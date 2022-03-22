You are here

  • Home
  • South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjewe

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
  • "We see no point in participating in non-productive meetings where issues are raised but not resolved," the party said in a statement
  • The withdrawal adds to fissures between factions loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

JUBA: South Sudan’s main opposition party said Tuesday they were withdrawing from a body overseeing the young nation’s lumbering peace process, dealing a fresh blow to its elusive quest for stability.
The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) — led by Vice President Riek Machar — had pulled out of the peace monitoring mechanism to protest continued “unprovoked” attacks of its bases by its “peace partner,” the party said.
“We see no point in participating in non-productive meetings where issues are raised but not resolved,” the party said in a statement.
“Our areas are under attack from our peace partner without action from those mandated to hold them accountable for such violations,” it said, adding that the latest assault had been on Monday in the north-east of the country.
The withdrawal adds to fissures between factions loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir that have dragged out the implementation of a fragile 2018 peace agreement that ended fighting between the two men.
South Sudan — the world’s newest nation — has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, spending almost half of its life as a nation at war.
The country was in 2013 plunged into a brutal five-year civil war between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar that cost almost 400,000 lives and uprooted millions from their homes.
Two years ago, the two men formed a unity government, cementing a peace deal signed in 2018 that brought an end to the conflict.
But since then, South Sudan has lurched from crisis to crisis, battling flooding, hunger, as well as violence and political bickering as the promises of the peace agreement have failed to materialize.
The UN has repeatedly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.
At least 440 civilians were killed in brutal fighting between rival militias in the country’s southwest between June and September last year, a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office said earlier this month.
It blamed forces loyal to Kiir and rival troops under Machar, as well as “their respective affiliated militias,” for the violence.
The report came on the heels of a UN warning that the country risked a return to war, with interethnic violence and political infighting threatening to undo even limited progress.

Topics: South Sudan Riek Machar Juba President Salva Kiir

Related

Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Middle-East
Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
World
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
Updated 6 sec ago

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
Updated 6 sec ago
DUBAI: A second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in a Turkish resort on Tuesday and sources familiar with the discussions said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given sanctions elsewhere.
Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
While strongly criticizing the invasion, Turkey has said it opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on principle. That could set it up as a possible safe haven for Russians seeking to make investments and preserve assets.
Eclipse, which is one of the world’s biggest yachts at 162.5 meters (533 feet), docked in the resort of Marmaris in southwest Turkey after skirting Greek islands, according to a Reuters witness and tracking data. It sails under a Bermuda flag.
The vessel is reported to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool and built-in missile defenses.
Solaris, another superyacht linked to Abramovich, arrived a day earlier in the resort of Bodrum some 80 km (50 miles) away, after having also avoided the waters of European Union countries that have sanctioned the oligarchs.
They are among a string of yachts owned by Abramovich, according to reports in luxury goods publications SuperYachtFan, SuperYacht and Forbes.
Abramovich, the owner of English football club Chelsea, was in Istanbul briefly last week, according to flight tracking data and people familiar with the travels. There was no indication he was aboard either yacht.
A source in Ankara with knowledge of recent conversations with Abramovich said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given the sanctions imposed elsewhere.
“He wants to do some work and may buy some assets,” the source said, adding that the oligarch already had some assets in Turkey. The source did not give details.
Another source in Ankara said Turkey was not currently considering joining sanctions action and expected wealthy Russians to purchases assets and make investments.
“We act sensitively on issues such as bringing the oligarchs’ money to Turkey,” the person said.
A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The foreign and interior ministries did not immediately comment on whether Western governments had requested that Turkey seize sanctioned assets. Last week, the banking regulator told Reuters it was monitoring sanctions applied on Russia but had not instructed banks to limit citizens of any country.

