You are here

  • Home
  • Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident

Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident

Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident
A number of people have been treated following the incident. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5b7y

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident

Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Several people have suffered breathing difficulties after an incident involving the release of a gas at the aquatics center at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Wednesday, it was reported.

It is understood that a number of people are being treated for breathing difficulties.
A London Ambulance Service tweet said it was responding to an incident at the park, adding that it had a number of resources at the scene.

Topics: London United Kingdom

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered
  • The cause of the disaster has mystified aviation authorities who have scoured rugged terrain for clues
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

WUZHOU, China: A black box from the crashed China Eastern airliner was recovered on Wednesday as investigators try to piece together what made a jet carrying 132 passengers nosedive into a mountainside in southern China.
The cause of the disaster has mystified aviation authorities who have scoured rugged terrain for clues, finding no survivors from what is almost certain to be China’s deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.
A flight recorder “from China Eastern MU5735 was found,” on Wednesday Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China’s aviation authority, told reporters, although state media later said it was badly damaged.
The Boeing 737-800 is equipped with two flight recorders: one in the rear passenger cabin tracking flight data, and the other a cockpit voice recorder.
“At present, it is unclear whether it is a data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder,” that has been found, Mao Yanfeng, an official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said according to state media.
Officials have still refrained from declaring all of the passengers dead despite the pulverised mass of twisted metal and charred belongings that has greeted recovery teams on the mountainside.
On Wednesday afternoon AFP reporters saw a small crowd of people guided by officials across the police cordon that marks entry to the site, huddled under umbrellas in the driving rain.
One middle-aged man later confirmed that he was the relative of someone on the fight, and asked the media not to crowd around him.
The Boeing 737-800 plane went down near Wuzhou in southern China on Monday afternoon after losing contact with air traffic control.
Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the jet sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 to 7,850 feet (about 8,900 to 2,400 meters) in just over a minute.
After a brief upswing, it dropped again to 3,225 feet, the tracker said.
On Wednesday, rescuers were forced to pause the search as rains raised risks to teams working in a zone where a large pit has been bored out by the impact of the aircraft.
A reporter for state broadcaster CCTV given access to the crash area said there were risks of “small-scale landslides” as rain had destabilized the steep slopes.
President Xi Jinping was swift to order a probe into the crash, dispatching senior Communist Party officials to the scene, including close aide Vice Premier Liu He.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China has said it will conduct a two-week safety inspection across the industry.
Authorities have sealed off access to the crash site and blocked foreign media from speaking to the distraught relatives who have gathered in Wuzhou.
China Eastern said the crashed plane, which was nearly seven years old, had met all airworthiness requirements pre-flight.
Aviation authorities said more painstaking evidence gathering was needed before coming to any conclusions.

Topics: China China plane crash

Related

Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet
World
Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet
China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31
Business & Economy
China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31

Zelensky slams UN, urges reform in address to Japan

Zelensky slams UN, urges reform in address to Japan
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Zelensky slams UN, urges reform in address to Japan

Zelensky slams UN, urges reform in address to Japan
  • Japan has marched in lockstep with Western allies to impose tough sanctions on Russian financial institutions and officials, as well as Moscow’s ally Belarus
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

TOKYO, Japan: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Japan’s parliament Wednesday that the United Nations had failed over the conflict in his country and reforms were needed, calling for more pressure on Russia.
The international body has been hamstrung because Russia is a permanent member of its Security Council and has effectively blocked condemnation or action over its invasion of Ukraine.
“Neither the United Nations nor the UN Security Council have functioned. Reforms are needed,” the Ukrainian leader told lawmakers via videolink.
“We need a tool to preemptively ensure global security. Existing international organizations are not functioning for this purpose, so we need to develop a new, preemptive tool that can actually stop invasions,” Zelensky added.
Japan has marched in lockstep with Western allies to impose tough sanctions on Russian financial institutions and officials, as well as Moscow’s ally Belarus.
It has regularly condemned the invasion, as well as sabre-rattling over the use of nuclear weapons, and has offered Ukraine million of dollars in humanitarian aid and other assistance.
Zelensky praised Japan as “the first nation in Asia that started piling pressure on Russia.”
“I ask you to continue to impose sanctions,” he added.
“Let’s make efforts to ensure Russia will want and seek peace. Trade embargoes on Russia must be introduced to stop the tsunami of the invasion against Ukraine.”
Zelensky used the address to Japan, which remains haunted by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, to warn of the dangers his country faced from Russian attacks on nuclear plants and the site of the Chernobyl meltdown.
“Atop shattered reactors are... active processing facilities for nuclear materials. Russia turned that into a war zone,” he said, warning that years would be needed to assess possible environmental effects of Russia’s occupation of Chernobyl.
Zelensky also repeated assertions made by Washington that Russia could be preparing to use chemical weapons, though he provided no specific evidence.
“I’m receiving reports that Russia is preparing attacks using chemical weapons such as sarin, just like Syria,” he told lawmakers in Tokyo, which was the site of a 1995 sarin attack by members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult.
Seeking to bolster support for his country, Zelensky has addressed lawmakers around the world — and will speak to the French parliament later in the day.
He has also been invited to address a NATO summit on Thursday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan United Nations

Related

Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs
Middle-East
Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs
Global growth forecasts plummet amid Ukraine war; Brazil’s central bank hikes interest rates — Macro Snapshot
Business & Economy
Global growth forecasts plummet amid Ukraine war; Brazil’s central bank hikes interest rates — Macro Snapshot

Poland identifies 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies: secret services

Poland identifies 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies: secret services
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Poland identifies 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies: secret services

Poland identifies 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies: secret services
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

WARSAW: Poland’s counter-espionage service ABW has identified 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies and called on the foreign ministry to expel them, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
“The internal security agency has drawn up a list of 45 people working in Poland under the cover of diplomatic activities,” ABW spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn told reporters, accusing the suspects of targeting Poland.
He said the list of suspects had been transferred to the foreign ministry, tweeting that “ABW is requesting that they be expelled from Polish territory.”
The ABW “has detained a Polish national on suspicion of espionage for the Russian secret services,” the spokesman added on Twitter.
“The detainee worked in the archives of Warsaw’s registry office,” he said.
“The activity of the suspect posed a threat to both (the) internal and external security of Poland.”

