functioning in Brazil, though mobile operators like TIM were alerting customers via text message that the app would be blocked beginning Monday.
Bolsonaro has called the suspension “inadmissible,” saying it threatens the freedoms of Brazilians.
With elections coming in October, the judicial authorities have been targeting Telegram for some time.
They have expressed particular concern at the fact that Telegram has no legal representation in Brazil and has not responded to their demands to avoid widespread dissemination of disinformation — as happened in the runup to the 2018 elections.
Following the suspension order, Telegram founder Pavel Durov, a Russian, apologized to the Supreme Court and blamed a “communication problem” that he said was due to misplaced emails.
He asked the court to postpone the order to allow time for Telegram to appoint a representative in Brazil and improve communications with the court.
Dubai-based Telegram is installed in some 53 percent of Brazilian cell phones and is the fastest-growing platform in the country, according to election officials.

Topics: Brazil Telegram

WASHINGTON: Chat platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have avoided being blocked by Russia — unlike some of the world’s biggest social networks — in a tenuous tolerance that experts warn could end suddenly.
Years of tension between Moscow and US-based Facebook and Twitter erupted into confrontation after the invasion of Ukraine, with the platforms targeting state-tied media and then finding themselves restricted in Russia.
YouTube, which has barred channels linked to Russian state media globally, was on Friday also facing a direct threat of being blocked after Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused the site’s owner Google of being “anti-Russian.”
Messaging apps, however, have gotten a pass so far in part because Meta-owned WhatsApp is less suited for mass communication, while Telegram’s ability to blast information to large groups has made it useful both for independent media and the Kremlin.
“I think it’s unlikely Russia will ban Telegram because they are so short on platforms where they can operate,” said Sergey Sanovich, a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University, who noted that authorities in 2020 aborted efforts to block the service.
Telegram, criticized as having a lax content policing policy, offers a forum for Russian authorities to promote narratives friendly to their internationally condemned war.
Russia still operates accounts on platforms like Facebook, despite blocking the service at home, but this week the Silicon Valley giant took down posts from Moscow’s pages that contained misinformation about its deadly offensive.
Telegram has become an essential exchange for news on the war, with its growth accelerating after the Kremlin’s latest crackdown on independent media and the lock-out of apps like Facebook and Instagram.
An average of 2.5 million new users joined Telegram daily in the last three weeks, the firm said, about a 25 percent jump from the weeks prior.
But experts highlighted a risk to Telegram and its users due to a lack of default, end-to-end encryption that potentially leaves the company susceptible to government pressure to turn over information.
Alp Toker, director of web monitoring group NetBlocks, noted WhatsApp has put in place firestops that offer insulation against that sort of pressure.
“By improving their security and adopting end-to-end encryption technology, they have essentially protected their own platform from legal risk and potential demands for content access requests,” Toker added.
WhatsApp’s use for one-on-one or group chats make it less of a target for Russian authorities for now, but that could change if it became known as a key platform for protests against the war.
“Primarily, Roskomnadzor has been very concerned about channels and news and ways of disseminating information to large numbers of people, which WhatsApp and such are less good for,” said Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at Electronic Frontier Foundation.
But Toker noted that the question hasn’t reached a critical point yet for authorities, partly because it was social media platforms, many of them now blocked, that had played a key role in organizing.
“As those (platforms) disappear, the dynamics could change and messaging apps could become the next target,” he added.
WhatsApp was one of the most popular apps in Russia in 2021, with some 67 million users or about 65 percent of Internet users in the country — far ahead of TikTok, Russian social media platform VK, and even Telegram, according to data from eMarketer.
But YouTube, with 76 million viewers in 2021, drew more Russians than any of the above platforms, the data showed.
Its popularity was due in part to the access it offers to entertainment for everyday Russians, who in turn provided an audience for politicians and the government seeking their attention.
Sanovich, the Princeton researcher, said the platform had simply gotten on the wrong side of authorities.
“They have a hard time controlling YouTube in terms of censorship and YouTube’s recent moves made it less valuable as a venue for foreign propaganda,” he noted.
The lack of a sufficiently high-quality homegrown alternative has also been a complicating factor for the government in deciding what to do with YouTube.
Toker, the NetBlocks director, cautioned that the blocking of YouTube would mean confronting Google, with its suite of services like Gmail.
“Declaring war on YouTube effectively means declaring war on the rest of the company,” he noted. “Google is a major force in business and a significant connection to the outside world.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Telegram WhatsApp

BRASÍLIA: A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ruled to block popular messaging application Telegram nationwide, barring one of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s favorite communication channels, in a decision published Friday.
Citing Telegram’s failure to comply with orders from Brazilian authorities and remove messages found to contain disinformation, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the app blocked immediately in Brazil, in a ruling dated Thursday and published Friday on the high court’s website.
The decision comes as Bolsonaro gears up to seek reelection in October, facing a popularity slump and counting on Telegram to rally his base.
“Telegram’s disrespect for Brazilian law and repeated failure to comply with countless court decisions... is completely incompatible with the rule of law,” wrote Moraes.
He said the company had repeatedly refused to comply with rulings and requests from police, the Superior Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court itself.
That includes a Supreme Court-ordered investigation into allegations against the Bolsonaro administration of using official communication channels to spread disinformation, he said.
Bolsonaro has openly clashed with Moraes, who ordered him personally investigated in that case.
The president slammed the ruling as “inadmissible” and said it put the “freedom” of Brazilians at risk.
Moraes “failed to act against the two or three people that according to him should be blocked, so he decided to affect 70 million people,” Bolsonaro said.
Earlier, Bolsonaro had tweeted a link to subscribe to his channel on Telegram — which was still operational in Brazil Friday afternoon.
“Our Telegram informs people every day of many important actions of national interest, which many regrettably omit,” he said.
“Welcome, and share the truth.”
Bolsonaro’s minister of justice and security, Anderson Torres, said on Twitter that millions of Brazilians were being “suddenly wronged by an individual decision” and added that his ministry was studying “a solution to give back to the people the right to use the social network,” without specifying what measures he intended to adopt.
Moraes’s ruling gave Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) 24 hours to suspend Telegram’s operations nationwide.
The decision “will have big political and electoral repercussions,” tweeted political analyst and digital communications specialist Pablo Ortellado.
“This could move one of the main game pieces of the campaign.”
Founded by Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov in 2013, Dubai-based Telegram is hugely successful in Brazil, where it has been downloaded on 53 percent of all cell phones.
Durov apologized Friday to the Supreme Court in an Instagram post and blamed a “miscommunication” problem.
“On behalf of our team, I apologize to the Brazilian Supreme Court for our negligence. We definitely could have done a better job,” he said.
Bolsonaro, who has had various posts blocked on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for violating their rules on misinformation, has been eagerly encouraging his base to follow him on Telegram ahead of the October elections.
He trails leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his likely opponent, in the polls.

Topics: Telegram Brazil