BOAT PROTESTERS
A small group of people on a motor boat protested in front of Solaris as it docked, holding Ukrainian flags emblazoned with the words “no war,” footage shared by the expat association “Ukrainians in Bodrum” showed.
With the arrival of Eclipse and Solaris, Abramovich has for now stationed upwards of $1.2 billion of his fortune in Turkey, with each vessel estimated to be worth $600 million or more. Russian-linked yachts are stuck in several countries including Italy, Spain and Germany.
Sanctions are delicate for Turkey, which has close trade and diplomatic links with both Russia and Ukraine. Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government have said the balancing act could leave it vulnerable internationally.
“The anchoring in Turkish marinas of yachts embargoed in European countries may leave Turkey in a difficult situation in the international arena,” Utku Cakirozer, an MP from the main opposition CHP party, told Reuters.
After meeting Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he supported Turkey’s role in maintaining dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia.
“Turkey is doing everything that it can do. It is one of the few open lines we have with both,” he told a news conference.
“We would very much favor for Turkey to implement all the sanctions but I think we also have to be happy with the fact that Turkey is playing its diplomatic role.”
Russia calls its invasion a “special military operation” aimed at disarming Ukraine and removing what it says are dangerous nationalists in government. Ukraine and Western allies say that is a false pretext for an unprovoked war.
Turkey has sought to mediate a cease-fire and peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
The 140-meter (460-foot) Solaris, which also sails under a Bermuda flag, remained moored in Bodrum on Tuesday, a week after it left Montenegro’s Adriatic resort town of Tivat.

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government

UK PM defends Zaghari-Ratcliffe from online trolls after she criticized government
  • ‘Ungrateful’ trended on Twitter after Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke to press for the first time
  • Former Foreign Sec. Hunt: ‘She doesn’t owe us gratitude: we owe her an explanation’
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should not have to face abuse on social media over her criticism of the government’s efforts to free her, says No. 10 Downing Street.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, has faced online abuse after saying at a press conference that she should have been freed “six years ago.”

But an official spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: “Clearly, someone who has been through this sort of ordeal, as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has, should not have to face any sort of abuse, social media or otherwise.

“She has been through an unimaginable ordeal, and we are extremely pleased that she is now reunited with her family.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe pointed out that she had been jailed while five separate foreign secretaries took the reigns of the UK’s Foreign Office — and only Liz Truss had finally managed to free her.

“As a UK citizen, someone in a free and democratic country, she is rightly able to voice her opinion on any topic she wishes,” said No. 10’s spokesperson.

It is widely thought that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was finally returned to the UK after London agreed to settle a historic debt to Iran worth around $530 million related to an undelivered arms deal, canceled by the British after the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

Both the Iranian and British governments have denied a connection between the events.

Following Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s comments at the press conference — in which she also declined to thank Truss —  the term “ungrateful” trended on Twitter as social media users suggested she should have been more thankful for official efforts to free her.

But former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “Those criticizing Nazanin have got it so wrong. She doesn’t owe us gratitude: we owe her an explanation.

He continued: “She’s absolutely right that it took too long to bring her home. I tried my best — as did other foreign secretaries — but if trying our best took six years then we must be honest and say the problem should have been solved earlier.”

Hunt also suggested that an independent inquiry should be established to understand why it took so long to free the mother-of-one — a decision that has been agreed to in principle by the government.

It has not yet been formally agreed to, however, and MPs reportedly have concerns about starting an inquiry until Zaghari-Ratcliffe and any other ex-detainees are ready to give evidence.

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson Jeremy Hunt

Related

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
World
Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
Britain’s then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
PM Boris Johnson accused of ‘poor grasp’ of Zaghari-Ratcliffe case while UK foreign secretary

‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN chief renews plea for Ukraine peace talks

‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN chief renews plea for Ukraine peace talks
Updated 22 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN chief renews plea for Ukraine peace talks

‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN chief renews plea for Ukraine peace talks
  • Country cannot be conquered “city by city, street by street, house by house,” said Antonio Guterres
  • War is “absurd” and continuing it is “morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical,” he added
Updated 22 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that Russia’s war in Ukraine is “unwinnable,” as he repeated his plea for the conflict to shift from the battlefield to the negotiating table.

