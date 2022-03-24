You are here

TASI-listed GASCO's pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges

TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges
In line with profits, the company’s board proposed a half-year cash dividend payout of SR0.75 per share. (File/Argaam)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges

TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed National Gas and Industrialization Co. saw its profits soar 47 percent in 2021 even as sales edged lower

In line with profits, the company’s board proposed a half-year cash dividend payout of SR56 million ($15 million) or SR0.75 per share.

Profits of the Riyadh-based gas firm hit SR202 million, compared to SR137 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This came despite a drop in revenue of 3 percent year-on-year to reach SR1.9 billion.

The company attributed the improved figures to higher operational efficiency that led to lower costs as well as increased income from investments.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi Ground Services Co. reduces losses by 44 percent to $68mn

Saudi Ground Services Co. reduces losses by 44 percent to $68mn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ground Services Co. reduces losses by 44 percent to $68mn

Saudi Ground Services Co. reduces losses by 44 percent to $68mn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ground Services Co., also known as SGS, narrowed its losses in 2021 as aviation industry recovers from the pandemic. 

The loss decreased by by 44 percent to SR254 million ($68 million), according to a bourse filing. 

The company's revenue surged 28 percent to SR1.6 billion in 2021. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Markets update — Asian shares fall, gold prices inch further, soybean eases

Markets update — Asian shares fall, gold prices inch further, soybean eases
Updated 19 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Markets update — Asian shares fall, gold prices inch further, soybean eases

Markets update — Asian shares fall, gold prices inch further, soybean eases
Updated 19 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Asian shares fell on Thursday as the sell-off in US Treasuries paused and oil prices rose.

Investors and traders also weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war and hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, adding to the cautious sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent. Japan’s Nikkei fell by more than 1 percent on Thursday morning, after touching a two-month high in the previous session.

China’s markets opened lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 0.9 percent and the mainland’s blue-chip index off 0.7 percent. Shares of Tencent Holdings dropped 4.6 percent after it posted its slowest-ever sales rise.

Slight change in gold prices

Gold prices witnessed only a slight change on Thursday as the dollar gained and yields hovered near multi-year peaks, offsetting support from an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Spot gold changed little at $1,943.75 per ounce by 0131 GMT from $1,923.47 per ounce by 0311 GMT Wednesday. US gold futures were up 0.4 percent to $1,944.40.

The dollar index gained on Wednesday, making gold less attractive for other currency holders, as oil prices shot higher again with US President Joe Biden and other European leaders set to impose fresh sanctions against Russia. 

On the other hand, spot silver was up 0.1 percent to $25.08 per ounce, while platinum shed 0.3 percent to $1,016.99. 

Soybean loses steam

Chicago soybean futures slid on Thursday after a three-day run of gains driven by the likelihood of strong demand for US supplies as adverse weather hits production in South America.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.1 percent to $17.16-3/4 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT. Corn fell 0.4 percent to $7.55 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.1 percent to $11.06-1/4 a bushel.

EU rushes to aid farmers

The European Union will distribute 500 million euros ($550 million) to help farmers and allow them to grow crops on fallow land to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Published on Wednesday, the proposals by the EU’s executive European Commission also include assistance to Ukraine to help its farmers sow corn and sunflower seeds and tend to wheat.

Ukraine is a top global player in sunflower oil, with over 50 percent of world trade, and holds significant shares for wheat, barley, and maize, which has already led to surges in prices and concerns about shortages.

The EU executive stressed on Wednesday that there was no immediate threat to food security in the 27-nation bloc given it is a net exporter of cereals.

However, recognizing farmers will face higher fuel and feed prices, the EU will distribute 500 million euros to aid farmers hardest hit by the crisis, particularly if they are engaged in more environmentally friendly production.

The Brussels-based Commission will also let farmers temporarily grow crops on the almost 6 percent of EU agricultural land that is set aside to boost biodiversity.

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Markets

PIF- owned Elm's board proposes $62m in first dividends after listing

PIF- owned Elm’s board proposes $62m in first dividends after listing
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

PIF- owned Elm’s board proposes $62m in first dividends after listing

PIF- owned Elm’s board proposes $62m in first dividends after listing
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned digital security firm Elm Co.’s board has proposed full-year cash dividends of SR233 million ($62 million) in its first post-listing payout.

This represents SR3 per share, with a total of SR77.6 million shares eligible for dividends, according to a bourse filing.

Shares in the company, whose IPO was priced at SR128 a month ago, are trading 50 percent higher at SR204 as of Mar. 23, implying a market valuation of SR16.3 billion.

Based in Riyadh, Elm offers secure e-commerce services and IT solutions to companies in the Kingdom’s public and private sectors.

Topics: Finance Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 41 min 45 sec ago
Widad Taleb

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 inspires a new wave of young entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom seeks to increase SME contribution to gross domestic from 20 to 35 percent
Updated 41 min 45 sec ago
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: It’s not every day that a neighborhood surgeon in Jeddah gives up his scalpel and forceps to pursue an entrepreneurial dream of leading people through fascinating dunes and stretches of Saudi Arabia unless, of course, there is entrepreneurship in the air.