Topics: Russia Poland

Related

US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House
World
US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House

Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans

Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans
Updated 23 March 2022

Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans

Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans
Updated 23 March 2022
WASHINGTON: A large tornado destroyed homes and claimed at least one life near the US city of New Orleans on Tuesday night, according to media reports.
“Large tornado on the ground in New Orleans! Take shelter now!” tweeted the National Weather Service’s local office at 8:35 p.m. local time (0235 GMT).
“Severe damage to homes” was reported in Arabi, an eastern suburb of New Orleans, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office in St. Bernard Parish.
“Rescue efforts are under way for residents trapped in their homes,” it added.
At least one person was killed in Arabi, the president of the parish — equivalent to a county in Louisiana — told local TV station WDSU.
Images circulating on local TV channels and online showed homes torn apart, with light poles, power lines and debris strewn across the streets.
“State agencies are assisting local officials as needed as they assess the damage and impacts of these tornadoes,” tweeted Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
“My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe.”
The tornado was produced by a line of storms working its way across the southern United States on Tuesday, with other damaging twisters spotted in eastern Texas earlier in the day, and more possible throughout the evening.
“A damaging gust or a tornado remains possible over the next few hours,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

Taliban order Afghan girls’ schools shut hours after reopening

Taliban order Afghan girls’ schools shut hours after reopening
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Taliban order Afghan girls’ schools shut hours after reopening

Taliban order Afghan girls’ schools shut hours after reopening
  • All schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Taliban took over last August
  • Only boys and some younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hard-line Islamist group.
“Yes, it’s true,” Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.
An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.
Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.
The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime.
All schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Taliban took over last August — but only boys and some younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later.
The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new regime, with several nations and organizations offering to pay teachers.
The education ministry said schools would reopen Wednesday across several provinces — including the capital Kabul — but those in the southern region of Kandahar, the Taliban’s spiritual heartland, will not open until next month. No reason was given.
On Wednesday morning AFP teams saw several groups of girls enter school grounds in the capital.
At Rabia Balkhi School, also in the capital, dozens of girls had gathered at the gate waiting to be let in.
Schools in other provinces such as Herat and Panjshir were still to open.
The ministry said reopening the schools was always a government objective and the Taliban were not bowing to pressure.
“We are not reopening the schools to make the international community happy, nor are we doing it to gain recognition from the world,” said Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a ministry spokesman.
“We are doing it as part of our responsibility to provide education and other facilities to our students,” he told AFP.
The Taliban had insisted they wanted to ensure schools for girls aged 12 to 19 were segregated and would operate according to Islamic principles.
Some pupils said they couldn’t wait to get back — even if it meant covering up according to a strict Taliban dress code.
“We are behind in our studies already,” said Raihana Azizi, 17, as she prepared to attend class dressed in a black abaya, headscarf and veil over her face.
The Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women, effectively banning them from many government jobs, policing what they wear and preventing them from traveling outside of their cities alone.
They have also detained several women’s rights activists.
Despite the schools reopening, barriers to girls returning to education remain, with many families suspicious of the Taliban and reluctant to allow their daughters outside.
Others see little point in girls learning at all.
“Those girls who have finished their education have ended up sitting at home and their future is uncertain,” said Heela Haya, 20, from Kandahar, who has decided to quit school.
“What will be our future?“
It is common for Afghan pupils to miss chunks of the school year as a result of poverty or conflict, and some continue lessons well into their late teens or early twenties.
Human Rights Watch also questioned what motivation the girls would have to study.
“Why would you and your family make huge sacrifices for you to study if you can never have the career you dreamed of?” asked Sahar Fetrat, an assistant researcher with the group.
The education ministry acknowledged authorities faced a shortage of teachers — with many among the tens of thousands of people who fled the country as the Taliban swept to power.
“We need thousands of teachers and to solve this problem we are trying to hire new teachers on a temporary basis,” the spokesman said.

Topics: Afghanistan girls Education

Related

Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country, even before Taliban
World
Afghanistan world’s unhappiest country, even before Taliban
UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan
World
UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

Latest updates

PIF-owned ACWA Power, Schneider to cooperate on R&D
PIF-owned ACWA Power, Schneider to cooperate on R&D
Trippier and Wilson edge closer to returns as they train with Newcastle squad in Dubai
Trippier and Wilson edge closer to returns as they train with Newcastle squad in Dubai
Vision 2030 mining reforms unprecedented as supercycle begins, says minister
Vision 2030 mining reforms unprecedented as supercycle begins, says minister
Israeli-based stem cell startup wins grand prize at inaugural Aviram awards in Dubai
Israeli-based stem cell startup wins grand prize at inaugural Aviram awards in Dubai
ADIB-led consortium seals $480m deal to fund green Saudi initiatives
ADIB-led consortium seals $480m deal to fund green Saudi initiatives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.