“That is inevitable,” he said at the UN’s headquarters in New York. “The only question is how many more lives must be lost? How many more bombs must fall? How many Mariupols must be destroyed?

“How many Ukrainians and Russians will be killed before everyone realizes that this war has no winners — only losers? How many more people will have to die in Ukraine and how many people around the world will have to face hunger for this to stop?

“Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical.”

In the month since Russia invaded Ukraine “in violation of the UN Charter,” Guterres said, the world has witnessed appalling human suffering as the war intensifies and becomes more destructive and “unpredictable by the hour.” Civilians are being terrorized by “systematic bombardments” and the destruction of hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and shelters, he added, and 10 million Ukrainians have been forced from their homes.

“But the war is going nowhere fast,” Guterres said. The city of Mariupol has been under siege for more than two weeks and “relentlessly” attacked, he pointed out.

Foreign journalists have fled the city and heavy shelling has driven most of the civilians who remain there into hiding in their basements.

“For what?” he asked. “Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house. The only outcome to all this is more suffering, more destruction and more horror as far as the eye can see.”

He said Ukrainians are enduring “a living hell,” the reverberations of which can be felt worldwide in rising food and energy prices that threaten to cause a “global hunger crisis” at a time when developing countries are already reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now they are also paying a heavy price as a result of this war,” Guterres said. Not all hope is lost, however, he added.

“From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues,” he said. “There is enough on the table to cease hostilities — now — … and seriously negotiate — now.”

He again pleaded for the war to end, saying: “By any measure, by even the shrewdest calculation, it is time to stop the fighting now and give peace a chance. It is time to end this absurd war.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Related

Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
World
Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies
World
Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Updated 22 March 2022

Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Pakistan PM urges OIC states to consider mediating ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
  • Khan said he would hold a meeting with Chinese FM during summit to discuss how Beijing, together with the OIC, could help resolve the conflict
Updated 22 March 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mediate and help "bring about a ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine.
The prime minister was speaking at the 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being hosted by Islamabad on March 22-23. This year’s conference theme is "Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development."
Though Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, they are increasingly now resorting to causing massive destruction to residential areas using air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery.
“We, like everyone else in the world, are all worried about what’s happening there [in Ukraine],” Khan said. “May I suggest that the OIC, during its discussions, the foreign ministers, we should think how we represent 1.5 billion people, how we can mediate, how we can bring about a ceasefire, how can we bring about an end to the conflict.”
On February 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, recognizing the rebel-held Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk, saying they had asked for his help.  
The move drew widespread condemnation from countries around the world and triggered sanctions by Western powers on Russia and Putin’s allies in the country. Pakistan remains one of the few countries in the world that have refrained from condemning Russia directly, though it has called for the use of diplomacy to resolve the crisis.
Islamabad has also stated categorically that it does not want to be part of any bloc and repeatedly called for de-escalation.


During Tuesday’s address, Khan said he would hold a meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during the OIC summit to discuss how Beijing, together with the OIC, could help resolve the conflict.
“This conflict will have great consequences for the world,” he warned, adding that Pakistan was already suffering as oil, wheat and gas prices had shot up in Pakistan due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking about a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the prime minister said Afghans were reeling from sanctions due to which the country was engulfed in a humanitarian crisis.  
He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan could keep international “terrorism” in check, calling on the world to engage with Afghans to save them from a humanitarian catastrophe.
In his opening remarks as chair of the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned about the “threat of genocide” faced by the Muslims of Indian-administered Kashmir and called for international support for the government of Afghanistan against militant outfits that were a threat to Pakistan.

“The threat of genocide is most imminent,” Qureshi said during his address, referring to Indian-administered Kashmir, which has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan. Both claim all of the region but rule only in part.
Qureshi said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “unleashed a reign of terror” since August 2019 when it withdrew Indian-administered Kashmir's autonomy in order to tighten the central government’s grip over the territory, provoking outrage in Pakistan and the downgrading of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade.