Five years ago, 33-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Saati surprised his friends and family when he renounced his medical pursuits to set up an experiential tourism firm called Destifind that offered people smitten by wanderlust a chance to explore the unique terrain of the Kingdom.

He didn’t plan to make his guests sit up and take notice, but that’s what he did. His company offered beach experiences, camping, and hiking for those eager to get closer to the heart of the civilization.  

The result was encouraging. Starting with an annual income of SR360,000 in 2017, the company earned SR3.5 million in 2021.

“We have been expanding year-on-year, and our initiative this year is to transition from an operations-heavy company to a digital platform to become enablers of the tourism community,” said Abdulrahman Al-Saati, the beaming young CEO of Destifind.

The company has earned two million Saudi riyals in the last three months and hopes to close the year between four to six million Saudi riyals. According to Al-Saati, the business activity has gathered pace because of the increasing support of the Kingdom towards small and medium enterprises, or SMEs. 

FASTFACT

An increasing number of people are now looking at entrepreneurship as a viable option, and that’s evident with the official numbers that cite SMEs grew from 447,000 in 2016 to 614,000 in 2020.

“The government is always keen to solve any issue that the SME faces, and we are witnessing constant support and follow-ups,” said Al-Saati.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint, it seeks to increase SME contribution to GDP from 20 percent to 35 percent. An increasing number of people are now looking at entrepreneurship as a viable option, and that’s evident with the official numbers that cite SMEs grew from 447,000 in 2016 to 614,000 in 2020.

Demographic advantage

Besides the growing numbers of entrepreneurship, there is also a demographic advantage that’s powering this transformation. According to the US-based industry body Global Entrepreneurial Monitor, or GEM, index, 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population is aged below 30.

Abdullah Al-Amri, a 24-year-old fashion entrepreneur, owns a streetwear fashion brand called Bucketbox. Educated in the US, he wanted to create a niche of his own in the fashion industry and a brand that is contemporary yet woven in the roots of his culture.

“I definitely plan to take it much further. I want to explore fashion styles other than streetwear,” revealed Abdullah, adding that his company has been booking good profits since he launched the brand in Riyadh in 2019.

“It’s great to see the landscape shifting and people becoming more open to create and invest in whatever industry they are interested in,” he added.

Another hopeful development that’s creating a conducive business climate is the state of the affairs of the Kingdom. According to the GEM report, the Kingdom also outscores 43 nations in entrepreneurship, business prospects, business reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic, and government response to the pandemic.

Putting pedal to the metal

There is a flourishing number of business accelerators who are spotting talents and launching them to the next level. One such company is Jeddah-based Blossom, which runs intensive programs for early-stage companies. 

“We help startups understand how to get early traction and understand who their early adopters are and how to pitch investors,” said Emon Shakoor, founder of Blossom, one of Saudi’s leading business accelerators that conducts three-month intensive MBA-like programs.

Over the past few years, Blossom has mentored close to 400 companies, with 49 of them receiving early-stage investments. The companies have raised close to nine million dollars in early-stage investments.

Shakoor saw that empowering women was her motive to kickstart this career. “Not enough women tech companies are known,” she stated, explaining that there is an opportunity gap where more male-led companies are getting more investments.

Emon furthermore asserted that Blossom is Saudi’s first female-focused accelerator that operates under an “umbrella of inclusivity.”

All these developments have surely put the region in a dominant position of driving the next wave of entrepreneurship in the approaching non-oil economic era.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Saudi Vision 2030

Ahmed Hamdan, co-founder and CEO of customer engagement platform Unifonic Inc.

Ahmed Hamdan, co-founder and CEO of customer engagement platform Unifonic Inc.
Updated 24 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Ahmed Hamdan, co-founder and CEO of customer engagement platform Unifonic Inc.

Ahmed Hamdan, co-founder and CEO of customer engagement platform Unifonic Inc.
Updated 24 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Ahmed Hamdan is the co-founder and CEO of Unifonic Inc., a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences and streamlined conversations by unifying communication channels, messaging apps and chatbots.

He gained both his bachelor of science degree in software engineering and his master’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

Following a stint as a web developer and technical consultant, Hamdan founded Unifonic in 2006 and has since led the transformation of his company “from a local SMS reseller to one of the fastest-growing regional cloud communication providers.”

BIO

Ahmed Hamdan is the co- founder and CEO of Unifonic Inc.

He gained his bachelor of science degree in software engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

Following a stint as a web developer and technical consultant, Hamdan founded Unifonic in 2006.

Unifonic supports business customers with cloud-based communication tools, with access to over 700 mobile networks. Clients include Careem, Domino’s Pizza, Jarir Bookstore and HungerStation.

In September 2021 the company announced that it had “closed a $125M Series B round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Sanabil to drive Saudi expansion and expand its international presence.”

Unifonic now employs over 100 people and operates seven offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Sudan, “with further expansion plans across the MENA region”.

Hamdan states on the company’s website that “our mission has always been to empower organizations to engage and communicate seamlessly with their customers...and to enable more organizations to connect with customers reliably and effectively.”

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030 Unifonic Inc.