He called on the OIC member states to partner with the international community and take “concrete and tangible” steps for the resolution of the conflicts in Kashmir, as well as Palestine.
Qureshi also called for international support for efforts by Afghan authorities to eliminate militant groups like Daesh.
“Effective strategies are also needed to deal with other terrorist groups in Afghanistan,” he added, naming the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the China-based East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.
After Qureshi’s speech, Saudi Foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan delivered his opening statement, announcing “support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”


“We also support the efforts made by the international community to reach a just solution for the Jammu and Kashmir issue,” he said.

Prince Faisal also condemned aggression by Houthi rebels in Yemen and called on Muslim nations to apply more pressure on the group.
“In line of international resolutions Saudi Arabia calls to neutralize Houthi groups and wants to stop the importing of arms in Yemen,” he said. “We reiterate the importance of the role of brothers to imply more pressure on Houthis so that they can be stopped from jeopardizing the security of the Kingdom.”

Topics: Pakistan OIC Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Related

Pakistan minister says OIC meeting ‘a matter of national security’
World
Pakistan minister says OIC meeting ‘a matter of national security’

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary

Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
  • Mom released from Iranian detention does not feel need to thank current British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Jeremy Hunt pledges support for independent inquiry into why release took so long
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government took too long to bring home Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from Iranian detention, a former British foreign secretary has said.

Jeremy Hunt, who was the UK’s foreign policy chief from July 2018 to 2019, added that she did not owe him or any of the four other foreign secretaries in the post during her stint in jail any “debt of gratitude.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran in 2016 and released last week after six years in detention.

In her first press conference since release, she asked why it had taken so long and so many different foreign secretaries to get her freed.

It should have happened “six years ago,” she said, adding that she “did not really agree” that she should be thanking the current British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for her release.

“I have seen five foreign secretary changes over the course of six years. That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.

“I mean, how many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home? Five? It should have been one of them eventually. So now here we are. What’s happened now should have happened six years ago.”

It is thought that her release was tied to the repayment of a British debt of about £400 million ($528 million) owed to Iran for an arms deal made with the country’s pre-revolutionary regime that the UK failed to deliver on.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hunt said: “Those criticizing Nazanin have got it so wrong. She doesn’t owe us gratitude: We owe her an explanation.

“She’s absolutely right that it took too long to bring her home. I tried my best — as did other foreign secretaries — but if trying our best took six years then we must be honest and say the problem should have been solved earlier.”

He also suggested that “ministerial turnover may have been a factor” in the effectiveness of the UK’s operation and conceded that “so might initial reluctance to pay the debt.”

He said he supported an independent investigation into why it took so long to bring Zaghari-Ratcliffe home, and that he would be “glad to assist” it.

Hunt noted that “open scrutiny as to whether we could do things better is what happens in democratic, open societies,” in contrast to “places like Iran.”

“It is why, ultimately, we are wiser and stronger,” he added.

Hunt also said that people in government had “worried it would look like a ransom” if they were to pay and added that there were also “undoubtedly ... complications over how to pay a country that is sanctioned.”

Iran and the US are currently in talks to lift some of those sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran’s nuclear program — and a flurry of diplomatic activity has been taking place as the two approach a deal.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Jeremy Hunt Iran

Related

Britain’s then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
PM Boris Johnson accused of ‘poor grasp’ of Zaghari-Ratcliffe case while UK foreign secretary
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband calls for new British foreign secretary to prioritize wife’s return from Iran
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband calls for new British foreign secretary to prioritize wife’s return from Iran

Latest updates

South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
South Sudan VP party withdraws from body monitoring peace deal
Modest turnout in Jordan's municipal, governorate elections
The Independent Election Commission said that 1.356 million people had cast their ballots by 7:00 p.m. local time, out of 4,602,135 eligible voters. (Supplied)
Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Coalition: Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile fired toward Jazan
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Environmental partnership opens new horizons for filmmakers
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.